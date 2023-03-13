94th Annual Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo
Arcadia, Fla., March 9-12
All-around cowboy: Marcus Theriot, $5,770, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback: 1. (tie) Clayton Biglow, and Lane McGehee, 86, $3,923 each; 3. (tie) Clay Jorgenson and Gauge McBride, 84.5, $2,073 each; 5. (tie) Mark Kreder and Ty Pope, 83.5, $888 each; 7. Kade Sonnier, 83, $592; 8. Nick Pelke, 82, $444.
Steer wrestling: 1. Tristan Martin, 3.6, $3,016; 2. (tie) Joshua Hefner and Colton Swearingen, 3.9, $2,484 each; 4. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.0, $1,952; 5. Will Lummus, 4.1, $1,774; 6. Cody Cabral, 4.2, $1,597; 7. Stephen Culling, 4.3, $1,419; 8. Marc Joiner, 4.9, $1,242; 9. (tie) Carson Good and Zack Varner, 5.1, $887 each.
Team roping: 1. Jacob Dagenhart/Adam Plyler, 5.3, $3,216 each; 2. Marcus Theriot/Cole Curry, 5.6, $2,838; 3. Cash Duty/Sid Sporer, 5.7, $2,459; 4. Justin Johnson/Kaden Graves, 6.8, $2,081; 5. Clint Wallace/Cole Walker, 7.3, $1,892; 6. Kaston Peavy/Shane Edmonson, 10.1, $1,703; 7. Dalton Turner/Clay Clayman, 10.4, $1,513; 8. Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell, 11.0, $1,324; 9. Spunk Sasser/Parker Carbajal, 11.3, $1,135; 10. Cole Frey/Jacup Dixon, 11.4, $757.
Saddle bronc: 1. Sage Newman, 86.5, $4,343; 2. Logan Hay, 85.5, $3,329; 3. Gus Gaillard, 85, $2,461; 4. Jake Watson, 84.5, $1,592; 5. Tanner Butner, 83.5, $1,013; 6. Traylin Martin, 82.5, $724; 7. (tie) Jake Finlay and Stu Wright, 81, $507 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Michael Otero, 8.5, $3,835; 2. Hudson Wallace, 8.7, $3,384; 3. Marcus Theriot, 8.9, $2,933; 4. Westyn Hughes, 9.2, $2,482; 5. Bryan McClellan, 9.3, $2,030; 6. (tie) Polo Bacque II and Cole Walker, 10.6, $1,692 each; 8. Chance Oftedahl, 11.4, $1,354; 9. (tie) Blayne Saine and Trenton Smith, 11.8, $1,015 each; 11. Macon Murphy, 12.3, $677; 12. Peydon Strayer, 12.4, $451.
Barrel racing: 1. Shaeley Jenkins, 16.54, $4,276; 2. Sara Winkelman, 16.59, $3,421; 3. Taylor Carver, 16.67, $2,779; 4. (tie) Susie Parisee and Ashley Parks, 16.70, $1,924 each; 6. (tie) Mandy Amos, Kathryn Hawkins and Dallas Sawczak, 16.74, $1,105 each; 9. Kara Kreder, 16.83, $855; 10. Lindsey Hayes-Banks, 16.85, $748; 11. (tie) Margo Crowther and Kaylie Garcia, 16.90, $588 each; 13. (tie) Nicole Love and Peyton Stepanoff, 16.91, $374 each; 15. Presley Smith, 16.96, $214.
Bull riding: 1. Koby Radley, 88.5, $4,846; 2. Lucas Mooningham, 88, $3,715; 3. Denton Fugate, 86, $2,746; 4. Jacob O'Mara, 83, $1,777; 5. Riggin Shippy, 82.5, $1,131; 6. Kase Hitt, 81.5, $808; 7. TJ Gray, 81, $646; 8. Blaine Beaty, 79, $485.
North Dakota Winter Show
Valley City, N.D., March 10-11
All-around cowboy: Bodie Mattson, $2,170, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Myles Carlson, 87, $1,719; 2. (tie) Clay Jorgenson and Donny Proffit, 85, $1,120 each; 4. Grant Worthington, 84, $625; 5. Tucker Zingg, 80.5, $365; 6. Ben Kramer, 80, $260.
Steer wrestling: 1. Trig Olson, 4.5, $1,179; 2. Austin Whelpton, 4.8, $976; 3. Sterling Lee, 5.2, $772; 4. Brice Patterson, 5.5, $569; 5. Joe Wilson, 5.8, $366; 6. Taz Olson, 16.1, $203.
Team roping: 1. Bodie Mattson/Cash Hetzel, 7.5, $1,363 each; 2. Chase Kellett/Hayden Whelpton, 9.5, $1,128; 3. Layne Carson/Chance Rosencrans, 13.7, $893; 4. Turner Harris/Mason Okke, 15.3, $658; 5. Logan Demontigny/Lathan DeMontigny, 19.2, $423; 6. Joe Wilson/Ed Shearer, 27.3, $235.
Saddle bronc: 1. Trey Elshere, 80, $1,977; 2. Taygen Schuelke, 79, $1,516; 3. Qwint Stroh, 78, $1,120; 4. Lavern Borntreger, 77.5, $725; 5. (tie) Ben Kukowski and Cooper West, 76, $395 each; 7. (tie) Tayson Jones and Cody Weeks, 75, $231 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Ty Moser, 8.9, $975; 2. Bodie Mattson, 10.2, $807; 3. Rex Treeby, 12.3, $638; 4. Shay Stewart, 15.2, $470; 5. Justin Bridgeman, 20.3, $302; no other qualified runs.
Barrel racing: 1. Cindy Baltezore, 12.62, $934; 2. Alyssa Gabrielson, 12.70, $800; 3. Cydney Peterson, 12.87, $667; 4. Heidi Gunderson, 12.88, $578; 5. Kenzie Pennington, 12.91, $445; 6. Jessica Holmes, 12.92, $356; 7. Aimee Sorensen, 13.02, $267; 8. Kaydi Anderson, 13.09, $178; 9. Jessica Wieser, 13.14, $133; 10. Emily Griffin, 13.16, $89.
Bull riding: 1. Parker Breding, 86, $1,856; 2. Connor Murnion, 84, $1,406; 3. Wade Berg, 83, $1,012; 4. Hawk Whitt, 82, $675; 5. Billy Stephenson, 81, $394; 6. Jeff Bertus, 80, $281.
Valley City Breakaway Roping
Valley City, N.D., March 10-11
Breakaway roping: 1. Sarah Verhelst, 2.9, $1,535; 2. Laine Klasinski, 3.1, $1,335; 3. Brenda White, 3.3, $1,135; 4. Katie Bell, 3.4, $934; 5. Shaylee Wahl, 3.6, $734; 6. Shannah Peterson, 3.7, $534; 7. Micah Barnes, 3.9, $334; 8. (tie) Kaitlyn Coulter and Sadie Dale, 4.8, $67 each.
