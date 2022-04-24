PRCA

Angelina Benefit Rodeo

Lufkin, Texas, April 20-23

All-around cowboy: Chet Weitz, $3,058, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Chad Rutherford, 87, $1,822; 2. Waylon Bourgeois, 85.5, $1,397; 3. Isaac Ingram, 83, $1,032; 4. Bodee Lammers, 82.5, $668; 5. (tie) Jacob Lees, Gauge McBride and Rickey Williams, 82, $324 each; 8. Hunter Ramsey, 80, $182.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Jacob Talley, 4.0, $1,176; 2. (tie) Riley Duvall and Daryl Joe Elliott, 4.2, $872 each; 4. (tie) Cade Goodman and Ryan Nettle, 4.3, $466 each; 6. (tie) Cody Harmon and Cash Robb, 4.4, $101 each. Second round: 1. Tyler Waguespack, 3.8, $1,176; 2. (tie) Will Lummus, Cash Robb and Jacob Talley, 3.9, $771 each; 5. Denell Henderson, 4.1, $365; 6. Remey Parrott, 4.3, $203. Average: 1. Jacob Talley, 7.9 seconds on two head, $1,764; 2. Cash Robb, 8.3, $1,460; 3. Tyler Waguespack, 8.7, $1,156; 4. Walt Arnold, 9.1, $852; 5. (tie) Will Lummus and Cody Harmon, 9.2, $426 each.

Team roping: First round: 1. Lightning Aguilera/Coleby Payne, 3.6, $894 each; 2. J.C. Yeahquo/L.J. Yeahquo, 4.1, $740; 3. (tie) Quisto Lopez/Cody Thornton and Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 4.6, $509 each; 5. (tie) Ty Arnold/Kaden Profili and Shane Philipp/John Philipp, 5.5, $216 each. Second round: 1. J.C. Yeahquo/L.J. Yeahquo, 4.8, $894 each; 2. (tie) Ricky Decuir/Jayse Tettenhorst and Andrew Livingston/Seth Smithson, 5.7, $663 each; 4. Ty Arnold/Kaden Profili, 5.8, $432; 5. Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 5.9, $277; 6. Shane Philipp/John Philipp, 6.1, $154. Average: 1. J.C. Yeahquo/L.J. Yeahquo, 8.9 seconds on two head, $1,341 each; 2. Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 10.5, $1,110; 3. Ty Arnold/Kaden Profili, 11.3, $879; 4. Shane Philipp/John Philipp, 11.6, $647; 5. Quisto Lopez/Cody Thornton, 11.7, $416; 6. Lightning Aguilera/Coleby Payne, 17.4, $231.

Saddle bronc: 1. Colt Gordon, 86.5, $2,059; 2. Keene Justesen, 85, $1,578; 3. Sterling Crawley, 84.5, $1,167; 4. Hardy Braden, 84, $755; 5. Brody Cress, 83, $480; 6. Logan Cook, 82, $343; 7. Jake Burwash, 81, $274; 8. Jacobs Crawley, 80.5, $206.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. West Smith, 8.2, $1,542; 2. Dylan Hancock, 8.3, $1,276; 3. Justin Smith, 8.9, $1,010; 4. Bryce Derrer, 9.3, $744; 5. Robert Mathis, 9.6, $479; 6. Keid Williams, 9.7, $266. Second round: 1. Chet Weitz, 8.3, $1,542; 2. Cole Ford, 8.4, $1,276; 3. Randall Carlisle, 9.3, $1,010; 4. (tie) Riley Istre and Russell Schilling, 9.4, $612 each; 6. (tie) West Smith and Ryle Smith, 9.5, $133 each. Average: 1. West Smith, 17.7 seconds on two head, $2,313; 2. Russell Schilling, 19.2, $1,914; 3. Chet Weitz, 19.5, $1,516; 4. Michael Otero, 19.7, $1,117; 5. Robert Mathis, 21.0, $718; 6. Riley Istre, 21.4, $399.

Barrel racing: 1. Laura Mote, 14.49, $2,656; 2. Gabbie Grothe, 14.50, $2,258; 3. Cheyenne Wimberley, 14.54, $1,860; 4. Stephanie Fryar, 14.55, $1,594; 5. McKenzie Morgan, 14.58, $1,328; 6. Cassidy Deen, 14.63, $930; 7. (tie) Shelley Morgan and Latricia Mundorf, 14.65, $598 each; 9. Bayleigh Choate, 14.66, $465; 10. Lois Ferguson, 14.67, $398; 11. (tie) Natalie Bland and Presley Smith, 14.69, $299 each.

Bull riding: * 1. Toby Collins, 87, $3,086; 2. Tristen Hutchings, 85.5, $2,546; 3. Colton Byram, 83.5, $2,083; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Williston Xtreme Bulls

Williston, N.D., April 22-23

Bull riding: First round: 1. Teigan Gray, 83, $1,960; 2. Wyatt Dale, 79, $1,503; 3. Jake Lockwood, 77, $1,111; 4. Riley Shippy, 75, $719; 5. Jarett Evans, 73, $457; 6. Blaine Beaty, 72, $327; 7. Ardie Maier, 70, $261; 8. Clayton Savage, 60, $196. Second round: 1. (tie) Wade Berg, and Josh Steele, 82, $1,731 each; 3. Blaine Beaty, 78, $1,111; 4. Teigan Gray, 76, $719; 5. Riley Shippy, 75, $457; 6. Derek Stills, 74, $327; 7. Clayton Savage, 73, $261; 8. Max Castro, 69, $196. Average: 1. Teigan Gray, 159 points on two head, $1,960; 2. (tie) Blaine Beaty and Riley Shippy, 150, $1,307 each; 4. Clayton Savage, 133, $719; 5. (tie) Wade Berg and Josh Steele, 82 on one head, $392 each; 7. Wyatt Dale, 79, $261; 8. Derek Stills, 74, $196.

Henderson County First Responders PRCA Rodeo

Athens, Texas, April 22-23

Bareback: 1. Jacob Lees, 86, $1,072; 2. Andy Gingerich, 81, $804; 3. (tie) Keenan Hayes, Bodee Lammers and Luke Thrash, 80, $268 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Dakota Champion, 4.1, $1,118; 2. Daryl Joe Elliott, 4.5, $925; 3. (tie) Trey Green and Sterling Walton, 5.1, $636 each; 5. (tie) Cade Goodman and Brandon Harrison, 5.3, $270 each.

Team roping: 1. Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 5.1, $1,584 each; 2. Casey Tew/Boogie Ray, 5.2, $1,311; 3. Clay Robertson/Justin Copp, 5.8, $1,038; 4. Brooks Dahozy/Clay Green, 6.2, $765; 5. Andrew Livingston/Seth Smithson, 6.6, $492; 6. (tie) Shay Dixon Carroll/Evan Arnold and Devon Johnson/Milton Aguilera, 6.8, $137 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. Sterling Crawley, 87.5, $1,625; 2. Logan Cook, 84.5, $1,231; 3. Parker Fleet, 81, $887; 4. Dean Wadsworth, 79.5, $591; 5. Gus Gaillard, 77, $345; 6. Jacobs Crawley, 76, $246.

Tie-down roping: 1. Clay McCuistion, 8.6, $1,322; 2. Doug Pharr, 9.4, $1,094; 3. Adam Gray, 9.5, $866; 4. Bryce Derrer, 9.9, $638; 5. Robert Mathis, 10.0, $410; 6. Nathan Steinberg, 10.9, $228.

Barrel racing: 1. Sadie Wolaver, 15.79, $1,498; 2. Presley Smith, 15.87, $1,284; 3. Molly Pritchard, 15.98, $1,070; 4. Leslie Smalygo, 15.99, $927; 5. (tie) Hailey Kinsel and Traci Nelson, 16.00, $642 each; 7. Acey Pinkston, 16.06, $428; 8. Makenzie Mayes, 16.12, $285; 9. Tasha Welsh, 16.14, $214; 10. Brittyn Rocha, 16.16, $143.

Bull riding: * 1. Jeff Askey, 89, $5,607; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

