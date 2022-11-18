Las Vegas Days

Las Vegas, Nev., Nov. 11-12

All-around cowboy: Eli Lord, $1,482, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Keenan Hayes, 84.5, $1,951; 2. (tie) Clay Stone and Dean Thompson, 82, $1,301 each; 4. Trenten Montero, 80.5, $716; 5. R.C. Landingham, 79.5, $455; 6. (tie) Wyatt Denny and Jacek Frost, 78.5, $293 each; 8. Donny Proffit, 78, $195.

Steer wrestling: 1. Hadley Bennett, 3.5, $2,097; 2. Olin Hannum, 3.6, $1,824; 3. Chet Boren, 3.7, $1,550; 4. Taite Stickler, 3.9, $1,277; 5. (tie) Matt Jodie, Logan Lemmel, Eli Lord and Drew Madden, 4.2, $593 each.

Team roping: 1. Clay Holz/Trey Yates, 4.7, $1,843 each; 2. Brian Winn/Matt Liston, 5.3, $1,525; 3. Cutter Machado/Dalton Pearce, 5.9, $1,207; 4. Eli Lord/Cash Hetzel, 6.0, $889; 5. (tie) Tanner Bryson/Tye Reddell and Jason Thorstenson/Robert Murphy, 6.4, $445 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 85.5 points on Bar T Rodeo's Maniac Wheel, $2,154; 2. Statler Wright, 85, $1,652; 3. Q Taylor, 83.5, $1,221; 4. (tie) Allen Boore, Kade Bruno and Ryder Wright, 83, $551 each; 7. Ross Griffin, 81.5, $287; 8. Weston Patterson, 79, $215.

Tie-down roping: 1. Matt Shiozawa, 8.0, $2,248; 2. Justin Brinkerhoff, 9.1, $1,955; 3. Josh Jennings, 9.2, $1,662; 4. (tie) James Berry III and Colton Kofoed, 9.5, $1,222 each; 6. Hunter Reaume, 9.6, $782; 7. Joel Harris, 10.3, $489; 8. Daemon Basile, 11.6, $196.

Barrel racing: 1. Macee McAllister, 16.91, $2,000; 2. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 17.14, $1,714; 3. Sara Cheeney, 17.15, $1,428; 4. Christina Gould, 17.18, $1,238; 5. (tie) Kaiden Ayres and Stacy Glause, 17.21, $857 each; 7. Jessica Miller, 17.22, $571; 8. Chandra Eng, 17.25, $381; 9. Kaylee Barker, 17.49, $286; 10. Jordan Mevius, 17.52, $190.

Bull riding: * 1. Emiliano Garcia, 86, $2,581; 2. (tie) Tyler Bingham, Wingson DaSilva and Junior Souza, 78, $1,615 each; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo

Brawley, Calif., Nov. 11-13

All-around cowboy: Brushton Minton, $2,895, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Clayton Biglow, 87, $2,583; 2. Donny Proffit, 86.5, $1,980; 3. Jacob Lees, 85.5, $1,464; 4. Wyatt Denny, 85, $947; 5. Mason Stuller, 82, $603; 6. (tie) Sam Petersen and Dylan Riggins, 81, $387 each; 8. R.C. Landingham, 80.5, $258.

Steer wrestling: 1. Tucker Allen, 4.3, $2,270; 2. Brush Minton, 4.7, $1,974; 3. Wyatt Jurney, 5.5, $1,678; 4. (tie) Kodie Jang, Gus McGinn and Bear Pascoe, 5.7, $1,086 each; 7. Mike McGinn, 5.9, $494; 8. Drew Madden, 6.0, $197.

Team roping: 1. Tanner James/Jason Johe, 5.5, $1,811 each; 2. Marcus Battaglia/Evan Arnold, 5.6, $1,575; 3. Cutter Machado/Dalton Pearce, 5.7, $1,338; 4. Brayden Schmidt/Logan Cullen, 5.8, $1,102; 5. Trey Blackmore/Kolt Campbell, 6.1, $866; 6. Eli Lord/Cash Hetzel, 6.6, $630; 7. Pedro Egurrola/Trevor Nowlin, 6.9, $394; 8. Michael De Van/Brent Lockett, 7.1, $157.

Saddle bronc: 1. Statler Wright, 86.5, $2,913; 2. Ryder Wright, 83, $2,233; 3. Spencer Wright, 81, $1,651; 4. Stu Wright, 79, $1,068; 5. (tie) Josh Davison and Karson Mebane, 78, $583 each; 7. Cash Wilson, 75, $388; 8. (tie) CoBurn Bradshaw, Jesse James Kirby and Mason Stuller, 72, $97 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. J. Cody Jones, 9.5 seconds, $2,500; 2. (tie) Joel Harris and Richard Newton, 9.7, $2,106 each; 4. (tie) Dylan Hancock and Matt Shiozawa, 9.9, $1,579 each; 6. J.D. McCuistion, 10.0, $1,184; 7. Brush Minton, 10.4, $921; 8. Tyler Forsberg, 11.1, $658; 9. Landyn Duncan, 11.6, $395; 10. Jason Andersen, 12.0, $132.

Barrel racing: 1. Sue Smith, 17.19 seconds, $2,577; 2. Sharon Harrell, 17.41, $2,191; 3. Tonia Forsberg, 17.47, $1,804; 4. Jaime Hinton, 17.51, $1,546; 5. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 17.54, $1,289; 6. Sheena Robbins, 17.64, $902; 7. (tie) Taylor Arakelian and Shelby Bates, 17.66, $580 each; 9. Leia Pluemer, 17.71, $451; 10. (tie) Tarryn Lee and Payton Schoeppach, 17.73, $354 each; 12. (tie) Chandra Eng and Lexie Goss, 17.74, $129 each.

Bull riding: 1. (tie) Will Morris, and Kobe Whitford, 83.5, $2,616 each; 3. (tie) Jesse Hopper and Cody Russell, 82, $1,382 each; 5. Jesse Flores, 80, $691; 6. Cole Wagner, 79.5, $494; 7. Josh Davison, 79, $395; 8. Junior Souza, 78, $296.

National Finals Steer Roping

Mulvane, Kan., Nov. 4-5

Steer roping: First round: 1. Garrett Hale, 10.3, $10,160; 2. Cody Lee, 11.5, $8,408; 3. Landon McClaugherty, 11.6, $6,657; 4. Clay Long, 11.7, $4,905; 5. J. Tom Fisher, 11.8, $3,153; 6. Cash Myers, 12.8, $1,752. Second round: 1. Vin Fisher Jr., 9.8, $10,160; 2. Bryce Davis, 9.9, $8,408; 3. Scott Snedecor, 10.3, $6,657; 4. Cole Patterson, 10.5, $4,905; 5. (tie) Mike Chase and Jess Tierney, 11.3, $2,452 each. Third round: 1. Scott Snedecor, 9.4, $10,160; 2. (tie) Jess Tierney and Clay Long, 10.1, $7,533 each; 4. Chet Herren, 10.3, $4,905; 5. Landon McClaugherty, 11.3, $3,153; 6. Bryce Davis, 12.2, $1,752. Fourth round: 1. Vin Fisher Jr., 9.4, $10,160; 2. Cole Patterson, 10.0, $8,408; 3. J. Tom Fisher, 10.5, $6,657; 4. Mike Chase, 10.9, $4,905; 5. Ora Taton, 11.0, $3,153; 6. Clay Long, 11.5, $1,752. Fifth round: 1. J. Tom Fisher, 9.6, $10,160; 2. (tie) Cash Myers and Ora Taton, 9.7, $7,533 each; 4. Bryce Davis, 9.8, $4,905; 5. Chet Herren, 10.3, $3,153; 6. Clay Long, 10.5, $1,752. Sixth round: 1. Cole Patterson, 9.3, $10,160; 2. Jess Tierney, 9.4, $8,408; 3. Taylor Santos, 10.5, $6,657; 4. J. Tom Fisher, 10.9, $4,905; 5. (tie) Cody Lee and Chet Herren, 11.3, $2,452 each. Seventh round: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 9.5, $10,160; 2. Mike Chase, 10.4, $8,408; 3. J. Tom Fisher, 11.1, $6,657; 4. Scott Snedecor, 11.3, $4,905; 5. (tie) Cole Patterson and Jess Tierney, 11.4, $2,452 each. Eighth round: 1. Vin Fisher Jr., 9.2, $10,160; 2. Taylor Santos, 9.3, $8,408; 3. Chet Herren, 10.2, $6,657; 4. Cole Patterson, 10.6, $4,905; 5. Cody Lee, 11.8, $3,153; 6. Clay Long, 13.0, $1,752. Ninth round: 1. Cash Myers, 9.6, $10,160; 2. Taylor Santos, 9.8, $8,408; 3. Cole Patterson, 10.9, $6,657; 4. Jess Tierney, 11.5, $4,905; 5. Chet Herren, 12.6, $3,153; 6. Landon McClaugherty, 12.9, $1,752. 10th round: 1. J. Tom Fisher, 9.5, $10,160; 2. Ora Taton, 10.1, $8,408; 3. Garrett Hale, 10.2, $6,657; 4. Scott Snedecor, 10.3, $4,905; 5. (tie) Vin Fisher Jr. and Landon McClaugherty, 10.4, $2,452 each.

Average: 1. Cody Lee, 123.3 seconds on 10 head, $30,349; 2. Clay Long, 107.8 on nine head, $25,116; 3. J. Tom Fisher, 111.2, $19,884; 4. Taylor Santos, 128.9, $14,651; 5. Ora Taton, 96.3 on eight head, $9,419; 6. Mike Chase, 101.1, $5,233. 7. Jesse Tierney, 103.8; 8. Landon McClaugherty, 109.3; 9. Cole Patterson, 73.7 seconds on seven head; 10. Scott Snedecor, 77.6; 11. Chet Herren, 87.7; 12. Bryce Davis, 73.7 seconds on six head; 13. Garrett Hale, 75.3; 14. Vin Fisher Jr., 49.9 seconds on five head; 15. Cash Myers, 63.2.

World Standings

1. J. Tom Fisher, $123,477; 2. Cole Patterson, $117,036; 3. Cody Lee, $113,096; 4. Scott Snedecor, $109,286; 5. Jesse Tierney, $96,560; 6. Clay Long, $69,560; 7. Taylor Santos, $85,694; 8. Vin Fisher Jr., $84,297; 9. Ora Taton, $76,624; 10. Cash Myers, $68,684; 11. Chet Herren, $67,736; 12. Landon McClaugherty, $66,130; 13. Mike Chase, $68,155; 14. Garrett Hale, $61,707; 15. Bryce Davis. $59,667.

