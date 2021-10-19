Heart O Texas Rodeo
Waco, Texas, Oct. 8-16
All-around cowboy: Marty Yates, $1,519, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: First round: 1. Chad Rutherford, 84.5, $871; 2. Kyle Bloomquist, 82.5, $653; 3. Craig Wisehart, 82, $436; 4. (tie) Bodee Lammers, A.J. Ruth and Lane McGehee, 81, $73 each. Second round: 1. Chad Rutherford, 88, $871; 2. Keenan Hayes, 84, $653; 3. Craig Wisehart, 83, $436; 4. (tie) Kyle Bloomquist and Kolt Dement, 81, $109 each. Average: 1. Chad Rutherford, 172.5 points on two head, $871; 2. Craig Wisehart, 165, $653; 3. Kyle Bloomquist, 163.5, $436; 4. (tie) Keenan Hayes and Lane McGehee, 159, $109 each.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Clayton Hass, 3.8, $954; 2. Justin Shaffer, 4.1, $790; 3. (tie) Sam Goings and Laramie Warren, 4.2, $543 each; 5. (tie) Cade Staton and Shane Frey, 4.3, $230 each. Second round: 1. Jacob Talley, 3.6, $954; 2. Dustin Merritt, 3.8, $790; 3. Winsten McGraw, 4.1, $625; 4. Walt Arnold, 4.2, $461; 5. Cade Staton, 4.4, $296; 6. Cade Goodman, 4.5, $165. Average: 1. Dustin Merritt, 8.5, $1,431; 2. Cade Staton, 8.7, $1,184; 3. Winsten McGraw, 8.8, $938; 4. (tie) Rowdy Parrott, Cade Goodman and Sam Goings, 9.0, $461 each.
Team roping: First round: 1. Casey Tew/Seth Smithson, 4.6, $1,398 each; 2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.7, $1,157; 3. Payden Emmett/Lucas Falconer, 4.9, $916; 4. Bubba Buckaloo/Daniel Braman IV, 5.2, $675; 5. Lightning Aguilera/Coleby Payne, 5.4, $434; 6. Jason Burson/Corey Hendrick, 5.7, $241. Second round: 1. (tie) Nelson Wyatt/Tyler Worley and Lightning Aguilera/Coleby Payne, 3.9 seconds, $1,278 each; 3. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira and Shay Dixon Carroll/Evan Arnold, 4.2, $795 each; 5. Bubba Buckaloo/Daniel Braman IV, 4.4, $434; 6. Garett Chick/Calgary Smith, 4.5, $241. Average: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 8.9 seconds on two head, $2,097 each; 2. Lightning Aguilera/Coleby Payne, 9.3, $1,736; 3. Bubba Buckaloo/Daniel Braman IV, 9.6, $1,374; 4. Wyatt Bray/Paden Bray, 10.9, $1,012; 5. Chace Thompson/Tyson Thompson, 12.3, $651; 6. Aaron Macy/Zane Bruce, 14.8, $362.
Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Cree Minkoff, 86, $971; 2. (tie) Parker Fleet and Jacobs Crawley, 85.5, $607 each; 4. Brody Cress, 85, $243. Second round: 1. Kade Bruno, 83.5, $971; 2. Isaac Diaz, 83, $728; 3. Dean Wadsworth, 82.5, $486; 4. (tie) Brody Wells and Cree Minkoff, 82, $121 each. Average: 1. Cree Minkoff, 168 points on two head, $971; 2. Kade Bruno, 167, $728; 3. Isaac Diaz, 161.5, $486; 4. Dean Wadsworth, 156.5, $243.
Tie-down roping: 1. Riley Pruitt, 7.4, $3,206; 2. (tie) Hunter Herrin, Kincade Henry and Adam Gray, 7.7, $2,531 each; 5. (tie) Marty Yates, John Douch and Tuf Case Cooper, 8.2, $1,519 each; 8. (tie) Tyler Milligan and Justin Macha, 8.3, $675 each; 10. (tie) Lane Livingston and Cory Solomon, 8.4, $84 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Kassie Mowry, 15.76, $3,461; 2. (tie) Sissy Winn and Stevi Hillman, 15.90, $2,509 each; 4. Jordan Driver, 15.91, $1,731; 5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 15.94, $1,384; 6. Brittyn Rocha, 15.96, $1,038; 7. Emma Charleston, 15.97, $865; 8. Jackie Ganter, 15.98, $779; 9. Steely Steiner, 16.01, $692; 10. (tie) Latricia Mundorf and Ari-Anna Flynn, 16.02, $562 each; 12. Sarah Rose Waguespack, 16.03, $433; 13. (tie) Josey Owens and Andrea Busby, 16.04, $303 each; 15. (tie) Cheyenne Wimberley and Tiany Schuster, 16.06, $87 each.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Slade Wood, 9.1, $1,106; 2. Bryce Davis, 9.6, $915; 3. (tie) Dalton Walker and Shay Good, 9.7, $629 each; 5. Corey Ross, 9.8, $343; 6. (tie) Doug Pharr, Chet Herren and Thomas Smith, 10.2, $64 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Landon McClaugherty and Cash Myers, 8.5 seconds, $1,010 each; 3. (tie) Thomas Smith and Cole Patterson, 9.8, $629 each; 5. Taylor Santos, 9.9, $343; 6. Ryan Willberg, 10.0, $191. Third round: 1. Dalton Walker, 9.0, $1,106; 2. Jess Tierney, 9.2, $915; 3. Thomas Smith, 9.3, $724; 4. Chet Herren, 9.6, $534; 5. Laramie Allen, 9.9, $343; 6. Bryce Davis, 10.8, $191. Average: 1. Thomas Smith, 29.3 seconds on three head, $1,658; 2. Dalton Walker, 30.6, $1,372; 3. Chet Herren, 31.5, $1,086; 4. Laramie Allen, 33.1, $801; 5. Clay Long, 33.4, $515; 6. Taylor Santos, 36.2, $286.
Bull riding: First round: 1. Colten Beaty, 86.5, $1,056; 2. Scottie Knapp, 85, $792; 3. Cody Teel, 84.5, $528; 4. Tyler Taylor, 81.5, $264. Second round: 1. Braidy Randolph, 85.5, $1,056; 2. Parker McCown, 81, $792; 3. Brody Yeary, 77, $528; 4. Tyler Taylor, 75, $264. Average: 1. Parker McCown, 160 points on two head, $1,056; 2. Tyler Taylor, 156.5, $792; 3. Colten Beaty, 86.5 on one head, $528; 4. Braidy Randolph, 85.5, $264.
Austin Co. Fair & Rodeo
Bellville, Texas, Oct. 14-16
All-around cowboy: Garrett Busby, $934, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Bill Tutor, 81.5, $1,816; 2. (tie) Tim Murphy and Winn Ratliff, 79, $1,211 each; 4. Waylon Bourgeois, 78, $666; 5. Bodee Lammers, 76, $424; 6. Ethan Crouch, 74.5, $303; 7. Kaden Kornegay, 74, $242; 8. Keenan Hayes, 71.5, $182.
Steer wrestling: 1. Jacob Talley, 3.3, $1,946; 2. (tie) Ty Allred and Cody Harmon, 3.4, $1,565 each; 4. Ben Goodman Jr., 3.6, $1,184; 5. (tie) Dustin Merritt and Ryan Nettle, 3.9, $804 each; 7. Landris White, 4.2, $423; 8. Sterling Walton, 4.3, $169.
Team roping: 1. Lightning Aguilera/Coleby Payne, 4.3, $2,686 each; 2. Tyler Waters/Tyler McKnight, 4.5, $2,336; 3. Zach Kilgus/Jake Edwards, 4.8, $1,986; 4. (tie) Cyle Denison/Brady Norman and Shay Dixon Carroll/Evan Arnold, 4.9, $1,460 each; 6. Todd Arthur/Garrett Busby, 5.3, $934; 7. Stratton Lopez/Dalton Walker, 5.8, $584; 8. Jake Orman/Colby Lovell, 9.3, $234.
Saddle bronc: 1. Cree Minkoff, 83, $1,861; 2. Dean Wadsworth, 80, $1,427; 3. Sterling Crawley, 78, $1,055; 4. (tie) Cash Wilson and Jacobs Crawley, 77.5, $558 each; 6. Toby Collins, 76, $310; 7. Judd Applegate, 75, $248; 8. Rowdy Dunklin, 74.5, $186.
Tie-down roping: 1. Robert Mathis, 7.7, $2,715; 2. (tie) Justin Smith and Blane Cox, 8.1, $2,286 each; 4. (tie) Riley Mason Webb and Lane Livingston, 8.2, $1,715 each; 6. Marcos Costa, 8.6, $1,286; 7. Trenton Smith, 8.7, $1,000; 8. (tie) Wyatt Imus, Ryan Thibodeaux and Grady Kirkes, 8.8, $429 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Laura Mote, 15.40, $2,937; 2. Cassidy Champlin, 15.47, $2,496; 3. Alex Lang, 15.48, $2,056; 4. BryAnna Haluptzok, 15.50, $1,762; 5. (tie) Suzanne Brooks and Bugg Beeler, 15.55, $1,248 each; 7. Lois Ferguson, 15.64, $734; 8. Teneille Angland, 15.66, $587; 9. Shelley Morgan, 15.67, $514; 10. Steely Steiner, 15.72, $440; 11. Keyla Polizello Costa, 15.73, $367; 12. Morgan Dalchow, 15.75, $294.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 9.3, $1,266; 2. J. Tom Fisher, 9.6, $1,047; 3. Vin Fisher Jr., 9.9, $829; 4. Doug Pharr, 10.3, $611; 5. Scott Snedecor, 10.4, $393; 6. (tie) Cole Patterson and Cody Lee, 10.5, $109 each. Second round: 1. Thomas Smith, 8.0 seconds, $1,266; 2. (tie) Landon McClaugherty and Taylor Santos, 9.4, $938 each; 4. Logan Moore, 9.5, $611; 5. Mike Chase, 9.7, $393; 6. (tie) Scott Snedecor and Jess Tierney, 9.8, $109 each. Average: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 18.7 seconds on two head, $1,898; 2. Thomas Smith, 19.4, $1,571; 3. Scott Snedecor, 20.2, $1,244; 4. J. Tom Fisher, 20.3, $917; 5. Jess Tierney, 20.4, $589; 6. Mike Chase, 20.9, $327.
Bull riding: * 1. Jace Trosclair, 84, $2,223; 2. Colten Beaty, 83, $1,743; 3. Jay Jensen, 79, $1,331; 4. Braidy Randolph, 76, $920; 5. Jack Gilmore, 74, $645; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
