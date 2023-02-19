PRCA
Dixie National Rodeo
Jackson, Miss., Feb. 10-18
All-around cowboy: Connor Murnion, $4,766, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: 1. R.C. Landingham, 88, $5,006; 2. (tie) Cooper Cooke and Sam Petersen, 87, $3,337 each; 4. Chad Rutherford, 86.5, $1,835; 5. Kolt Dement, 86, $1,168; 6. (tie) Mason Clements and Jacob Raine, 85, $751 each; 8. Dean Thompson, 84.5, $501.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Jacob Talley, 3.4, $2,384; 2. Clayton Hass, 3.6, $2,073; 3. (tie) Dakota Eldridge and Will Lummus, 3.7, $1,607 each; 5. Joe Nelson, 3.8, $1,140; 6. Riley Duvall, 3.9, $829; 7. (tie) Cash Robb and Heath Thomas, 4.0, $363 each. Second round: 1. Gavin Soileau, 3.2, $2,384; 2. Steve Mullins, 3.8, $2,073; 3. Joe Nelson, 3.9, $1,762; 4. (tie) Jesse Brown, J.D. Struxness and Tyler Waguespack, 4.0, $1,140 each; 7. Justin Shaffer, 4.1, $518; 8. (tie) Kodie Jang, Dalton Massey and Eli Troyer, 4.2, $69 each. Average: 1. Joe Nelson, 7.7 seconds on two head, $3,577; 2. (tie) Jacob Talley and Gavin Soileau, 7.8, $2,877 each; 4. Dakota Eldridge, 8.3, $2,177; 5. Tyler Waguespack, 8.5, $1,711; 6. (tie) Will Lummus and Jesse Brown, 8.6, $1,011 each; 8. (tie) Dalton Massey and Kodie Jang, 8.7, $156 each.
Team roping: 1. J.C. Yeahquo/L.J. Yeahquo, 3.9, $5,090 each; 2. Manny Egusquiza Jr./Joseph Harrison, 4.2, $4,554; 3. Cole Thomas/Clay Green, 4.3, $4,019; 4. Nelson Wyatt/Chase Tryan, 4.6, $3,483; 5. (tie) Ty Arnold/Kaden Profili, Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell and Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 4.7, $2,411 each; 8. Reno Stoebner/Whit Kitchens, 4.9, $1,340; 9. (tie) Cash Duty/Sid Sporer and Caleb Moore/Wes Goodrich, 5.1, $536 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. Ben Andersen, 90, $5,725; 2. Ryder Sanford, 87, $4,389; 3. (tie) Wyatt Casper, Brody Cress and Will Pollock, 86.5, $2,226 each; 6. Sage Newman, 86, $954; 7. Cash Wilson, 85.5, $763; 8. (tie) Logan Cook and Spencer Wright, 85, $286 each.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Riley Mason Webb, 7.9, $2,594; 2. Colten Wallis, 8.2, $2,256; 3. Brayden Roe, 8.6, $1,918; 4. King Pickett, 8.9, $1,579; 5. Cooper Mathews, 9.3, $1,241; 6. Ryan Jarrett, 9.4, $902; 7. Cody Duet, 9.8, $564; 8. (tie) Joe Keating and Carsyn Sunvison, 10.0, $113 each. Second round: 1. Sy Felton, 8.2, $2,594; 2. (tie) Ryan Jarrett, Kyle Lucas, Macon Murphy and Cory Solomon, 8.4, $1,748 each; 6. (tie) Kincade Henry and Zack Jongbloed, 8.5, $733 each; 8. Carsyn Sunvison, 8.7, $226. Average: 1. Ryan Jarrett, 17.8 seconds on two head, $3,892; 2. Carsyn Sunvison, 18.7, $3,384; 3. Zack Jongbloed, 18.9, $2,876; 4. Kincade Henry, 19.9, $2,369; 5. Brayden Roe, 20.2, $1,861; 6. Michael Otero, 21.3, $1,354; 7. Jayce Reeves, 25.1, $846; 8. Cody Waldrop, 27.2, $338.
Barrel racing: 1. Margo Crowther, 13.77, $6,525; 2. Nicole Love, 13.78, $5,220; 3. Sarah Waguespack, 13.81, $4,241; 4. Kassie Mowry, 13.82, $3,262; 5. Kelly Allen, 13.84, $2,610; 6. Rachelle Riggers, 13.86, $1,957; 7. Jimmie Smith-Tew, 13.87, $1,631; 8. Tarryn Lee, 13.93, $1,468; 9. Taycie Matthews, 13.94, $1,305; 10. Katie Halbert, 13.95, $1,142; 11. Sophie Nolen, 13.98, $979; 12. Ari-Anna Flynn, 14.01, $816; 13. (tie) Bayleigh Choate, Kara Kreder and Jessica Routier, 14.02, $489 each.
Bull riding: 1. (tie) JB Mauney, Connor Murnion, and T Parker, 87, $4,766 each; 4. Colton Kelly, 86.5, $2,247; 5. Colton Byram, 86, $1,430; 6. (tie) Kase Hitt and Lucas Mooningham, 85.5, $919 each; 8. (tie) Trey Kimzey and Fulton Rutland, 85, $306 each.
Brighton Field Day & Rodeo
Okeechobee, Fla., Feb. 17-18
All-around cowboy: Justin Thigpen, $4,733, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback: 1. (tie) Taylor Broussard, Keenan Hayes, and Kade Sonnier, 84, $1,825 each; 4. Pascal Isabelle, 81, $860; 5. Jayco Roper, 80, $547; 6. (tie) Chett Deitz and Dalton May, 78, $352 each; 8. Hunter Ramsey, 77, $235.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Jacob Talley and Tyler Waguespack, 3.5, $1,859 each; 3. Joshua Ellison, 3.7, $1,470; 4. Steve Mullins, 3.9, $1,211; 5. Nick Retter, 4.0, $951; 6. (tie) Sam Dixon and Bay Etheredge, 4.1, $562 each; 8. Joshua Hefner, 4.3, $173.
Team roping: 1. (tie) Marcus Theriot/Cole Curry and Justin Thigpen/Drew Carnes, 4.3, $2,506 each; 3. Braxton Culpepper/Brad Culpepper, 4.5, $1,982; 4. Ronnie Pritchett/Abdiel Zamora, 4.9, $1,632; 5. Bart Brunson/Nick Kent, 5.2, $1,282; 6. Dawson Cantu/Ty Chancey, 5.3, $932; 7. Travis Dorman/Britt Bockius, 6.1, $583; 8. Scott Martell/Craig Stevens, 6.2, $233.
Saddle bronc: 1. Q Taylor, 85, $2,730; 2. Lucas Macza, 83, $2,093; 3. (tie) Alan Gobert and Ryder Sanford, 80.5, $1,274 each; 5. (tie) Chase Brooks and Ira Dickinson, 79.5, $546 each; 7. Nicholas Patterson, 79, $364; 8. (tie) Shea Fournier and Gus Gaillard, 76, $136 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Justin Thigpen, 8.0, $2,227; 2. (tie) Blake Chauvin and Cole Walker, 8.5, $1,791 each; 4. Ben Mayworth, 8.8, $1,355; 5. Kolt Henderson, 9.1, $1,065; 6. Sam Dixon, 9.4, $775; 7. Neil Dove, 10.0, $484; 8. Jason Hanchey, 10.4, $194.
Barrel racing: 1. Nicole Love, 14.66, $2,613; 2. Kristin Hanchey, 14.85, $2,221; 3. Ericka Nelson, 14.86, $1,829; 4. Ashley Parks, 14.87, $1,568; 5. Cindy Patrick, 14.88, $1,307; 6. Taylor Carver, 14.93, $915; 7. Chloe Gray, 14.96, $653; 8. (tie) Sandi Brandli and Christine DeRenzo, 15.06, $490 each; 10. Sara Winkelman, 15.07, $392; 11. (tie) Reagan Goudeau and Sally Young, 15.10, $294 each.
Bull riding: 1. Jace Trosclair, 85, $3,553; 2. (tie) Brennon Eldred and Chase` Hamlin, 83, $2,369 each; 4. (tie) Lane Ladner and Shane Proctor, 82.5, $1,066 each; 6. Mason Spain, 81, $592; 7. (tie) Jack Gilmore, Thor Hoefer and Lucas Mooningham, 80, $276 each.
Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo
Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 18
Bareback: First round: 1. Jacob Lees, 87, $3,563; 2. Sam Petersen, 86, $2,732; 3. Andy Gingerich, 84.5, $2,019; 4. (tie) Nick Pelke and Jayco Roper, 83.5, $1,069 each; 6. (tie) Bodee Lammers and Bradlee Miller, 80, $535 each; 8. Kooper Heimburg, 73, $356. Bonus round: 1. Jacob Lees, 88, $1,000.
Saddle bronc: First round: 1. (tie) Logan Hay, and Sterling Crawley, 87, $3,148 each; 3. (tie) K's Thomson and Parker Kempfer, 85, $1,663 each; 5. Kody Rinehart, 84, $831; 6. (tie) Cole Elshere and Jacobs Crawley, 81, $535 each; 8. (tie) Q Taylor and Jake Foster, 80, $178 each. Bonus round: 1. Sterling Crawley, 86, $1,000.
Bull riding: * First round: 1. TJ Gray, 83.5, $4,826; 2. Cullen Telfer, 80, $3,982; 3. Luke Mast, 79, $3,258; no other qualified rides. Bonus round: 1. Cullen Telfer, 85, $1,000. *(all totals include ground money).
