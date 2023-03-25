PRCA
Southeastern Livestock Exposition
Montgomery, Ala., March 17-19
All-around cowboy: Marcus Theriot, $4,098, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Cole Franks, 86, $4,477; 2. Colt Eck, 85, $3,432; 3. Tanner Aus, 84.5, $2,537; 4. Bradlee Miller, 84, $1,641; 5. Ty Pope, 83.5, $1,045; 6. Keenan Hayes, 83, $746; 7. Mason Clements, 82.5, $597; 8. Grant Worthington, 81.5, $448.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Mason Couch, Will Lummus and Dedo Slade, 3.9, $2,820 each; 4. (tie) Shayde Etherton and Eli Lord, 4.1, $1,974 each; 6. (tie) Tucker Allen and Talon Roseland, 4.5, $1,598 each; 8. Juan Alcazar Jr, 4.7, $1,316; 9. Walt Arnold, 5.1, $1,128; 10. Taite Stickler, 5.2, $752.
Team roping: 1. Cole Thomas/Clay Green, 4.0, $3,635 each; 2. Coy Rahlmann/Jonathan Torres, 4.3, $3,208; 3. Dalton Turner/Clay Clayman, 4.4, $2,780; 4. Cash Duty/Sid Sporer, 4.9, $2,352; 5. Clint Wallace/Cole Walker, 5.0, $2,139; 6. Clint Keller/Morgan Jones, 5.1, $1,925; 7. Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell, 5.2, $1,711; 8. Koby Sanchez/Zack Mabry, 5.3, $1,497; 9. Clint Summers/Cory Petska, 5.5, $1,283; 10. (tie) Travis Dorman/Brady Barretine and Justin Yost/Jason Hill, 6.0, $428 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Jake Finlay, Jesse Wright, and Spencer Wright, 85, $3,356 each; 4. Wyatt Casper, 84.5, $1,582; 5. Jake Burwash, 84, $1,007; 6. Parker Kempfer, 83.5, $719; 7. Chase Brooks, 83, $575; 8. Parker Fleet, 82.5, $431.
Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Austin Davis and Marcus Theriot, 8.4, $4,098 each; 3. Tatum Miller, 8.9, $3,330; 4. (tie) John Douch and Michael Otero, 9.0, $2,562 each; 6. (tie) Trent Creager and Chance Oftedahl, 9.2, $1,921 each; 8. Dylan Hancock, 10.0, $1,537; 9. (tie) Brush Minton and Josh Weekley, 10.4, $1,153 each; 11. (tie) Zeb Chapman and Justin Thigpen, 10.5, $640 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Chloe Gray, 15.32, $4,403; 2. Margo Crowther, 15.41, $3,522; 3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 15.44, $2,862; 4. Taylor Carver, 15.45, $2,201; 5. Sherry Cervi, 15.49, $1,761; 6. Michelle Alley, 15.53, $1,321; 7. Carlee Otero, 15.63, $1,101; 8. Kristin Hanchey, 15.70, $991; 9. (tie) Bobbie Alcazar and Timber Allenbrand, 15.71, $826 each; 11. (tie) Kara Kreder and Jill Miller, 15.74, $605 each; 13. (tie) Christine DeRenzo and Alex Dollar, 15.80, $385 each; 15. Halyn Lide, 15.83, $220.
Bull riding: 1. Koby Radley, 86, $4,371; 2. (tie) Jack Gilmore and Cole Hould, 81, $2,914 each; 4. Riggin Shippy, 78, $1,603; 5. Dalton Walling, 77, $1,020; 6. Luke Mast, 75, $729; no other qualified rides.
Montgomery Breakaway
Montgomery, Ala., March 17-19
Breakaway roping: 1. Ashley Goforth, 2.0, $2,942; 2. Bethany Stallons, 2.4, $2,501; 3. (tie) Makayla Mack and Taylor Munsell, 2.5, $1,912 each; 5. Heather McLaughlin, 2.6, $1,471; 6. (tie) Jaide Ellick and Elisabeth Erickson-Noe, 2.9, $883 each; 8. Gracie Anna Green, 3.0, $588; 9. (tie) Samantha Fulton, Emily Long and Josey Murphy, 3.1, $441 each; 12. Shelby Osceola, 3.4, $294.
Roots N Boots Queen Creek Pro Rodeo
Queen Creek, Ariz., March 17-19
All-around cowboy: Hiyo Yazzie, $2,919, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Boyce Kraut, 85, $849; 2. Morgan Heaton, 83.5, $636; 3. Matthew Tuni, 81.5, $424; 4. Pascal Isabelle, 79.5, $212.
Steer wrestling: 1. Newt Novich, 4.1, $891; 2. Jordan Holland, 4.4, $737; 3. (tie) Kyler Dick and Wacey Dorenkamp, 5.6, $507 each; 5. Gus McGinn, 5.7, $276; 6. Trey Nahrgang, 5.8, $154.
Team roping: 1. Doyle Yazzie/Hiyo Yazzie, 5.1, $1,987 each; 2. Choc Westcott/Kolt Campbell, 5.3, $1,728; 3. (tie) James Arviso/Cashton Weidenbener and Jade Stoddard/Riley Curuchet, 5.4, $1,339 each; 5. Tom Richards/Seth Hall, 5.5, $950; 6. Corey Whinnery/Robert Murphy, 5.6, $691; 7. Jake Pancost/Aaron Sheeley, 6.4, $432; 8. Wyatt Kent/Jacob Auza, 6.9, $173.
Saddle bronc: 1. Slade Keith, 86, $1,010; 2. (tie) Walker Rezzonico and Kai Rockhill, 85, $658 each; 4. Garrett Long, 81, $367; 5. Garrett Buckley, 79, $214; 6. Tucker Bourdet, 78.5, $153.
Tie-down roping: 1. Hiyo Yazzie, 9.0, $931; 2. Joseph Parsons, 9.1, $771; 3. Cory Rowland, 9.2, $610; 4. Spencer King, 9.3, $450; 5. Monty James, 9.7, $289; 6. Cooper Andersen, 10.0, $161.
Barrel racing: 1. Casey Mathis, 16.52, $1,814; 2. Sonya Dodginghorse, 16.60, $1,554; 3. Chandra Eng, 16.62, $1,295; 4. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 16.68, $1,123; 5. Tara Seaton, 16.69, $864; 6. Bailee Switzer, 16.70, $691; 7. Carly Longo, 16.71, $518; 8. Karli Cowie, 16.77, $345; 9. Jaime Hinton, 16.78, $259; 10. Karsen Jackson, 16.84, $173.
Bull riding: 1. Jett Lambert, 86.5, $1,431; no other qualified rides.