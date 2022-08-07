Big Sky Pro Rodeo
Great Falls, Aug. 3-6
All-around cowboy: Caleb Berquist, $2,556, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Leighton Berry, 83.5, $2,947; 2. Tristan Hansen, 82.5, $2,259; 3. Kody Lamb, 81.5, $1,670; 4. Trenten Montero, 80.5, $1,081; 5. Brice Patterson, 79, $688; 6. Caleb Bennett, 78.5, $491; 7. Clay Stone, 76.5, $393; 8. Cooper Cooke, 76, $295.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Austin Whitehouse, 3.9, $1,612; 2. (tie) Kolby Bignell and Cameron Morman, 4.4, $1,195 each; 4. Brady Boyce, 4.5, $778; 5. (tie) Taz Olson and Denver Roy, 4.6, $389 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Tanner Milan and Rooster Yazzie, 3.9, $1,473 each; 3. (tie) Sterling Lambert and Jake Nelson, 4.0, $1,056 each; 4. Curtis Cassidy, 4.4, $778; 5. Bryn Roy, 4.5, $500; 6. Quentin Wheeler, 4.7, $278. Average: 1. Austin Whitehouse, 8.8 seconds on two head, $2,418; 2. Cameron Morman, 9.4, $2,001; 3. Ty Erickson, 9.6, $1,584; 4. Taz Olson, 10.0, $1,167; 5. Brady Boyce, 10.7, $751; 6. Denver Roy, 11.0, $417.
Team roping: First round: 1. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 4.6, $1,390 each; 2. (tie) Jake Cooper/Sid Sporer and Aaron Tsinigine/Landen Glenn, 5.4, $1,031 each; 4. (tie) Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher and Jaxson Tucker/Wyatt Cox, 5.5, $551 each; 6. (tie) Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, Ky Redstrom/Trevor Schnaufer and Cooper White/Tucker White, 5.6, $80 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine and Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.8, $1,390 each; 2. (tie) Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, Shawn Bird/Zachary Schweigert, Erich Rogers/Paden Bray and Rope Three Irons/Cody Tew, 4.9, $911 each; 5. Brit Ellerman/Trae Smith, 5.1, $432; 6. Edward Hawley Jr./Clint Harry, 5.5, $240. Average: 1. Edward Hawley Jr./Clint Harry, 11.2 seconds on two head, $2,086 each; 2. Jake Cooper/Sid Sporer, 11.3, $1,726; 3. Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, 11.8, $1,366; 4. Jaxson Tucker/Wyatt Cox, 11.9, $1,007; 5. Alonzo Skunkcap/Caleb Guardipee, 13.2, $647; 6. Will Griffel/Jake Griffel, 14.0, $360.
Saddle bronc: 1. Zeke Thurston, 87, $3,404; 2. Allen Boore, 84, $2,610; 3. (tie) Ben Andersen and Kade Bruno, 83, $1,588 each; 5. Jesse Kruse, 81.5, $794; 6. Alan Gobert, 78, $567; 7. (tie) Kole Ashbacher, Dawson Dahm, Chet Johnson and Qwint Stroh, 77, $199 each.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Ty Harris, 8.1, $1,647; 2. Clayton Smith, 8.2, $1,363; 3. Shane Hanchey, 8.3, $1,079; 4. Jake Pratt, 8.5, $795; 5. Caleb Berquist, 8.7, $511; 6. Landon Williams, 9.2, $284. Second round: 1. Haven Meged, 7.4, $1,647; 2. Zack Jongbloed, 8.1, $1,363; 3. Beau Cooper, 8.2, $1,079; 4. Corbin Fisher, 8.3, $795; 5. James Ramirez, 8.8, $511; 6. (tie) Matt Gutierrez, Jake Pratt and Matt Shiozawa, 9.0, $142 each. Average: 1. Jake Pratt, 17.5 seconds on two head, $2,471; 2. Caleb Berquist, 18.3, $2,045; 3. Clayton Smith, 18.5, $1,619; 4. Shane Hanchey, 18.8, $1,193; 5. Ty Harris, 19.7, $767; 6. Beau Cooper, 20.4, $426.
Barrel racing: 1. Taycie Matthews, 15.12, $3,258; 2. Tammy Carpenter, 15.24, $2,606; 3. Sabra O'Quinn, 15.28, $2,118; 4. Ashley Castleberry, 15.32, $1,629; 5. Abigail Knight, 15.35, $1,303; 6. Summer Kosel, 15.40, $977; 7. Erin Williams, 15.46, $815; 8. Cheyenne Allan, 15.47, $733; 9. Hailey Garrison, 15.50, $652; 10. (tie) Cierra Erickson, Hallie Fulton, Clinton Harry and Celie Salmond, 15.56, $489 each; 13. Lexi Bagnell, 15.57, $326; 14. Maggie Poloncic, 15.59, $244; 15. (tie) Michelle Alley and Cassidy Champlin, 15.60, $81 each.
Bull riding: * 1. Wylee Hurst, 76, $5,772; 2. Jordan Hansen, 72, $5,016; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
