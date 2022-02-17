76th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo

Yuma, Ariz., Feb. 11-13

All-around cowboy: Russell Cardoza, $738, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Evan Betony, 79, $1,055; 2. Lucas Samaniego, 77.5, $799; 3. Bronc Marriott, 77, $575; 4. Tolman Moore, 76.5, $384; 5. Kyle Charley, 75, $224; 6. Zack Brown, 70, $160.

Steer wrestling: 1. Hiyo Yazzie, 4.4, $1,363; 2. Cody Cabral, 5.7, $1,128; 3. Justin Miller, 6.3, $893; 4. Rooster Yazzie, 9.0, $658; 5. Tim Robertson, 11.9, $423; 6. Bear Pascoe, 13.8, $235.

Team roping: 1. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.6, $2,474 each; 2. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 5.3, $2,213; 3. Seth Hall/Lane Siggins, 5.6, $1,953; 4. Robert Ansley/James Gililland, 5.8, $1,692; 5. Michael Calmelat/TJ Brown, 5.9, $1,432; 6. (tie) Jake Barnes/, Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom and Jake Pancost/Aaron Shelley, 6.1, $911 each; 9. Benjamin Balow/, 6.2, $391; 10. (tie) B.J. Campbell/J.W. Borrego, Brooks Dahozy/Russell Cardoza and Cameron Irwin/Coley Nicholls, 6.3, $43 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. Reed Neely, 83, $1,349; 2. Cameron Messier, 81.5, $1,022; 3. Q McWhorter, 79, $736; 4. Allen Boore, 78.5, $491; 5. Bo Vocu, 78, $286; 6. Ross Griffin, 74, $204.

Tie-down roping: 1. Cooper Andersen, 9.0, $1,751; 2. Logan Bird, 9.5, $1,449; 3. Blake Deckard, 9.7, $1,148; 4. (tie) Russell Cardoza and D.J. Parker, 9.8, $695 each; 6. Dawson Johnson, 10.1, $302.

Barrel racing: 1. Sharon Harrell, 17.60, $2,350; 2. Shelby Bates, 17.84, $1,998; 3. Kiersten Pettus, 17.90, $1,645; 4. Anita Ellis, 17.92, $1,410; 5. Rachelle Riggers, 17.95, $1,175; 6. Tilly Jenski, 17.96, $823; 7. (tie) Megan McLeod-Sprague and Kailee Murdock, 17.99, $529 each; 9. Danna Stovner, 18.02, $411; 10. Jenna Humble, 18.03, $353; 11. Deanna Davis, 18.04, $294; 12. (tie) Madison Camozzi and Lexie Goss, 18.05, $118 each.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Neal Wood, 10.5, $902; 2. Bryce Davis, 11.4, $677; 3. Vin Fisher Jr., 12.9, $451; 4. Joby Mooney, 13.3, $226. Second round: 1. Cody Lee, 11.7 seconds, $902; 2. Bill Benson, 13.2, $677; 3. Brian Garr, 13.3, $451; 4. Chance Kelton, 13.6, $226. Average: 1. Bryce Davis, 25.2 seconds on two head, $1,354; 2. Bill Benson, 26.6, $1,015; 3. Vin Fisher Jr., 27.0, $677; 4. Kyle Cauthorn, 27.8, $338.

Bull riding: 1. Marco Juarez, 89, $1,546; 2. Shane Proctor, 85.5, $1,172; 3. Cody Russell, 84.5, $843; 4. Scottie Knapp, 84, $562; 5. JaCauy Hale, 82.5, $328; 6. Bo Vocu, 82, $234.

