PRCA

Rodeo Austin

Austin, Texas, March 12-26

Bareback: First round: 1. Jacob Lees, 88.5, $2,858; 2. Cole Reiner, 87.5, $2,557; 3. Cole Franks, 87, $2,256; 4. Wyatt Denny, 86, $1,955; 5. (tie) Caleb Bennett and Kolt Dement, 85.5, $1,504 each; 7. Lane McGehee, 84.5, $1,053; 8. (tie) Gauge McBride and A.J. Ruth, 84, $602 each; 10. (tie) Pascal Isabelle and Clint Laye, 83.5, $75 each. Second round: 1. Clayton Biglow, 86.5, $5,640; 2. Caleb Bennett, 86, $4,700; 3. Kody Lamb, 85, $3,572; 4. (tie) Clint Laye and Gauge McBride, 83.5, $1,974 each; 6. Cooper Cooke, 83, $940. Finals: 1. Caleb Bennett, 87, $9,400; 2. Cole Franks, 86.5, $7,050; 3. Tilden Hooper, 84.5, $4,700; 4. Kody Lamb, 83, $2,350.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Jason Thomas, 3.7, $3,974; 2. (tie) Ringo Robinson, Bridger Anderson and Talon Roseland, 3.9, $3,137 each; 5. (tie) Taz Olson and Reed Kraeger, 4.0, $2,091 each; 7. (tie) Sam Goings, Eli Lord and Rowdy Parrott, 4.2, $1,046 each; 10. (tie) Laramie Warren and Ben Goodman Jr., 4.4, $105 each. Second round: 1. Talon Roseland, 3.4, $5,640; 2. Sam Goings, 3.7, $4,700; 3. Taz Olson, 3.9, $3,572; 4. (tie) Jason Thomas and Laramie Warren, 4.1, $1,974 each; 6. Eli Lord, 4.2, $940. Finals: 1. Talon Roseland, 3.7, $9,400; 2. Timmy Sparing, 4.5, $7,050; 3. Eli Lord, 5.0, $4,700; 4. Taz Olson, 5.4, $2,350.

Team roping: First round: 1. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 4.1, $3,929 each; 2. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 4.2, $3,516; 3. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 4.3, $3,102; 4. (tie) Quisto Lopez/Cody Thornton and Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell, 4.4, $2,482 each; 6. Chad Masters/Cory Petska, 4.5, $1,861; 7. (tie) Clay Ullery/Matt Zancanella, Erich Rogers/Paden Bray and Kreece Thompson/Chad Williams, 4.6, $1,034 each; 10. (tie) Paul David Tierney/Tanner Braden, Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan and Garrett Rogers/Justin Davis, 4.7, $69 each. Second round: 1. Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 4.1 seconds, $5,640 each; 2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.3, $4,700; 3. Garrett Rogers/Justin Davis, 4.5, $3,572; 4. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 4.7, $2,444; 5. Paul David Tierney/Tanner Braden, 4.8, $1,504; 6. Quisto Lopez/Cody Thornton, 5.0, $940. Finals: 1. Nick Sartain/Reagan Ward, 4.2, $9,400 each; 2. Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 5.3, $7,050; 3. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 6.0, $4,700; 4. Paul David Tierney/Tanner Braden, 14.3, $2,350.

Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Rusty Wright, 89.5, $3,974; 2. (tie) Brody Cress, Statler Wright and Spencer Wright, 86, $3,137 each; 5. Logan Cook, 85.5, $2,301; 6. (tie) Ryder Wright and Leon Fountain, 84.5, $1,673 each; 8. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright, Liam Pauley and Sage Newman, 84, $627 each. Second round: 1. Tegan Smith, 90 points on Andrews Rodeo's All Or Nothin', $5,640; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 89, $4,700; 3. Isaac Diaz, 87.5, $3,572; 4. Lefty Marvel Holman, 87, $2,444; 5. Zeke Thurston, 86, $1,504; 6. Leon Fountain, 85.5, $940. Finals: 1. Leon Fountain, 92, $9,400; 2. Zeke Thurston, 87.5, $7,050; 3. Stetson Dell Wright, 87, $4,700; 4. Spencer Wright, 86.5, $2,350.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Tyler Milligan, 7.8, $3,929; 2. (tie) Jake Pratt and Shad Mayfield, 7.9, $3,309 each; 4. Caleb Smidt, 8.0, $2,688; 5. (tie) Kincade Henry and Shane Hanchey, 8.1, $2,068 each; 7. (tie) Sherman Lasker and Riley Pruitt, 8.2, $1,241 each; 9. Lane Livingston, 8.4, $620; 10. John Douch, 8.5, $207. Second round: 1. (tie) Shad Mayfield and Caleb Smidt, 7.9, $5,170 each; 3. Lane Livingston, 8.1, $3,572; 4. Quade Hiatt, 8.2, $2,444; 5. Shane Hanchey, 8.3, $1,504; 6. Jake Pratt, 8.6, $940. Finals: 1. Shad Mayfield, 7.4, $9,400; 2. John Douch, 7.8, $7,050; 3. Quade Hiatt, 8.2, $4,700; 4. Lane Livingston, 8.3, $2,350.

Barrel racing: First round: 1. Destri Devenport, 15.35, $4,242; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 15.39, $3,795; 3. Tarryn Lee, 15.47, $3,349; 4. Jessica Routier, 15.56, $2,902; 5. (tie) Sissy Winn and Sherry Cervi, 15.57, $2,233 each; 7. (tie) Bayleigh Choate and Emily Beisel, 15.59, $1,340 each; 9. Jennifer Sharp, 15.62, $670; 10. (tie) Jordon Briggs and Molly Otto, 15.66, $112 each. Second round: 1. Bayleigh Choate, 15.33, $5,640; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 15.36, $4,700; 3. Loni Lester, 15.42, $3,572; 4. Cheyenne Wimberley, 15.48, $2,444; 5. Jessica Routier, 15.52, $1,504; 6. Emily Beisel, 15.56, $940. Finals: 1. Destri Devenport, 15.31 seconds, $9,400; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 15.41, $7,050; 3. Bayleigh Choate, 15.42, $4,700; 4. Cheyenne Wimberley, 15.43, $2,350.

Bull riding: First round: 1. Sage Kimzey, 89, $3,751; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 87.5, $3,356; 3. Clayton Savage, 86, $2,961; 4. (tie) Garrett Wickett and Roscoe Jarboe, 85.5, $2,369 each; 6. (tie) Garrett Smith and Parker Breding, 85, $1,579 each; 8. Dalton Petersen, 84.5, $987; 9. Tyler Bingham, 84, $592; 10. Ruger Piva, 83.5, $197. * Second round: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 91, $5,828; 2. Sage Kimzey, 88.5, $4,888; 3. Maverick Potter, 88, $3,760; 4. Parker Breding, 85, $2,632; 5. Cullen Telfer, 81, $1,692; no other qualified rides. * Finals: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 93, $10,183; 2. Roscoe Jarboe, 85, $7,833; 3. Sage Kimzey, 84.5, $5,483; no other qualified rides.

High Desert Stampede

Redmond, Ore., March 24-26

All-around cowboy: Jordan Tye, $2,430, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Jess Pope, 87.5, $3,807; 2. Austin Foss, 85.5, $2,919; 3. Garrett Shadbolt, 82, $2,157; 4. (tie) Zack Brown and Seth Hardwick, 81, $1,142 each; 6. Trenten Montero, 80, $635; 7. Bodee Lammers, 79.5, $508; 8. Colton Clemens, 77.5, $381.

Steer wrestling: 1. Josh Garner, 4.9, $2,724; 2. Kaden Greenfield, 5.0, $2,437; 3. (tie) Stan Branco, Bryce Harrison and Justin Kimsey, 5.5, $1,864 each; 6. Jace Logan, 5.8, $1,290; 7. Sterling Lambert, 6.0, $1,003; 8. Jaret Whitman, 6.2, $717; 9. Beau Lewis, 6.5, $430; 10. Jake Nelson, 8.0, $143.

Team roping: 1. Jeff Flenniken/Jake Minor, 5.0, $3,483 each; 2. (tie) Marcus Battaglia/Jason Johe and Garrett Rogers/Justin Davis, 5.6, $2,933 each; 4. T.C. Hammack/Russell Cardoza, 5.8, $2,383; 5. Tanner Patzke/Quade Patzke, 6.2, $2,016; 6. Blake Hirdes/Wyatt Hansen, 6.8, $1,650; 7. Eric Logan/Tex Sutfin, 7.5, $1,283; 8. Jerad McFarlane/Taylor Duby, 7.6, $917; 9. Ben Jordan/Cody Soffel, 8.7, $550; 10. Coy Aldrich/Dillon Bahem, 9.3, $183.

Saddle bronc: 1. Layton Green, 87, $4,258; 2. CoBurn Bradshaw, 83.5, $3,265; 3. Kole Ashbacher, 83, $2,413; 4. Jack Bentz, 82, $1,561; 5. Johnny Espeland, 81.5, $994; 6. Kade Bruno, 80.5, $710; 7. Lucas Macza, 79.5, $568; 8. Clayson Hutchings, 79, $426.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) J. Cody Jones and Roger Nonella, 8.4, $3,976 each; 3. Trevor Hale, 8.8, $3,314; 4. (tie) John Douch, Ladd King and Jordan Tye, 9.1, $2,430 each; 7. (tie) Justin Brinkerhoff, Caleb McMillan, Lucas Potter and Matt Shiozawa, 9.4, $884 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Kacey Gartner, 16.25 seconds, $4,037; 2. Cheyenne Hattesen, 16.32, $3,230; 3. (tie) Megan Champion and Jessica Lewis, 16.33, $2,321 each; 5. Italy Sheehan, 16.38, $1,615; 6. Jordan Minor, 16.40, $1,211; 7. (tie) Josie Baze and Rainy Robinson, 16.43, $959 each; 9. Deanna Davis, 16.44, $807; 10. (tie) Becca Flight and Chelsie Stodghill, 16.46, $656 each; 12. Cheyenne Allan, 16.53, $505; 13. Jodi Goodrich, 16.54, $404; 14. (tie) Kaillee Hamre and Dominique Hart, 16.57, $252 each.

Bull riding: * 1. Reid Oftedahl, 80, $5,349; 2. Chance Schott, 78, $4,272; 3. Mason Cooley, 74, $3,348; 4. Trey Kimzey, 70, $2,425; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

PRCA Championship Rodeo

Fargo, N.D., March 25-26

All-around cowboy: Matt Peters, $1,055, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Brandley Peabody, 84, $1,098; 2. Briar Dittmer, 80, $832; 3. Robert Reynolds, 78, $599; 4. Tristan Hansen, 77, $399; 5. Clay Jorgenson, 76, $233; 6. Andy Gingerich, 75, $166.

Steer wrestling: 1. Nolan Hart, 6.6, $790; 2. Tyler Byrne, 6.9, $592; 3. Ryan Rivinius, 14.6, $395; 4. Noah Lassa, 15.8, $197.

Team roping: 1. Jhett Trenary/Gralyn Elkins, 5.7, $1,193 each; 2. Jade Schmidt/Jade Nelson, 6.5, $987; 3. J.B. Lord/Luke Morast, 6.7, $781; 4. Matt Peters/Riley Ruland, 7.2, $576; 5. Lane Goebel/J.W. Beck, 10.5, $370; 6. Kelly Roshau/Patrick Monson, 10.9, $206.

Saddle bronc: 1. Rhett Fanning, 83.5, $1,359; 2. Lane Schuelke, 79.5, $1,029; 3. Qwint Stroh, 78.5, $741; 4. Cree Minkoff, 78, $494; 5. (tie) Connor Murnion, Chuck Schmidt and Taygen Schuelke, 73, $165 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Chase Lako, 9.1, $959; 2. Judd Grover, 10.9, $719; 3. Matt Peters, 11.7, $479; 4. Austin Madison, 12.0, $240.

Barrel racing: 1. (tie) Cindy Baltezore and Sissy Warren, 12.40, $814 each; 3. (tie) Nicole Bice and Nikki Hansen, 12.45, $587 each; 5. Shaw Nelson, 12.47, $417; 6. Jolene Loiseau, 12.50, $303; 7. (tie) Alyssa Gabrielson and Austyn Tobey, 12.56, $133 each.

Bull riding: 1. Chance Schott, 85.5, $1,619; 2. Koby Jacobson, 84.5, $1,227; 3. Dalton Wright, 84, $883; 4. (tie) Corey Maier and Coy Thorson, 82, $466 each; 6. Connor Murnion, 77.5, $245.

Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo & Steer Show

Nacogdoches, Texas, March 24-26

Bareback: 1. Lane McGehee, 84.5, $1,024; 2. Zach Hibler, 83.5, $776; 3. Isaac Ingram, 81.5, $558; 4. Anthony Thomas, 80, $372; 5. (tie) Kolt Dement and Rickey Williams, 79, $186 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Cade Goodman, 3.9, $1,418; 2. Bridger Chambers, 4.2, $1,173; 3. (tie) Shane Frey and Joe York, 4.3, $807 each; 5. Riley Duvall, 4.4, $440; 6. Trace Harris, 4.5, $244.

Team roping: 1. Reno Stoebner/Seth Jones, 4.7 seconds, $1,786 each; 2. Bradley Massey/Reno Gonzales, 4.8, $1,478; 3. Tucker Menz/B.J. Dugger, 5.2, $1,170; 4. Andrew Livingston/Seth Smithson, 5.4, $862; 5. Chase Wiley/Brock Hanson, 5.5, $554; 6. Jason Burson/Corey Hendrick, 5.7, $308.

Saddle bronc: 1. Keene Justesen, 85, $1,256; 2. Samuel Kelts, 84.5, $952; 3. Parker Fleet, 82, $685; 4. (tie) Tanner Lockhart and Kody Rinehart, 81, $362 each; 6. Wacey Hathcock, 76.5, $190.

Tie-down roping: 1. Weldon Watson, 8.4, $1,765; 2. John Pereira, 9.0, $1,461; 3. (tie) Marcos Costa and Chantz Webster, 9.5, $1,004 each; 5. (tie) Dylan Hancock and Robert Mathis, 10.1, $426 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Shelley Morgan, 15.26, $2,071; 2. Bradi Whiteside, 15.40, $1,760; 3. Bryana Lehrmann, 15.41, $1,450; 4. Michelle Alley, 15.49, $1,242; 5. Jamie Olsen, 15.51, $1,035; 6. Ari-Anna Flynn, 15.57, $725; 7. (tie) Lynette Clyde and Josey Owens, 15.58, $466 each; 9. Lisa Lockhart, 15.69, $362; 10. (tie) Mickayla Brown and Leia Pluemer, 15.71, $285 each; 12. Caroline Boucher, 15.72, $207.

Bull riding: 1. Braden Richardson, 83.5, $1,318; 2. Grayson Cole, 82.5, $999; 3. Garrett Wickett, 80, $719; 4. Cash Toews, 78, $479; 5. Francisco Garcia, 77, $280; 6. Tyler Taylor, 73, $200.

Ellis County Livestock Show & Rodeo

Waxahachie, Texas, March 25-26

Bareback: 1. Tim Murphy, 82, $921; 2. Luke Thrash, 80, $691; 3. Zach Hibler, 79, $461; 4. Keenan Hayes, 78, $230.

Steer wrestling: 1. Matt Reeves, 4.1, $1,424; 2. Skyler Woolls, 4.4, $1,179; 3. J.D. Struxness, 4.9, $933; 4. Shayde Etherton, 5.4, $688; 5. (tie) Ty Allred, Dakota Champion, Slate Wiseman and Cal Wolfe, 5.5, $172 each.

Team roping: 1. (tie) Ty Arnold/Kaden Profili and Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell, 4.3, $1,650 each; 3. (tie) Bradley Massey/Reno Gonzales and Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 4.4, $1,028 each; 5. Aaron Macy/Zane Bruce, 5.2, $560; 6. Casey Tew/Boogie Ray, 5.4, $311.

Saddle bronc: 1. Jacobs Crawley, 85, $1,147; 2. Dean Wadsworth, 84, $860; 3. Treyson Antonick, 81, $573; 4. (tie) Brady Burton and Jarrod Hammons, 79, $143 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Cash Hooper, 8.4, $1,608; 2. (tie) Robert Mathis and Chantz Webster, 8.7, $1,192 each; 4. (tie) Blake Deckard and Cody McCartney, 8.8, $638 each; 6. Cole Ford, 9.6, $277.

Barrel racing: 1. Molly Otto, 16.41, $2,376; 2. Kylee Scribner, 16.46, $2,020; 3. Margo Crowther, 16.51, $1,663; 4. (tie) Leia Pluemer and Presley Smith, 16.53, $1,307 each; 6. Jordan Driver, 16.54, $832; 7. (tie) Keyla Polizello Costa and Elizabeth Schmid, 16.57, $535 each; 9. Emily Beisel, 16.58, $416; 10. Lisa Lockhart, 16.59, $356; 11. (tie) Josey Groves and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 16.60, $267 each.

Bull riding: * 1. JR Stratford, 89, $1,100; 2. T Parker, 87.5, $855; 3. (tie) Tyler Taylor and Brody Yeary, 84, $550 each; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

