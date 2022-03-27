PRCA
Rodeo Austin
Austin, Texas, March 12-26
Bareback: First round: 1. Jacob Lees, 88.5, $2,858; 2. Cole Reiner, 87.5, $2,557; 3. Cole Franks, 87, $2,256; 4. Wyatt Denny, 86, $1,955; 5. (tie) Caleb Bennett and Kolt Dement, 85.5, $1,504 each; 7. Lane McGehee, 84.5, $1,053; 8. (tie) Gauge McBride and A.J. Ruth, 84, $602 each; 10. (tie) Pascal Isabelle and Clint Laye, 83.5, $75 each. Second round: 1. Clayton Biglow, 86.5, $5,640; 2. Caleb Bennett, 86, $4,700; 3. Kody Lamb, 85, $3,572; 4. (tie) Clint Laye and Gauge McBride, 83.5, $1,974 each; 6. Cooper Cooke, 83, $940. Finals: 1. Caleb Bennett, 87, $9,400; 2. Cole Franks, 86.5, $7,050; 3. Tilden Hooper, 84.5, $4,700; 4. Kody Lamb, 83, $2,350.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Jason Thomas, 3.7, $3,974; 2. (tie) Ringo Robinson, Bridger Anderson and Talon Roseland, 3.9, $3,137 each; 5. (tie) Taz Olson and Reed Kraeger, 4.0, $2,091 each; 7. (tie) Sam Goings, Eli Lord and Rowdy Parrott, 4.2, $1,046 each; 10. (tie) Laramie Warren and Ben Goodman Jr., 4.4, $105 each. Second round: 1. Talon Roseland, 3.4, $5,640; 2. Sam Goings, 3.7, $4,700; 3. Taz Olson, 3.9, $3,572; 4. (tie) Jason Thomas and Laramie Warren, 4.1, $1,974 each; 6. Eli Lord, 4.2, $940. Finals: 1. Talon Roseland, 3.7, $9,400; 2. Timmy Sparing, 4.5, $7,050; 3. Eli Lord, 5.0, $4,700; 4. Taz Olson, 5.4, $2,350.
Team roping: First round: 1. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 4.1, $3,929 each; 2. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 4.2, $3,516; 3. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 4.3, $3,102; 4. (tie) Quisto Lopez/Cody Thornton and Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell, 4.4, $2,482 each; 6. Chad Masters/Cory Petska, 4.5, $1,861; 7. (tie) Clay Ullery/Matt Zancanella, Erich Rogers/Paden Bray and Kreece Thompson/Chad Williams, 4.6, $1,034 each; 10. (tie) Paul David Tierney/Tanner Braden, Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan and Garrett Rogers/Justin Davis, 4.7, $69 each. Second round: 1. Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 4.1 seconds, $5,640 each; 2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.3, $4,700; 3. Garrett Rogers/Justin Davis, 4.5, $3,572; 4. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 4.7, $2,444; 5. Paul David Tierney/Tanner Braden, 4.8, $1,504; 6. Quisto Lopez/Cody Thornton, 5.0, $940. Finals: 1. Nick Sartain/Reagan Ward, 4.2, $9,400 each; 2. Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 5.3, $7,050; 3. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 6.0, $4,700; 4. Paul David Tierney/Tanner Braden, 14.3, $2,350.
Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Rusty Wright, 89.5, $3,974; 2. (tie) Brody Cress, Statler Wright and Spencer Wright, 86, $3,137 each; 5. Logan Cook, 85.5, $2,301; 6. (tie) Ryder Wright and Leon Fountain, 84.5, $1,673 each; 8. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright, Liam Pauley and Sage Newman, 84, $627 each. Second round: 1. Tegan Smith, 90 points on Andrews Rodeo's All Or Nothin', $5,640; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 89, $4,700; 3. Isaac Diaz, 87.5, $3,572; 4. Lefty Marvel Holman, 87, $2,444; 5. Zeke Thurston, 86, $1,504; 6. Leon Fountain, 85.5, $940. Finals: 1. Leon Fountain, 92, $9,400; 2. Zeke Thurston, 87.5, $7,050; 3. Stetson Dell Wright, 87, $4,700; 4. Spencer Wright, 86.5, $2,350.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Tyler Milligan, 7.8, $3,929; 2. (tie) Jake Pratt and Shad Mayfield, 7.9, $3,309 each; 4. Caleb Smidt, 8.0, $2,688; 5. (tie) Kincade Henry and Shane Hanchey, 8.1, $2,068 each; 7. (tie) Sherman Lasker and Riley Pruitt, 8.2, $1,241 each; 9. Lane Livingston, 8.4, $620; 10. John Douch, 8.5, $207. Second round: 1. (tie) Shad Mayfield and Caleb Smidt, 7.9, $5,170 each; 3. Lane Livingston, 8.1, $3,572; 4. Quade Hiatt, 8.2, $2,444; 5. Shane Hanchey, 8.3, $1,504; 6. Jake Pratt, 8.6, $940. Finals: 1. Shad Mayfield, 7.4, $9,400; 2. John Douch, 7.8, $7,050; 3. Quade Hiatt, 8.2, $4,700; 4. Lane Livingston, 8.3, $2,350.
Barrel racing: First round: 1. Destri Devenport, 15.35, $4,242; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 15.39, $3,795; 3. Tarryn Lee, 15.47, $3,349; 4. Jessica Routier, 15.56, $2,902; 5. (tie) Sissy Winn and Sherry Cervi, 15.57, $2,233 each; 7. (tie) Bayleigh Choate and Emily Beisel, 15.59, $1,340 each; 9. Jennifer Sharp, 15.62, $670; 10. (tie) Jordon Briggs and Molly Otto, 15.66, $112 each. Second round: 1. Bayleigh Choate, 15.33, $5,640; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 15.36, $4,700; 3. Loni Lester, 15.42, $3,572; 4. Cheyenne Wimberley, 15.48, $2,444; 5. Jessica Routier, 15.52, $1,504; 6. Emily Beisel, 15.56, $940. Finals: 1. Destri Devenport, 15.31 seconds, $9,400; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 15.41, $7,050; 3. Bayleigh Choate, 15.42, $4,700; 4. Cheyenne Wimberley, 15.43, $2,350.
Bull riding: First round: 1. Sage Kimzey, 89, $3,751; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 87.5, $3,356; 3. Clayton Savage, 86, $2,961; 4. (tie) Garrett Wickett and Roscoe Jarboe, 85.5, $2,369 each; 6. (tie) Garrett Smith and Parker Breding, 85, $1,579 each; 8. Dalton Petersen, 84.5, $987; 9. Tyler Bingham, 84, $592; 10. Ruger Piva, 83.5, $197. * Second round: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 91, $5,828; 2. Sage Kimzey, 88.5, $4,888; 3. Maverick Potter, 88, $3,760; 4. Parker Breding, 85, $2,632; 5. Cullen Telfer, 81, $1,692; no other qualified rides. * Finals: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 93, $10,183; 2. Roscoe Jarboe, 85, $7,833; 3. Sage Kimzey, 84.5, $5,483; no other qualified rides.
High Desert Stampede
Redmond, Ore., March 24-26
All-around cowboy: Jordan Tye, $2,430, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Jess Pope, 87.5, $3,807; 2. Austin Foss, 85.5, $2,919; 3. Garrett Shadbolt, 82, $2,157; 4. (tie) Zack Brown and Seth Hardwick, 81, $1,142 each; 6. Trenten Montero, 80, $635; 7. Bodee Lammers, 79.5, $508; 8. Colton Clemens, 77.5, $381.
Steer wrestling: 1. Josh Garner, 4.9, $2,724; 2. Kaden Greenfield, 5.0, $2,437; 3. (tie) Stan Branco, Bryce Harrison and Justin Kimsey, 5.5, $1,864 each; 6. Jace Logan, 5.8, $1,290; 7. Sterling Lambert, 6.0, $1,003; 8. Jaret Whitman, 6.2, $717; 9. Beau Lewis, 6.5, $430; 10. Jake Nelson, 8.0, $143.
Team roping: 1. Jeff Flenniken/Jake Minor, 5.0, $3,483 each; 2. (tie) Marcus Battaglia/Jason Johe and Garrett Rogers/Justin Davis, 5.6, $2,933 each; 4. T.C. Hammack/Russell Cardoza, 5.8, $2,383; 5. Tanner Patzke/Quade Patzke, 6.2, $2,016; 6. Blake Hirdes/Wyatt Hansen, 6.8, $1,650; 7. Eric Logan/Tex Sutfin, 7.5, $1,283; 8. Jerad McFarlane/Taylor Duby, 7.6, $917; 9. Ben Jordan/Cody Soffel, 8.7, $550; 10. Coy Aldrich/Dillon Bahem, 9.3, $183.
Saddle bronc: 1. Layton Green, 87, $4,258; 2. CoBurn Bradshaw, 83.5, $3,265; 3. Kole Ashbacher, 83, $2,413; 4. Jack Bentz, 82, $1,561; 5. Johnny Espeland, 81.5, $994; 6. Kade Bruno, 80.5, $710; 7. Lucas Macza, 79.5, $568; 8. Clayson Hutchings, 79, $426.
Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) J. Cody Jones and Roger Nonella, 8.4, $3,976 each; 3. Trevor Hale, 8.8, $3,314; 4. (tie) John Douch, Ladd King and Jordan Tye, 9.1, $2,430 each; 7. (tie) Justin Brinkerhoff, Caleb McMillan, Lucas Potter and Matt Shiozawa, 9.4, $884 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Kacey Gartner, 16.25 seconds, $4,037; 2. Cheyenne Hattesen, 16.32, $3,230; 3. (tie) Megan Champion and Jessica Lewis, 16.33, $2,321 each; 5. Italy Sheehan, 16.38, $1,615; 6. Jordan Minor, 16.40, $1,211; 7. (tie) Josie Baze and Rainy Robinson, 16.43, $959 each; 9. Deanna Davis, 16.44, $807; 10. (tie) Becca Flight and Chelsie Stodghill, 16.46, $656 each; 12. Cheyenne Allan, 16.53, $505; 13. Jodi Goodrich, 16.54, $404; 14. (tie) Kaillee Hamre and Dominique Hart, 16.57, $252 each.
Bull riding: * 1. Reid Oftedahl, 80, $5,349; 2. Chance Schott, 78, $4,272; 3. Mason Cooley, 74, $3,348; 4. Trey Kimzey, 70, $2,425; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
PRCA Championship Rodeo
Fargo, N.D., March 25-26
All-around cowboy: Matt Peters, $1,055, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Brandley Peabody, 84, $1,098; 2. Briar Dittmer, 80, $832; 3. Robert Reynolds, 78, $599; 4. Tristan Hansen, 77, $399; 5. Clay Jorgenson, 76, $233; 6. Andy Gingerich, 75, $166.
Steer wrestling: 1. Nolan Hart, 6.6, $790; 2. Tyler Byrne, 6.9, $592; 3. Ryan Rivinius, 14.6, $395; 4. Noah Lassa, 15.8, $197.
Team roping: 1. Jhett Trenary/Gralyn Elkins, 5.7, $1,193 each; 2. Jade Schmidt/Jade Nelson, 6.5, $987; 3. J.B. Lord/Luke Morast, 6.7, $781; 4. Matt Peters/Riley Ruland, 7.2, $576; 5. Lane Goebel/J.W. Beck, 10.5, $370; 6. Kelly Roshau/Patrick Monson, 10.9, $206.
Saddle bronc: 1. Rhett Fanning, 83.5, $1,359; 2. Lane Schuelke, 79.5, $1,029; 3. Qwint Stroh, 78.5, $741; 4. Cree Minkoff, 78, $494; 5. (tie) Connor Murnion, Chuck Schmidt and Taygen Schuelke, 73, $165 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Chase Lako, 9.1, $959; 2. Judd Grover, 10.9, $719; 3. Matt Peters, 11.7, $479; 4. Austin Madison, 12.0, $240.
Barrel racing: 1. (tie) Cindy Baltezore and Sissy Warren, 12.40, $814 each; 3. (tie) Nicole Bice and Nikki Hansen, 12.45, $587 each; 5. Shaw Nelson, 12.47, $417; 6. Jolene Loiseau, 12.50, $303; 7. (tie) Alyssa Gabrielson and Austyn Tobey, 12.56, $133 each.
Bull riding: 1. Chance Schott, 85.5, $1,619; 2. Koby Jacobson, 84.5, $1,227; 3. Dalton Wright, 84, $883; 4. (tie) Corey Maier and Coy Thorson, 82, $466 each; 6. Connor Murnion, 77.5, $245.
Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo & Steer Show
Nacogdoches, Texas, March 24-26
Bareback: 1. Lane McGehee, 84.5, $1,024; 2. Zach Hibler, 83.5, $776; 3. Isaac Ingram, 81.5, $558; 4. Anthony Thomas, 80, $372; 5. (tie) Kolt Dement and Rickey Williams, 79, $186 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Cade Goodman, 3.9, $1,418; 2. Bridger Chambers, 4.2, $1,173; 3. (tie) Shane Frey and Joe York, 4.3, $807 each; 5. Riley Duvall, 4.4, $440; 6. Trace Harris, 4.5, $244.
Team roping: 1. Reno Stoebner/Seth Jones, 4.7 seconds, $1,786 each; 2. Bradley Massey/Reno Gonzales, 4.8, $1,478; 3. Tucker Menz/B.J. Dugger, 5.2, $1,170; 4. Andrew Livingston/Seth Smithson, 5.4, $862; 5. Chase Wiley/Brock Hanson, 5.5, $554; 6. Jason Burson/Corey Hendrick, 5.7, $308.
Saddle bronc: 1. Keene Justesen, 85, $1,256; 2. Samuel Kelts, 84.5, $952; 3. Parker Fleet, 82, $685; 4. (tie) Tanner Lockhart and Kody Rinehart, 81, $362 each; 6. Wacey Hathcock, 76.5, $190.
Tie-down roping: 1. Weldon Watson, 8.4, $1,765; 2. John Pereira, 9.0, $1,461; 3. (tie) Marcos Costa and Chantz Webster, 9.5, $1,004 each; 5. (tie) Dylan Hancock and Robert Mathis, 10.1, $426 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Shelley Morgan, 15.26, $2,071; 2. Bradi Whiteside, 15.40, $1,760; 3. Bryana Lehrmann, 15.41, $1,450; 4. Michelle Alley, 15.49, $1,242; 5. Jamie Olsen, 15.51, $1,035; 6. Ari-Anna Flynn, 15.57, $725; 7. (tie) Lynette Clyde and Josey Owens, 15.58, $466 each; 9. Lisa Lockhart, 15.69, $362; 10. (tie) Mickayla Brown and Leia Pluemer, 15.71, $285 each; 12. Caroline Boucher, 15.72, $207.
Bull riding: 1. Braden Richardson, 83.5, $1,318; 2. Grayson Cole, 82.5, $999; 3. Garrett Wickett, 80, $719; 4. Cash Toews, 78, $479; 5. Francisco Garcia, 77, $280; 6. Tyler Taylor, 73, $200.
Ellis County Livestock Show & Rodeo
Waxahachie, Texas, March 25-26
Bareback: 1. Tim Murphy, 82, $921; 2. Luke Thrash, 80, $691; 3. Zach Hibler, 79, $461; 4. Keenan Hayes, 78, $230.
Steer wrestling: 1. Matt Reeves, 4.1, $1,424; 2. Skyler Woolls, 4.4, $1,179; 3. J.D. Struxness, 4.9, $933; 4. Shayde Etherton, 5.4, $688; 5. (tie) Ty Allred, Dakota Champion, Slate Wiseman and Cal Wolfe, 5.5, $172 each.
Team roping: 1. (tie) Ty Arnold/Kaden Profili and Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell, 4.3, $1,650 each; 3. (tie) Bradley Massey/Reno Gonzales and Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 4.4, $1,028 each; 5. Aaron Macy/Zane Bruce, 5.2, $560; 6. Casey Tew/Boogie Ray, 5.4, $311.
Saddle bronc: 1. Jacobs Crawley, 85, $1,147; 2. Dean Wadsworth, 84, $860; 3. Treyson Antonick, 81, $573; 4. (tie) Brady Burton and Jarrod Hammons, 79, $143 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Cash Hooper, 8.4, $1,608; 2. (tie) Robert Mathis and Chantz Webster, 8.7, $1,192 each; 4. (tie) Blake Deckard and Cody McCartney, 8.8, $638 each; 6. Cole Ford, 9.6, $277.
Barrel racing: 1. Molly Otto, 16.41, $2,376; 2. Kylee Scribner, 16.46, $2,020; 3. Margo Crowther, 16.51, $1,663; 4. (tie) Leia Pluemer and Presley Smith, 16.53, $1,307 each; 6. Jordan Driver, 16.54, $832; 7. (tie) Keyla Polizello Costa and Elizabeth Schmid, 16.57, $535 each; 9. Emily Beisel, 16.58, $416; 10. Lisa Lockhart, 16.59, $356; 11. (tie) Josey Groves and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 16.60, $267 each.
Bull riding: * 1. JR Stratford, 89, $1,100; 2. T Parker, 87.5, $855; 3. (tie) Tyler Taylor and Brody Yeary, 84, $550 each; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.