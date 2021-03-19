PRCA North Dakota Winter Show

Valley City, N.D., March 12-13

All-around cowboy: Tyler Schau, $1,159, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Shane O'Connell, 86.5, $1,762; 2. Jamie Howlett, 86, $1,335; 3. (tie) Ty Breuer and Logan Patterson, 84, $801 each; 5. Tanner Aus, 82, $374; 6. (tie) Tristan Hansen, Cooper Cooke and Clay Jorgenson, 80, $89 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Tyler Schau, 3.7, $1,159; 2. Eli Lord, 4.7, $959; 3. Jake Kraupie, 5.0, $759; 4. Jake Nelson, 5.1, $559; 5. River Voigt, 5.2, $360; 6. Jason Reiss, 5.3, $200.

Team roping: 1. Brent McInerney/Tanner McInerney, 5.6, $1,442 each; 2. Jared Odens/J.D. Gerard, 5.9, $1,193; 3. Bodie Mattson/Jace Engesser, 6.7, $945; 4. Jason Vohs/Brent LaPierre, 7.1, $696; 5. J.B. Lord/Clint Nelson, 7.2, $447; 6. Tanner Wznick/Ethan Rodne, 7.8, $249.

Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Dawson Hay, and Jake Burwash, 86, $2,147 each; 3. Dylan Schofield, 85.5, $1,377; 4. Travis Nelson, 84, $891; 5. Talon Elshere, 81.5, $567; 6. (tie) Jake Finlay and Cash Wilson, 80.5, $365 each; 8. (tie) Louie Brunson and Cole Elshere, 80, $122 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Trey Young, 8.8, $1,179; 2. Colton Carlson, 10.3, $976; 3. (tie) Jess Woodward and Joe Schmidt, 10.8, $671 each; 5. (tie) Brent Belkham and Myles Kenzy, 11.5, $285 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Amanda Welsh, 12.05, $1,190; 2. Alyssa Gabrielson, 12.23, $1,020; 3. Emilee Pauley, 12.30, $850; 4. Jessica Routier, 12.39, $737; 5. Tara Stimpson, 12.42, $567; 6. Maggie Poloncic, 12.43, $453; 7. Haley Stevenson, 12.55, $340; 8. Haley Huls, 12.57, $227; 9. Erin Williams, 12.63, $170; 10. Nicole Bice, 12.67, $113.

Bull riding: 1. Matt Palmer, 88.5, $2,451; 2. Dakota Nye, 87, $1,879; 3. Chance William Schott, 84, $1,389; 4. Andy Guzman, 83.5, $899; 5. QTaylor, 83, $572; 6. (tie) Bubba Greig and Clayton Savage, 82, $368 each; 8. Rawley Johnson, 81, $245.

PRCA 93rd Annual Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo

Arcadia, Fla.

March 11-14

All-around cowboy: Cody DeMoss, $4,110, saddle bronc riding and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Clayton Biglow, 90, $4,829; 2. Jess Pope, 89, $3,702; 3. (tie) Pascal Isabelle, Chad Rutherford and Cole Reiner, 88.5, $1,878 each; 6. R.C. Landingham, 88, $805; 7. (tie) Jake Brown, Jayco Roper and Tim O'Connell, 87, $376 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Talon Roseland and Tory Johnson, 3.7, $3,384 each; 3. Remey Parrott, 4.0, $2,820; 4. Tanner Milan, 4.2, $2,444; 5. Curtis Cassidy, 4.3, $2,068; 6. (tie) Tristan Martin and Kyle Irwin, 4.4, $1,504 each; 8. Cody Cabral, 4.6, $940; 9. Sam Dixon, 4.7, $564; 10. (tie) Jacob Talley and Walt Arnold, 4.8, $94 each.

Team roping: 1. (tie) Jake Orman/Brye Crites and Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.1, $4,949 each; 3. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.3, $4,124; 4. (tie) Dalton Turner/Garrett Smith and Justin Yost/Reno Gonzales, 4.7, $3,299 each; 6. Tate Kirchenschlager/Cole Davison, 4.8, $2,475; 7. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 5.0, $1,925; 8. (tie) Brandon Gonzales/Pace Blanchard and Levi Simpson/Tyler Worley, 5.1, $1,100 each; 10. Zeb Chapman/Ross Lowry, 5.4, $275.

Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Cody DeMoss, and Wyatt Casper, 89.5, $4,110 each; 3. Brody Cress, 88, $2,637; 4. Tanner Butner, 87, $1,706; 5. (tie) Tegan Smith and Stetson Dell Wright, 86.5, $931 each; 7. Allen Boore, 86, $620; 8. Cort Scheer, 85.5, $465.

Tie-down roping: 1. Tuf Case Cooper, 7.6, $7,055; 2. (tie) Chris McCuistion and King Pickett, 7.8, $5,941 each; 4. (tie) Kincade Henry and Weldon Watson, 8.0, $4,456 each; 6. (tie) Tyson Durfey and Jerry Adamson, 8.1, $2,970 each; 8. Justin Smith, 8.2, $1,857; 9. Lane Livingston, 8.3, $1,114; 10. Cody James, 8.4, $371.

Barrel racing: 1. Kelly Bruner, 16.51, $3,818; 2. Christine Laughlin, 16.65, $3,055; 3. Sissy Winn, 16.70, $2,482; 4. Emilee Jackson, 16.76, $1,909; 5. Michelle Alley, 16.81, $1,527; 6. Sabra O'Quinn, 16.82, $1,145; 7. Kelley Carrington, 16.83, $955; 8. Cindy Patrick, 16.85, $859; 9. (tie) Jessi Fish and Wendy Hoefer, 16.88, $716 each; 11. (tie) Kathy Petska and Paige Jones, 16.91, $525 each; 13. JJ Baldwin, 16.93, $382; 14. Brittany Dallaire, 16.94, $286; 15. (tie) Shelley Morgan and Ashley Castleberry, 16.95, $95 each.

Bull riding: 1. Clayton Sellars, 90, $5,020; 2. Koby Radley, 89.5, $3,848; 3. (tie) Sage Kimzey, Chase Dougherty and Ruger Piva, 87, $1,952 each; 6. Chance William Schott, 86, $837; 7. Dustin Boquet, 85.5, $669; 8. (tie) Maverick Potter and Jordan Spears, 85, $251 each.

PRCA Okeechobee Cowtown Rodeo

Okeechobee, Fla.

March 13-14

All-around cowboy: Cody DeMoss, $893, saddle bronc riding and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Wyatt Denny, 88, $1,194; 2. Zach Hibler, 87, $905; 3. Mike Solberg, 86, $651; 4. (tie) Bill Tutor, Garrett Shadbolt, Anthony Thomas and Pascal Isabelle, 83, $217 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Joshua Hefner, 4.0, $1,516 each; 3. Jesse Brown, 4.4, $1,199; 4. (tie) Tory Johnson and Taite Stickler, 4.5, $881 each; 6. (tie) Kyle Irwin, Payden McIntyre and Talon Roseland, 4.6, $353 each.

Team roping: 1. Laramie Allen/Truman Magnus, 4.6, $1,653 each; 2. Brooks Dahozy/Trevor Nowlin, 4.9, $1,368; 3. Brandon Gonzales/Pace Blanchard, 6.5, $1,083; 4. Spunk Sasser/Sam Morgan, 7.4, $798; 5. Jacob Locke/Ty Chancey, 10.3, $513; 6. Arky Rogers/Brady Barretine, 10.9, $285.

Saddle bronc: 1. Sterling Crawley, 88, $1,179; 2. Cody DeMoss, 87.5, $893; 3. Isaac Diaz, 85, $643; 4. Treyson Antonick, 84.5, $429; 5. (tie) Tanner Butner and Lefty Holman, 83, $214 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Justin Smith, 7.4, $2,319; 2. Hudson Wallace, 7.9, $2,016; 3. Tanner Green, 8.0, $1,714; 4. Austin Atkinson, 8.5, $1,411; 5. Westyn Hughes, 8.6, $1,109; 6. Michael Otero, 8.8, $807; 7. Sy Felton, 8.9, $504; 8. Dakota Felton, 9.0, $202.

Barrel racing: 1. Michelle Alley, 16.71, $1,945; 2. Shelley Morgan, 16.95, $1,667; 3. Molly Otto, 17.03, $1,390; 4. Paige Jones, 17.06, $1,204; 5. (tie) Angie Hammock and Lacinda Rose, 17.07, $834 each; 7. Tiany Schuster, 17.13, $556; 8. Ericka Nelson, 17.14, $371; 9. Cindy Patrick, 17.19, $278; 10. Christine Laughlin, 17.20, $185.

Bull riding: * 1. Wade Berg, 88, $1,523; 2. JC Mortensen, 83, $1,184; 3. Hunter Carter, 82, $888; 4. Cole Hould, 77, $635; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

