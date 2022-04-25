PRCA
Clovis Rodeo
Clovis, Calif., April 21-24
All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright, $12,229, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: 1. Cole Reiner, 88, $8,657; 2. (tie) Bronc Marriott and Jayco Roper, 87, $5,772 each; 4. (tie) Cole Franks and Shane O'Connell, 86, $2,597 each; 6. Tilden Hooper, 85.5, $1,443; 7. (tie) Clayton Biglow and Garrett Shadbolt, 83, $1,010 each.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Timmy Sparing, 6.0, $2,231; 2. Ringo Robinson, 6.1, $1,940; 3. Cameron Morman, 7.9, $1,649; 4. Ty Allred, 8.1, $1,358; 5. Nick Guy, 8.3, $1,067; 6. Mike McGinn, 8.5, $776; 7. Bear Pascoe, 8.6, $485; 8. (tie) Zack Jongbloed, Grady Payne and Justin Shaffer, 8.9, $65 each. Second round: 1. Bridger Chambers, 4.2, $2,231; 2. Dirk Tavenner, 5.3, $1,940; 3. Dillon Hushour, 5.8, $1,649; 4. Kyler Dick, 6.2, $1,358; 5. Eli Lord, 6.4, $1,067; 6. Ty Erickson, 6.7, $776; 7. Clayton Hass, 6.9, $485; 8. Payden McIntyre, 7.4, $194. Third round: 1. Ty Erickson, 5.1, $2,231; 2. Tanner Brunner, 5.4, $1,940; 3. Jesse Brown, 6.5, $1,649; 4. (tie) Bridger Chambers and Sterling Lambert, 7.0, $1,212 each; 6. Nick Guy, 7.1, $776; 7. Tucker Allen, 7.3, $485; 8. Dirk Tavenner, 7.8, $194. Finals: 1. Cameron Morman, 6.1, $972; 2. Grady Payne, 6.3, $804; 3. Nick Guy, 6.4, $637; 4. Blake Knowles, 6.6, $469; 5. Jesse Brown, 7.2, $302; 6. Bridger Chambers, 7.3, $168. Average: 1. Nick Guy, 32.6 seconds on four head, $4,461; 2. Bridger Chambers, 33.6, $3,879; 3. Cameron Morman, 33.7, $3,297; 4. Grady Payne, 35.1, $2,715; 5. Jesse Brown, 35.6, $2,134; 6. Dillon Hushour, 40.5, $1,552; 7. Blake Knowles, 44.0, $970; 8. Tucker Allen, 44.8, $388.
Team roping: First round: 1. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 5.9, $2,368 each; 2. Andy Holcomb/C.J. DeForest Jr., 6.7, $2,059; 3. Casey Minton/Brushton Minton, 7.0, $1,750; 4. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 7.1, $1,441; 5. Luke Brown/Hunter Koch, 7.2, $1,132; 6. Jr. Dees/Levi Lord, 7.3, $824; 7. Hayes Smith/Cullen Teller, 7.4, $515; 8. Mike Christensen/Cord Forzano, 7.8, $206. Second round: 1. Reno Stoebner/Russell Cardoza, 7.4 seconds, $2,368 each; 2. Britt Smith/Jake Smith, 7.7, $2,059; 3. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 8.0, $1,750; 4. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 8.2, $1,441; 5. Jason Burson/Corey Hendrick, 8.4, $1,132; 6. (tie) Pedro Egurrola/JC Flake and Hayes Smith/Cullen Teller, 8.8, $669 each; 8. (tie) Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan and Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, 9.6, $103 each. Third round: 1. Reno Stoebner/Russell Cardoza, 7.7 seconds, $2,368 each; 2. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 8.0, $2,059; 3. Jason Stewart/Cody Cowden, 8.8, $1,750; 4. Britt Smith/Jake Smith, 9.3, $1,441; 5. (tie) Jr. Dees/Levi Lord and Casey Minton/Brushton Minton, 9.4, $1,132 each; 6. Rhett Anderson/Max Kuttler, 9.5, $824; 7. Jake Cooper/Sid Sporer, 9.9, $515; 8. Jake Clay/Billie Jack Saebens, 10.3, $206. Finals: 1. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 8.1 seconds, $1,088 each; 2. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 8.8, $900; 3. Jake Cooper/Sid Sporer, 9.0, $713; 4. Jr. Dees/Levi Lord, 9.7, $525; 5. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 9.8, $338; 6. Cutter Machado/Dalton Pearce, 10.1, $188. Average: 1. (tie) Jr. Dees/Levi Lord and Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 37.1 seconds on four head, $4,427 each; 3. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 38.0, $3,500; 4. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 40.2, $2,883; 5. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 40.4, $2,265; 6. Cutter Machado/Dalton Pearce, 41.1, $1,647; 7. Jake Cooper/Sid Sporer, 41.2, $1,030; 8. Luke Brown/Hunter Koch, 43.2, $412.
Saddle bronc: 1. Sage Newman, 90, $8,968; 2. Jake Finlay, 89.5, $6,875; 3. (tie) CoBurn Bradshaw, Ryder Wright and Stetson Dell Wright, 87, $3,487 each; 6. Layton Green, 86.5, $1,495; 7. (tie) Isaac Diaz and Logan Hay, 86, $1,046 each.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Zack Jongbloed, 9.5, $2,646; 2. (tie) Dakota Felton and Trevor Hale, 10.1, $2,128 each; 4. Haven Meged, 10.2, $1,611; 5. Stetson Vest, 10.5, $1,265; 6. Caleb Smidt, 10.6, $920; 7. (tie) Tyson Durfey, Quade Hiatt and Shad Mayfield, 10.7, $268 each. Second round: 1. Riley Mason Webb, 8.7, $2,646; 2. Lane Livingston, 8.8, $2,301; 3. Shad Mayfield, 9.3, $1,956; 4. Cooper Martin, 9.6, $1,611; 5. Chance Thiessen, 9.7, $1,265; 6. Lucas Potter, 9.9, $920; 7. Haven Meged, 10.6, $575; 8. (tie) Cody Craig and Rial Englehart, 10.8, $115 each. Third round: 1. Tyler Milligan, 9.6, $2,646; 2. Cash Hooper, 9.9, $2,301; 3. Chance Thiessen, 10.4, $1,956; 4. Lane Livingston, 10.5, $1,611; 5. (tie) Hunter Herrin and Shad Mayfield, 10.6, $1,093 each; 7. (tie) Cody Craig and Zack Jongbloed, 10.7, $403 each. Finals: 1. Quade Hiatt, 8.4, $1,175; 2. Stetson Vest, 9.3, $972; 3. Zack Jongbloed, 9.6, $770; 4. Colton Farquer, 9.8, $567; 5. Chance Thiessen, 10.8, $365; 6. Chance Oftedahl, 11.2, $203. Average: 1. Zack Jongbloed, 41.8 seconds on four head, $5,292; 2. Chance Thiessen, 42.9, $4,602; 3. Stetson Vest, 43.7, $3,911; 4. Quade Hiatt, 44.3, $3,221; 5. Colton Farquer, 45.3, $2,531; 6. Chance Oftedahl, 46.6, $1,841; 7. Shad Mayfield, 46.8, $1,150; 8. Lane Livingston, 31.0 on three head, $460.
Barrel racing: First round: 1. Michelle Darling, 16.88, $2,452; 2. Michelle Alley, 16.89, $2,102; 3. Abby Phillips, 16.90, $1,751; 4. Emily Beisel, 16.97, $1,518; 5. (tie) Megan Champion and Kristi Youngblood, 17.06, $1,051 each; 7. Kailee Murdock, 17.10, $701; 8. Rachelle Riggers, 17.11, $467; 9. Nicole Driggers, 17.12, $350; 10. Sarah Kieckhefer, 17.19, $234. Second round: 1. Sissy Winn, 16.87, $2,452; 2. Abby Phillips, 16.89, $2,102; 3. Stevi Hillman, 17.00, $1,751; 4. Tarryn Lee, 17.06, $1,518; 5. Megan Champion, 17.08, $1,168; 6. Oceana Champion, 17.10, $934; 7. Payton Schoeppach, 17.14, $701; 8. Lisa Lockhart, 17.15, $467; 9. Nellie Miller, 17.16, $350; 10. (tie) Ashley Castleberry, Brittany Manner and Kathy Petska, 17.17, $78 each. Finals: 1. Stevi Hillman, 16.73 seconds, $1,816; 2. Michelle Darling, 16.79, $1,362; 3. Rachelle Riggers, 16.89, $908; 4. Oceana Champion, 16.90, $454. Average: 1. Abby Phillips, 50.78 seconds on three head, $3,678; 2. Michelle Darling, 50.89, $3,153; 3. Stevi Hillman, 51.00, $2,627; 4. Megan Champion, 51.12, $2,277; 5. Michelle Alley, 51.17, $1,751; 6. Emily Beisel, 51.21, $1,401; 7. Rachelle Riggers, 51.30, $1,051; 8. Oceana Champion, 51.32, $701; 9. Sissy Winn, 51.54, $525; 10. Sarah Kieckhefer, 51.55, $350.
Bull riding: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 91, $8,742; 2. Reid Oftedahl, 87.5, $6,702; 3. (tie) Ky Hamilton and Sage Kimzey, 85.5, $4,080 each; 5. Bubba Greig, 84.5, $2,040; 6. Garrett Smith, 84, $1,457; 7. Clayton Savage, 82, $1,166; 8. Trey Holston, 79, $874.
Lakeside Rodeo
Lakeside, Calif., April 21-24
All-around cowboy: Stan Branco, $2,658, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Garrett Shadbolt, 82.5, $1,906; 2. Jacek Frost, 81, $1,462; 3. Zack Brown, 79, $1,080; 4. (tie) Colton Clemens and Jacob Raine, 78.5, $572 each; 6. Morgan Heaton, 78, $318; 7. Wyatt Denny, 76.5, $254; 8. Pascal Isabelle, 76, $191.
Steer wrestling: 1. Grady Payne, 3.9, $1,990; 2. Caden Camp, 4.5, $1,647; 3. Stan Branco, 4.9, $1,304; 4. Tucker Allen, 5.0, $961; 5. Eli Lord, 5.2, $618; 6. Kyle Easterly, 5.4, $343.
Team roping: 1. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 5.3, $2,832 each; 2. B.J. Campbell/Junior Zambrano, 5.7, $2,463; 3. (tie) Lane Lowry/Jake Bourdet and D.J. Parker/Chance Machado, 5.8, $1,909 each; 5. Stan Branco/Rylie Amarant, 6.0, $1,355; 6. Tanner Bryson/Rhett Kennedy, 6.3, $985; 7. Doyle Hoskins/Stoney Boy Joseph, 7.4, $616; 8. Bryor Minton/Matt Costa, 7.9, $246.
Saddle bronc: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 88, $2,448; 2. Chase Brooks, 86, $1,877; 3. Reed Neely, 85, $1,387; 4. (tie) Isaac Diaz and Ryder Wright, 84, $734 each; 6. Alan Gobert, 83, $408; 7. CoBurn Bradshaw, 82, $326; 8. (tie) Tanner Butner and Colt Gordon, 80.5, $122 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. J. Cody Jones, 8.8, $2,021; 2. Jordan Ketscher, 9.2, $1,758; 3. Chris McCuistion, 9.4, $1,494; 4. Colton Farquer, 9.8, $1,230; 5. Kalai Nobriga, 10.1, $967; 6. J.D. McCuistion, 10.2, $703; 7. Todd Forsberg, 10.5, $439; 8. Brandt Ross, 10.7, $176.
Barrel racing: 1. Jimmie Smith, 16.73, $2,035; 2. Tarryn Lee, 17.17, $1,744; 3. Leia Pluemer, 17.18, $1,454; 4. Amberley Snyder, 17.40, $1,260; 5. Halle DeWitt, 17.43, $969; 6. Kathy Petska, 17.44, $775; 7. Steely Steiner, 17.57, $581; 8. Ari-Anna Flynn, 17.65, $388; 9. Kaiden Ayres, 17.78, $291; 10. Kandace Blanchard, 17.84, $194.
Bull riding: * 1. Chance Schott, 84.5, $4,970; 2. Josh Frost, 83.5, $4,100; 3. Trey Holston, 73, $3,354; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Springville Sierra Rodeo
Springville, Calif., April 23-24
All-around cowboy: McKenna Pascoe, $872, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Clayton Biglow, 85, $1,053; 2. Jacek Frost, 78, $790; 3. Wyatt Denny, 76, $526; 4. Ben Kramer, 73, $263.
Steer wrestling: 1. Bear Pascoe, 5.8, $872; 2. Paul Bianchi, 5.9, $722; 3. Brian Snell, 11.5, $572; 4. Bobby Reneau, 11.6, $421; 5. Brushton Minton, 12.2, $271; 6. Dillon Hushour, 14.2, $150.
Team roping: 1. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 5.2, $1,772 each; 2. (tie) Luke Brown/Hunter Koch and Tanner James/Wyatt Cox, 5.4, $1,314 each; 4. Joshua Prather/Cayden Cox, 5.9, $855; 5. T.C. Hammack/Cody Stewart, 6.3, $550; 6. Lane Lowry/Jake Bourdet, 7.0, $306.
Saddle bronc: 1. Johnny Espeland, 82, $1,166; 2. Keldon Goode, 80, $874; 3. Joaquin Real, 78.5, $583; 4. Joe Harper, 77.5, $291.
Tie-down roping: 1. Edwin Boltares, 10.8, $1,077; 2. Todd Forsberg, 11.9, $891; 3. Seth Niederhauser, 12.3, $705; 4. Monty Lewis, 12.4, $520; 5. Rial Englehart, 13.1, $334; 6. Colton Farquer, 13.4, $186.
Barrel racing: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 17.38, $1,370; 2. Cheyenne Hattesen, 17.53, $1,174; 3. Megan Champion, 17.61, $979; 4. Carly Taylor, 17.67, $848; 5. BryAnna Haluptzok, 17.72, $652; 6. Christina Richman, 17.79, $522; 7. Ari-Anna Flynn, 17.80, $391; 8. Tonia Forsberg, 17.85, $261; 9. Alanna Sing, 17.87, $196; 10. Ashley Castleberry, 17.91, $130.
Bull riding: 1. Roscoe Jarboe, 87.5, $2,056; 2. Bubba Greig, 86.5, $1,576; 3. Caleb McMillan, 84.5, $1,165; 4. Jordan Spears, 84, $754; 5. Reid Oftedahl, 83, $480; 6. Lukasey Morris, 82.5, $343; 7. Hayes Weight, 81.5, $274; 8. Jake Peterson, 74.5, $206.
Broncs & Honky Tonks Spring Rodeo
Medicine Hat, Alberta, April 22-24
Bareback: 1. Clint Laye, 82.5, $1,423; 2. Michael Solberg, 82, $1,178; 3. Tate MacDonald, 81, $932; 4. Dantan Bertsch, 80, $687; 5. (tie) Strawbs Jones and Chett Deitz, 79, $343 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Harley Cole, 3.8, $2,103; 2. (tie) Layne Delemont and Curtis Cassidy, 4.0, $1,691 each; 4. (tie) Steven Gilbert and Denver Roy, 4.1, $1,143; 6. (tie) Ty Miller, Scott Guenthner, Matt Mailer and Stephen Culling, 4.2, $343 each.
Team roping: 1. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 4.3, $1,913 each; 2. Brett McCarroll/Clint Buhler, 5.0, $1,664; 3. Kyle Wanchuk/Levi Schmidt, 5.1, $1,414; 4. Tel Flewelling/Tyrel Flewelling, 5.8, $1,167; 5. (tie) Dale Skocdopole/Coy Skocdopole and Tyce McLeod/Roland McFadden, 6.0, $790 each; 7. Devon Wigemyr/Tuftin Mcleod, 6.1, $416; 8. (tie) Ty Johnson/Thomas Kaiser and Riley Wilson/Grady Quam, 6.2, $83 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. Kolby Wanchuk, 85.5, $1,480; 2. Ben Andersen, 83, $1,225; 3. Kole Ashbacher, 80, $970; 4. Logan Young, 78, $715; 5. (tie) Layton Green and Josh Davison, 77, $357 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Wyatt Hayes, 8.5, $2,265; 2. (tie). Morgan Grant and Blake Williamson, 9.0, $1,822 each; 4. Shay Keller, 9.2, $1,379; 5. Riley Warren, 9.4, $1,083; 6. Bradley Chance Hayes, 9.5, $788; 7. (tie) Shane Smith and Curtis Cassidy, 9.8, $345 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Suzanne Depaoli, 12.65, $2,369; 2. Bradi Whiteside, 12.76, $2,013; 3. Lisa Zachoda, 12.82, $1,658; 4. (tie) Rene Leclercq and Lakota Bird, 12.84, $1,303 each; 6. (tie) Lynette Broadway and Angela Tapp, 12.85, $711; 8. (tie) Taylor Shields and Kareen Warren, 12.86, $444; 10. Debbie Knudsen, 12.91, $355; 11. (tie) Vanessa Salisbury and Chelsey Finkbeiner, 12.93, $266.
Bull riding: *1. Wyatt Gleeson, 86, $1,894; 2. Zane Lambert, 84, $1,603; 3. Tanner Eno, 83.5, $1,311; 4. Logan Biever, 76.5, $1,019.
