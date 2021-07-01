PRCA

Big Timber weekly

June 30

All-around cowboy: Caden Camp, $984, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.

Steer wrestling: 1. Cody Wiberg, 3.9, $594; 2. Newt Novich, 4.2, $446; 3. Caden Camp, 4.7, $297; 4. Timmy Sparing, 4.8, $149.

Team roping: 1. Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 5.2, $927 each; 2. (tie) Caden Camp/Delon Parker and Nolan Conway/Shawn Bird, 6.0, $687 each; 4. (tie) Brad Yerian/Brandon Yerian and Jesse Popescul/Kasper Roy, 6.1, $368 each; 6. Cody Tew/Trae Smith, 6.2, $160.

Saddle bronc: 1. Brody Wells, 83.5, $380; 2. Liam Pauley, 80, $285; 3. Cree Minkoff, 78, $190; 4. Brand Morgan, 77, $95.

Tie-down roping: 1. Cy Eames, 9.4, $744; 2. Chad Johnson, 9.6, $558; 3. George Marcenko, 9.8, $372; 4. Corbin Fisher, 9.9, $186.

Barrel racing: 1. Shai McDonald, 17.62, $768; 2. Maggie Poloncic, 17.74, $667; 3. Tammy Carpenter, 17.78, $567; 4. Abigail Knight, 17.80, $467; 5. Gayleen Malone, 17.86, $367; 6. (tie) Charlene Aberg and Rene Cloninger, 18.02, $217 each; 8. Milee Dailey, 18.08, $67.

Bull riding: * 1. Casey Fredericks, 81, $415; 2. Payton Fitzpatrick, 71, $320; 3. Caleb McMillan, 70, $224; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Big Timber Breakaway Roping

 June 30

Breakaway roping: 1. Drew Zipperian, 2.70, $1,205; 2. Gracely Speth, 2.90, $997; 3. Jacey Fortier, 3.00, $789; 4. Tracey Bolich, 3.40, $582; 5. Kaycee Sherrard, 3.60, $374; 6. (tie) Anna Callaway and Brooke Hirschy, 3.90, $104 each.

Cody Stampede Xtreme Bulls

Cody, Wyo., June 30

Bull riding: * 1. Chance William Schott, 89, $8,498; 2. Parker Breding, 87.5, $7,011; 3. Jordan Spears, 85, $5,736; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Augusta American Legion Rodeo

June 27

All-around cowboy: Nolan Conway, $714, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Brandley Peabody, 77, $750; 2. Blade Elliott, 67, $500.

Steer wrestling: 1. Bryn Roy, 6.6, $808; 2. Kolby Bignell, 8.4, $606; 3. (tie) Caden Camp and Cody Wiberg, 8.5, $303 each.

Team roping: 1. Will Griffel/Jesse Hines, 6.5, $1,090 each; 2. Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 7.2, $902; 3. Nolan Conway/Chase Gauger, 7.3, $714; 4. Luke Murphy/Shane Bessette, 14.5, $526; 5. Wyatt Schearer/Riley Joyce, 16.7, $338; 6. Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, 16.8, $188.

Saddle bronc: 1. Keenan Reinhardt, 82, $681; 2. Cree Minkoff, 81, $510; 3. Andrew Evjene, 75, $340; 4. Alan Gobert, 72, $170.

Tie-down roping: 1. Shane Smith, 8.3, $940; 2. Chad Johnson, 11.3, $705; 3. Delon Parker, 12.1, $470; 4. Morgan Grant, 14.4, $235.

Barrel racing: 1. Abigail Knight, 17.49, $675; 2. Tammy Carpenter, 17.50, $587; 3. Lindsay Kruse, 17.77, $499; 4. Rene Cloninger, 17.89, $411; 5. Shelby Gill, 17.94, $323; 6. Alicia Bird, 18.17, $235; 7. Brooke Wilson, 18.25, $147; 8. Celie Salmond, 18.29, $59.

Bull riding: * 1. Cole Hould, 87.5, $774; 2. Cole Wagner, 84.5, $595; 3. Tristan O'Neal, 82, $417; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Little Big Horn Stampede

Hardin, June 25-26

All-around cowboy: Jase Staudt, $1,465, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Tucker Zingg, 79.5, $940; 2. Tristan Hansen, 71, $705; 3. Brandley Peabody, 67, $470; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: 1. Will Stovall, 4.8, $1,097; 2. Quentin Wheeler, 5.3, $908; 3. Seth Peterson, 5.5, $719; 4. Denver Roy, 6.7, $530; 5. Luke Gee, 7.0, $341; 6. Dalton Burgener, 9.0, $189.

Team roping: 1. Jase Staudt/Riley Pedro, 5.6, $1,465 each; 2. Will Griffel/Jesse Hines, 5.7, $1,213; 3. Jesse Popescul/Kasper Roy, 6.4, $960; 4. Shawn Bessette/Matt Robertson, 6.5, $707; 5. Brad Yerian/Brandon Yerian, 6.9, $455; 6. Nolan Conway/Chase Gauger, 8.1, $253.

Saddle bronc: 1. Connor Murnion, 80.5, $1,117; 2. Keenan Reinhardt, 80, $846; 3. Andrew Evjene, 76, $609; 4. Garrett Uptain, 71.5, $406; 5. Wyatt Hurst, 71, $237; 6. Brand Morgan, 62, $169.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Denton Oestmann and Dillon Hahnkamp, 9.8, $1,376 each; 3. Bode Scott, 10.6, $987; 4. Ty Wagner, 10.9, $727; 5. Hank Hollenbeck, 11.2, $467; 6. Morgan Grant, 11.5, $260.

Barrel racing: 1. Sabra O'Quinn, 17.47, $1,075; 2. Tammy Carpenter, 17.50, $921; 3. Maggie Poloncic, 17.60, $768; 4. Taylour Russell, 17.79, $665; 5. Lindsay Stock, 17.83, $512; 6. Callahan Tryan, 17.84, $409; 7. Coralee Spratt, 17.98, $307; 8. Jenna Hoffman, 18.02, $205; 9. Cindy Reynolds, 18.03, $154; 10. (tie) Tia Murphy and Lindsay Kruse, 18.07, $51 each.

Bull riding: * 1. Caleb McMillan, 83, $3,082; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Hardin Breakaway Roping

Hardin June 25-26

Breakaway roping: 1. Taylor Engesser, 2.60, $1,600; 2. (tie) Jacey Fortier and Whitney Levine, 2.80, $1,287 each; 4. (tie) Kelsey Ferguson and Lynn Smith, 2.90, $870 each; 6. (tie) Sarah Verhelst and Megan Small, 3.00, $452 each; 8. (tie) Amber Hutto and Lacey Hewitt, 3.20, $70 each.

