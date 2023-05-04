PRCA

Clovis Rodeo

Clovis, Calif., April 27-30

All-around cowboy: Brushton Minton, $7,711, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Clayton Biglow, 87.5, $10,194; 2. Caleb Bennett, 87, $7,816; 3. Keenan Hayes, 86.5, $5,777; 4. Richmond Champion, 86, $3,738; 5. Dean Thompson, 84.5, $2,379; 6. Kody Lamb, 82.5, $1,699; 7. Wyatt Denny, 81.5, $1,359; 8. Shane O'Connell, 81, $1,019.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Cash Robb, 4.8, $2,605; 2. Clayton Hass, 4.9, $2,265; 3. Jace Melvin, 5.0, $1,925; 4. Riley Westhaver, 5.2, $1,586; 5. (tie) Cody Cabral and Travis Munro, 5.3, $1,076 each; 7. (tie) Justice Johnson, Stetson Jorgensen and J.D. Struxness, 5.5, $264 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Jesse Brown and Trell Etbauer, 4.4, $2,435 each; 3. Joe Nelson, 4.5, $1,925; 4. Brandon Harrison, 4.8, $1,586; 5. Kalane Anders, 4.9, $1,246; 6. Eli Lord, 5.0, $906; 7. Brush Minton, 5.2, $566; 8. Stephen Culling, 5.3, $227. Third round: 1. Gavin Soileau, 4.5, $2,605; 2. (tie) Darcy Kersh and Skyler Woolls, 4.8, $2,095 each; 4. (tie) Kalane Anders and Dalton Massey, 5.3, $1,416 each; 6. Nick Guy, 5.5, $906; 7. Ty Erickson, 5.7, $566; 8. Eli Lord, 5.8, $227. Finals: 1. Kalane Anders, 5.1, $1,160; 2. Justin Kimsey, 5.2, $960; 3. Nick Guy, 5.6, $760; 4. Bridger Anderson, 5.7, $560; 5. Brush Minton, 7.3, $360; 6. Jake Nelson, 7.9, $200. Average: 1. Kalane Anders, 22.2 seconds on four head, $5,210; 2. Nick Guy, 24.1, $4,530; 3. Justin Kimsey, 24.5, $3,851; 4. Brush Minton, 25.0, $3,171; 5. Bridger Anderson, 27.0, $2,492; 6. Ty Erickson, 28.6, $1,812; 7. Jake Nelson, 28.7, $1,133; 8. Dalton Massey, 31.6, $453.

Team roping: First round: 1. Kolton Schmidt/Cutter Pake Thomison, 6.0, $2,579 each; 2. Coy Rahlmann/Jonathan Torres, 6.2, $2,243; 3. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 6.9, $1,906; 4. (tie) Jr. Dees/Ross Ashford, Clayton Hass/Brush Minton and Shain Sproul/B.J. Campbell, 7.1, $1,234 each; 7. Jake Smith/Rance Doyal, 7.2, $561; 8. Caden Lehman/Zalin Arritola, 7.7, $224. Second round: 1. Cooper White/Tucker White, 6.6 seconds, $2,579 each; 2. Michael De Van/Brent Lockett, 7.0, $2,243; 3. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 7.4, $1,906; 4. Jake Smith/Rance Doyal, 7.5, $1,570; 5. Colton Campbell/Jordan Ketscher, 8.1, $1,234; 6. (tie) Brenten Hall/Paden Bray and Coy Rahlmann/Jonathan Torres, 8.2, $729 each; 8. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 8.3, $224. Third round: 1. Jr. Dees/Ross Ashford, 7.4 seconds, $2,579 each; 2. Brenten Hall/Paden Bray, 7.8, $2,243; 3. Clayton Hass/Brush Minton, 8.6, $1,906; 4. (tie) Luke Brown/Hunter Koch and Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell, 8.7, $1,402 each; 6. Cooper White/Tucker White, 9.1, $897; 7. (tie) Coy Rahlmann/Jonathan Torres and Cody Snow/Jade Corkill, 9.4, $392 each. Finals: 1. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 6.3 seconds, $1,138 each; 2. Chad Masters/Trey Yates, 7.3, $942; 3. Cody Snow/Jade Corkill, 7.6, $746; 4. Jr. Dees/Ross Ashford, 8.1, $550; 5. Luke Brown/Hunter Koch, 8.4, $353; 6. Hagen Peterson/Caleb Hendrix, 8.7, $196. Average: 1. Jr. Dees/Ross Ashford, 32.2 seconds on four head, $5,158 each; 2. (tie) Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler and Cody Snow/Jade Corkill, 35.5, $4,149 each; 4. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 36.2, $3,140; 5. Hagen Peterson/Caleb Hendrix, 36.3, $2,467; 6. Chad Masters/Trey Yates, 36.4, $1,794; 7. Luke Brown/Hunter Koch, 37.1, $1,121; 8. Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell, 37.5, $449.

Saddle bronc: 1. Jesse Wright, 89, $9,842; 2. Kade Bruno, 88, $7,545; 3. Zeke Thurston, 87.5, $5,577; 4. Isaac Diaz, 86.5, $3,609; 5. Leon Fountain, 86, $2,296; 6. Layton Green, 85.5, $1,640; 7. Brody Cress, 85, $1,312; 8. (tie) Cole Elshere and Ross Griffin, 84.5, $492 each.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Shane Hanchey, 8.5, $2,720; 2. Ty Harris, 8.8, $2,365; 3. Macon Murphy, 9.1, $2,010; 4. Cash Hooper, 9.3, $1,656; 5. (tie) Beau Cooper, Blane Cox and Zack Jongbloed, 9.4, $946 each; 8. (tie) Jerry Adamson, Blake Ash and Colton Farquer, 9.5, $79 each. Second round: 1. Marty Yates, 8.6, $2,720; 2. (tie) Shane Hanchey and Riley Wakefield, 9.0, $2,188 each; 4. (tie) Haven Meged and Tyler Milligan, 9.1, $1,478 each; 6. Lane Livingston, 9.3, $946; 7. Joel Harris, 9.4, $591; 8. Riley Pruitt, 9.7, $237. Third round: 1. Jordan Ketscher, 8.8, $2,720; 2. Shane Hanchey, 9.1, $2,365; 3. (tie) Ty Harris and Haven Meged, 9.3, $1,833 each; 5. Tom Crouse, 9.8, $1,301; 6. (tie) Jake Pratt and Reese Riemer, 10.1, $769 each; 8. Riley Pruitt, 10.2, $237. Finals: 1. Riley Pruitt, 9.1, $1,117; 2. Blane Cox, 9.8, $924; 3. Cash Hooper, 10.4, $732; 4. Jake Pratt, 10.5, $539; 5. Ty Harris, 10.9, $347; 6. Shane Hanchey, 11.8, $193. Average: 1. Shane Hanchey, 38.4 seconds on four head, $5,440; 2. Ty Harris, 40.3, $4,730; 3. Cash Hooper, 40.7, $4,021; 4. Haven Meged, 40.8, $3,311; 5. Riley Pruitt, 40.9, $2,602; 6. Blane Cox, 41.5, $1,892; 7. Jake Pratt, 43.1, $1,183; 8. Brush Minton, 43.4, $473.

Barrel racing: First round: 1. Wenda Johnson, 16.88, $2,630; 2. Hayle Gibson, 16.95, $2,254; 3. Nellie Miller, 17.06, $1,878; 4. (tie) LaTricia Duke and Laura Mote, 17.09, $1,440 each; 6. Shelley Morgan, 17.15, $1,002; 7. Kathy Petska, 17.16, $751; 8. (tie) Darby Fox, Sarah Kieckhefer and Kara Kreder, 17.17, $376 each. Second round: 1. Wenda Johnson, 16.68, $2,630; 2. Summer Kosel, 16.83, $2,254; 3. Paige Jones, 16.90, $1,878; 4. Loni Yates, 16.93, $1,628; 5. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 17.00, $1,252; 6. (tie) Kellie Collier and Steely Steiner, 17.01, $877 each; 8. Sissy Winn, 17.07, $501; 9. Shelley Morgan, 17.08, $376; 10. Paige Dove, 17.14, $250. Finals: 1. Kathy Petska, 17.01, $1,948; 2. Paige Dove, 17.08, $1,461; 3. Bayleigh Choate, 17.11, $974; 4. (tie) Wenda Johnson and Loni Yates, 17.19, $243 each. Average: 1. Wenda Johnson, 50.75 seconds on three head, $3,944; 2. Loni Kay Yates, 51.32, $3,381; 3. Kathy Petska, 51.40, $2,817; 4. Shelley Morgan, 51.47, $2,442; 5. Bayleigh Choate, 51.63, $1,878; 6. Paige Dove, 51.65, $1,503; 7. Kaitlin Schuck, 51.93, $1,127; 8. Kellie Collier, 52.17, $751; 9. Hayle Gibson, 56.75, $563; 10. Laura Mote, 57.17, $376.

Bull riding: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 90, $9,785; 2. (tie) Josh Frost and Jestyn Woodward, 88.5, $6,524 each; 4. (tie) Tyler Bingham, Justin Houston and Hayes Weight, 84, $2,501 each; 7. Sage Kimzey, 83.5, $1,305; 8. Jared Parsonage, 80.5, $979.

Clovis Breakaway

Clovis, Calif., April 27-30

Breakaway roping: First round: 1. (tie) Timber Allenbrand and Hope Thompson, 2.9, $1,466 each; 3. (tie) Amanda Coleman and Danielle Lowman, 3.0, $1,057 each; 5. Montana Brown, 3.2, $750; 6. (tie) Emma Charleston and Bradi Good, 3.3, $443 each; 8. (tie) Jackie Crawford, Haliegh Grant, Aspen Miller and Macy Young, 3.4, $34 each. Second round: 1. Hanna Hundsdorfer, 3.0, $1,569; 2. Peggy Garman, 3.2, $1,364; 3. Kendal Pierson, 3.3, $1,159; 4. Delaney Kunau, 3.5, $955; 5. (tie) Liz Hirdes and Danielle Lowman, 3.6, $648 each; 7. Kelsie Domer, 4.1, $341; 8. Aspen Miller, 4.2, $136. Third round: 1. Hanna Hundsdorfer, 4.4 seconds, $1,569; 2. Montana Brown, 4.6, $1,364; 3. Cheyenne Britain, 4.9, $1,159; 4. Amanda Coleman, 5.0, $955; 5. (tie) Kelsie Domer, Bradi Good and Danielle Lowman, 5.1, $546 each; 8. (tie) Shelby Boisjoli and Jackie Crawford, 5.2, $68 each. Finals: 1. Cheyenne Britain, 4.4, $1,099; 2. Shelby Boisjoli, 4.7, $909; 3. Megan Burbidge, 4.8, $720; 4. Hanna Hundsdorfer, 4.9, $530; 5. Danielle Lowman, 5.6, $341; no other qualified runs. Average: 1. Hanna Hundsdorfer, 16.6 seconds on four head, $3,137; 2. Danielle Lowman, 17.3, $2,728; 3. Cheyenne Britain, 18.1, $2,319; 4. Shelby Boisjoli, 18.7, $1,909; 5. Megan Burbidge, 19.5, $1,500; 6. (tie) Jackie Crawford and Montana Brown, 12.9 on three head, $887 each; 8. Kelsie Domer, 13.2, $273.

Lakeside Rodeo

Lakeside, Calif., April 27-30

All-around cowboy: Jordan Ketscher, $3,596, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Clayton Biglow, 85.5, $2,233; 2. R.C. Landingham, 83.5, $1,712; 3. Bronc Marriott, 82, $1,266; 4. (tie) Taylor Broussard and Jacob Lees, 81, $670 each; 6. Clay Jorgenson, 78, $372; 7. (tie) Zack Brown, Wyatt Denny and Trenten Montero, 77, $174 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Stan Branco, 4.7, $1,838; 2. Bridger Anderson, 5.2, $1,598; 3. Eli Lord, 5.4, $1,358; 4. Taite Stickler, 5.5, $1,119; 5. Levi Rudd, 6.6, $879; 6. Tyler Jones, 7.2, $639; 7. Grant Peterson, 11.8, $400; 8. Justin Shaffer, 14.5, $160.

Team roping: 1. Cobie Dodds/Cole Dodds, 5.3, $3,081 each; 2. Marcus Battaglia/Jason Johe, 5.4, $2,757; 3. Lane Karney/Riley Wakefield, 5.6, $2,432; 4. (tie) Colton Campbell/Jordan Ketscher and Tanner James/Clay Futrell, 5.9, $1,946 each; 6. Joshua Torres/Dylin Ahlstrom, 6.4, $1,459; 7. Steve Sherwood/JD Phillips, 8.8, $1,135; 8. Lightning Aguilera/Jared Fillmore, 10.0, $811; 9. Clayton Van Aken/Max Kuttler, 10.2, $486; 10. Doyle Hoskins/Kidd Cowden, 10.7, $162.

Saddle bronc: 1. Kade Bruno, 85.5, $2,730; 2. Blaise Freeman, 84.5, $2,093; 3. Statler Wright, 83.5, $1,547; 4. Jack Bentz, 83, $1,001; 5. Jake Watson, 82.5, $637; 6. (tie) Cole Elshere, Leon Fountain and K's Thomson, 82, $364 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Tyler Milligan, 8.2, $2,411; 2. Colton Farquer, 8.4, $2,157; 3. Brush Minton, 8.5, $1,904; 4. Jordan Ketscher, 8.7, $1,650; 5. Cash Hooper, 8.9, $1,396; 6. Trent Creager, 9.0, $1,142; 7. Owen Wahlert, 9.5, $888; 8. Chance Oftedahl, 9.7, $635; 9. Cole Dodds, 10.3, $381; 10. Tom Crouse, 10.4, $127.

Barrel racing: 1. Sue Smith, 17.29, $2,555; 2. Sara Winkelman, 17.34, $2,172; 3. Jamie Montano, 17.37, $1,788; 4. Halle DeWitt, 17.41, $1,533; 5. Stevi Hillman, 17.44, $1,277; 6. Kathy Petska, 17.47, $894; 7. Paige Dove, 17.57, $639; 8. Bayleigh Choate, 17.59, $511; 9. Skylar Alves, 17.71, $447; 10. Sonia Gorrell, 17.75, $383; 11. Rylee Cooper-Christman, 17.87, $319; 12. Shelby Bates, 17.89, $255.

Bull riding: * 1. Coop Jacobs, 86.5, $2,871; 2. Parker McCown, 82.5, $2,211; 3. Christopher Byrd, 82, $1,645; 4. Hayes Weight, 81.5, $1,078; 5. JC Mortensen, 80, $701; 6. (tie) TJ Gray and Ruger Piva, 79, $465 each; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Gold County Pro Rodeo

Auburn, Calif., April 28-30

All-around cowboy: Brushton Minton, $3,769, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Wyatt Denny, 85.5, $1,861; 2. Clay Jorgenson, 84.5, $1,427; 3. (tie) Clayton Biglow and Ben Kramer, 83, $869 each; 5. R.C. Landingham, 81.5, $434; 6. Taylor Broussard, 77, $310; 7. Morgan Heaton, 76.5, $248; 8. Trenten Montero, 72.5, $186.

Steer wrestling: 1. Bridger Anderson, 4.0, $1,924; 2. (tie) Stan Branco and Gavin Soileau, 4.2, $1,548 each; 4. (tie) Kyler Dick, Sterling Lambert and Edgar Machado, 4.5, $920 each; 7. Justin Shaffer, 4.6, $418; 8. Justin Kimsey, 4.7, $167.

Team roping: 1. Bryor Minton/Brush Minton, 6.0, $2,011 each; 2. Blake Hirdes/Mike George, 6.4, $1,665; 3. Blake Ash/Jason Sanders, 6.5, $1,318; 4. Bodi Dodds/Gavin Cardoza, 7.0, $971; 5. Andy Holcomb/C.J. DeForest Jr., 9.1, $624; 6. Cutter Machado/Dalton Pearce, 10.9, $347.

Saddle bronc: 1. Rusty Wright, 79.5, $2,109; 2. Karson Mebane, 79, $1,617; 3. (tie) Allen Boore and Q McWhorter, 78.5, $984 each; 5. (tie) Blaise Freeman and Ryder Wright, 78, $422 each; 7. Cole Elshere, 77, $281; 8. Cameron Messier, 76, $211.

Tie-down roping: 1. Jordan Ketscher, 8.1, $2,378; 2. Trenton Smith, 8.3, $2,068; 3. Brush Minton, 8.6, $1,758; 4. (tie) Westyn Hughes and Kalai Nobriga, 8.8, $1,293 each; 6. Chance Oftedahl, 8.9, $827; 7. Colton Farquer, 9.3, $517; 8. Rial Engelhart, 9.5, $207.

Bull riding: * 1. Conner McClure, 84.5, $3,273; 2. Coop Jacobs, 83, $2,614; 3. Lukasey Morris, 82.5, $2,049; 4. Will Morris, 73, $1,484; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

National Circuit Finals Steer Roping

Torrington, Wyo., April 29-30

Steer roping: First round: 1. Scott Snedecor, 11.2, $1,646; 2. Chet Herren, 11.7, $1,235; 3. (tie) Ora Taton and Cole Patterson, 12.8, $617 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Garrett Hale and Chet Herren, 11.3, $1,441 each; 3. Trent Sorey, 11.7, $823; 4. Cody Lee, 11.8, $412. Third round: 1. Ora Taton, 10.9 seconds, $1,646; 2. (tie) Travis Mills and Reo Lohse, 11.1, $1,029 each; 4. (tie) Cole Patterson, Jess Tierney and Troy Tillard, 11.3, $137 each. Fourth round: 1. Cody Lee, 12.0, $1,646; 2. J. Tom Fisher, 12.1, $1,235; 3. Chet Herren, 12.2, $823; 4. Corey Ross, 12.4, $412. Fifth round: 1. Scott Snedecor, 11.5, $1,646; 2. Rocky Patterson, 11.6, $1,235; 3. (tie) Reo Lohse and Ryan Rochlitz, 12.3, $617 each. Sixth round: 1. Scott Snedecor, 9.3, $1,646; 2. Ora Taton, 9.8, $1,235; 3. Garrett Hale, 10.0, $823; 4. Vin Fisher Jr., 10.5, $412. Average: 1. Chet Herren, 84.3 seconds on six head, $2,963; 2. Garrett Hale, 63.8 on five head, $2,223; 3. Cole Patterson, 69.4, $1,482; 4. Cooper Mills, 73.2, $741. Semifinals: 1. Garrett Hale, 9.4, 2. Scott Snedecor, 9.9; 3. Cody Lee, 10.7; 4. Cole Patterson, 11.9; 5. Cooper Mills, 14.4; no other qualified runs. Finals: 1. Scott Snedecor, 10.8, $3,951; 2. Cody Lee, 10.9, $2,963; 3. Cole Patterson, 20.1, $1,976; 4. Garrett Hale, NT, $687.78.

Minnesota Horse Exposition PRCA Rodeo

St. Paul, Minn., April 28-29

Bareback: 1. Tanner Aus, 86, $1,053; 2. Briar Dittmer, 77, $790; 3. Kyle Bloomquist, 72, $526; 4. Nick Jordan, 69, $263.

Steer wrestling: 1. Ben Kilburg, 5.4, $1,009; 2. Chance Carlson, 5.9, $835; 3. Garrett Stevens, 6.3, $661; 4. Justin Zwiefel, 7.1, $487; 5. Ty Standley, 7.5, $313; 6. Brian Conrad, 16.4, $174.

Team roping: 1. Lane Goebel/J.W. Beck, 6.3, $1,116 each; 2. (tie) Mitchell Barney/J.W. Nelson and Ethan Griffin/Jace Steenhoek, 6.5, $697 each; 4. Judd Grover/Clay Ellis, 6.8, $279.

Saddle bronc: 1. Mathew Swaim, 79, $1,070; 2. Eastan West, 76, $811; 3. Qwint Stroh, 74, $584; 4. Cooper West, 71, $389; 5. Kain Stroh, 69, $227; 6. Byron Gilliland, 67, $162.

Tie-down roping: 1. Ty Moser, 11.5, $1,090; 2. Jaxson Davis, 11.6, $902; 3. Dave Corcoran, 11.9, $714; 4. Coltin Rauch, 12.2, $526; 5. Steve Kuntz, 14.6, $338; 6. Chance Locken, 14.7, $188.

Barrel racing: 1. Caitlyn Clair, 14.69, $1,174; 2. (tie) Emily Griffin and Cindy Patrick, 14.71, $922 each; 4. Josie Cole, 14.76, $726; 5. Emma Jordan, 14.78, $559; 6. Jamie Lenzner, 14.81, $447; 7. Stephanie McCready, 14.86, $335; 8. Kricket Gintner, 14.93, $224; 9. Tasia Behnke, 15.01, $168; 10. Jordan Vickery, 15.03, $112.

Bull riding: No qualified rides.