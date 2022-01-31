Rocky Mountain Extreme
Kalispell, Jan. 28-29
Saddle bronc: 1. Dylan Schofield, 85, $4,427; 2. Jake Foster, 84, $3,394; 3. Chet Johnson, 82.5, $2,509; 4. Jack Bentz, 82, $1,623; 5. (tie) Bailey Bench and Cree Minkoff, 81, $885 each; 7. (tie) Kole Ashbacher, Mitch Pollock and Leon Fountain, 80, $344 each.
Bull riding: 1. Ruger Piva, 85, $3,948; 2. Jordan Hansen, 84, $3,027; 3. Tristen Hutchings, 83.5, $2,237; 4. Scottie Knapp, 82, $1,448; 5. Garrett Smith, 78, $921; 6. Tanner Eno, 76, $658; 7. Jake Lockwood, 75, $526; 8. Tyler Kippes, 74, $395.
Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Xtreme Broncs Match
Rapid City, S.D., Jan. 29
Saddle bronc: 1. Allen Boore, 89, $4,004; 2. (tie) Ross Griffin and Jade Blackwell, 87, $2,670 each; 4. Leon Fountain, 85, $1,468; 5. Brody Cress, 84, $934; 6. Brady Hill, 83, $667; 7. (tie) Lane Stirling and Cole Elshere, 82.5, $467 each.
