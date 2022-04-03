PRCA
MSU-Northern PRCA Extreme Bares & Broncs Challenge
Havre, April 1-2
Bareback: 1. Ty Breuer, 86.5, $3,722; 2. Clay Jorgenson, 86, $2,854; 3. Tanner Aus, 85, $2,109; 4. Dantan Bertsch, 83, $1,365; 5. (tie) Caleb Bennett and Morgan Wilde, 82.5, $744 each; 7. Bodee Lammers, 82, $496; 8. Seth Hardwick, 81, $372.
Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Lefty Marvel Holman, and Sage Newman, 84, $3,587 each; 3. Tanner Butner, 80, $2,301; 4. Lucas Macza, 77, $1,489; 5. Cash Wilson, 76, $948; 6. Damian Brennan, 75.5, $677; 7. (tie) Kole Ashbacher, Josh Davison, Kolby Wanchuk and Jake Watson, 75, $237 each.
ABC Pro Rodeo
Levelland, Texas, March 31-April 2
All-around cowboy: Wyatt Muggli, $582, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Trevor Lattin, 83.5, $1,191; 2. (tie) Jacob Lees and Jayco Roper, 83, $776 each; 4. (tie) Jake Kesl, Mark Kreder and Brazos Winters, 76, $289 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Adam Musil and Landris White, 4.0, $1,345 each; 3. (tie) Walt Arnold, Grady Payne and Justin Wilson, 4.3, $711 each; 6. Bryn Roy, 4.6, $254.
Team roping: 1. Wyatt Bray/Will Woodfin, 6.0, $1,164 each; 2. Jhett Trenary/Gralyn Elkins, 7.1, $873; 3. Wyatt Muggli/Casey McCleskey, 7.5, $582; 4. Shandon Stalls/Shank Edwards, 8.7, $291.
Saddle bronc: 1. Ross Griffin, 84, $1,787; 2. Leon Fountain, 83, $1,354; 3. (tie) Keene Justesen and Tanner Lockhart, 80, $812 each; 5. Treyson Antonick, 79.5, $379; 6. Sawyer Firikson, 79, $271.
Tie-down roping: 1. Marty Yates, 7.7, $1,656; 2. Jase Staudt, 8.6, $1,371; 3. Buck Tate, 8.8, $1,085; 4. Brody Stallard, 8.9, $799; 5. Richard Newton, 9.0, $514; 6. Zaine Mikita, 9.1, $286.
Barrel racing: 1. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.11, $2,314; 2. (tie) Emily Beisel and Hailey Kinsel, 17.13, $1,794 each; 4. (tie) Bayleigh Choate and Kylee Scribner, 17.14, $1,273 each; 6. Lisa Lockhart, 17.15, $810; 7. Tamara Reinhardt, 17.16, $579; 8. Sissy Winn, 17.24, $463; 9. Dena Kirkpatrick, 17.28, $405; 10. Loni Lester, 17.29, $347; 11. Joann Middleton, 17.35, $289; 12. Jackie Ganter, 17.37, $231.
Bull riding: 1. Jake Gardner, 87.5, $1,759; 2. Brody Yeary, 84, $1,333; 3. Brylen Dees, 79, $959; 4. Jett Lambert, 78, $640; 5. Lukasey Morris, 72, $373; 6. JorDee Nielsen, 49, $267.
Wayward Son Bulls, Broncs, and Bands
West Plains, Mo., April 1-2
Saddle bronc: 1. Lucas Macza, 84, $3,666; 2. Logan Cook, 83.5, $2,811; 3. Brody Cress, 81, $2,077; 4. Byron Gilliland, 77, $1,344; 5. Isaac Diaz, 76, $855; 6. (tie) Kole Ashbacher and Parker Fleet, 75.5, $550 each; 8. Kody Rinehart, 75, $367.
Bull riding: * 1. Ernie Courson Jr, 91, $4,051; 2. Jacob O'Mara, 90, $3,176; 3. Hunter Tate, 85.5, $2,425; 4. Josh Steele, 85, $1,675; 5. Gavin Michel, 83, $1,175; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
