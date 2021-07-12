PRCA

Wolf Point Wild Horse Stampede

Wolf Point, July 8-10

All-around cowboy: Haven Meged, $2,515, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Zach Hibler, 86.5, $1,567; 2. Jacob Raine, 80.5, $1,187; 3. Tristan Hansen, 78, $854; 4. (tie) Mike Fred and Zachariah Phillips, 77, $451 each; 6. Brandley Peabody, 76, $237.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Billy Boldon, 4.5, $997; 2. Newt Novich, 4.9, $825; 3. (tie) Landonias Sivertsen, Cameron Morman and Taz Olson, 5.0, $481 each; 6. Sterling Lee, 5.2, $172. Second round: 1. (tie) Dylan Schroeder, Landonias Sivertsen and Jaret Whitman, 4.4 seconds, $825 each; 4. Josh Garner, 4.5, $481; 5. Bridger Chambers, 4.7, $309; 6. (tie) Denver Roy and Ross Mosher, 4.8, $86 each. Average: 1. Landonias Sivertsen, 9.4 seconds on two head, $1,495; 2. Dylan Schroeder, 10.2, $1,238; 3. (tie) Cameron Morman and Billy Boldon, 10.6, $851 each; 5. Tyler Byrne, 10.8, $464; 6. (tie) Reed Kraeger and Jaret Whitman, 11.5, $129 each.

Team roping: First round: 1. Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 5.1, $1,421 each; 2. Cody Tew/Trae Smith, 5.5, $1,176; 3. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 6.1, $931; 4. Jason Carlson/Jacob Goddard, 6.2, $686; 5. Jaguar Terrill/Sid Sporer, 6.4, $441; 6. Cameron Irwin/Rory Brown, 6.5, $245. Second round: 1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 5.1, $1,421 each; 2. Butch Levell/Trevor Kirchenschlager, 5.5, $1,176; 3. (tie) Tucker Dale/Jesse Fredrickson and Chasyn Ystaas/Chad Ystaas, 5.6, $809 each; 5. (tie) Eli Lord/Haven Meged and Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 6.1, $343 each. Average: 1. Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 11.9 seconds on two head, $2,132 each; 2. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 12.2, $1,765; 3. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 12.7, $1,397; 4. Jake Cooper/Lane Mitchell, 13.2, $1,029; 5. Chasyn Ystaas/Chad Ystaas, 13.7, $662; 6. Layne Carson/Elliott Gourneau, 14.1, $368.

Saddle bronc: 1. Jade Blackwell, 85, $1,878; 2. Trey Elshere, 82, $1,440; 3. Blaise Freeman, 81, $1,064; 4. Parker Fleet, 78, $689; 5. Louie Brunson, 71, $438; 6. Jake Foster, 64, $313; 7. Cauy Pennington, 60, $250; 8. Jack Skavdahl, 55, $188.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Kincade Henry, 8.0, $1,527; 2. Justin Smith, 8.3, $1,263; 3. Jade Gardner, 8.5, $1,000; 4. Caleb Berquist, 8.7, $737; 5. Tanner McInerney, 9.0, $474; 6. Trent Sorey, 9.2, $263. Second round: 1. Josh Eirikson, 8.2, $1,527; 2. Bode Scott, 8.4, $1,263; 3. Tanner McInerney, 8.5, $1,000; 4. Ty Harris, 8.6, $737; 5. Haven Meged, 8.7, $474; 6. King Pickett, 8.9, $263. Average: 1. Tanner McInerney, 17.5 seconds on two head, $2,290; 2. (tie) Haven Meged and King Pickett, 18.3, $1,698 each; 4. (tie) Kincade Henry and Caleb Berquist, 19.0, $908 each; 6. Corbin Fisher, 20.0, $395.

Barrel racing: 1. Jessica Routier, 17.41, $1,873; 2. Erin Williams, 17.55, $1,606; 3. Tammy Carpenter, 17.59, $1,338; 4. Karlee Kalberer, 17.63, $1,160; 5. Taylour Russell, 17.69, $892; 6. Ellie Bard, 17.73, $714; 7. Hallie Fulton, 17.76, $535; 8. Ashley Day, 17.77, $357; 9. Terri Kaye Kirkland, 17.79, $268; 10. Tara Stimpson, 17.96, $178.

Bull riding: * 1. Bo Vocu, 83.5, $2,630; 2. Justin Ketzenberg, 73, $2,169; 3. Parker Breding, 59, $1,775; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Wolf Point Breakaway Roping

 July 8-10

Breakaway roping: 1. (tie) Taylor Engesser and Joey Williams, 2.40, $2,016 each; 3. Devin Robinson, 2.50, $1,551; 4. Mikayla McCoy, 2.60, $1,344; 5. Emilee Pauley, 2.80, $1,034; 6. Celie Salmond, 2.90, $827; 7. (tie) Amber Crawford and Elizabeth French, 3.10, $517 each; 9. (tie) Sloan Anderson, Sadie Dale, Cadee Williams, Sammy Jo Bird and Codi Sebastian, 3.20, $103 each.

Drummond PRCA Rodeo

Drummond, July 11

All-around cowboy: Caleb McMillan, $384, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Brandley Peabody, 68, $978.

Steer wrestling: 1. Denver Roy, 5.0, $733; 2. Trevin Baumann, 5.5, $550; 3. Jaret Whitman, 5.7, $367; 4. Ross Mosher, 6.4, $183.

Team roping: 1. Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 5.6, $1,005 each; 2. Chase Mitchell/Matt Robertson, 6.3, $832; 3. Dylan Johnson/Clay Gun Shows, 6.7, $659; 4. Miles Kobold/Chase Gauger, 8.3, $485; 5. Cody Tew/Trae Smith, 8.5, $312; 6. Wyatt Schearer/Riley Joyce, 11.4, $173.

Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Tanner Hollenback, and Cree Minkoff, 82 points, $487 each; 3. Brand Morgan, 77, $278; 4. Caleb McMillan, 72, $139.

Tie-down roping: 1. Jade Gardner, 9.5, $790; 2. Caleb Berquist, 9.6, $592; 3. Dillon Hahnkamp, 10.0, $395; 4. Landon McClaugherty, 10.9, $197.

Barrel racing: 1. Taylour Russell, 17.32 seconds, $680; 2. Milee Dailey, 17.78, $591; 3. Jamie Harberts, 17.81, $503; 4. Katie Rasmussen, 17.82, $414; 5. Gayleen Malone, 17.83, $325; 6. Madison Wilkerson, 17.88, $237; 7. Tia Murphy, 17.90, $148; 8. Lexi Bagnell, 17.91, $59.

Bull riding: * 1. Cole Wagner, 83, $530; 2. Tristan O'Neal, 80, $407; 3. Caleb McMillan, 75, $285; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Drummond Breakaway Roping

July 11

Breakaway roping: 1. Shelby Boisjoli, 2.40, $1,161; 2. Shelby Rasmussen, 2.60, $961; 3. (tie) Kaycee Hollingback and Sammy Jo Bird, 2.80, $661 each; 5. Amanda Holland, 3.00, $360; 6. (tie) Kaylee Billingsley and Madison Horton, 3.30, $100 each.

Laramie Jubilee Days

Laramie, Wyo., July 9-11

All-around cowboy: Jase Staudt, $1,132, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Luke Creasy, 87.5, $2,837; 2. Wyatt Denny, 86.5, $2,175; 3. (tie) R.C. Landingham and Jamie Howlett, 86, $1,324 each; 5. (tie) Bill Tutor and Cooper Bennett, 85, $567 each; 7. Lane McGehee, 84.5, $378; 8. Shane O'Connell, 83.5, $284.

Steer wrestling: 1. Sterling Lambert, 4.1, $1,827; 2. Ty Erickson, 4.2, $1,589; 3. (tie) Denell Henderson, Kyle Broce, Mike McGinn, Winsten McGraw, Jay Williamson and Tanner Jackson, 4.3, $755 each.

Team roping: 1. Kolton Schmidt/Wyatt Cox, 4.7, $2,167 each; 2. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.7, $1,885; 3. Todd Arthur/J.D. Yates, 5.8, $1,602; 4. Clay Norell/Travis Bounds, 6.1, $1,319; 5. (tie) Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson and Eric Martin/Ryon Tittel, 6.3, $895 each; 7. Lee Kiehne/Cole Cooper, 6.7, $471; 8. Philip Schuman/Josh Fillmore, 7.5, $188.

Saddle bronc: 1. Ryder Wright, 89.5, $2,812; 2. Spencer Wright, 88, $2,156; 3. Tanner Butner, 87, $1,593; 4. Cody DeMoss, 86, $1,031; 5. (tie) Kole Ashbacher and Treyson Antonick, 85.5, $562 each; 7. Jay Joaquin, 85, $375; 8. (tie) Ryder Sanford and Travis Nelson, 84.5, $141 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Blane Cox, 8.7, $1,859; 2. Logan Vick, 8.8, $1,617; 3. Ryan Thibodeaux, 9.1, $1,374; 4. Jase Staudt, 9.2, $1,132; 5. Bo Pickett, 9.7, $889; 6. Clay McCuistion, 10.3, $647; 7. Brandon Kammerzell, 10.7, $404; 8. J.D. McCuistion, 10.8, $162.

Barrel racing: 1. Jordon Briggs, 17.36, $2,277; 2. (tie) Stevi Hillman, Michelle Alley and Jill Wilson, 17.37, $1,632 each; 5. Tarryn Lee, 17.45, $1,138; 6. Kelly Yates, 17.48, $797; 7. Sarah McCormick, 17.49, $569; 8. Destri Devenport, 17.53, $455; 9. Hailey Kinsel, 17.54, $398; 10. (tie) Sidney Forrest, Kathryn Varian and Cassidy Champlin, 17.56, $285 each.

Bull riding: 1. Aaron Williams, 84.5, $1,812; 2. (tie) Riggin Vadnais and Ky Hamilton, 83, $1,180 each; 4. Garrett Uptain, 82, $659; 5. TJ Schmidt, 79.5, $384; 6. Jake Gardner, 76.5, $274.

