PRCA
Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo
Colorado Springs, Colo., July 14-17
Bareback: First performance: 1. Will Lowe, 86, $1,842; 2. Tilden Hooper, 84, $1,382; 3. Cooper Bennett, 79.5, $921; 4. Tyler Johnson, 77.5, $461. Second performance: 1. Mason Clements, 87, $1,842; 2. Bill Tutor, 85, $1,382; 3. Tray Chambliss III, 81, $921; 4. Will Martin, 80.5, $461. Third performance: 1. Cole Reiner, 85.5, $1,842; 2. Shane O’Connell, 84, $1,382; 3. Jamie Howlett, 82, $921; 4. Ty Breuer, 80, $461. Fourth performance: 1. Chad Rutherford, 86.5, $1,767; 2. Kenny Haworth, 79.5, $1,325; 3. (tie) Trenten Montero and Clayton Biglow, 78, $663 each. Gold Buckle Championship round: 1. Cole Reiner, 90, $12,500; 2. Chad Rutherford, 87.5, $3,500; 3. Mason Clements, 83, $2,000.
Steer wrestling: First performance: 1. Will Lummus, 4.3, $1,842; 2. Tristan Martin, 4.4, $1,382; 3. Jacob Talley, 4.5, $921; 4. Chance Howard, 4.9, $461.Second performance: 1. Don Payne, 4.6, $1,842; 2. Reed Kreager, 4.8, $1,382; 3. Kyle Irwin, 5.8, $921; 4. Tyler Waguespack, 6.7, 461. Third performance: 1. Tory Johnson, 4.4, $1,842; 2. Rowdy Parrott, 4.6, $1,382; 3. Zack Jongbloed, 5.2, $921; 4. Kalane Anders, 6.9, $461. Fourth performance: 1. Josh Garner, 4.6, $1,842; 2. Hunter Cure, 5.0, $1,382; 3. Walt Arnold, 5.1, $921; 4. Bridger Anderson, 6.0, $461. Gold Buckle Championship round: 1. Don Payne, 4.5, $12,500; 2. Tristan Martin, 4.6, $3,500; 3, Reed Kreager, NT, $2,000.
Team roping: First performance: 1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 5.0, $1,842 each; 2. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 5.3, $1,382; 3. Jaguar Terrill/Sid Sporer, 5.9, $921; 4. Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 9.8, $461. Second performance: 1. Curry Kirchner/Austin Rogers, 5.0, $1,842 each; 2. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 5.2, $1,381; 3. Cooper White/Tucker White, 5.9, $921; 4. (tie) Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord and Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 6.6, $230 each. Third performance: 1. Justin Yost/Reno Gonzales, 5.9, $1,842 each; 2. Clay Smith/Jake Corkill, 6.6, $1,382; 3. Kal Fuller/Truman Magnus, 8.4, $921; 4. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 10.6, $461. Fourth performance: 1. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 5.5 points, $1,842 each; 2. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 5.6, $1,382; 3. Tanner Baldwin/Clay Futrell, 5.7, $921; 4. Blake Hirdes/Kollin VonAhn, 5.9, $460. Gold Buckle Championship round: 1. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 5.0, $12,500 each; 2. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 5.2, $3,500; 3. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, NT, $2,000.
Saddle bronc: First performance: 1. Ryder Wright, 87.5, $1,710; 2. Rusty Wright, 85, $1,283; 3. Riggin Smith, 84.5, $855; 4. Jake Clark, 81, $428. Second performance: 1. Tanner Butner, 83, $1,853; Mason Laviolette, 80, $1,425; 3. Travis Nelson, 78.5, $998; no other qualified rides. Third performance: 1. Layton Green, 82, $1,710; 2. Stetson Wright, 81.5, $1,283; 3. Taos Muncy, 78.5, $855; 4. (tie) Ryder Sanford and Ross Griffin, 77, $214 each. Fourth performance: 1. (tie) Jacobs Crawley, and Sterling Crawley, 83, $1,497 each; 3. Cody DeMoss, 82, $855; 4. (tie) Jake Finlay and Parker Fleet, 77, $214 each. Gold Buckle Championship round: 1. Stetson Wright, 91.5, $12,500; 2. Ryder Wright, NS, $3,500; 3. Sterling Crawley, NS, $2,000.
Tie-down roping: First performance: 1. John Douch, 9.4, $2,594; 2. Bryson Sechrist, 10.0, $1,946; 3. Caleb Smidt, 11.1, $1,297; 4. Tyler Milligan, 14.3, $649. Second performance: 1. J.D. McCuistion, 8.3, $2,594; 2. Ryley Fontenot, 9.1, $1,946; 3. Bo Pickett, 9.4, $1,297; 3. Chris McCuistion, 18.1, $649. Third performance: 1. Taylor Santos, 11.1, $2,594; 2. (tie) J.T. Adamson and Wyatt Muggli, 11.2, $1,621 each; 4. Zack Jongbloed, 12.6, $649. Fourth performance: 1. Quade Hiatt, 9.0, $2,594; 2. (tie) Tanner Green and Ty Harris, 9.1, $1,621 each; 4. Colton Farquer, 9.7, $649. Gold Buckle Championship round: 1. J.D. McCuistion, 9.4, $12,500; 2. Bryson Sechrist, 9.9, $3,500; 3. Ryley Fontenot, 10.6, $2,000.
Barrel racing: First performance: 1. Carley Cervi, 17.253, $1,300; 2. Nellie Miller, 17.655, $975; 3. (tie) Anna Jorgenson and Brooke Wills, 17.743, $488 each. Second performance: 1. Lynette Clyde, 17.430, $1,300; 2. Kathy Petska, 17.458, $975; 3. Emily Miller-Beisel, 17.503, $650; 4. Cranna Roberts, 17.715, $325. Third performance: 1. Jessica Routier, 17.334, $1,300; 2. Ashley Castleberry, 17.622, $975; 3. Tayla Moeykens, 17.754, $650; 4. Michelle Darling, 17.779, $325. Fourth performance: 1. Amanda Welsh, 17.231 seconds, $1,300; 2. Jimmie Smith, 17.390, $975; 3. Mindy Goemmer, 17.634, $650; 4. Michelle Alley, 17.672, $325. Gold Buckle Championship round: 1. Jessica Routier, 17.042, $12,500; 2. Jimmie Smith, 17.352, $3,500; 3. Ashley Castleberry, 22.491, $2,000.
Bull riding: First performance: *1. Trey Benton III, 86, $2,533; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 80, $2,072; no other qualified rides. Second performance: *1. J.B. Mauney, 87, $4.605; no other qualified rides. Third performance: 1. Clayton Sellars, 87.5, $1,692; 2. Sage Kimzey, 85.5, $1,269; 3. Parker Breding, 82.5, $846; 4. Parker McCown, 57, $423. Fourth performance: *1. Koby Radley, 85, $2,533; 2. Jake Gardner, 84, $2,072; no other qualified rides. Gold Buckle Championship round: 1. J.B. Mauney, 87.5, $12,500; 2. Stetson Wright, 86, $3,500; 3. NS, $2,000. *(all totals include ground money).
C.M. Russell Stampede
Stanford, July 18
All-around cowboy: Delon Parker, $1,941, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Calder Peterson, 82, $530; 2. Wyatt Bloom, 78, $398; 3. George Gillespie IV, 74, $265; 4. Bruin Bradshaw, 55, $133.
Steer wrestling: 1. Ty Erickson, 4.7, $808; 2. Cody Wiberg, 5.4, $606; 3. Trevin Baumann, 6.9, $404; 4. Austin Whitehouse, 9.7, $202.
Team roping: 1. Caden Camp/Delon Parker, 5.7, $1,295 each; 2. (tie) R.J. Patterson/Bryant Mikkelson and Rope Three Irons/Colten Fisher, 6.5, $960 each; 4. Caleb McMillan/Caleb Berquist, 6.6, $625; 5. Wheaton Williams/Zachary Schweigert, 6.9, $402; 6. Dustin Probert/Alex Watson, 7.1, $223.
Saddle bronc: 1. Houston Brown, 82, $771; 2. Cree Minkoff, 81, $578; 3. Andrew Evjene, 80, $385; 4. Caleb Meeks, 77, $193.
Tie-down roping: 1. Coltin Rauch, 9.8, $1,034; 2. (tie) Delon Parker and Landon Williams, 10.1, $646 each; 4. Sterling Small, 10.2, $259.
Barrel racing: 1. Taylour Russell, 17.55, $887; 2. Erin Williams, 17.68, $761; 3. Tia Murphy, 17.77, $634; 4. (tie) Rene Cloninger and Madison Wilkerson, 17.83, $486 each; 6. Lois Ferguson, 17.85, $338; 7. Kaela Murphy, 17.99, $254; 8. Ashley Day, 18.01, $169; 9. Shelby Gill, 18.04, $127; 10. Alicia Bird, 18.06, $85.
Bull riding: * 1. Kobe Whitford, 87.5, $982; 2. Riker Carter, 81, $804; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Stanford Breakaway Roping
July 18
Breakaway roping: 1. (tie) Jacey Fortier and Taylor Munsell, 1.80, $1,324 each; 3. Shelby Rasmussen, 2.20, $1,047; 4. Courtney Wood, 2.30, $862; 5. (tie) Tracey Bolich, Molly Salmond, McKinnon Little and Rayne Bruised Head, 2.50, $400 each.
