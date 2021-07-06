PRCA

Killdeer Mountain Roundup 

Killdeer, N.D., July 3-4

All-around cowboy: Riley Wakefield, $2,278, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Caleb Bennett, 89, $4,054; 2. Clayton Biglow, 88, $3,108; 3. Tilden Hooper, 87.5, $2,297; 4. Kaycee Feild, 87, $1,486; 5. Richmond Champion, 86.5, $946; 6. R.C. Landingham, 86, $676; 7. Orin Larsen, 85.5, $541; 8. Mike Fred, 84.5, $405.

Steer wrestling: 1. Sterling Lee, 3.5, $2,832; 2. (tie) J.D. Struxness and Riley Wakefield, 3.7, $2,278 each; 4. (tie) Tanner Brunner and Tyke Kipp, 3.8, $1,539 each; 6. Jesse Brown, 3.9, $985; 7. Scott Guenthner, 4.1, $616; 8. Riley Reiss, 4.2, $246.

Team roping: 1. Tate Kirchenschlager/Cole Davison, 3.8, $2,688 each; 2. (tie) Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, Clay Smith/Jade Corkill and Jade Corkill/Clay Smith, 4.1, $2,264 each; 4. (tie) Dan Williams Jr./Clayton Moore and Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 4.4, $1,698 each; 6. Jake Cooper/Lane Mitchell, 4.7, $1,273; 7. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.8, $990; 8. (tie) Brent McInerney/Tanner McInerney, Brandon Webb/Kollin VonAhn and Layne Carson/Elliott Gourneau, 4.9, $424 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. Tate Thybo, 87.5, $4,681; 2. (tie) Ryder Sanford and Brody Cress, 87, $3,121 each; 4. Brody Wells, 86, $1,716; 5. Jeremy Meeks, 84.5, $1,092; 6. Liam Pauley, 84, $780; 7. (tie) Preston Ogle, Taygen Schuelke and Isaac Diaz, 83.5, $364 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Tyler Prcin, 8.0, $3,706; 2. (tie) Ryan Jarrett, Kincade Henry and Trenton Smith, 8.1, $2,926 each; 5. Ryan Thibodeaux, 8.3, $2,146; 6. (tie) Cheyenne Stanley and Quay Howard, 8.5, $1,560 each; 8. (tie) Jason Lawrence and Austin Atkinson, 8.7, $780 each; 10. (tie) Richard Newton, Tyler Boxleitner and Tanner Green, 8.8, $65 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Molly Otto, 17.23, $2,395; 2. (tie) Summer Kosel and Ericka Nelson, 17.28, $1,856 each; 4. Jessica Routier, 17.36, $1,437; 5. Anna Jorgenson, 17.40, $1,198; 6. Shaw Nelson, 17.42, $838; 7. Lakken Bice, 17.45, $599; 8. Shelby McCamey, 17.49, $479; 9. (tie) Erin Williams and Kristen Zancanella, 17.53, $389 each; 11. Lisa Lockhart, 17.55, $299; 12. Abby Hepper, 17.56, $240.

Bull riding: 1. Jake Lockwood, 85, $2,284; 2. Jesse Hopper, 84, $1,751; 3. Wade Berg, 82, $1,294; 4. (tie) Matt Palmer and Riggin Shippy, 80, $685 each; 6. Nic Lica, 76.5, $381; 7. Stetson Lawrence, 74, $305; 8. Quentin Vaught, 72, $228.

Oakley Independence Day Rodeo

Oakley City, Utah, July 1-5

All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright, $4,286, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Bareback: 1. Jess Pope, 89, $4,547; 2. (tie) Tilden Hooper, Jake Brown and Caleb Bennett, 87, $2,577 each; 5. Kaycee Feild, 86.5, $1,061; 6. (tie) Wyatt Bloom and Tim O'Connell, 85, $682 each; 8. (tie) Wyatt Denny, Garrett Shadbolt and Orin Larsen, 84.5, $152 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Dirk Tavenner, 3.3, $4,175; 2. Tyler Pearson, 3.5, $3,735; 3. Clayton Hass, 3.6, $3,296; 4. (tie) Gavin Soileau and Dylan Schroeder, 3.8, $2,637 each; 6. (tie) Chance Howard and Blare Romsa, 4.0, $1,758 each; 8. (tie) Jace Melvin and Kodie Jang, 4.1, $879 each; 10. Blake Mindemann, 4.2, $220.

Team roping: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 3.3, $5,202 each; 2. Derrick Begay/Cory Petska, 3.6, $4,654; 3. Lightning Aguilera/Shay Dixon Carroll, 3.7, $4,107; 4. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 3.8, $3,559; 5. Britt Smith/Jake Smith, 3.9, $3,012; 6. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 4.0, $2,464; 7. (tie) Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp and Tucker Menz/Cole Curry, 4.1, $1,643 each; 9. Luke Brown/Hunter Koch, 4.2, $821; 10. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.3, $274.

Saddle bronc: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 89, $4,286; 2. Spencer Wright, 88, $3,286; 3. Wyatt Casper, 87.5, $2,429; 4. Ryder Wright, 87, $1,572; 5. (tie) Jesse Wright and Lefty Holman, 86.5, $857 each; 7. (tie) K's Thomson, Sterling Crawley and Jacob Lewis, 86, $333 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Tuf Case Cooper, 7.2, $8,037; 2. (tie) Justin Smith and Cody Huber, 7.3, $6,768 each; 4. (tie) Westyn Hughes, Sterling Smith and Andrew Burks, 7.4, $4,653 each; 7. (tie) John Douch and Spencer Moulton, 7.5, $2,538 each; 9. Tyler Prcin, 7.7, $1,269; 10. (tie) Chance Thiessen, Monty Lewis and Tatum Miller, 7.8, $141 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Sarah Rose Waguespack, 17.24, $5,763; 2. Terri Wood Gates, 17.32, $4,611; 3. Carly Taylor, 17.42, $3,746; 4. Kathy Petska, 17.45, $2,882; 5. (tie) Ashley Castleberry and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.47, $2,017 each; 7. Wenda Johnson, 17.50, $1,441; 8. Keyla Polizello Costa, 17.52, $1,297; 9. (tie) Stevi Hillman and Ari-Anna Flynn, 17.53, $1,081 each; 11. Brittney Barnett, 17.54, $864; 12. Loni Lester, 17.56, $720; 13. Cassidy Champlin, 17.61, $576; 14. Kelly Bruner, 17.63, $432; 15. (tie) Amberley Snyder and Ericka Nelson, 17.66, $144 each.

Bull riding: 1. JC Mortensen, 87.5, $4,371; 2. Trey Kimzey, 87, $3,351; 3. Creek Young, 85.5, $2,477; 4. Josh Frost, 85, $1,603; 5. McCoy Morton, 83.5, $1,020; 6. Briggs Madsen, 83, $729; 7. Sage Kimzey, 81.5, $583; 8. Payton Dean Nelson, 78, $437.

