Washington State Fair Pro Rodeo

Puyallup, Wash., Sept. 9-12

All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright, $8,860, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Bareback: First round: 1. Clayton Biglow, 87, $3,039; 2. Taylor Broussard, 86, $2,330; 3. (tie) Austin Foss and R.C. Landingham, 84.5, $1,418 each; 5. Jess Pope, 84, $709; 6. Mason Clements, 81.5, $507; 7. (tie) Tanner Aus, Shane O'Connell, Zach Hibler, Trenten Montero and Ty Breuer, 81, $142 each. Finals: 1. Clint Laye, 88.5, $1,650; 2. Tanner Aus, 86.5, $1,250; 3. Ty Breuer, 85.5, $900; 4. (tie) Trenten Montero, Austin Foss and R.C. Landingham, 84, $400 each. Average: 1. (tie) Austin Foss, Clint Laye and R.C. Landingham, 168.5 points on two head, $2,364 each; 4. Tanner Aus, 167.5, $1,114; 5. Ty Breuer, 166.5, $709; 6. Trenten Montero, 165, $507; 7. Clayton Biglow, 163, $405; 8. Mason Clements, 161.5, $304.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Riley Duvall, 3.8, $2,593; 2. (tie) Cody Devers, Payden McIntyre and Jesse Brown, 3.9, $1,917 each; 5. (tie) Ty Erickson, Bridger Anderson and Stockton Graves, 4.0, $902 each; 8. (tie) Curtis Cassidy and Dirk Tavenner, 4.1, $113 each. Finals: 1. Ty Erickson, 3.5, $1,020; 2. Payden McIntyre, 3.8, $765; 3. Dirk Tavenner, 4.1, $510; 4. Curtis Cassidy, 4.4, $255. Average: 1. Ty Erickson, 7.5 seconds on two head, $3,890; 2. Payden McIntyre, 7.7, $3,383; 3. Dirk Tavenner, 8.2, $2,875; 4. Curtis Cassidy, 8.5, $2,368; 5. Jesse Brown, 8.9, $1,860; 6. Stockton Graves, 9.3, $1,353; 7. Cody Devers, 11.7, $846; 8. Riley Duvall, 3.8 on one head, $338.

Team roping: First round: 1. Quinn Kesler/Caleb Hendrix, 4.4, $2,970 each; 2. (tie) Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp and Jeff Flenniken/Russell Cardoza, 4.6, $2,389 each; 4. (tie) Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II and Cory Kidd V/Ryan Motes, 4.8, $1,614 each; 6. (tie) Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson and Rhett Anderson/Max Kuttler, 4.9, $839 each; 8. (tie) Curry Kirchner/Austin Rogers and Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 5.0, $129 each. Finals: 1. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.7, $960 each; 2. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 4.9, $720; 3. (tie) Jeff Flenniken/Russell Cardoza and Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 5.0, $360 each. Average: 1. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 9.3 seconds on two head, $4,455 each; 2. Jeff Flenniken/Russell Cardoza, 9.6, $3,874; 3. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 9.9, $3,293; 4. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 10.1, $2,712; 5. Jack Fischer/Phoenix Everano, 10.6, $2,131; 6. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 10.8, $1,550; 7. Curry Kirchner/Austin Rogers, 11.0, $969; 8. Quinn Kesler/Caleb Hendrix, 14.2, $387.

Saddle bronc: First round: 1. CoBurn Bradshaw, 90.5, $3,057; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 88, $2,344; 3. Rusty Wright, 87, $1,732; 4. Spencer Wright, 86.5, $1,121; 5. (tie) Sam Harper, Tanner Butner and Cody DeMoss, 85.5, $543 each; 8. (tie) Dawson Hay and Ryder Wright, 85, $153 each. Finals: 1. Rusty Wright, 88, $1,650; 2. Leon Fountain, 85, $1,250; 3. Stetson Dell Wright, 83.5, $900; 4. Ryder Wright, 83, $600; 5. Spencer Wright, 81, $350; 6. CoBurn Bradshaw, 80.5, $250. Average: 1. Rusty Wright, 175 points on two head, $3,057; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 171.5, $2,344; 3. CoBurn Bradshaw, 171, $1,732; 4. Leon Fountain, 169, $1,121; 5. Ryder Wright, 168, $713; 6. Spencer Wright, 167.5, $510; 7. Cody DeMoss, 163.5, $408; 8. (tie) Sam Harper and Tanner Butner, 85.5 on one head, $153 each.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Beau Cooper, 7.6, $2,992; 2. Justin Smith, 7.7, $2,601; 3. Roger Nonella, 7.9, $2,211; 4. (tie) Cory Solomon and Ty Harris, 8.0, $1,626 each; 6. (tie) Matt Shiozawa, Trenton Smith and Westyn Hughes, 8.1, $650 each. Finals: 1. (tie) Roger Nonella and Westyn Hughes, 7.7, $858 each; 3. Marcos Costa, 7.8, $490; 4. Matt Shiozawa, 7.9, $245. Average: 1. Roger Nonella, 15.6 seconds on two head, $4,487; 2. Westyn Hughes, 15.8, $3,902; 3. Justin Smith, 15.9, $3,317; 4. Matt Shiozawa, 16.0, $2,732; 5. Marcos Costa, 16.1, $2,146; 6. Ty Harris, 17.2, $1,561; 7. Stetson Vest, 17.5, $976; 8. Beau Cooper, 17.7, $390.

Barrel racing: First round: 1. (tie) Katie Pascoe and Brittney Barnett, 15.00, $2,806 each; 3. Michelle Alley, 15.01, $2,158; 4. Amanda Welsh, 15.02, $1,870; 5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 15.03, $1,439; 6. Stephanie Fryar, 15.09, $1,151; 7. Jessie Telford, 15.11, $863; 8. Ashley Castleberry, 15.12, $576; 9. Ivy Saebens, 15.15, $432; 10. (tie) Steely Steiner, Carly Taylor and Lexie Goss, 15.18, $96 each. Finals: 1. Katie Pascoe, 14.85, $1,279; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.87, $959; 3. Michelle Alley, 14.89, $639; 4. Brittney Barnett, 15.05, $320. Average: 1. Katie Pascoe, 29.85 seconds on two head, $3,022; 2. (tie) Michelle Alley and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 29.90, $2,374 each; 4. Brittney Barnett, 30.05, $1,870; 5. Amanda Welsh, 30.14, $1,439; 6. Ashley Castleberry, 30.23, $1,151; 7. Ivy Saebens, 30.24, $863; 8. Carly Taylor, 30.44, $576; 9. Lexie Goss, 30.48, $432; 10. Steely Steiner, 30.66, $288.

Bull riding: First round: 1. Sage Kimzey, 88, $2,888; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 86.5, $2,214; 3. (tie) Roscoe Jarboe and Boudreaux Campbell, 85.5, $1,348 each; 5. Brady Portenier, 85, $674; 6. Trey Benton III, 84.5, $481; 7. Jeff Askey, 82.5, $385; 8. Trey Kimzey, 82, $289. * Finals: 1. Boudreaux Campbell, 86.5, $2,700; 2. Shad Winn, 81, $2,300; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Boudreaux Campbell, 172 points on two head, $2,888; 2. Shad Winn , 158.5, $2,214; 3. Sage Kimzey, 88 on one head, $1,636; 4. Stetson Dell Wright, 86.5, $1,059; 5. Roscoe Jarboe, 85.5, $674; 6. Brady Portenier, 85, $481; 7. Trey Benton III, 84.5, $385; 8. Jeff Askey, 82.5, $289. *(all totals include ground money).

Lewiston Roundup

Lewiston, Idaho, Sept. 9-11

All-around cowboy: Clay Smith, $4,298, team roping and steer roping.

Bareback: 1. Caleb Bennett, 87, $3,431; 2. Ty Breuer, 85, $2,631; 3. Lane McGehee, 84, $1,944; 4. (tie) Cole Franks, Tilden Hooper and Richmond Champion, 83, $877 each; 7. (tie) Will Lowe and Austin Foss, 82, $400 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Dylan Schroeder, 3.8, $3,387; 2. Hunter Cure, 3.9, $3,030; 3. (tie) Dakota Eldridge and Tristan Martin, 4.1, $2,496 each; 5. Bridger Anderson, 4.3, $1,961; 6. (tie) Nick Guy and Ryan Bothum, 4.5, $1,426 each; 8. Mike McGinn, 4.6, $891; 9. Jacob Edler, 4.7, $535; 10. (tie) Will Lummus, Cade Staton and Levi Rudd, 5.3, $59 each.

Team roping: 1. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 4.2, $4,110 each; 2. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 4.4, $3,677; 3. Brady Tryan/Andy Carlson, 4.5, $3,245; 4. Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 4.6, $2,812; 5. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.7, $2,380; 6. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 4.8, $1,947; 7. Kal Fuller/Cullen Teller, 4.9, $1,514; 8. Derrick Begay/Cory Petska, 5.0, $1,082; 9. (tie) Reno Stoebner/Colton Brittain and Cory Kidd V/Ryan Motes, 5.1, $433 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. Ryder Wright, 88.5, $3,634; 2. Sage Newman, 84, $2,786; 3. Logan Hay, 83.5, $2,060; 4. Layton Green, 82.5, $1,333; 5. (tie) Mitch Pollock, Alan Gobert and Kolby Wanchuk, 82, $646 each; 8. Logan Cook, 81.5, $363.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Adam Gray and Shane Hanchey, 8.6, $3,560 each; 3. Cody Craig, 9.2, $2,966; 4. Taylor Santos, 9.3, $2,571; 5. Kincade Henry, 9.6, $2,175; 6. Zack Jongbloed, 9.7, $1,780; 7. Ty Harris, 10.0, $1,384; 8. Riley Pruitt, 10.3, $989; 9. (tie) Tanner Green and Treg Schaack, 10.4, $396 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Amanda Welsh, 16.92, $2,964; 2. Cheyenne Allan, 16.95, $2,520; 3. (tie) Katie Pascoe and Sidney Forrest, 17.07, $1,927 each; 5. Lisa Lockhart, 17.09, $1,482; 6. (tie) Michelle Alley and Kylee Scribner, 17.22, $889 each; 8. Ivy Saebens, 17.23, $593; 9. Ashley Castleberry, 17.25, $519; 10. Stephanie Fryar, 17.30, $445; 11. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 17.31, $371; 12. Stevi Hillman, 17.32, $296.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Thomas Smith, 9.5, $827; 2. (tie) Garrett Hale and Bryce Davis, 11.0, $517 each; 4. Laramie Allen, 11.8, $207. Second round: 1. Mike Chase, 10.2 seconds, $827; 2. Clay Smith, 11.5, $620; 3. Cole Patterson, 11.6, $414; 4. John E. Bland, 11.9, $207. Average: 1. Thomas Smith, 21.6 seconds on two head, $1,241; 2. John E. Bland, 24.5, $931; 3. Kim Ziegelgruber, 26.1, $620; 4. J. Tom Fisher, 29.3, $310.

Bull riding: * 1. (tie) Trey Benton III, and Roscoe Jarboe, 88.5, $3,047 each; 3. Trey Kimzey, 86.5, $1,972; 4. (tie) Matt Palmer and Brady Portenier, 85.5, $1,067 each; 6. Greg Shannon, 81.5, $614; 7. Stetson Dell Wright, 30, $501; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

