Clem McSpadden National Finals Steer Roping
Mulvane, Kan., Nov. 12-13
Steer roping: First round: 1. Thomas Smith, 10.0, $9,155; 2. Cole Patterson, 10.3, $7,577; 3. Landon McClaugherty, 11.0, $5,998; 4. Chet Herren, 11.1, $4,420; 5. Slade Wood, 11.3, $2,841; 6. J. Tom Fisher, 12.4, $1,579. Second round: 1. Slade Wood, 11.7, $9,155; 2. Cash Myers, 11.8, $7,577; 3. Scott Snedecor, 12.0, $5,998; 4. Cole Patterson, 12.2, $4,420; 5. Thomas Smith, 13.3, $2,841; 6. Chet Herren, 13.5, $1,579. Third round: 1. Cole Patterson, 9.5, $9,155; 2. J. Tom Fisher, 10.8, $7,577; 3. Slade Wood, 11.6, $5,998; 4. Taylor Santos, 12.1, $4,420; 5. Jess Tierney, 12.7, $2,841; 6. Rocky Patterson, 13.2, $1,579. Fourth round: 1. Thomas Smith, 9.0, $9,155; 2. Cole Patterson, 11.2, $7,577; 3. (tie) J. Tom Fisher and Jess Tierney, 11.9, $5,209 each; 5. Rocky Patterson, 12.3, $2,841; 6. Landon McClaugherty, 13.7, $1,579. Fifth round: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 9.7 seconds, $9,155; 2. Cole Patterson, 9.9, $7,577; 3. Mike Chase, 10.8, $5,998; 4. (tie) Jess Tierney and J. Tom Fisher, 10.9, $3,631 each; 6. Slade Wood, 11.1, $1,579. Sixth round: 1. Thomas Smith, 10.3, $9,155; 2. Chet Herren, 10.4, $7,577; 3. Vin Fisher Jr., 11.1, $5,998; 4. Jess Tierney, 11.2, $4,420; 5. Rocky Patterson, 11.4, $2,841; 6. Landon McClaugherty, 11.7, $1,579. Seventh round: 1. Cash Myers, 10.1, $9,155; 2. Scott Snedecor, 10.3, $7,577; 3. Garrett Hale, 11.2, $5,998; 4. Cole Patterson, 11.6, $4,420; 5. Jess Tierney, 11.8, $2,841; 6. (tie) Landon McClaugherty and J. Tom Fisher, 12.9, $789 each. Eighth round: 1. Cole Patterson, 9.9, $9,155; 2. Cody Lee, 13.5, $7,577; 3. Chet Herren, 14.6, $5,998; 4. J. Tom Fisher, 14.9, $4,420; 5. Taylor Santos, 15.0, $2,841; 6. Jess Tierney, 16.2, $1,579. Ninth round: 1. Scott Snedecor, 10.3 seconds, $9,155; 2. Cody Lee, 10.6, $7,577; 3. Cole Patterson, 11.2, $5,998; 4. Rocky Patterson, 11.3, $4,420; 5. Jess Tierney, 12.0, $2,841; 6. Mike Chase, 12.3, $1,579. Tenth round: 1. Taylor Santos, 9.8, $9,155; 2. Scott Snedecor, 10.3, $7,577; 3. Slade Wood, 11.6, $5,998; 4. Landon McClaugherty, 11.8, $4,420; 5. Cash Myers, 12.0, $2,841; 6. J. Tom Fisher, 12.8, $1,579. Average: 1. Cole Patterson, 97.7 seconds on nine head, $27,347; 2. Chet Herren, 133.7, $22,632; 3. Jess Tierney, 139.4, $17,917; 4. J. Tom Fisher, 101.2 on eight head, $13,202; 5. Scott Snedecor, 101.8, $8,487; 6. Rocky Patterson, 111.0, $4,715. Top five final world standings: Cole Patterson, Pratt, Kan., $190,242.05; Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas, $95,951.33; Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D., 89,646.09; J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas, 88,401.63; Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla., 84,371.95.
PRCA Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo
Brawley, Calif., Nov. 13-14
All-around cowboy: Michael Bates Jr., $3,396, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Bareback: 1. Clayton Biglow, 87, $2,380; 2. Trenten Montero, 84, $1,825; 3. R.C. Landingham, 83, $1,349; 4. Anthony Thomas, 81, $873; 5. Colton Clemens, 77, $555; 6. Lucas Samaniego, 73, $397; 7. Wyatt Denny, 44, $317; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: 1. Michael Bates Jr., 4.4, $2,357; 2. (tie) Bubba Boots, Mike McGinn, Taz Olson and Billy Bugenig, 5.0, $1,588 each; 6. (tie) Dirk Tavenner and Tucker Allen, 5.2, $666 each; 8. Dalton Massey, 5.3, $205.
Team roping: 1. Tanner Baldwin/Seth Hall, 5.2, $2,203 each; 2. Dan Williams Jr./Stoney Boy Joseph IV, 5.3, $1,916; 3. Edward Hawley Jr./Myles John, 5.5, $1,628; 4. Tyler Waters/Tyler McKnight, 5.6, $1,341; 5. Travis Whitlow/Tanner Luttrell, 5.9, $1,054; 6. Josh Siggins/Bruce Reidhead, 6.1, $766; 7. Blake Hirdes/Dalton Pearce, 6.3, $479; 8. (tie) Orrin Ellis/Stacy Cornet and Jesse McNett/Kolt Campbell, 6.5, $96 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. Cash Wilson, 84, $2,888; 2. Kade Bruno, 82, $2,214; 3. Damian Brennan, 79.5, $1,636; 4. Leon Fountain, 79, $1,059; 5. Jesse James Kirby, 78, $674; 6. Clayson Hutchings, 75.5, $481; 7. Wade Brown, 74, $385; 8. (tie) Houston Brown and Jacob Kammerer, 69, $144 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Chance Thiessen, 9.7, $2,822; 2. (tie) Ryan Thibodeaux and King Pickett, 9.9, $2,376 each; 4. Westyn Hughes, 11.2, $1,931; 5. Thomas Conway, 11.5, $1,634; 6. Colton Farquer, 11.7, $1,337; 7. Michael Bates Jr., 12.1, $1,040; 8. (tie) Seth Hall and J. Cody Jones, 12.2, $594 each; 10. Jason Andersen, 12.9, $149.
Barrel racing: 1. Lynette Clyde, 17.06, $2,867; 2. Abby Phillips, 17.17, $2,437; 3. (tie) Sharon Harrell and Tonia Forsberg, 17.27, $1,864 each; 5. Leia Pluemer, 17.29, $1,434; 6. (tie) Cierra Erickson, Nellie Miller, Cheyenne Hattesen and Sonya Dodginghorse, 17.30, $699 each; 10. Karla Sanchez, 17.32, $430; 11. Kay Cochran, 17.35, $358; 12. Tarryn Lee, 17.60, $287.
Bull riding: 1. Bubba Greig, 85.5, $3,017; 2. Toby Collins, 84, $2,313; 3. Parker McCown, 81.5, $1,710; 4. (tie) Garrett Smith, Cody Russell and Emiliano Garcia, 81, $771 each; 7. Brody Yeary, 80, $402; 8. (tie) Wade Berg and Jordan Spears, 78, $151 each.
Las Vegas Days
Las Vegas, Nov. 12-13
All-around cowboy: Jake Hannum, $1,478, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Clayton Biglow, 88.5, $1,923; 2. R.C. Landingham, 84, $1,457; 3. Wyatt Denny, 80.5, $1,049; 4. (tie) Mason Clements and Bronc Marriott, 79.5, $554 each; 6. (tie) Kenny Haworth and Colton Clemens, 79, $146 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Chet Boren, 3.5, $2,011; 2. Dirk Tavenner, 3.6, $1,748; 3. (tie) Taz Olson and Jesse Brown, 3.9, $1,355 each; 5. Sterling Lambert, 4.1, $962; 6. Tucker Allen, 4.2, $699; 7. Justin Kimsey, 4.5, $437; 8. (tie) Trisyn Kalawai'a and Dalton Massey, 4.6, $87 each.
Team roping: 1. (tie) Zane Barnson/Cole Wilson and Tyler Waters/Tyler McKnight, 5.6, $1,722 each; 3. Casey Tew/Brushton Minton, 5.8, $1,235; 4. Zach Kilgus/Jake Edwards, 6.1, $910; 5. Tyler Montano/Owen Perkins, 7.1, $585; 6. Jake Hannum/Brian Gaylord, 7.5, $325.
Saddle bronc: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 86.5, $2,087; 2. Ryder Wright, 85.5, $1,600; 3. (tie) Kade Bruno and Mitch Pollock, 83.5, $974 each; 5. (tie) Spencer Wright and Wyatt Hageman, 83, $417 each; 7. Jack Bentz, 82.5, $278; 8. Houston Brown, 82, $209.
Tie-down roping: 1. Trampus Quarnberg, 8.7, $2,411; 2. Kalai Nobriga, 9.0, $2,096; 3. King Pickett, 9.8, $1,782; 4. Chance Collins, 10.1, $1,467; 5. Jake Hannum, 11.2, $1,153; 6. Kolby Bravos, 11.3, $838; 7. Clint Robinson, 11.4, $524; 8. Logan Bird, 11.5, $210.
Barrel racing: 1. Cassidy Champlin, 17.79, $4,266; 2. Shelby Bates, 17.86, $3,413; 3. Katie Pascoe, 17.89, $2,773; 4. Cheyenne Hattesen, 17.96, $2,133; 5. (tie) Kallie Wright and Lynette Clyde, 18.05, $1,493 each; 7. Amberley Snyder, 18.10, $1,066; 8. (tie) Anna Jorgenson and Nicole DeMers, 18.13, $906 each; 10. Sharon Harrell, 18.19, $747; 11. Marcie Wilson, 18.26, $640; 12. Amanda Butler, 18.28, $533; 13. Stacy Glause, 18.31, $427; 14. Christy Hefley, 18.32, $320; 15. Sara Cheeney, 18.34, $213.
Bull riding: * 1. Garrett Smith, 84.5, $2,318; 2. Rylan Wright, 82, $1,817; 3. Cole Wagner, 78, $1,388; 4. (tie) Hayes Weight and Fletcher Jowers, 77, $815 each; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
