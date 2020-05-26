PRCA Cave Creek, Ariz.
All-around cowboy: Shad Mayfield, $1,751, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Caleb Bennett, 84.5, $1,601; 2. Bronc Marriott, 83.5, $1,213; 3. Bill Tutor, 83, $873; 4. Cole Franks, 82, $582; 5. Cooper Bennett, 81, $340; 6. Garrett Shadbolt, 80.5, $243.
Steer wrestling: 1. Matt Reeves, 3.7, $1,849; 2. (tie) Stan Branco and Kodie Jang, 4.1, $1,487 each; 4. Jason Thomas, 4.4, $1,125; 5. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.6, $884; 6. Gary Gilbert, 4.8, $643; 7. Dirk Tavenner, 5.3, $402; 8. Bubba Boots, 5.7, $161.
Team roping: 1. Pedro Egurrola/Trevor Nowlin, 4.3, $2,205 each; 2. Chase Massengill/Nick Sarchett, 4.7, $1,918; 3. Brooks Dahozy/Brandon Bates, 4.8, $1,630; 4. (tie) Lee Kiehne/Ryon Tittel and Tom Richards/Levi Lord, 5.1, $1,199 each; 6. (tie) Doyle Hoskins/Monty Joe Petska and Rusty Helgerson/Tanner Bryson, 5.2, $623 each; 8. Travis Whitlow/Tanner Luttrell, 5.3, $192.
Saddle bronc: 1. Colt Gordon, 86, $1,601; 2. Rusty Wright, 85.5, $1,213; 3. Isaac Diaz, 83.5, $873; 4. Cooper Thatcher, 83, $582; 5. (tie) Cameron Messier and Taygen Schuelke, 82.5, $291 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Shad Mayfield, 8.5, $1,751; 2. Brody Stallard, 8.6, $1,523; 3. Ryle Smith, 8.9, $1,294; 4. Taylor Santos, 9.3, $1,066; 5. Joseph Parsons, 9.5, $838; 6. Richard Newton, 9.6, $609; 7. (tie) Zack Kirkpatrick and Blake Deckard, 9.7, $266 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Amanda Butler, 15.45, $2,025; 2. Dona Kay Rule, 15.77, $1,721; 3. Shali Lord, 15.83, $1,417; 4. (tie) Brittney Barnett, Jessie Telford and Ivy Hurst, 15.85, $979 each; 7. (tie) Cindy Smith and Mindy Goemmer, 15.89, $456 each; 9. (tie) Ashley Haller and Jill Wilson, 15.91, $329 each; 11. Tonia Forsberg, 15.98, $253; 12. (tie) Sarah Kieckhefer and Kathy Petska, 16.00, $101 each.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Cole Patterson, 13.1 seconds, $878; 2. Vin Fisher Jr., 13.4, $727; 3. Garrett Hale, 15.5, $575; 4. Billy Good, 16.6, $424; 5. Laramie Allen, 16.8, $273; 6. Chet Herren, 16.9, $151. Second round: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 9.8 seconds, $878; 2. Cody Lee, 10.4, $727; 3. Laramie Allen, 11.0, $575; 4. Cole Patterson, 12.1, $424; 5. Jace Bland, 12.5, $273; 6. Will Gasperson, 13.5, $151. Third round: 1. Trey Wallace, 10.1 seconds, $878; 2. Cody Lee, 10.9, $727; 3. Garrett Hale, 11.0, $575; 4. Corey Ross, 12.0, $424; 5. Brian Garr, 12.4, $273; 6. Ryan Willberg, 12.6, $151. Average: 1. Dalton Walker, 63.0 seconds on three head, $1,318; 2. Cody Lee, 21.3 on two head, $1,090; 3. Cole Patterson, 25.2, $863; 4. Garrett Hale, 26.5, $636; 5. Vin Fisher Jr., 27.0, $409; 6. Laramie Allen, 27.8, $227.
Bull riding: 1. Garrett Smith, 89, $1,805; 2. Colten Fritzlan, 87.5, $1,368; 3. Boudreaux Campbell, 87, $985; 4. Chase Dougherty, 85.5, $656; 5. Trey Kimzey, 84.5, $383; 6. Aaron Williams, 83.5, $274.
