PRCA rodeo results Jan 29, 2023

Rocky Mountain Extreme
Kalispell, Jan. 27-28

Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Damian Brennan, and Nicholas Patterson, 80, $3,712 each; 3. Cole Elshere, 78, $2,381; 4. Wyatt Casper, 77.5, $1,541; 5. (tie) Kole Ashbacher and Cable Wareham, 77, $840 each; 7. (tie) Kolby Kittson and Sage Miller, 76, $490 each. 

Bull riding: 1. Kobe Whitford, 83, $3,948 each; 2. Kyle Brown, 81.5, $3,027; 3. Trey Whitaker, 80, $2,237; 4. Jate Frost, 79, $1,448; 5. Brek Sanderson, 78, $921; 6. Wyatt Covington, 76.5, $658; 7. Justin Lane Rowell, 75.5, $526; 8. Justin Houston, 73, $395.

Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Xtreme Broncs Match
Rapid City, S.D., Jan. 28

Saddle bronc: 1. Chase Brooks, 84.5, $4,061; 2. Weston Patterson, 84, $3,113; 3. Shorty Garrett, 82.5, $2,301; 4. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Dawson Hay, 82, $1,218 each; 6. (tie) Leon Fountain and Ty Manke, 81.5, $609 each; 8. Cort Scheer, 81, $406.
