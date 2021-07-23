Rosebud Treasure County Fair Rodeo
Forsyth, July 21-22
All-around cowboy: Caden Camp, $451, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Tucker Zingg, 77, $466; 2. Calder Peterson, 62.5, $350; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: 1. Kyle Callaway, 7.2, $602; 2. Caden Camp, 11.9, $451; 3. J.D. Steen, 17.4, $301; 4. Quentin Wheeler, 34.8, $150.
Team roping: 1. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 5.0, $1,090 each; 2. Rope Three Irons/Colten Fisher, 5.4, $902; 3. Grady Quam/Tyce McLeod, 6.1, $714; 4. Radley Day/Taylor Williams, 7.0, $526; 5. Hank Hollenbeck/Shane Bessette, 7.1, $338; 6. (tie) Travis Stovall/Parker Murnion and Chase Mitchell/Matt Robertson, 7.5, $94 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. Tanner Hollenback, 81, $692; 2. Caleb Meeks, 79, $519; 3. (tie) Alan Gobert and Jesse Kruse, 76, $259 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Shane Smith, 9.2, $978; 2. Treston Vermandel, 10.2, $733; 3. Logan Brown, 10.5, $489; 4. Corbin Fisher, 10.8, $244.
Barrel racing: 1. Tammy Carpenter, 17.48, $835; 2. Terri Kaye Kirkland, 17.60, $726; 3. Erin Williams, 17.64, $617; 4. Ashley Day, 17.69, $508; 5. Callahan Tryan, 17.76, $399; 6. Lakken Bice, 17.82, $290; 7. Karlee Kalberer, 17.89, $181; 8. Marlee Mussmann, 17.92, $73.
Bull riding: * 1. Preston Louis, 85, $682; 2. Wylee Hurst, 80, $558; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Big Timber Weekly Pro Rodeo
Big Timber, July 21
Steer wrestling: 1. J.D. Steen, 6.6, $368; 2. Trevin Baumann, 15.5, $276; 3. Ted Gollaher, 52.9, $184; no other qualified runs.
Team roping: 1. Miles Kobold/Chase Gauger, 5.1, $954 each; 2. Grady Quam/Tyce McLeod, 5.5, $790; 3. Cameron Handy/Jason Handy, 5.7, $625; 4. Trey Blackmore/Shane Bessette, 6.0, $461; 5. Travis Stovall/Parker Murnion, 6.1, $296; 6. Chase Mitchell/Matt Robertson, 6.2, $165.
Saddle bronc: 1. JC DeSaveur, 68, $244; 2. (tie) Cree Minkoff and Chris Williams, 62, $153 each; no other qualified rides.
Tie-down roping: 1. Coltin Rauch, 8.6, $564; 2. Clayton Smith, 9.4, $423; 3. Shane Smith, 10.0, $282; 4. Caleb Berquist, 11.0, $141.
Barrel racing: 1. Tammy Carpenter, 17.75, $572; 2. Marlee Mussmann, 18.14, $474; 3. Gayleen Malone, 18.15, $375; 4. Kaela Murphy, 18.21, $276; 5. Ashley Haller, 18.24, $178; 6. Milee Dailey, 18.31, $99.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Chris Glover, 12.1, $376; 2. Ty Hedrick, 15.3, $282; 3. Tom Plant, 18.0, $188; 4. Caden Camp, 18.1, $94. Second round: 1. Coy Thompson, 12.7 seconds, $376; 2. Bill Benson, 14.1, $282; 3. Delon Parker, 15.2, $188; 4. Caleb Berquist, 16.9, $94. Average: 1. Chris Glover, 12.1 seconds on one head, $564; 2. Coy Thompson, 12.7, $423; 3. Bill Benson, 14.1, $282; 4. Delon Parker, 15.2, $141.
Bull riding: No qualified rides.
