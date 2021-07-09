Laramie Jubilee Days Xtreme Bulls

Laramie, Wyo., July 8

Bull riding: * 1. Aaron Williams, 87.5, $3,861; 2. JR Stratford, 87, $2,973; 3. Jate Frost, 86.5, $2,212; 4. Ky Hamilton, 83, $1,450; 5. Sage Kimzey, 82.5, $943; 6. Garrett Uptain, 81, $689; 7. Shad Winn, 78, $562; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Bigfork Summer ProRodeo

July 5-7

All-around cowboy: Zack Jongbloed, $694, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.

Bareback: 1. Trenten Montero, 84.5, $1,439; 2. George Gillespie IV, 84, $1,090; 3. (tie) Anthony Thomas and Tristan Hansen, 79, $654 each; 5. (tie) Cache Hill, Clay Jorgenson and Clay Stone, 77, $174 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Timmy Sparing and Stockton Graves, 3.9, $1,571 each; 3. Jacob Talley, 4.2, $1,242; 4. Ryan Bothum, 4.4, $1,023; 5. (tie) Zack Jongbloed and Dirk Tavenner, 4.7, $694 each; 7. (tie) Trevin Baumann and Justin Kimsey, 4.9, $256 each.

Team roping: 1. Levi Simpson/Tyler Worley, 4.7, $2,216 each; 2. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.8, $1,927; 3. (tie) Hayes Smith/Justin Davis and Blake Hirdes/Dalton Pearce, 5.0, $1,493 each; 5. Grady Quam/Tyce McLeod, 5.1, $1,060; 6. Justin Yost/Reno Gonzales, 5.3, $771; 7. Shawn Bird/Zachary Schweigert, 5.5, $482; 8. Caden Camp/Delon Parker, 5.8, $193.

Saddle bronc: 1. Allen Boore, 88, $2,002; 2. Leon Fountain, 85, $1,535; 3. (tie) Ryder Sanford and Alan Gobert, 82, $934 each; 5. (tie) Ben Andersen, Kade Bruno and Andrew Evjene, 81, $356 each; 8. Travis Nelson, 78.5, $200.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Caleb Smidt and Andrew Burks, 7.1, $1,708 each; 3. Macon Murphy, 7.4, $1,350; 4. (tie) Shane Hanchey and Bo Pickett, 7.5, $993 each; 6. (tie) Cooper Mills and Haven Meged, 7.7, $516 each; 8. Beau Cooper, 7.9, $159.

Barrel racing: 1. Maggie Poloncic, 15.53, $1,976; 2. Lindsay Kruse, 15.73, $1,694; 3. (tie) Katie Halbert and Jimmie Smith, 15.76, $1,317 each; 5. Tierra Zapalac, 15.80, $941; 6. (tie) Shelby McCamey and Abigail Knight, 15.86, $659 each; 8. Jackie Ganter, 15.93, $376; 9. (tie) Sophie Dunn and Taylour Russell, 15.97, $235 each.

Bull riding: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 92, $1,779; 2. Braden Richardson, 87, $1,348; 3. (tie) Hawk Whitt and Coby Johnson, 86, $809 each; 5. Cole Wagner, 84.5, $377; 6. Wyatt Covington, 84, $270.

Big Timber Weekly Pro Rodeo

July 7

All-around cowboy: Delon Parker, $455, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Brandley Peabody, 66, $316; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: 1. Bridger Chambers, 4.0, $474; 2. Ty Erickson, 4.6, $355; 3. Clayton Hass, 5.5, $237; 4. J.D. Steen, 7.4, $118.

Team roping: 1. Cody Tew/Trae Smith, 5.6, $927 each; 2. Will Griffel/Jesse Hines, 6.0, $767; 3. Brad Yerian/Brandon Yerian, 7.3, $607; 4. Caleb McMillan/Caleb Berquist, 8.1, $447; 5. Caden Camp/Delon Parker, 10.7, $288; 6. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 10.9, $160.

Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Cauy Pennington, and Brody Wells, 81, $322 each; 3. Grant Finkbeiner, 80, $184; 4. Brand Morgan, 79, $92.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Landon Williams and Paden Bray, 9.3, $586 each; 3. Ty Wagner, 10.4, $335; 4. Delon Parker, 10.8, $167.

Barrel racing: 1. Madison MacDonaldThomas, 17.78, $497; 2. Virginya Foran, 17.87, $432; 3. (tie) Milee Dailey and Alexis McDonald, 17.96, $335 each; 5. Kellie Collier, 17.99, $238; 6. Terri Kaye Kirkland, 18.01, $173; 7. (tie) Shelby McCamey and Manchi Nace, 18.07, $76 each.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Travis Mills, 9.9, $1,042; 2. Mike Chase, 10.0, $782; 3. Reo Lohse, 10.2, $521; 4. Cash Myers, 10.4, $261. Second round: 1. Slade Wood, 9.2, $1,042; 2. Bill Benson, 9.9, $782; 3. Taylor Davidson, 10.0, $521; 4. J. Tom Fisher, 10.1, $261. Average: 1. Slade Wood, 20.4 seconds on two head, $1,563; 2. Chet Herren, 21.6, $1,172; 3. Shay Good, 21.9, $782; 4. Mike Chase, 22.2, $391.

Bull riding: 1. Cole Hould, 83, $368; 2. Bo Vocu, 77, $276; 3. Payton Fitzpatrick, 75, $184; 4. Shad Winn, 43, $92.

Bigfork Breakaway Roping

July 5-7

Breakaway roping: 1. Whitney Thurmond, 2.20, $2,610; 2. (tie) Shelby Boisjoli and Cadee Williams, 2.30, $2,050 each; 4. Leanne Johnson, 2.40, $1,615; 5. (tie) Amber Crawford and Jordan Minor, 2.50, $1,118 each; 7. Celie Salmond, 2.60, $746; 8. Shelby Rasmussen, 2.70, $497; 9. Brooke Hirschy, 2.80, $373; 10. Cate Hirschy, 2.90, $249.

Tags

Load comments