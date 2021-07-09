Laramie Jubilee Days Xtreme Bulls
Laramie, Wyo., July 8
Bull riding: * 1. Aaron Williams, 87.5, $3,861; 2. JR Stratford, 87, $2,973; 3. Jate Frost, 86.5, $2,212; 4. Ky Hamilton, 83, $1,450; 5. Sage Kimzey, 82.5, $943; 6. Garrett Uptain, 81, $689; 7. Shad Winn, 78, $562; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Bigfork Summer ProRodeo
July 5-7
All-around cowboy: Zack Jongbloed, $694, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Bareback: 1. Trenten Montero, 84.5, $1,439; 2. George Gillespie IV, 84, $1,090; 3. (tie) Anthony Thomas and Tristan Hansen, 79, $654 each; 5. (tie) Cache Hill, Clay Jorgenson and Clay Stone, 77, $174 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Timmy Sparing and Stockton Graves, 3.9, $1,571 each; 3. Jacob Talley, 4.2, $1,242; 4. Ryan Bothum, 4.4, $1,023; 5. (tie) Zack Jongbloed and Dirk Tavenner, 4.7, $694 each; 7. (tie) Trevin Baumann and Justin Kimsey, 4.9, $256 each.
Team roping: 1. Levi Simpson/Tyler Worley, 4.7, $2,216 each; 2. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.8, $1,927; 3. (tie) Hayes Smith/Justin Davis and Blake Hirdes/Dalton Pearce, 5.0, $1,493 each; 5. Grady Quam/Tyce McLeod, 5.1, $1,060; 6. Justin Yost/Reno Gonzales, 5.3, $771; 7. Shawn Bird/Zachary Schweigert, 5.5, $482; 8. Caden Camp/Delon Parker, 5.8, $193.
Saddle bronc: 1. Allen Boore, 88, $2,002; 2. Leon Fountain, 85, $1,535; 3. (tie) Ryder Sanford and Alan Gobert, 82, $934 each; 5. (tie) Ben Andersen, Kade Bruno and Andrew Evjene, 81, $356 each; 8. Travis Nelson, 78.5, $200.
Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Caleb Smidt and Andrew Burks, 7.1, $1,708 each; 3. Macon Murphy, 7.4, $1,350; 4. (tie) Shane Hanchey and Bo Pickett, 7.5, $993 each; 6. (tie) Cooper Mills and Haven Meged, 7.7, $516 each; 8. Beau Cooper, 7.9, $159.
Barrel racing: 1. Maggie Poloncic, 15.53, $1,976; 2. Lindsay Kruse, 15.73, $1,694; 3. (tie) Katie Halbert and Jimmie Smith, 15.76, $1,317 each; 5. Tierra Zapalac, 15.80, $941; 6. (tie) Shelby McCamey and Abigail Knight, 15.86, $659 each; 8. Jackie Ganter, 15.93, $376; 9. (tie) Sophie Dunn and Taylour Russell, 15.97, $235 each.
Bull riding: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 92, $1,779; 2. Braden Richardson, 87, $1,348; 3. (tie) Hawk Whitt and Coby Johnson, 86, $809 each; 5. Cole Wagner, 84.5, $377; 6. Wyatt Covington, 84, $270.
Big Timber Weekly Pro Rodeo
July 7
All-around cowboy: Delon Parker, $455, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Brandley Peabody, 66, $316; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: 1. Bridger Chambers, 4.0, $474; 2. Ty Erickson, 4.6, $355; 3. Clayton Hass, 5.5, $237; 4. J.D. Steen, 7.4, $118.
Team roping: 1. Cody Tew/Trae Smith, 5.6, $927 each; 2. Will Griffel/Jesse Hines, 6.0, $767; 3. Brad Yerian/Brandon Yerian, 7.3, $607; 4. Caleb McMillan/Caleb Berquist, 8.1, $447; 5. Caden Camp/Delon Parker, 10.7, $288; 6. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 10.9, $160.
Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Cauy Pennington, and Brody Wells, 81, $322 each; 3. Grant Finkbeiner, 80, $184; 4. Brand Morgan, 79, $92.
Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Landon Williams and Paden Bray, 9.3, $586 each; 3. Ty Wagner, 10.4, $335; 4. Delon Parker, 10.8, $167.
Barrel racing: 1. Madison MacDonaldThomas, 17.78, $497; 2. Virginya Foran, 17.87, $432; 3. (tie) Milee Dailey and Alexis McDonald, 17.96, $335 each; 5. Kellie Collier, 17.99, $238; 6. Terri Kaye Kirkland, 18.01, $173; 7. (tie) Shelby McCamey and Manchi Nace, 18.07, $76 each.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Travis Mills, 9.9, $1,042; 2. Mike Chase, 10.0, $782; 3. Reo Lohse, 10.2, $521; 4. Cash Myers, 10.4, $261. Second round: 1. Slade Wood, 9.2, $1,042; 2. Bill Benson, 9.9, $782; 3. Taylor Davidson, 10.0, $521; 4. J. Tom Fisher, 10.1, $261. Average: 1. Slade Wood, 20.4 seconds on two head, $1,563; 2. Chet Herren, 21.6, $1,172; 3. Shay Good, 21.9, $782; 4. Mike Chase, 22.2, $391.
Bull riding: 1. Cole Hould, 83, $368; 2. Bo Vocu, 77, $276; 3. Payton Fitzpatrick, 75, $184; 4. Shad Winn, 43, $92.
Bigfork Breakaway Roping
July 5-7
Breakaway roping: 1. Whitney Thurmond, 2.20, $2,610; 2. (tie) Shelby Boisjoli and Cadee Williams, 2.30, $2,050 each; 4. Leanne Johnson, 2.40, $1,615; 5. (tie) Amber Crawford and Jordan Minor, 2.50, $1,118 each; 7. Celie Salmond, 2.60, $746; 8. Shelby Rasmussen, 2.70, $497; 9. Brooke Hirschy, 2.80, $373; 10. Cate Hirschy, 2.90, $249.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.