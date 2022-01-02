New Years Eve Buck & Ball
Gillette, Wyo., Dec. 31
Bareback: First round: 1. Tanner Aus, 91, $2,087; 2. Seth Hardwick, 85.5, $1,600; 3. Keenan Hayes, 84.5, $1,183; 4. (tie) Tristan Hansen and Logan Patterson, 84, $626 each; 6. (tie) Zachariah Phillips and Trenten Montero, 81, $313 each; 8. Jacob Lees, 80.5, $209. Second round: 1. Logan Patterson, 87.5, $2,087; 2. Seth Hardwick, 87, $1,600; 3. Tanner Aus, 83, $1,183; 4. Tristan Hansen, 82, $765; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Tanner Aus, 174 points on two head, $2,087; 2. Seth Hardwick, 172.5, $1,600; 3. Logan Patterson, 171.5, $1,183; 4. Tristan Hansen, 166, $765; 5. Keenan Hayes, 84.5 on one head, $487.
Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Zeke Thurston, 86, $2,077; 2. Logan Hay, 84.5, $1,593; 3. Sage Newman, 82.5, $1,177; 4. (tie) Kade Bruno and Dawson Hay, 82, $623 each; 6. Layton Green, 81.5, $346; 7. Wyatt Casper, 81, $277; 8. (tie) Shorty Garrett and Wyatt Hageman, 80, $104 each. Second round: 1. Dawson Hay, 88, $2,077; 2. Sage Newman, 86.5, $1,593; 3. (tie) Kade Bruno and Zeke Thurston, 85, $969 each; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Zeke Thurston, 171 points on two head, $2,077; 2. Dawson Hay, 170, $1,593; 3. Sage Newman, 169, $1,177; 4. Kade Bruno, 167, $762; 5. Logan Hay, 84.5 on one head, $485.
Bull riding: First round: 1. Cole Wagner, 87.5, $2,096; 2. Riggin Shippy, 86.5, $1,607; 3. Scottie Knapp, 85.5, $1,188; 4. Tristen Hutchings, 84.5, $769; 5. Connor Murnion, 83.5, $489; 6. Clayton Savage, 83, $349; 7. Lukasey Morris, 82.5, $279; 8. Seth Green, 82, $210. * Second round: 1. Tristen Hutchings, 81.5, $3,738; 2. Riggin Shippy, 80, $3,249; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Riggin Shippy, 166.5 points on two head, $2,096; 2. Tristen Hutchings, 166, $1,607; 3. Cole Wagner, 87.5 on one head, $1,188; 4. Scottie Knapp, 85.5, $769. *(all totals include ground money).
Texas Circuit Finals
Waco, Texas, Dec. 30-Jan. 1
All-around cowboy: Toby Collins, $1,045, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: First round: 1. Chad Rutherford, 87, $2,108; 2. Cole Reiner, 85, $1,581; 3. Timbo Slice Murphy, 84, $1,054; 4. Lane McGehee, 83, $527. Second round: 1. (tie) Chad Rutherford, and Bill Tutor, 84 points, $1,845 each; 3. Cole Reiner, 83.5, $1,054; 4. Anthony Thomas, 82.5, $527. Third round: 1. Cole Reiner, 87, $2,108; 2. Lane McGehee, 85.5, $1,581; 3. (tie) Chad Rutherford and Cole Franks, 84.5, $791 each. Average: 1. (tie) Cole Reiner and Chad Rutherford, 255.5 points on three head, $2,767 each; 3. Cole Franks, 246, $1,581; 4. Lane McGehee, 244.5, $791.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Ryan Nettle, 4.0, $2,108; 2. Walt Arnold, 4.8, $1,581; 3. Sam Powers, 4.9, $1,054; 4. Zach Peterson, 5.5, $527. Second round: 1. Cody Harmon, 4.3, $2,108; 2. Cade Staton, 4.4, $1,581; 3. (tie) Don Payne and Heath Thomas, 4.6, $791 each. Third round: 1. Cade Staton, 4.2, $2,108; 2. Cody Harmon, 4.4, $1,581; 3. Walt Arnold, 4.5, $1,054; 4. Don Payne, 5.0, $527. Average: 1. Ryan Nettle, 14.2 seconds on three head, $3,163; 2. Cody Harmon , 22.2, $2,372; 3. Walt Arnold, 23.2, $1,581; 4. Ryan Lewis, 29.8, $791.
Team roping: First round: 1. (tie) Manny Egusquiza Jr./Boogie Ray and Chad Masters/Tyler McKnight, 4.3, $1,845 each; 3. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.5, $1,054; 4. Jake Orman/Shay Dixon Carroll, 5.0, $527. Second round: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.3, $2,108 each; 2. Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 4.5, $1,581; 3. (tie) Manny Egusquiza Jr./Boogie Ray and Chad Masters/Tyler McKnight, 4.7, $791 each. Third round: 1. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 3.9, $2,108 each; 2. (tie) Tyler Wade/Caleb Anderson and Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.2, $1,318 each; 4. Brenten Hall/B.J. Dugger, 4.3, $527. Average: 1. Chad Masters/Tyler McKnight, 13.5 seconds on three head, $3,163 each; 2. Manny Egusquiza Jr./Boogie Ray, 13.9, $2,372; 3. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 15.7, $1,581; 4. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 23.7, $791.
Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Brody Cress, 87, $2,108; 2. Sterling Crawley, 84, $1,581; 3. Isaac Diaz, 83.5, $1,054; 4. Parker Fleet, 83, $527. Second round: 1. Brody Cress, 89, $2,108; 2. Sterling Crawley, 85.5, $1,581; 3. Jacobs Crawley, 82, $1,054; 4. Isaac Diaz, 78, $527. Third round: 1. Brody Cress, 90, $2,108; 2. Damian Brennan, 86, $1,581; 3. Sterling Crawley, 85.5, $1,054; 4. Isaac Diaz, 85, $527. Average: 1. Brody Cress, 266 points on three head, $3,163; 2. Sterling Crawley, 255, $2,372; 3. Isaac Diaz, 246.5, $1,581; 4. Jacobs Crawley, 245.5, $791.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Marcos Costa, 7.9, $2,108; 2. (tie) John Douch and Robert Mathis, 8.0, $1,318 each; 4. Tanner Green, 8.1, $527. Second round: 1. Tuf Case Cooper, 6.6, $2,108; 2. (tie) Shane Hanchey and Sy Felton, 7.4, $1,318 each; 4. Robert Mathis, 7.8, $527. Third round: 1. Shane Hanchey, 7.5, $2,108; 2. J.D. McCuistion, 7.8, $1,581; 3. Riley Mason Webb, 8.0, $1,054; 4. Tuf Case Cooper, 8.2, $527. Average: 1. Tuf Case Cooper , 23.0 seconds on three head, $3,163; 2. Shane Hanchey, 23.5, $2,372; 3. Marcos Costa, 25.0, $1,581; 4. (tie) Robert Mathis and Cooper Martin, 25.7, $395 each.
Barrel racing: First round: 1. Sissy Winn, 15.67, $2,108; 2. Shelley Morgan, 15.77, $1,581; 3. Ilyssa Riley, 15.83, $1,054; 4. Jordon Briggs, 15.93, $527. Second round: 1. Jordon Briggs, 15.49, $2,108; 2. Kylee Scribner, 15.64, $1,581; 3. Sissy Winn, 15.77, $1,054; 4. Shelley Morgan, 15.78, $527. Third round: 1. Ilyssa Riley, 15.61, $2,108; 2. Sissy Winn, 15.69, $1,581; 3. Shelley Morgan, 15.74, $1,054; 4. Jimmie Smith, 15.79, $527. Average: 1. Sissy Winn, 47.13 seconds on three head, $3,163; 2. Ilyssa Riley, 47.24, $2,372; 3. Shelley Morgan, 47.29, $1,581; 4. Stephanie Fryar, 47.93, $791.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Tony Reina, 10.7, $1,560; 2. Slade Wood, 11.1, $1,170; 3. Ryan Willberg, 11.4, $780; 4. Landon McClaugherty, 11.7, $390. Second round: 1. Clay Long, 9.4, $1,560; 2. Landon McClaugherty, 10.3, $1,170; 3. Scott Snedecor, 10.6, $780; 4. Tony Reina, 11.7, $390. Third round: 1. Slade Wood, 9.3, $1,560; 2. Landon McClaugherty, 10.6, $1,170; 3. Bryce Davis, 10.8, $780; 4. Ryan Willberg, 12.2, $390. Average: 1. Slade Wood, 32.4 seconds on three head, $2,339; 2. Landon McClaugherty, 32.6, $1,754; 3. Ryan Willberg, 35.7, $1,170; 4. Bryce Davis, 37.8, $585.
Bull riding: First round: 1. Trey Benton III, 88, $2,090; 2. Alex Cardozo, 84, $1,567; 3. Toby Collins, 82, $1,045; 4. Colton Kelly, 81, $522. Second round: 1. (tie) Lane Nobles, and Jeff Askey, 87, $1,828 each; 3. Parker McCown, 83.5, $1,045; 4. Maverick Potter, 74, $522. Third round: No qualified rides. Average: 1. Jeff Askey, 164 points on two head, $3,134; 2. Parker McCown, 161.5, $2,351; 3. Trey Benton III, 88 on one head, $1,567; 4. Lane Nobles, 87, $784.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.