New Years Eve Buck & Ball

Gillette, Wyo., Dec. 31

Bareback: First round: 1. Tanner Aus, 91, $2,087; 2. Seth Hardwick, 85.5, $1,600; 3. Keenan Hayes, 84.5, $1,183; 4. (tie) Tristan Hansen and Logan Patterson, 84, $626 each; 6. (tie) Zachariah Phillips and Trenten Montero, 81, $313 each; 8. Jacob Lees, 80.5, $209. Second round: 1. Logan Patterson, 87.5, $2,087; 2. Seth Hardwick, 87, $1,600; 3. Tanner Aus, 83, $1,183; 4. Tristan Hansen, 82, $765; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Tanner Aus, 174 points on two head, $2,087; 2. Seth Hardwick, 172.5, $1,600; 3. Logan Patterson, 171.5, $1,183; 4. Tristan Hansen, 166, $765; 5. Keenan Hayes, 84.5 on one head, $487.

Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Zeke Thurston, 86, $2,077; 2. Logan Hay, 84.5, $1,593; 3. Sage Newman, 82.5, $1,177; 4. (tie) Kade Bruno and Dawson Hay, 82, $623 each; 6. Layton Green, 81.5, $346; 7. Wyatt Casper, 81, $277; 8. (tie) Shorty Garrett and Wyatt Hageman, 80, $104 each. Second round: 1. Dawson Hay, 88, $2,077; 2. Sage Newman, 86.5, $1,593; 3. (tie) Kade Bruno and Zeke Thurston, 85, $969 each; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Zeke Thurston, 171 points on two head, $2,077; 2. Dawson Hay, 170, $1,593; 3. Sage Newman, 169, $1,177; 4. Kade Bruno, 167, $762; 5. Logan Hay, 84.5 on one head, $485.

Bull riding: First round: 1. Cole Wagner, 87.5, $2,096; 2. Riggin Shippy, 86.5, $1,607; 3. Scottie Knapp, 85.5, $1,188; 4. Tristen Hutchings, 84.5, $769; 5. Connor Murnion, 83.5, $489; 6. Clayton Savage, 83, $349; 7. Lukasey Morris, 82.5, $279; 8. Seth Green, 82, $210. * Second round: 1. Tristen Hutchings, 81.5, $3,738; 2. Riggin Shippy, 80, $3,249; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Riggin Shippy, 166.5 points on two head, $2,096; 2. Tristen Hutchings, 166, $1,607; 3. Cole Wagner, 87.5 on one head, $1,188; 4. Scottie Knapp, 85.5, $769. *(all totals include ground money).

Texas Circuit Finals

Waco, Texas, Dec. 30-Jan. 1

All-around cowboy: Toby Collins, $1,045, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Bareback: First round: 1. Chad Rutherford, 87, $2,108; 2. Cole Reiner, 85, $1,581; 3. Timbo Slice Murphy, 84, $1,054; 4. Lane McGehee, 83, $527. Second round: 1. (tie) Chad Rutherford, and Bill Tutor, 84 points, $1,845 each; 3. Cole Reiner, 83.5, $1,054; 4. Anthony Thomas, 82.5, $527. Third round: 1. Cole Reiner, 87, $2,108; 2. Lane McGehee, 85.5, $1,581; 3. (tie) Chad Rutherford and Cole Franks, 84.5, $791 each. Average: 1. (tie) Cole Reiner and Chad Rutherford, 255.5 points on three head, $2,767 each; 3. Cole Franks, 246, $1,581; 4. Lane McGehee, 244.5, $791.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Ryan Nettle, 4.0, $2,108; 2. Walt Arnold, 4.8, $1,581; 3. Sam Powers, 4.9, $1,054; 4. Zach Peterson, 5.5, $527. Second round: 1. Cody Harmon, 4.3, $2,108; 2. Cade Staton, 4.4, $1,581; 3. (tie) Don Payne and Heath Thomas, 4.6, $791 each. Third round: 1. Cade Staton, 4.2, $2,108; 2. Cody Harmon, 4.4, $1,581; 3. Walt Arnold, 4.5, $1,054; 4. Don Payne, 5.0, $527. Average: 1. Ryan Nettle, 14.2 seconds on three head, $3,163; 2. Cody Harmon , 22.2, $2,372; 3. Walt Arnold, 23.2, $1,581; 4. Ryan Lewis, 29.8, $791.

Team roping: First round: 1. (tie) Manny Egusquiza Jr./Boogie Ray and Chad Masters/Tyler McKnight, 4.3, $1,845 each; 3. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.5, $1,054; 4. Jake Orman/Shay Dixon Carroll, 5.0, $527. Second round: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.3, $2,108 each; 2. Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 4.5, $1,581; 3. (tie) Manny Egusquiza Jr./Boogie Ray and Chad Masters/Tyler McKnight, 4.7, $791 each. Third round: 1. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 3.9, $2,108 each; 2. (tie) Tyler Wade/Caleb Anderson and Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.2, $1,318 each; 4. Brenten Hall/B.J. Dugger, 4.3, $527. Average: 1. Chad Masters/Tyler McKnight, 13.5 seconds on three head, $3,163 each; 2. Manny Egusquiza Jr./Boogie Ray, 13.9, $2,372; 3. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 15.7, $1,581; 4. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 23.7, $791.

Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Brody Cress, 87, $2,108; 2. Sterling Crawley, 84, $1,581; 3. Isaac Diaz, 83.5, $1,054; 4. Parker Fleet, 83, $527. Second round: 1. Brody Cress, 89, $2,108; 2. Sterling Crawley, 85.5, $1,581; 3. Jacobs Crawley, 82, $1,054; 4. Isaac Diaz, 78, $527. Third round: 1. Brody Cress, 90, $2,108; 2. Damian Brennan, 86, $1,581; 3. Sterling Crawley, 85.5, $1,054; 4. Isaac Diaz, 85, $527. Average: 1. Brody Cress, 266 points on three head, $3,163; 2. Sterling Crawley, 255, $2,372; 3. Isaac Diaz, 246.5, $1,581; 4. Jacobs Crawley, 245.5, $791.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Marcos Costa, 7.9, $2,108; 2. (tie) John Douch and Robert Mathis, 8.0, $1,318 each; 4. Tanner Green, 8.1, $527. Second round: 1. Tuf Case Cooper, 6.6, $2,108; 2. (tie) Shane Hanchey and Sy Felton, 7.4, $1,318 each; 4. Robert Mathis, 7.8, $527. Third round: 1. Shane Hanchey, 7.5, $2,108; 2. J.D. McCuistion, 7.8, $1,581; 3. Riley Mason Webb, 8.0, $1,054; 4. Tuf Case Cooper, 8.2, $527. Average: 1. Tuf Case Cooper , 23.0 seconds on three head, $3,163; 2. Shane Hanchey, 23.5, $2,372; 3. Marcos Costa, 25.0, $1,581; 4. (tie) Robert Mathis and Cooper Martin, 25.7, $395 each.

Barrel racing: First round: 1. Sissy Winn, 15.67, $2,108; 2. Shelley Morgan, 15.77, $1,581; 3. Ilyssa Riley, 15.83, $1,054; 4. Jordon Briggs, 15.93, $527. Second round: 1. Jordon Briggs, 15.49, $2,108; 2. Kylee Scribner, 15.64, $1,581; 3. Sissy Winn, 15.77, $1,054; 4. Shelley Morgan, 15.78, $527. Third round: 1. Ilyssa Riley, 15.61, $2,108; 2. Sissy Winn, 15.69, $1,581; 3. Shelley Morgan, 15.74, $1,054; 4. Jimmie Smith, 15.79, $527. Average: 1. Sissy Winn, 47.13 seconds on three head, $3,163; 2. Ilyssa Riley, 47.24, $2,372; 3. Shelley Morgan, 47.29, $1,581; 4. Stephanie Fryar, 47.93, $791.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Tony Reina, 10.7, $1,560; 2. Slade Wood, 11.1, $1,170; 3. Ryan Willberg, 11.4, $780; 4. Landon McClaugherty, 11.7, $390. Second round: 1. Clay Long, 9.4, $1,560; 2. Landon McClaugherty, 10.3, $1,170; 3. Scott Snedecor, 10.6, $780; 4. Tony Reina, 11.7, $390. Third round: 1. Slade Wood, 9.3, $1,560; 2. Landon McClaugherty, 10.6, $1,170; 3. Bryce Davis, 10.8, $780; 4. Ryan Willberg, 12.2, $390. Average: 1. Slade Wood, 32.4 seconds on three head, $2,339; 2. Landon McClaugherty, 32.6, $1,754; 3. Ryan Willberg, 35.7, $1,170; 4. Bryce Davis, 37.8, $585.

Bull riding: First round: 1. Trey Benton III, 88, $2,090; 2. Alex Cardozo, 84, $1,567; 3. Toby Collins, 82, $1,045; 4. Colton Kelly, 81, $522. Second round: 1. (tie) Lane Nobles, and Jeff Askey, 87, $1,828 each; 3. Parker McCown, 83.5, $1,045; 4. Maverick Potter, 74, $522. Third round: No qualified rides. Average: 1. Jeff Askey, 164 points on two head, $3,134; 2. Parker McCown, 161.5, $2,351; 3. Trey Benton III, 88 on one head, $1,567; 4. Lane Nobles, 87, $784.

Tags

Load comments