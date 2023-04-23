Bull riding: * First round: 1. Maverick Potter, 90.5, $2,021; 2. Lukasey Morris, 88.5, $1,567; 3. Hawk Whitt, 86.5, $1,178; 4. Parker Breding, 83.5, $789; 5. Stran Smith, 83, $530; 6. Wade Berg, 82.5, $400; no other qualified rides. * Second round: 1. Parker Breding, 88, $2,021; 2. Treven Coonradt, 87, $1,567; 3. Trey Kimzey, 86.5, $1,178; 4. Cole Hould, 85.5, $789; 5. Dalton Wright, 85, $530; 6. Luke Mast, 82.5, $400; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Parker Breding, 171.5 points on two head, $1,946; 2. Maverick Potter, 90.5 on one head, $1,492; 3. Lukasey Morris, 88.5, $1,103; 4. Treven Coonradt, 87, $713; 5. (tie) Hawk Whitt and Trey Kimzey, 86.5, $389 each; 7. Cole Hould, 85.5, $259; 8. Dalton Wright, 85, $195. *(all totals include ground money).