Extreme Collision-The Originals-Acts 4:31
Tatum, Texas, Nov. 21
Saddle bronc: 1. Logan Cook, 87.5, $3,722; 2. Sterling Crawley, 85, $2,854; 3. Damian Brennan, 84.5, $2,109; 4. Cole Elshere, 83, $1,365; 5. Leon Fountain, 82.5, $869; 6. Mitch Pollock, 82, $620; 7. Brody Cress, 81.5, $496; 8. Treyson Antonick, 81, $372.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Haven Meged, 8.6, $1,898; 2. Richard Newton, 8.7, $1,650; 3. Shad Mayfield, 8.8, $1,403; 4. Sterling Smith, 9.0, $1,155; 5. Michael Otero, 9.1, $908; 6. Tyler Milligan, 9.2, $660; 7. (tie) Adam Gray and Riley Wakefield, 9.3, $289 each. Second round: 1. Taylor Santos, 7.6, $1,898; 2. Macon Murphy, 7.7, $1,650; 3. Chance Thiessen, 7.9, $1,403; 4. Shad Mayfield, 8.0, $1,155; 5. (tie) Chris McCuistion and Blane Cox, 8.3, $784 each; 7. (tie) Westyn Hughes and Trevor Hale Hale, 8.6, $289 each. Third round: 1. Ty Harris, 7.7, $1,898; 2. (tie) Shad Mayfield and Adam Gray, 8.4, $1,526 each; 4. Ryan Thibodeaux, 8.7, $1,155; 5. J.D. McCuistion, 8.8, $908; 6. (tie) Trent Creager and Richard Newton, 9.6, $536 each; 8. (tie) Brayden Roe and Tatum Miller, 9.7, $83 each. Average: 1. Shad Mayfield, 25.2 seconds on three head, $2,847; 2. Adam Gray, 26.5, $2,475; 3. Blane Cox, 27.6, $2,104; 4. (tie) J.D. McCuistion and Ty Harris, 28.6, $1,547 each; 6. Richard Newton, 30.2, $990; 7. (tie) Trent Creager and Blake Chauvin, 30.3, $433 each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.