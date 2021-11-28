Extreme Collision-The Originals-Acts 4:31

Tatum, Texas, Nov. 21

Saddle bronc: 1. Logan Cook, 87.5, $3,722; 2. Sterling Crawley, 85, $2,854; 3. Damian Brennan, 84.5, $2,109; 4. Cole Elshere, 83, $1,365; 5. Leon Fountain, 82.5, $869; 6. Mitch Pollock, 82, $620; 7. Brody Cress, 81.5, $496; 8. Treyson Antonick, 81, $372.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Haven Meged, 8.6, $1,898; 2. Richard Newton, 8.7, $1,650; 3. Shad Mayfield, 8.8, $1,403; 4. Sterling Smith, 9.0, $1,155; 5. Michael Otero, 9.1, $908; 6. Tyler Milligan, 9.2, $660; 7. (tie) Adam Gray and Riley Wakefield, 9.3, $289 each. Second round: 1. Taylor Santos, 7.6, $1,898; 2. Macon Murphy, 7.7, $1,650; 3. Chance Thiessen, 7.9, $1,403; 4. Shad Mayfield, 8.0, $1,155; 5. (tie) Chris McCuistion and Blane Cox, 8.3, $784 each; 7. (tie) Westyn Hughes and Trevor Hale Hale, 8.6, $289 each. Third round: 1. Ty Harris, 7.7, $1,898; 2. (tie) Shad Mayfield and Adam Gray, 8.4, $1,526 each; 4. Ryan Thibodeaux, 8.7, $1,155; 5. J.D. McCuistion, 8.8, $908; 6. (tie) Trent Creager and Richard Newton, 9.6, $536 each; 8. (tie) Brayden Roe and Tatum Miller, 9.7, $83 each. Average: 1. Shad Mayfield, 25.2 seconds on three head, $2,847; 2. Adam Gray, 26.5, $2,475; 3. Blane Cox, 27.6, $2,104; 4. (tie) J.D. McCuistion and Ty Harris, 28.6, $1,547 each; 6. Richard Newton, 30.2, $990; 7. (tie) Trent Creager and Blake Chauvin, 30.3, $433 each.

