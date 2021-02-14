PRCA Rodeo Rapid City
Rapid City, S.D., Feb. 4-6
All-around cowboy: Zack Jongbloed, $6,729, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Bareback: 1. (tie) Jayco Roper, and Jess Pope, 89.5, $3,986 each; 3. Tanner Aus, 89, $2,557; 4. (tie) Cole Reiner and Will Lowe, 88, $1,354 each; 6. (tie) Jamie Howlett and Taylor Broussard, 87, $677 each; 8. (tie) Wyatt Denny and Jacob Lees, 86.5, $226 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Jake Kraupie, 3.5, $4,644; 2. (tie) Sterling Lambert and Gabe Burrows, 3.7, $3,910 each; 4. (tie) Bridger Anderson, Ty Erickson, Colt Honey, Nick Guy and Tristan Martin, 3.8, $2,200 each; 9. (tie) Kyle Whitaker, J.D. Struxness, Dirk Tavenner, Jace Melvin, Curtis Cassidy, Kody Woodward, Zack Jongbloed, Kodie Jang, Brody Cleveland and Joe Wilson, 4.0, $98 each.
Team roping: 1. John Gaona/Trevor Nowlin, 4.1, $6,255 each; 2. (tie) Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan and Hayes Smith/Justin Davis, 4.2, $5,268 each; 4. Aaron Tsinigine/Ryan Motes, 4.3, $4,280; 5. Jon Peterson/Riley Curuchet, 4.7, $3,622; 6. Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, 4.8, $2,963; 7. (tie) Jace Johnson/Jake Beard and Brandon Webb/Kollin VonAhn, 5.0, $1,975 each; 9. Nick Sartain/Coleby Payne, 5.1, $988; 10. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 5.4, $329.
Saddle bronc: 1. Cody DeMoss, 91, $4,427; 2. Chase Brooks, 89, $3,394; 3. (tie) Kolby Wanchuk and Jake Watson, 88.5, $2,066 each; 5. Jesse Bail, 86.5, $1,033; 6. Ryder Wright, 85.5, $738; 7. Jacobs Crawley, 85, $590; 8. Tegan Smith, 84.5, $443.
Tie-down roping: 1. Shad Mayfield, 8.0, $7,412; 2. Zack Jongbloed, 8.2, $6,632; 3. (tie) Michael Otero, Trenton Smith and Preston Pederson, 8.3, $5,071 each; 6. (tie) Jake Pratt and Shane Hanchey, 8.4, $3,121 each; 8. Clint Robinson, 8.9, $1,951; 9. Jase Staudt, 9.1, $1,170; 10. Adam Gray, 9.2, $390.
Barrel racing: 1. Randee Prindle, 11.80, $5,433; 2. Keyla Polizello Costa, 11.91, $4,347; 3. Kathy Grimes, 12.05, $3,532; 4. Ari-Anna Flynn, 12.06, $2,717; 5. Jessica Routier, 12.12, $2,173; 6. Lacinda Rose, 12.13, $1,630; 7. Shali Lord, 12.17, $1,358; 8. (tie) Summer Kosel, Jessi Fish and Jamie Steiner, 12.18, $1,087 each; 11. Ashley Day, 12.19, $815; 12. Andrea Busby, 12.20, $679; 13. (tie) Austyn Tobey and Wendy Hoefer, 12.22, $475 each; 15. Cindy Baltezore, 12.24, $272.
Bull riding: 1. JR Stratford, 93.5, $4,315; 2. Parker Breding, 90.5, $3,308; 3. TJ Gray, 89.5, $2,445; 4. Fletcher Jowers, 89, $1,582; 5. Stetson Dell Wright, 87, $1,007; 6. Braden Richardson, 86, $719; 7. (tie) Josh Frost and Creek Young, 85.5, $503 each.
