Richland County Fair & Rodeo

Sidney, Aug. 4-5

All-around cowboy: Caleb Berquist, $1,040, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Trenten Montero, 85, $3,525; 2. Leighton Berry, 84.5, $2,703; 3. Tristan Hansen, 81.5, $1,998; 4. (tie) Ty Breuer and Mason Clements, 80, $1,058 each; 6. Calder Peterson, 79, $588; 7. Orin Larsen, 75, $470; 8. Jacob Raine, 74.5, $353.

Steer wrestling: 1. Tanner Milan, 3.6, $1,794; 2. Cyler Dowling, 3.9, $1,560; 3. (tie) Will Powell and Kyle Whitaker, 4.0, $1,209 each; 5. Logan Lemmel, 4.2, $858; 6. Jesse Brown, 4.5, $624; 7. Reed Kraeger, 4.6, $390; 8. (tie) Luke Gee and J.D. Struxness, 4.8, $78 each.

Team roping: 1. (tie) Shawn Bird/Zachary Schweigert and Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 6.1 seconds, $2,673 each; 3. Payton Pirrung/Mason Bice, 7.1, $2,228; 4. Rio Nutter/Tracer Olson, 7.4, $1,931; 5. Jade Schmidt/Jade Nelson, 7.7, $1,634; 6. Ky Redstrom/Trevor Schnaufer, 7.9, $1,337; 7. Caleb Berquist/Teegan Leno, 8.0, $1,040; 8. Turner Harris/Tommy Hall, 8.2, $743; 9. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 11.0, $446; 10. Jeff Flenniken/Jake Minor, 11.3, $149.

Saddle bronc: 1. Tanner Butner, 89, $3,553; 2. Sage Newman, 88.5, $2,724; 3. Chase Brooks, 86.5, $2,013; 4. (tie) Layton Green, Logan Hay and Jake Watson, 86, $908 each; 7. Liam Pauley, 82, $474; 8. Zeke Thurston, 81, $355.

Tie-down roping: 1. Shane Hanchey, 9.3, $2,086; 2. Clint Kindred, 9.6, $1,814; 3. Bode Scott, 9.7, $1,542; 4. Myles Kenzy, 10.1, $1,270; 5. Chase Lako, 10.6, $998; 6. Ty Hedrick, 10.7, $726; 7. (tie) Zack Jongbloed, Jason Schaffer and Trey Young, 10.8, $212 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Erin Williams, 17.28, $2,035; 2. Brittney Barnett, 17.34, $1,744; 3. Shausta Blodgett, 17.37, $1,454; 4. Summer Kosel, 17.39, $1,260; 5. Lisa Lockhart, 17.40, $969; 6. Alicia Bird, 17.43, $775; 7. Tisha Larsen, 17.55, $581; 8. Lana Tibbetts, 17.56, $388; 9. Kristi Steffes, 17.57, $291; 10. Trista Hovde, 17.60, $194.

Bull riding: * 1. Shane Proctor, 74, $11,992; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Strathmore Stampede

Strathmore, Alberta, July 29-Aug. 1

Bareback: 1. Caleb Bennett, 91.25, $5,640; 2. Kody Lamb, 88.5, $4,465; 3. (tie) Jacob Stemo and Orin Larsen, 86, $3,408 each; 5. Leighton Berry, 85.25, $1,880; 6. Danny Vandenameele, 84.75, $1,410; 7. Pascal Isabelle, 84.5, $1,175; 8. Strawbs Jones, 83.5, $940; 9. Michael Solberg, 82.75, $705; 10. (tie) Wyatt Maines and Anthony Thomas, 81.25, $235 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Mike McGinn, 3.5, $6,134; 2. Stetson Jorgensen, 3.6, $5,622; 3. (tie) Scott Guenthner, Logan Kenline, Landon Beardsworth and Curtis Cassidy, 3.7, $3,919 each; 7. Jacob Gardner and Jace Melvin, 3.8, $2,045; 9. Jonny Webb, 4.0, $1,533; 10. (tie) Layne Delemont and Tyson Willick, 4.1, $511 each.

Team roping: 1. Lance Gordon/Kelly Buhler, 4.9, $4,272 each; 2. Trey Gallais/Tristan Woolsey, 5.0, $3,916; 3. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 5.3, $3,442; 4. Tyce McLeod/Tee McLeod, 5.4, $2,967; 5. Stacy Cornet/Tuftin McLeod, 5.7, $2,492; 6. (tie) Jackson Louis/Elliott Benjamin and Travis Nickolson/Rylan Brost, 6.1, $1,780 each; 8. Clay McNichol/Spencer Rutherford, 6.6, $1,305; 9. (tie) Grady Quam/Riley Wilson and Brett McCarroll/Clint Buhler, 7.2, $890.

Saddle bronc: 1. Layton Green, 88.25, $6,136; 2. Logan Hay, 87.5, $4,858; 3. Chase Brooks, 87.25, $4,091; 4. Lucas Macza, 86.75, $3,324; 5. Dawson Hay, 86.5, $2,045; 6. Wyatt Casper, 86.25, $1,534; 7. Dawson Dahm, 86, $1,278; 8. Cash Wilson, 85.75, $1,023; 9. Damian Brennan, 85.5, $767; 10. Jake Clark, 84.25, $511.

Tie-down roping: 1. Michael Otero, 8.0, $6,218; 2. Clayton Smith, 8.1, $5,700; 3. Ty Harris, 8.2, $5,009; 4. Beau Cooper, 8.4, $4,318; 5. (tie) Ben Robinson and Shane Hanchey, 8.5, $3,282 each; 7. Blair Smith, 8.6, $2,245; 8. Scot Meeks, 8.7, $1,900; 9. Wyatt Hayes, 8.9, $1,555; 10. (tie) Blair Burk and Jesse Popescul, 9.0, $518 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Shelby Spielman, 17.59, $6,806; 2. Taylor Manning, 17.68, $5,785; 3. Sissy Winn, 17.72, $4,764; 4. Kerstin MacGregor, 17.74, $4,083; 5. Jenna O’Reilly, 17.75, $3,403; 6. Jolee Downey, 17.76, $2,382; 7. Bradi Whiteside, 17.77, $1,701; 8. (tie) Jayden Wilson, Kerry Maynes and Jordyn Tressider, 17.78, $1,191 each; 11. (tie) Janet Moen and Kirby Penttila, 17.79, $766 each.

Breakaway roping: 1. Mikenna Schauer, 2.22, $2,994; 2. Shaya Biever, 2.36, $2,604; 3. Jenna Dallyn, 2.45, $2,213; 4. Aubrey Ross, 2.50, $1,823; 5. Kashley Seitz, 2.53, $1,432; 6. Jessie Armstrong, 2.55, $1,042; 7. (tie) Caitlyn Wiswell and Kylie Whiteside, 2.56, $456 each.

Bull riding: 1. Jordan Hansen, 88.75, $5,820; 2. Edgar Durazo, 88.5, $4,608; 3. Lonnie Phillips, 87.75, $3,880; 4. Brock Radford, 87.5, $3,153; 5. Dakota Buttar, 87, $1,940; 6. Cauy Schmidt, 86.75, $1,455; 7. Kyle Brown, 85.5, $1,213; 8. Michael Ostashek, 85.25, $970; 9. Lonnie West, 83.75, $728; 10. Todd Chotowetz, 82.5, $485.

Nebraska's Big Rodeo

Burwell, Neb., July 27-30

All-around cowboy: Quay Howard, $2,804, tie-down roping and steer roping.

Bareback: 1. Cole Franks, 90, $1,985; 2. Dean Thompson, 81, $1,522; 3. (tie) Andy Gingerich and Mark Kreder, 77, $926 each; 5. (tie) Colt Eck and Blaine Kaufman, 76, $397 each; 7. (tie) Drake Amundson and Yance Day, 72, $232 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Tanner Brunner, 4.2, $2,465; 2. Reed Kraeger, 4.8, $2,143; 3. Rhett Witt, 4.9, $1,822; 4. Emmett Edler, 5.4, $1,500; 5. Jacob Edler, 5.5, $1,179; 6. (tie) Shane Frey, Logan Lemmel and Riley Westhaver, 5.6, $536 each.

Team roping: 1. (tie) Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves and Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich, 4.7, $3,585 each; 3. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 5.1, $2,987; 4. Jake Clay/Billie Jack Saebens, 5.5, $2,589; 5. Jhett Trenary/Gralyn Elkins, 5.7, $2,191; 6. (tie) Kooper Branum/Gage Williams, Nick Sartain/Austin Rogers and Dalton Turner/Blaine Turner, 5.9, $1,394 each; 9. (tie) Clay Bauer/Tommy Hall and Chasyn Ystaas/Chad Ystaas, 6.3, $398 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. Q McWhorter, 85, $2,730; 2. (tie) Jacob Benham, Jake Burwash and Reed Neely, 81, $1,547 each; 5. Will Pollock, 80, $637; 6. Taygen Schuelke, 79.5, $455; 7. Jarrod Hammons, 77.5, $364; 8. Jake Foster, 77, $273.

Tie-down roping: 1. Clint Graves, 9.1, $3,134; 2. Quay Howard, 9.2, $2,804; 3. Austin Lawrence, 9.3, $2,475; 4. (tie) Austin Hurlburt, Garrett Jacobs, Austin Madison and Chance Oftedahl, 9.4, $1,650 each; 8. Wyatt Muggli, 9.6, $825; 9. Stratton Kohr, 9.7, $495; 10. Adam Gray, 9.8, $165.

Barrel racing: 1. Jordon Briggs, 17.65, $2,207; 2. Jamie Chaffin, 17.70, $1,876; 3. Patty Finney, 17.74, $1,545; 4. Kristen Zancanella, 17.75, $1,324; 5. Lacinda Rose, 17.78, $1,104; 6. Cayla Small, 17.85, $772; 7. Leslie Smalygo, 17.86, $552; 8. Emily Beisel, 17.88, $441; 9. (tie) Latricia Mundorf and Jessica Routier, 17.95, $359 each; 11. D'Ann Gehlsen, 17.97, $276; 12. Lakken Bice, 17.98, $221.

Steer roping: First round: 1. J. Tom Fisher, 11.3, $1,278; 2. Tyrel Taton, 12.1, $1,058; 3. (tie) Cody Lee and Ora Taton, 12.7, $727 each; 5. Jess Tierney, 13.4, $397; 6. Don Eddleman, 13.5, $220. Second round: 1. Scott Snedecor, 10.3, $1,278; 2. Mike Chase, 10.8, $1,058; 3. Cole Patterson, 11.0, $837; 4. Brodie Poppino, 11.1, $617; 5. John E. Bland, 11.7, $397; 6. (tie) Vin Fisher Jr. and Dalton Walker, 12.4, $110 each. Third round: 1. (tie) Clay Long and Ryan Willberg, 11.5, $1,168 each; 3. John E. Bland, 11.7, $837; 4. Thomas Smith, 11.9, $617; 5. Scott Snedecor, 12.0, $397; 6. Tuff Hardman, 12.4, $220. Average: 1. Cody Lee, 42.0 seconds on three head, $1,917; 2. J. Tom Fisher, 44.2, $1,587; 3. Vin Fisher Jr., 45.1, $1,256; 4. Hudson Wallace, 46.1, $926; 5. Cooper Mills, 46.4, $595; 6. Tyrel Taton, 48.8, $331.

Bull riding: * 1. Jestyn Woodward, 85.5, $2,842; 2. Colten Beaty, 82, $2,204; 3. Colton Byram, 80.5, $1,656; 4. (tie) Gavin Michel and Patterson Starcher, 70, $927 each; 6. Coy Pollmeier, 62, $562; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

