Cinch World s Toughest Rodeo
Sioux City, Iowa, Jan. 21-22
Bareback: 1. Kyle Bloomquist, 84, $2,840; 2. Lawrence Cooke, 83, $2,178; 3. Keenan Hayes, 81, $1,610; 4. Tanner Aus, 80, $1,041; 5. Ty Breuer, 79.5, $663; 6. Briar Dittmer, 78.5, $473; 7. (tie) Colton Clemens, Nick Pelke and Ben Kramer, 76, $221 each.
1st Perf Bonus Round: Coop Cook, 84 points on Three Hills Rodeo's Spanish Feathers, $1,000.
2nd Perf Bonus Round: Ben Kramer, 81.5 points on Three Hills Rodeo's Mars, $1,000.
Saddle bronc: 1. Layton Green, 85, $3,038; 2. Cole Elshere, 83, $2,329; 3. Taygen Schuelke, 82.5, $1,721; 4. Houston Brown, 82, $1,114; 5. CoBurn Bradshaw, 81, $709; 6. (tie) Lucas Macza and Jacobs Crawley, 80.5, $456 each; 8. Ben Andersen, 80, $304.
1st Perf Bonus Round: Layton Green, 87, $1,000.
2nd Perf Bonus Round: Jacobs Crawley, 81.5, $1,000.
Bull riding: * 1. Josh Frost, 85, $3,382; 2. Tristen Hutchings, 83.5, $2,651; 3. Levi Schonebaum, 82.5, $2,025; 4. Creek Young, 81.5, $1,399; 5. Wade Berg, 81, $981; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
1st Perf Bonus Round: Josh Frost, 89, $1,000.
2nd Perf Bonus Round:* (tie) Wade Berg and Levi Schonebaum, no qualified rides, $250 each. *(all totals include ground money)
