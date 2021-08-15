Cascade Pro Rodeo
Cascade, Aug. 13-14
All-around cowboy: Trevin Baumann, $987, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Bareback: 1. Rhett Hadley Kelley, 72, $1,246; 2. Brandley Peabody, 62, $747; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: 1. Bridger Chambers, 4.2 seconds, $1,090; 2. Danger Wheeler, 5.0, $902; 3. Timmy Sparing, 5.2, $714; 4. Jaret Whitman, 5.4, $526; 5. Newt Novich, 5.8, $338; 6. J.D. Steen, 5.9, $188.
Team roping: 1. Shawn Bessette/Matt Robertson, 5.6, $1,540 each; 2. Cody Tew/Trae Smith, 5.7, $1,275; 3. Miles Kobold/Ryan Zurcher, 5.8, $1,009; 4. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 6.0, $744; 5. Wheaton Williams/Zachary Schweigert, 6.6, $478; 6. Hank Hollenbeck/Shane Bessette, 7.0, $266.
Saddle bronc: 1. Andrew Evjene, 80, $1,055; 2. Connor Murnion, 79, $799; 3. Brand Morgan, 77.5, $575; 4. Keenan Reinhardt, 77, $384; 5. Jesse Kruse, 73, $224; 6. (tie) Alan Gobert and Blaise Freeman, 72, $80 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Landon Williams, 9.1, $1,193; 2. Trevin Baumann, 9.5, $987; 3. Jade Gardner, 10.2, $781; 4. Caden Camp, 10.5, $576; 5. Ty Hedrick, 10.8, $370; 6. Sam Levine, 11.0, $206.
Barrel racing: 1. Heather Crowley, 17.36, $1,084; 2. Lindsay Kruse, 17.37, $929; 3. Jimmie Smith, 17.49, $774; 4. Tammy Carpenter, 17.54, $671; 5. Tia Murphy, 17.55, $516; 6. Destri Devenport, 17.56, $413; 7. Carmel Wright, 17.64, $310; 8. Tara Stimpson, 17.86, $206; 9. Alicia Bird, 17.89, $155; 10. Una Ford, 17.97, $103.
Bull riding: * 1. Tristan O'Neal, 86, $2,635; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Cascade Breakaway Roping
Cascade, Aug. 13-14
Breakaway roping: 1. Jordan Minor, 2.50, $2,104; 2. Madison Outhier, 2.80, $1,804; 3. (tie) Brighton Bauman and Danielle Lowman, 2.90, $1,403 each; 5. (tie) Jackie Crawford and Kelsie Chace, 3.00, $902 each; 7. (tie) Sammy Jo Bird and Erin Johnson, 3.20, $501 each; 9. Josey Murphy, 3.40, $301; 10. (tie) Makayla Boisjoli and Joey Williams, 3.50, $100 each.
Missoula Stampede
Missoula, Aug. 12-14
All-around cowboy: Connor Murnion, $1,372, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: 1. Clay Stone, 88, $1,861; 2. Logan Patterson, 86.5, $1,427; 3. Bronc Marriott, 84, $1,055; 4. Tristan Hansen, 83, $682; 5. Calder Peterson, 82, $434; 6. Clint Laye, 80, $310; 7. George Gillespie IV, 79, $248; 8. Mike Solberg, 76, $186.
Steer wrestling: 1. Blake Knowles, 4.0, $2,076; 2. Eli Lord, 4.1, $1,805; 3. Bridger Chambers, 4.5, $1,534; 4. Will Lummus, 4.6, $1,263; 5. Levi Rudd, 5.3, $993; 6. (tie) Scott Guenthner, Curtis Cassidy and Jacob Talley, 5.4, $451 each.
Team roping: 1. Rhett Anderson/Max Kuttler, 4.1, $2,411 each; 2. Quinn Kesler/Caleb Hendrix, 4.4, $2,157; 3. Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, 4.7, $1,904; 4. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.8, $1,650; 5. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 4.9, $1,396; 6. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 5.5, $1,142; 7. (tie) Hayes Smith/Justin Davis and Aaron Tsinigine/Shay Dixon Carroll, 5.6, $761 each; 9. (tie) Caden Camp/Delon Parker and Rope Three Irons/Colten Fisher, 6.2, $254 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. Cort Scheer, 87.5, $2,222; 2. Zeke Thurston, 86.5, $1,704; 3. Blaise Freeman, 85, $1,259; 4. Jacob Kammerer, 83, $815; 5. Shorty Garrett, 81.5, $519; 6. Cooper DeWitt, 81, $370; 7. (tie) Jade Blackwell and Travis Nelson, 79.5, $259 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Marcos Costa, 7.9, $2,443; 2. Chance Thiessen, 8.1, $2,124; 3. (tie) Kyle Lucas and Jake Pratt, 8.3, $1,646 each; 5. Jimmy Rae Ramirez, 8.5, $1,168; 6. (tie) Bo Pickett and Stetson Vest, 8.6, $690 each; 8. Haven Meged, 9.1, $212.
Barrel racing: 1. Sherry Cervi, 16.75, $2,000; 2. Destri Devenport, 16.83, $1,714; 3. Tia Murphy, 16.97, $1,428; 4. (tie) Lindsay Kruse and Kathy Grimes, 17.03, $1,095 each; 6. Rene Cloninger, 17.04, $762; 7. Jordan Minor, 17.05, $571; 8. Erin Williams, 17.06, $381; 9. Tayla Moeykens, 17.09, $286; 10. Shelly Mull, 17.17, $190.
Bull riding: * 1. Parker Breding, 87, $2,804; 2. Gage Gay, 86.5, $2,239; 3. Connor Murnion, 84.5, $1,755; 4. Hayes Weight, 79, $1,271; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Missoula Breakaway Roping
Missoula, Aug. 12-14
Breakaway roping: 1. Joey Williams, 1.90, $3,111; 2. Shelby Boisjoli, 2.20, $2,645; 3. (tie) Rickie Engesser, Cadee Williams, Morgan Sparks and Madison Outhier, 2.30, $1,672 each; 7. (tie) Lari Dee Guy, Kelsie Chace, Makayla Boisjoli and Shayla Currin, 2.40, $603 each; 11. (tie) Ashley Goforth, Kirby Eppert and Celie Salmond, 2.50, $233 each.
Missoula Stampede Xtreme Bulls
Missoula, Aug. 11
Bull riding: * 1. Creek Young, 89.5, $3,929; 2. Justin Houston, 87, $3,080; 3. Dakota Louis, 85, $2,352; 4. Jate Frost, 80, $1,625; 5. Hayes Weight, 68, $1,140; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
McCone County Fair PRCA Rodeo
Circle, Aug. 12-13
All-around cowboy: Tanner McInerney, $564, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: First round: 1. Troy Kirkpatrick, 85, $426; 2. Tucker Zingg, 84, $320; 3. (tie) Tristan Hansen and Dalton May, 78, $160 each. Second round: 1. Tristan Hansen, 82, $426; 2. (tie) Tucker Zingg and Calder Peterson, 78, $266 each; 4. Dalton May, 76.5, $107. Average: 1. Tucker Zingg, 162 points on two head, $426; 2. Tristan Hansen, 160, $320; 3. Troy Kirkpatrick, 155.5, $213; 4. Dalton May, 154.5, $107.
Steer wrestling: 1. Tyler Schau, 4.6, $771; 2. Landonias Sivertsen, 4.7, $578; 3. Tyler Thorson, 5.3, $385; 4. Sterling Lee, 9.8, $193.
Team roping: 1. Radley Day/Taylor Williams, 7.4, $1,128 each; 2. Chasyn Ystaas/Chad Ystaas, 8.0, $846; 3. Brent McInerney/Tanner McInerney, 11.2, $564; 4. Travis Winters/Chase Gauger, 15.5, $282.
Saddle bronc: 1. Jace Blackwell, 84, $1,545; 2. Cole Elshere, 83, $1,170; 3. Lane Schuelke, 78.5, $843; 4. Taygen Schuelke, 76, $562; 5. (tie) Bailey Bench, Ty Manke and Kash Deal, 75.5, $187 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Jason Schaffer, 9.0, $921; 2. Jade Gardner, 9.5, $691; 3. Jory Boote, 9.8, $461; 4. Kane Gjermundson, 9.9, $230.
Barrel racing: 1. Tayla Moeykens, 17.25, $752; 2. Erin Williams, 17.61, $654; 3. (tie) Lindsey Horner and Ellie Bard, 17.64, $507 each; 5. Terri Kaye Kirkland, 17.69, $360; 6. Carmel Wright, 17.77, $262; 7. Manchi Nace, 17.88, $164; 8. (tie) Lindsay Kruse and Brittney Barnett, 17.91, $33 each.
Bull riding: * 1. Wylee Hurst, 84, $1,390; 2. McCoy Morton, 80, $1,119; 3. Coleman Entze, 65, $882; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Bear Paw Roundup
Chinook, Aug. 12-13
All-around cowboy: Connor Murnion, $220, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: 1. Kaleb Norstrom, 85.5, $436; 2. Calder Peterson, 77, $327; 3. Troy Kirkpatrick, 73, $218; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: 1. Bryn Roy, 4.9, $620; 2. Newt Novich, 5.4, $465; 3. Jaret Whitman, 5.9, $310; 4. Kris Anderson, 9.8, $155.
Team roping: 1. Cody Tew/Trae Smith, 5.3, $1,128 each; 2. Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, 5.9, $846; 3. Grady Quam/Tyce McLeod, 6.4, $564; 4. Brad Yerian/Brandon Yerian, 6.9, $282.
Saddle bronc: 1. Chase Brooks, 79, $587; 2. Andrew Evjene, 76.5, $440; 3. (tie) Connor Murnion and Sage Newman, 70, $220 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. J.C. Crowley, 8.5, $714; 2. Chad Johnson, 9.5, $536; 3. (tie) Jade Gardner and Caleb Berquist, 10.3, $268 each.
Barrel racing: 1. (tie) Rene Cloninger and Shelby Gill, 17.87, $509 each; 3. Lisa Warfield, 17.98, $365; 4. Shelby Rasmussen, 18.06, $269; 5. Lexi Bagnell, 18.07, $173; 6. Alicia Bird, 18.13, $96.
Bull riding: * 1. Cole Hould, 79, $620; 2. Kobe Whitford, 75, $508; no other qualified rides.
Chinook Breakaway Roping
Chinook, Aug. 12-13
Breakaway roping: 1. Hope Thompson, 2.80, $1,472; 2. Morgan Sparks, 2.90, $1,218; 3. Gracely Speth, 3.20, $964; 4. Jackie Crawford, 3.30, $711; 5. Mandy Newman, 5.40, $457; 6. Alicia Bird, 5.80, $254.
Big Timber Weekly Rodeo
Big Timber, Aug. 11
All-around cowboy: Sam Levine, $571, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Tucker Zingg, 83.5, $316; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: 1. Brady Boyce, 5.3, $368; 2. Bridger Chambers, 5.6, $276; 3. Justin Blaine Davis, 7.8, $184; 4. Caden Camp, 14.4, $92.
Team roping: 1. Dustin Bird/Derick Fleming, 5.0, $1,015 each; 2. Jason Carlson/Jacob Goddard, 5.3, $761; 3. Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 6.5, $508; 4. Caden Camp/Delon Parker, 7.1, $254.
Saddle bronc: 1. Jesse Kruse, 68, $267; 2. Caleb Meeks, 60, $200; 3. Brand Morgan, 59, $133; 4. Riley Simmons, 56, $67.
Tie-down roping: 1. Caleb Berquist, 8.1, $504; 2. Treston Vermandel, 8.6, $378; 3. Kevin Peterson, 10.3, $252; 4. (tie) Delon Parker and Sam Levine, 11.0, $63 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Shawnee Williams, 17.80, $476; 2. Tammy Carpenter, 17.84, $414; 3. Erin Williams, 17.88, $352; 4. Shai McDonald, 17.92, $290; 5. Madison MacDonaldThomas, 18.01, $227; 6. Gayleen Malone, 18.02, $165; 7. Hadley Tate, 18.09, $103; 8. Katie Rasmussen, 18.11, $41.
Big Timber Breakaway Roping
Big Timber, Aug. 11
Breakaway roping: 1. Joey Williams, 2.60, $1,060; 2. Jacey Fortier, 2.90, $795; 3. Jennifer Casey, 3.00, $530; 4. Sammy Jo Bird, 3.20, $265.
Bozeman Stampede
Bozeman, Aug. 5-7
All-around cowboy: Brodi Jones, $1,763, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Clint Laye, 86, $1,523; 2. Cooper Bennett, 80, $1,154; 3. Jacob Lees, 78, $831; 4. Dalton May, 77, $554; 5. Spur Lacasse, 75.5, $323; 6. Bronc Marriott, 73, $231.
Steer wrestling: 1. Stetson Jorgensen, 3.5, $1,881; 2. Ty Erickson, 3.8, $1,636; 3. Will Lummus, 4.0, $1,390; 4. Jesse Brown, 4.2, $1,145; 5. Clayton Hass, 4.3, $900; 6. (tie) Ryan Shuckburgh and Taz Olson, 4.4, $532 each; 8. (tie) Bridger Chambers and Caden Camp, 4.7, $82 each.
Team roping: 1. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 4.5, $2,616 each; 2. Cody Tew/Trae Smith, 4.7, $2,275; 3. (tie) Brodi Jones/Jason Warner and Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.1, $1,763 each; 5. Jason Carlson/Jacob Goddard, 5.5, $1,251; 6. Grady Quam/Tyce McLeod, 6.1, $910; 7. Jace Johnson/Cesar de la Cruz, 6.3, $569; 8. Wheaton Williams/Zachary Schweigert, 7.1, $227.
Saddle bronc: 1. Wade Stansfield, 83, $1,839; 2. Kolby Wanchuk, 82.5, $1,410; 3. Cole Elshere, 81.5, $1,042; 4. Rhett Fanning, 81, $674; 5. Chase Brooks, 80, $429; 6. Damian Brennan, 76, $306; 7. Dylan Schofield, 74, $245; 8. (tie) JC DeSaveur, Wyatt Hurst and Sage Newman, 73, $61 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Ty Harris, 7.4, $2,681; 2. Ace Slone, 7.6, $2,331; 3. Macon Murphy, 7.9, $1,982; 4. (tie) Cody Craig and Spencer Moulton, 8.3, $1,457 each; 6. (tie) Jake Pratt and Clayton Smith, 8.4, $758 each; 8. (tie) Jake Hannum and Trampus Quarnberg, 8.5, $117 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Tammy Carpenter, 17.08, $1,909; 2. Sabra O'Quinn, 17.16, $1,636; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 17.21, $1,363; 4. Alexis McDonald, 17.23, $1,182; 5. Jordan Minor, 17.26, $909; 6. Maggie Poloncic, 17.27, $727; 7. Carmel Wright, 17.29, $545; 8. Terri Kaye Kirkland, 17.30, $364; 9. (tie) Lindsay Kruse and Abigail Knight, 17.31, $227 each.
Bull riding: * 1. Preston Louis, 83, $3,084; 2. Connor Murnion, 80, $2,627; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Bozeman Breakaway Roping
Bozeman, Aug. 7
Breakaway roping: 1. Sammy Taylor, 1.90, $2,519; 2. Jacey Fortier, 2.00, $2,159; 3. (tie) Tracey Bolich, Katie Mundorf and McKenna Hickson, 2.10, $1,519 each; 6. (tie) Jackie Crawford and Anna Callaway, 2.20, $840 each; 8. (tie) Callahan Otoupalik and Katelin Conway, 2.30, $420 each; 10. Brittany Martin, 2.40, $240.
Richland County Fair & Rodeo
Sidney, Aug. 5-6
All-around cowboy: Caleb McMillan, $1,431, bull riding, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Clint Laye, 84, $1,774; 2. Dantan Bertsch, 82, $1,344; 3. Jacob Raine, 80, $968; 4. (tie) Andy Gingerich and Clay Jorgenson, 74, $511 each; 6. Tristan Hansen, 71, $269.
Steer wrestling: 1. Joe Nelson, 4.4, $1,854; 2. Cyler Dowling, 5.0, $1,534; 3. Ross Mosher, 5.2, $1,214; 4. Newt Novich, 5.6, $895; 5. Kyle Callaway, 6.0, $575; 6. Bode Scott, 6.2, $320.
Team roping: 1. Hayes Smith/Justin Davis, 5.2 seconds, $2,701 each; 2. Wheaton Williams/Zachary Schweigert, 5.5, $2,417; 3. (tie) Brady Tryan/Justin Viles and Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.6, $1,990 each; 5. Jade Schmidt/Jade Nelson, 5.8, $1,564; 6. Tanner Wznick/Ethan Rodne, 6.0, $1,280; 7. Brent McInerney/Tanner McInerney, 6.1, $995; 8. (tie) Jade Stoddard/Sid Sporer and Layne Carson/Elliott Gourneau, 6.2, $569 each; 10. Turner Harris/Drew Gartner, 6.3, $142.
Saddle bronc: 1. Houston Brown, 85.5, $2,109; 2. Cort Scheer, 84, $1,617; 3. Connor Murnion, 83.5, $1,195; 4. Tanner Butner, 83, $773; 5. Talon Elshere, 82, $492; 6. Jacob Kammerer, 81, $352; 7. Jade Blackwell, 80, $281; 8. (tie) Lucas Macza and Dylan Schofield, 78, $105 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Clint Kindred, 8.8, $2,346; 2. (tie) Cole Robinson, Dakota Felton and Nolan Conway, 9.0, $1,734 each; 5. (tie) Hank Hollenbeck and Ryley Fontenot, 9.1, $969 each; 7. Caleb McMillan, 9.2, $510; 8. Rance Johnson, 9.4, $204.
Barrel racing: 1. Summer Kosel, 17.38, $1,804; 2. Brittney Barnett, 17.64, $1,546; 3. Erin Williams, 17.66, $1,289; 4. Callahan Tryan, 17.76, $1,117; 5. Tayla Moeykens, 17.79, $859; 6. Ashley Day, 17.80, $687; 7. Tia Murphy, 17.85, $515; 8. Lindsey Horner, 17.91, $344; 9. TK Leibrand, 17.95, $258; 10. (tie) Nicole Bice, Karlee Kalberer and Jenna Humble, 17.97, $57 each.
Bull riding: * 1. Cole Hould, 80.5, $2,287; 2. Casey Fredericks, 80, $1,826; 3. (tie) Hawk Whitt and Caleb McMillan, 77, $1,234 each; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
