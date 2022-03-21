PRCA
Southeastern Livestock Exposition
Montgomery, Ala., March 18-20
All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright, $2,300, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: 1. Clayton Biglow, 88.5, $3,737; 2. (tie) Cole Franks, Trenten Montero and Cole Reiner, 86.5, $2,117 each; 5. (tie) Wyatt Denny and Dean Thompson, 85.5, $747 each; 7. Ty Pope, 85, $498; 8. Jacob Raine, 83, $374.
Steer wrestling: 1. Justin Kimsey, 4.0, $2,746; 2. Cody Miller, 4.1, $2,457; 3. (tie) Kalane Anders and Kyle Irwin, 4.2, $2,023 each; 5. Gavin Soileau, 4.3, $1,590; 6. Tucker Allen, 4.5, $1,301; 7. Stephen Culling, 4.6, $1,012; 8. Gary Gilbert, 4.8, $723; 9. Troy Orr, 4.9, $434; 10. Chase Smith, 5.4, $145.
Team roping: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 3.6, $3,619 each; 2. Clint Keller/Morgan Jones, 3.7, $3,361; 3. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira and Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, 4.0, $2,973 each; 5. (tie) Keven Daniel/Adam Plyler and Tee Luttrell/Cole Curry, 4.3, $2,456 each; 7. (tie) Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell and Justin Yost/Garrett Smith, 4.4, $1,939 each; 9. Kaston Peavy/Shane Edmonson, 4.5, $1,551; 10. (tie) Shay Dixon Carroll/Evan Arnold and Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich, 4.6, $1,034 each; 12. Jake Cooper/Sid Sporer, 4.8, $517.
Saddle bronc: 1. Ryder Wright, 88.5, $4,174; 2. Lefty Marvel Holman, 87, $3,200; 3. (tie) Riggin Smith, Stetson Dell Wright and Spencer Wright, 86.5, $1,623 each; 6. Damian Brennan, 84.5, $696; 7. (tie) Houston Brown and Kolby Wanchuk, 84, $487 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Riley Istre, 9.1, $4,733; 2. (tie) Thomas Conway, Austin Davis, Booker McCutchen, Michael Otero and Tim Pharr, 9.2, $3,238 each; 7. Zac Wilson, 9.4, $1,744; 8. Andrew Burks, 9.5, $1,246; 9. (tie) Blake Ash and Justin Thigpen, 10.2, $498 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Elizabeth Schmid, 15.18, $4,469; 2. Christine DeRenzo, 15.25, $3,575; 3. Jimmie Smith, 15.26, $2,905; 4. Ilyssa Riley, 15.29, $2,234; 5. Bugg Beeler, 15.32, $1,788; 6. Nicole Love, 15.38, $1,341; 7. Taycie Matthews, 15.42, $1,117; 8. (tie) Chloe Gray and BryAnna Haluptzok, 15.43, $950 each; 10. (tie) Lindsey Hayes-Banks, Ericka Nelson and Ashley Rogers, 15.45, $670 each; 13. Billie Harmon, 15.47, $447; 14. Sissy Winn, 15.50, $335; 15. Abby Phillips, 15.52, $223.
Bull riding: * 1. (tie) Ernie Courson Jr, and Josh Frost, 88, $3,645 each; 3. Levi Schonebaum, 85.5, $2,359; 4. Jacob O'Mara, 84.5, $1,547; 5. Cutter Kaylor, 84, $1,006; 6. Stetson Dell Wright, 83, $735; 7. Tristen Hutchings, 81.5, $599; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo
Mercedes, Texas, March 17-19
All-around cowboy: Wyatt Muggli, $2,425, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Caleb Bennett, 86.5, $2,786; 2. Lane McGehee, 82.5, $2,136; 3. (tie) Kyle Bloomquist and Waylon Bourgeois, 82, $1,300 each; 5. (tie) Kolt Dement, Bodee Lammers, Tim Murphy and Clay Stone, 80, $441 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Matt Reeves, 3.6, $2,500; 2. (tie) Walt Arnold and Sam Goings, 3.9, $2,106 each; 4. Ty Bauerle, 4.1, $1,711; 5. (tie) Ty Erickson and Laramie Warren, 4.2, $1,316 each; 7. Joe York, 4.3, $921; 8. (tie) Marc Joiner, Logan Kenline, Slick Pickerill, Colton Swearingen and Jacob Talley, 4.4, $237 each.
Team roping: 1. Casey Tew/Boogie Ray, 4.1, $2,898 each; 2. Nelson Wyatt/Tyler Worley, 4.3, $2,593; 3. Reno Stoebner/Seth Jones, 4.5, $2,288; 4. Chace Thompson/Tyson Thompson, 4.7, $1,983; 5. (tie) Shay Dixon Carroll/Evan Arnold and Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell, 4.8, $1,525 each; 7. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 5.2, $1,068; 8. Kreece Thompson/Chad Williams, 5.3, $763; 9. Tucker Menz/B.J. Dugger, 5.5, $458; 10. Manny Egusquiza Jr./Walt Woodard, 5.7, $153.
Saddle bronc: 1. Houston Brown, 81, $2,735; 2. (tie) Jake Clark and Dawson Dahm, 80.5, $1,824 each; 4. Kole Ashbacher, 80, $1,003; 5. (tie) Cody Ballard and Chet Johnson, 79.5, $547 each; 7. Logan Cook, 78, $365; 8. CoBurn Bradshaw, 77.5, $274.
Tie-down roping: 1. Tom Crouse, 8.9, $3,072; 2. Beau Cooper, 9.4, $2,749; 3. Wyatt Muggli, 9.9, $2,425; 4. Ryle Smith, 10.3, $2,102; 5. (tie) Tyson Durfey and Bo Pickett, 10.8, $1,617 each; 7. Cole Ford, 11.5, $1,132; 8. Ryan Thibodeaux, 11.7, $808; 9. Ross Tucker, 11.8, $485; 10. Chance Oftedahl, 12.1, $162.
Barrel racing: 1. Sissy Winn, 15.49, $3,177; 2. Keyla Polizello Costa, 15.71, $2,542; 3. Jackie Ganter, 15.72, $2,065; 4. Emily Beisel, 15.76, $1,589; 5. Kelly Tovar, 15.78, $1,271; 6. Latricia Mundorf, 15.82, $953; 7. Timber Allenbrand, 15.84, $794; 8. Lisa Zachoda, 15.93, $715; 9. (tie) Loni Lester and McKenzie Morgan, 15.95, $596 each; 11. Suade Furr, 15.97, $477; 12. Jill Wilson, 15.99, $397; 13. (tie) Brooke Catalani, Taylor Johnson and Halyn Lide, 16.02, $238 each.
Bull riding: 1. (tie) Trey Benton III, and Elijah Mora, 88, $2,989 each; 3. Jacob O'Mara, 86, $1,918; 4. Dawson Gleaves, 85.5, $1,241; 5. Garrett Jones, 85, $790; 6. Tyler Taylor, 82, $564; 7. Tieler Cummings, 81.5, $451; 8. Cody Jenkins, 81, $338.
Roots N Boots Queen Creek Pro Rodeo
Queen Creek, Ariz., March 18-20
All-around cowboy: Kater Tate, $778, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Bareback: 1. Bronc Marriott, 83, $650; 2. Tolman Moore, 77.5, $488; 3. Henry Watkins, 75.5, $325; 4. Tyler Ferguson, 75, $163.
Steer wrestling: 1. Bear Pascoe, 4.1, $995; 2. Denver Roy, 4.2, $823; 3. Justin Rockhill, 4.6, $652; 4. Kyler Dick, 4.7, $480; 5. (tie) Trevor Duhon and Wyatt Lindsay, 4.8, $240 each.
Team roping: 1. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 5.1, $1,811 each; 2. Tee McLeod/Tyce McLeod, 5.2, $1,575; 3. Tanner Pallesen/Ryon Tittel, 5.5, $1,338; 4. Brodi Jones/Jason Warner, 5.7, $1,102; 5. Josh Siggins/Junior Zambrano, 5.8, $866; 6. Travis Nickolson/Bruce Reidhead, 6.2, $630; 7. Doyle Hoskins/Stoney Boy Joseph, 6.3, $394; 8. Jared Gonzales/Aaron Shelley, 6.4, $157.
Saddle bronc: 1. Ian Forbes McGivney, 82.5, $996; 2. Zane Munoz, 80.5, $747; 3. Wade Stansfield, 77.5, $498; 4. Creighton Curley, 77, $249.
Tie-down roping: 1. Logan Bird, 9.0, $940; 2. Buck Tate, 9.1, $778; 3. Garrett Jacobs, 9.3, $616; 4. Max Mathis, 9.4, $454; 5. (tie) Jason Andersen and Colter Sellers, 9.8, $227 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Jana Bean, 15.80, $1,680; 2. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 15.87, $1,440; 3. Christina Gould, 15.90, $1,200; 4. Tayla Moeykens, 15.91, $1,040; 5. Kailee Murdock, 15.95, $800; 6. Nicole DeMers, 15.96, $640; 7. (tie) Tonia Forsberg and Camille Morris, 15.98, $400 each; 9. (tie) Cierra Erickson, Clinton Harry and Sarah Kieckhefer, 16.00, $200 each.
Bull riding: 1. (tie) Levi Gray, and Garrett Smith, 86, $1,295 each; 3. Brandon McCassie, 84, $804; 4. Audy Allred, 82, $536; 5. Chance Ekins, 79, $313; 6. Brek Sanderson, 77.5, $223.
