PRCA
Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
Fort Worth, Texas, Jan. 20-Feb. 4
Bareback
Wildcard round: 1. Chad Rutherford, 88, $1,000; 2. Kade Sonnier, 85.5, $600; 3. Trenton Montero, 83, $400; 4. Gauge McBride, 82; 5. Ty Taypotat, 80; 6. Jayco Roper, 74.
First Semifinal: 1. Rocker Steiner, 90, $4,000; 2. Chad Rutherford, 88.5, $3,000; 3. Garrett Shadbolt, 87, $2,000; 4. Tim O’Connell, 84.5, $1,000.
Second Semifinal: 1. Kaycee Feild, 90, $4,000; 2. Taylor Broussard, 87.5, $3,000; 3. Kade Sonnier, 86.5, $2,000; 4. R.C. Landingham, 86, $1,000.
Finals: 1. Rocker Steiner, 90, $20,000; 2. (tie) Kade Sonnier, Chad Rutherford and Kaycee Feild, 89, $8,000 each; 5. R.C. Landingham, 88.5; 6. Taylor Broussard, 88; 7. Garrett Shadbolt, 87; 8. Tim O’Connell, 86.5.
Steer wrestling
Wildcard round: 1. J.D. Struxness, 3.9, $1,000; 2. Tucker Allen, 4.3, $600; 3. Ty Allred, 4.5, $400; 4. Cody Harmon, 4.6; 5. (tie) Timmy Sparing and Taz Olson, 5.1.
First Semifinal: 1. Will Lummus, 3.7, $4,000; 2. Ty Erickson, 3.8, $3,000; 3. Riley Duvall, 4.3, $2,000; 4. Shane Frey, 4.4, $1,000.
Second Semifinal: 1. Walt Arnold, 3.8, $4,000; 2. Tucker Allen, 4.2, $3,000; 3. Cade Goodman, 5.7, $2,000; 4. Stockton Graves, 5.8, $1,000.
Finals: 1. Will Lummus, 4.1, $20,000; 2. Ty Erickson, 4.3, $12,000; 3. Stockton Graves, 4.5, $8,000; 4. Walt Arnold, 5.0, $4,000; 5. Tucker Allen, 5.2; no other qualified runs.
Team roping
Wildcard round: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 5.6, $1,000; 2. Cash Duty/Sid Sporer, 6.7, $600; 3. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 8.0, $400; 4. Ty Arnold/Kaden Profili, 9.6; 5. Kolton Schmidt/Jake Minor, 10.0; no other qualified runs.
First Semifinal: 1. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 3.9, $4,000 each; 2. Tyler Wade/Travis Graves, 4.3, $3,000; 3. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira and Jake Cooper/Billie Jack Saeben, 4.7, $1,500 each.
Second Semifinal: 1. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.8, $4,000 each; 2. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 5.0, $3,000; 3. Reno Stoebner/Ryan Motes, 7.0, $2,000; 4. Coy Rahlman/Jonathan Torres, 8.5, $1,000.
Finals: 1. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 3.9, $20,000 each; 2. Jake Cooper/Billie Jack Saebens, 4.6, $12,000; 3. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 5.4, $8,000; 4. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 8.9, $4,000; 5. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 9.1; no other qualified runs.
Saddle bronc
Wildcard round: 1. Cash Wilson, 86.5, $1,000; 2. Kole Ashbacher, 85.5, $600; 3. Parker Fleet, 84, $400; 4. Cort Scheer, 83.5; 5. Parker Kempfer, 81.5; 6. (tie) Brody Cress and Jake Clark, 78.
First Semifinal: 1. Stetson Wright, 89.5, $4,000; 2. Kade Bruno, 88.5, $3,000; 3. Dawson Hay, 88, $2,000; 4. Wyatt Casper, 87.5, $1,000.
Second Semifinal: 1. Zeke Thurston, 90.5, $4,000; 2. Ryder Wright, 87.5, $3,000; 3. Tanner Butner, 85.5, $2.000; 4. Leon Fountain, 84.5, $1,000.
Finals: 1. (tie) Stetson Wright, and Dawson Hay, 90.5, $16,000 each; 3. (tie) Ryder Wright and Tanner Butner, 88.5, $6,000 each; 5. Kade Bruno, 88; 6. Leon Fountain, 87.5; 7. Zeke Thurston, 87; 8. Wyatt Casper, 85.5.
Tie-down roping
Wildcard round: 1. Zack Jongbloed, 7.6, $1,000; 2. Tuf Cooper, 8.0, $600; 3. Glenn Jackson, 9.0, $400; 4. Tom Crouse, 11.8; 5. Cory Solomon, 13.0; 5. Haven Meged, 14.2.
First Semifinal: 1. Zack Jongbloed, 8.7 seconds, $4,000; 2. Trevor Hale, 9.2, $3,000; 3. Shane Hanchey, 9.6, $2,000; 4. Brushton Minton, 9.8, $1,000.
Second Semifinal: 1. Jake Pratt, 8.3 seconds, $4,000; 2. Westyn Hughes, 8.9, $3,000; 3. Marcos Costa, 9.4, $2,000; 4. Tuf Cooper, 9.6, $1,000.
Finals: 1. Westyn Hughes, 7.4, $20,000; 2. Tuf Cooper, 7.9, $12,000; 3. Trevor Hale, 8.9, $8,000; 4. Brushton Minton, 9.7, $4,000; 5. Zack Jongbloed, 10.0; 6. Marcos Costa, 10.9; 7. Jake Pratt, 11.5; no other qualified runs.
Barrel racing
First Semifinal: 1. Emily Beisel, 16.32, $4,000; 2. (tie) Jordon Briggs and Jackie Ganter, 16.56, $2,500 each; 4. Sarah Rose Waguespack, 16.57, $1,000.
Second Semifinal: 1. Sissy Winn, 16.24, $4,000; 2. Wenda Johnson, 16.33, $3,000; 3. Hailey Kinsel, 16.43, $2,000; 4. Shelley Morgan, 16.50, $1,000.
Finals: 1. Jackie Ganter, 16.30, $20,000; 2. Hailey Kinsel, 16.35, $12,000; 3. Sissy Winn, 16.47, $8,000; 4. Wenda Johnson, 16.49, $4,000; 5. Jordon Briggs, 16.49; 6. Emily Beisel, 16.54; 7. Shelley Morgan, 16.57; 8. Sarah Rose Waguespack, 16.73.
Bull riding
Wildcard round: *1. Jordan Hansen, 88 $1,200; 2. Dalan Duncan, 85.5, $800; no other qualified rides.
First Semifinal: *1. Coy Thorson, 88, $4,333; 2. Jestyn Jax Woodward, 87, $3,333; 3. Chance Schott, 84.5, $2,333; no other qualified rides.
Second Semifinal: 1. Stetson Wright, 91, $4,000; 2. Trey Benton III, 86.5, $3,000; 3. Tristen Hutchings, 86, $2,000; 4. Josh Frost, 85, $1,000.
Finals: 1. Josh Frost, 90.5 $20,000; 2. Stetson Wright, 87.5, $12,000; 3. Coy Thorston, NS, $8,000; 4. Jestyn Jax Woodward, NS, $4,000; Trey Benton III, Tristen Hutchings, Chance Schott and Jack Gilmore, NS.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.