Cave Creek Rodeo Days

Cave Creek, Ariz., March 25-27

All-around cowboy: Erich Rogers, $1,172, team roping and steer roping.

Bareback: 1. Wyatt Denny, 84, $1,816; 2. Lucas Samaniego, 81, $1,392; 3. Bodee Lammers, 80, $1,029; 4. (tie) Waylon Bourgeois and Anthony Thomas, 77, $545 each; 6. Derrik Thompson, 72, $303; 7. Bronc Marriott, 71, $242; 8. Pascal Isabelle, 70, $182.

Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Newt Novich and Rooster Yazzie, 3.7, $2,041 each; 3. Cody Cabral, 4.0, $1,614; 4. Tucker Allen, 4.1, $1,329; 5. Trevor Duhon, 4.2, $1,044; 6. Jordan Holland, 4.3, $760; 7. Wacey Dorenkamp, 4.5, $475; 8. Riley Reiss, 4.8, $190.

Team roping: 1. John Gaona/Trevor Nowlin, 5.3, $3,465 each; 2. B.J. Campbell/J.W. Borrego, 5.9, $3,100; 3. (tie) Tanner Bryson/Robert Murphy and Edward Hawley Jr./Ty Romo, 6.0, $2,553 each; 5. (tie) Jack Graham/Reno Eddy and Brayden Schmidt/Matt Sherwood, 6.1, $1,824 each; 7. Cole Cooper/Justin Price, 6.2, $1,277; 8. (tie) Pedro Egurrola/JC Flake and Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 6.4, $729 each; 10. Tanner Baldwin/Nano Garza, 6.5, $182.

Saddle bronc: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 86, $2,290; 2. Ross Griffin, 82, $1,756; 3. Allen Boore, 76.5, $1,298; 4. Jacob Coates, 73, $840; 5. Cash Wilson, 72.5, $534; 6. (tie) Creighton Curley and Chance West, 72, $343 each; 8. Johnny Espeland, 69, $229.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Colton Kofoed and Richard Newton, 8.8, $2,526 each; 3. Kalai Nobriga, 9.2, $1,998; 4. Garrett Jacobs, 9.6, $1,645; 5. Colton Farquer, 9.7, $1,293; 6. Curtis Cassidy, 9.8, $940; 7. Weston Crane, 10.0, $588; 8. John P Etcheverry, 10.1, $235.

Barrel racing: 1. Susan Siggins, 15.81, $3,157; 2. Kailee Murdock, 15.87, $2,525; 3. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 15.93, $2,052; 4. Tayla Moeykens, 15.94, $1,578; 5. Stacy Glause, 16.03, $1,263; 6. Shannon McReynolds, 16.04, $947; 7. (tie) Cheyenne Hattesen and Cranna Roberts, 16.11, $750 each; 9. (tie) Cierra Erickson and Clinton Harry, 16.18, $631 each; 10. Annie Alexander, 16.27, $552; 11. Tanya Jones, 16.32, $473; 12. Christina Gould, 16.34, $395; 13. (tie) Halle DeWitt and Carrie Jankee, 16.36, $276 each; 15. Sarah Kieckhefer, 16.37, $158.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Taylor Santos, 12.6, $886; 2. Tuff Hardman, 14.4, $664; 3. Erich Rogers, 15.4, $443; 4. Howdy McGinn, 15.7, $221. Second round: 1. John Clark, 12.5, $886; 2. Bryce Davis, 13.2, $664; 3. Chancey Hamilton, 13.6, $443; 4. Bill Benson, 15.4, $221. Third round: 1. Corey Ross, 11.9, $886; 2. Cody Lee, 12.4, $664; 3. John Clark, 13.1, $443; 4. Mike Lohof, 16.0, $221. Average: 1. John Clark, 25.6 seconds on two head, $1,329; 2. Tuff Hardman, 30.2, $996; 3. Howdy McGinn, 32.4, $664; 4. Mike Lohof, 33.6, $332.

Bull riding: * 1. (tie) Jesse Flores, and Lukasey Morris, 85, $2,471 each; 3. Bryce Burnell, 83, $1,622; 4. Cole Hould, 81.5, $1,086; 5. Bubba Greig, 80, $729; 6. Trey Kimzey, 79, $551; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Osage Xtreme Bronc Days

Pawhuska, Okla., March 25-26

Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Brody Cress, and Ross Griffin, 87, $3,761 each; 3. Cable Wareham, 86, $2,413; 4. Brady Hill, 85.5, $1,561; 5. (tie) Kole Ashbacher, Allen Boore and Sterling Crawley, 84.5, $757 each; 8. Wade Sundell, 83, $426.

