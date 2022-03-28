PRCA
Cave Creek Rodeo Days
Cave Creek, Ariz., March 25-27
All-around cowboy: Erich Rogers, $1,172, team roping and steer roping.
Bareback: 1. Wyatt Denny, 84, $1,816; 2. Lucas Samaniego, 81, $1,392; 3. Bodee Lammers, 80, $1,029; 4. (tie) Waylon Bourgeois and Anthony Thomas, 77, $545 each; 6. Derrik Thompson, 72, $303; 7. Bronc Marriott, 71, $242; 8. Pascal Isabelle, 70, $182.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Newt Novich and Rooster Yazzie, 3.7, $2,041 each; 3. Cody Cabral, 4.0, $1,614; 4. Tucker Allen, 4.1, $1,329; 5. Trevor Duhon, 4.2, $1,044; 6. Jordan Holland, 4.3, $760; 7. Wacey Dorenkamp, 4.5, $475; 8. Riley Reiss, 4.8, $190.
Team roping: 1. John Gaona/Trevor Nowlin, 5.3, $3,465 each; 2. B.J. Campbell/J.W. Borrego, 5.9, $3,100; 3. (tie) Tanner Bryson/Robert Murphy and Edward Hawley Jr./Ty Romo, 6.0, $2,553 each; 5. (tie) Jack Graham/Reno Eddy and Brayden Schmidt/Matt Sherwood, 6.1, $1,824 each; 7. Cole Cooper/Justin Price, 6.2, $1,277; 8. (tie) Pedro Egurrola/JC Flake and Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 6.4, $729 each; 10. Tanner Baldwin/Nano Garza, 6.5, $182.
Saddle bronc: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 86, $2,290; 2. Ross Griffin, 82, $1,756; 3. Allen Boore, 76.5, $1,298; 4. Jacob Coates, 73, $840; 5. Cash Wilson, 72.5, $534; 6. (tie) Creighton Curley and Chance West, 72, $343 each; 8. Johnny Espeland, 69, $229.
Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Colton Kofoed and Richard Newton, 8.8, $2,526 each; 3. Kalai Nobriga, 9.2, $1,998; 4. Garrett Jacobs, 9.6, $1,645; 5. Colton Farquer, 9.7, $1,293; 6. Curtis Cassidy, 9.8, $940; 7. Weston Crane, 10.0, $588; 8. John P Etcheverry, 10.1, $235.
Barrel racing: 1. Susan Siggins, 15.81, $3,157; 2. Kailee Murdock, 15.87, $2,525; 3. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 15.93, $2,052; 4. Tayla Moeykens, 15.94, $1,578; 5. Stacy Glause, 16.03, $1,263; 6. Shannon McReynolds, 16.04, $947; 7. (tie) Cheyenne Hattesen and Cranna Roberts, 16.11, $750 each; 9. (tie) Cierra Erickson and Clinton Harry, 16.18, $631 each; 10. Annie Alexander, 16.27, $552; 11. Tanya Jones, 16.32, $473; 12. Christina Gould, 16.34, $395; 13. (tie) Halle DeWitt and Carrie Jankee, 16.36, $276 each; 15. Sarah Kieckhefer, 16.37, $158.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Taylor Santos, 12.6, $886; 2. Tuff Hardman, 14.4, $664; 3. Erich Rogers, 15.4, $443; 4. Howdy McGinn, 15.7, $221. Second round: 1. John Clark, 12.5, $886; 2. Bryce Davis, 13.2, $664; 3. Chancey Hamilton, 13.6, $443; 4. Bill Benson, 15.4, $221. Third round: 1. Corey Ross, 11.9, $886; 2. Cody Lee, 12.4, $664; 3. John Clark, 13.1, $443; 4. Mike Lohof, 16.0, $221. Average: 1. John Clark, 25.6 seconds on two head, $1,329; 2. Tuff Hardman, 30.2, $996; 3. Howdy McGinn, 32.4, $664; 4. Mike Lohof, 33.6, $332.
Bull riding: * 1. (tie) Jesse Flores, and Lukasey Morris, 85, $2,471 each; 3. Bryce Burnell, 83, $1,622; 4. Cole Hould, 81.5, $1,086; 5. Bubba Greig, 80, $729; 6. Trey Kimzey, 79, $551; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Osage Xtreme Bronc Days
Pawhuska, Okla., March 25-26
Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Brody Cress, and Ross Griffin, 87, $3,761 each; 3. Cable Wareham, 86, $2,413; 4. Brady Hill, 85.5, $1,561; 5. (tie) Kole Ashbacher, Allen Boore and Sterling Crawley, 84.5, $757 each; 8. Wade Sundell, 83, $426.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.