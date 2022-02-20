Dixie National Rodeo

Jackson, Miss., Feb. 11-19

All-around cowboy: Timothy Pharr, $5,031, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Cole Franks, 87.5, $4,112; 2. Lane McGehee, 87, $3,152; 3. (tie) Mark Kreder and Jacob Raine, 84.5, $1,919 each; 5. (tie) Austin Foss, Clint Laye and Rocker Steiner, 84, $731 each; 8. Caleb Bennett, 83.5, $411.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Caden Camp, 3.6, $2,162; 2. Carson Good, 3.9, $1,880; 3. Jason Thomas, 4.1, $1,598; 4. Cody Harmon, 4.2, $1,316; 5. (tie) Layne Delemont, Dakota Eldridge, Sam Goings, Jace Melvin and Justin Shaffer, 4.3, $489 each. Second round: 1. Bridger Anderson, 3.5, $2,162; 2. (tie) Gus Franzen and Blake Mindemann, 3.8, $1,880 each; 3. (tie) Jacob Edler and Kyle Irwin, 3.9, $1,457 each; 5. (tie) Bridger Chambers and Tyler Pearson, 4.0, $893 each; 7. Joe Wilson, 4.1, $470; 8. Ryan Nettle, 4.2, $188. Average: 1. Caden Camp, 8.3 seconds on two head, $3,243; 2. Bridger Anderson, 8.4, $2,820; 3. Justin Shaffer, 8.6, $2,397; 4. Dakota Eldridge, 8.7, $1,974; 5. Layne Delemont, 9.0, $1,551; 6. Cade Staton, 9.1, $1,128; 7. Tyler Pearson, 9.4, $705; 8. (tie) Trell Etbauer and Eli Lord, 9.5, $141 each.

Team roping: First round: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 3.7, $1,953 each; 2. (tie) Bubba Buckaloo/Joseph Harrison, Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell and Cole Thomas/Bryce Graves, 4.2, $1,280 each; 5. J.C. Yeahquo/L.J. Yeahquo, 4.3, $606; 6. Bradley Massey/Reno Gonzales, 4.4, $337. Second round: 1. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 3.7, $1,953 each; 2. Bubba Buckaloo/Joseph Harrison, 3.8, $1,616; 3. (tie) Bradley Massey/Reno Gonzales and Caleb Moore/Tim Pharr, 4.4, $1,111 each; 5. (tie) Bart Brunson/Clay Green and Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell, 4.5, $606 each; 6. (tie) Ross Mitchell/Cade Cowan and Jake Wells/Bryer Hamilton, 4.7, $168 each. Average: 1. Bubba Buckaloo/Joseph Harrison, 8.0 seconds on two head, $2,930 each; 2. Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell, 8.7, $2,424; 3. (tie) Jake Orman and Bradley Massey, 8.8, $1,667 each; 5. Justin Yost, 10.8, $909; 6. J.C. Yeahquo, 13.6, $505.

Saddle bronc: 1. Kolby Wanchuk, 87, $5,254; 2. (tie) Tegan Smith and Statler Wright, 86, $3,502 each; 4. Spencer Wright, 85.5, $1,926; 5. Riggin Smith, 85, $1,226; 6. Hardy Braden, 84.5, $876; 7. Ryder Wright, 84, $700; 8. Rusty Wright, 83.5, $525.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. (tie) Dakota Felton, Chance Thiessen and Keid Williams, 7.5, $2,570 each; 4. (tie) Lane Livingston and Haven Meged, 7.7, $1,606 each; 6. (tie) Glenn Jackson and Macon Murphy, 7.8, $835 each; 8. (tie) Kase Bacque, Ty Harris and Ryan Jarrett, 8.1, $86 each. Second round: 1. Shad Mayfield, 6.7, $2,956; 2. (tie) Ty Harris and Cash Hooper, 7.4, $2,377 each; 4. (tie) Kincade Henry, Hunter Herrin and Bryson Sechrist, 7.5, $1,414 each; 7. Tim Pharr, 7.6, $643; 8. Bo Pickett, 7.7, $257. Average: 1. Ty Harris, 15.5 seconds on two head, $4,434; 2. Haven Meged, 15.6, $3,855; 3. Tim Pharr, 15.8, $3,277; 4. Cooper Mathews, 16.2, $2,699; 5. Kincade Henry, 16.3, $2,120; 6. Kyle Lucas, 16.5, $1,542; 7. Cory Solomon, 16.8, $964; 8. Glenn Jackson, 16.9, $386.

Barrel racing: 1. Sherry Cervi, 13.88, $5,745; 2. Elizabeth Schmid, 13.90, $4,596; 3. Janna Brown, 13.91, $3,734; 4. (tie) Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi and Jimmie Smith, 13.95, $2,585 each; 6. Lakken Bice, 13.96, $1,724; 7. Halyn Lide, 13.97, $1,436; 8. Hannah Forsythe, 13.98, $1,293; 9. BryAnna Haluptzok, 14.00, $1,149; 10. Presley Smith, 14.01, $1,005; 11. Molly Otto, 14.02, $862; 12. Margo Crowther, 14.04, $718; 13. Jamie Wilson, 14.05, $575; 14. Hailey Kinsel, 14.07, $431; 15. (tie) Natalie Bland and Kylee Scribner, 14.08, $144 each.

Bull riding: 1. Colton Kelly, 91.5, $6,000; 2. Brody Yeary, 89.5, $4,600; 3. (tie) Trey Benton III and Connor Murnion, 89, $2,800 each; 5. Jordan Hansen, 88, $1,400; 6. Josh Frost, 87, $1,000; 7. (tie) Ky Hamilton and Garrett Smith, 86, $700 each.

