Dixie National Rodeo
Jackson, Miss., Feb. 11-19
All-around cowboy: Timothy Pharr, $5,031, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Cole Franks, 87.5, $4,112; 2. Lane McGehee, 87, $3,152; 3. (tie) Mark Kreder and Jacob Raine, 84.5, $1,919 each; 5. (tie) Austin Foss, Clint Laye and Rocker Steiner, 84, $731 each; 8. Caleb Bennett, 83.5, $411.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Caden Camp, 3.6, $2,162; 2. Carson Good, 3.9, $1,880; 3. Jason Thomas, 4.1, $1,598; 4. Cody Harmon, 4.2, $1,316; 5. (tie) Layne Delemont, Dakota Eldridge, Sam Goings, Jace Melvin and Justin Shaffer, 4.3, $489 each. Second round: 1. Bridger Anderson, 3.5, $2,162; 2. (tie) Gus Franzen and Blake Mindemann, 3.8, $1,880 each; 3. (tie) Jacob Edler and Kyle Irwin, 3.9, $1,457 each; 5. (tie) Bridger Chambers and Tyler Pearson, 4.0, $893 each; 7. Joe Wilson, 4.1, $470; 8. Ryan Nettle, 4.2, $188. Average: 1. Caden Camp, 8.3 seconds on two head, $3,243; 2. Bridger Anderson, 8.4, $2,820; 3. Justin Shaffer, 8.6, $2,397; 4. Dakota Eldridge, 8.7, $1,974; 5. Layne Delemont, 9.0, $1,551; 6. Cade Staton, 9.1, $1,128; 7. Tyler Pearson, 9.4, $705; 8. (tie) Trell Etbauer and Eli Lord, 9.5, $141 each.
Team roping: First round: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 3.7, $1,953 each; 2. (tie) Bubba Buckaloo/Joseph Harrison, Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell and Cole Thomas/Bryce Graves, 4.2, $1,280 each; 5. J.C. Yeahquo/L.J. Yeahquo, 4.3, $606; 6. Bradley Massey/Reno Gonzales, 4.4, $337. Second round: 1. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 3.7, $1,953 each; 2. Bubba Buckaloo/Joseph Harrison, 3.8, $1,616; 3. (tie) Bradley Massey/Reno Gonzales and Caleb Moore/Tim Pharr, 4.4, $1,111 each; 5. (tie) Bart Brunson/Clay Green and Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell, 4.5, $606 each; 6. (tie) Ross Mitchell/Cade Cowan and Jake Wells/Bryer Hamilton, 4.7, $168 each. Average: 1. Bubba Buckaloo/Joseph Harrison, 8.0 seconds on two head, $2,930 each; 2. Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell, 8.7, $2,424; 3. (tie) Jake Orman and Bradley Massey, 8.8, $1,667 each; 5. Justin Yost, 10.8, $909; 6. J.C. Yeahquo, 13.6, $505.
Saddle bronc: 1. Kolby Wanchuk, 87, $5,254; 2. (tie) Tegan Smith and Statler Wright, 86, $3,502 each; 4. Spencer Wright, 85.5, $1,926; 5. Riggin Smith, 85, $1,226; 6. Hardy Braden, 84.5, $876; 7. Ryder Wright, 84, $700; 8. Rusty Wright, 83.5, $525.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. (tie) Dakota Felton, Chance Thiessen and Keid Williams, 7.5, $2,570 each; 4. (tie) Lane Livingston and Haven Meged, 7.7, $1,606 each; 6. (tie) Glenn Jackson and Macon Murphy, 7.8, $835 each; 8. (tie) Kase Bacque, Ty Harris and Ryan Jarrett, 8.1, $86 each. Second round: 1. Shad Mayfield, 6.7, $2,956; 2. (tie) Ty Harris and Cash Hooper, 7.4, $2,377 each; 4. (tie) Kincade Henry, Hunter Herrin and Bryson Sechrist, 7.5, $1,414 each; 7. Tim Pharr, 7.6, $643; 8. Bo Pickett, 7.7, $257. Average: 1. Ty Harris, 15.5 seconds on two head, $4,434; 2. Haven Meged, 15.6, $3,855; 3. Tim Pharr, 15.8, $3,277; 4. Cooper Mathews, 16.2, $2,699; 5. Kincade Henry, 16.3, $2,120; 6. Kyle Lucas, 16.5, $1,542; 7. Cory Solomon, 16.8, $964; 8. Glenn Jackson, 16.9, $386.
Barrel racing: 1. Sherry Cervi, 13.88, $5,745; 2. Elizabeth Schmid, 13.90, $4,596; 3. Janna Brown, 13.91, $3,734; 4. (tie) Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi and Jimmie Smith, 13.95, $2,585 each; 6. Lakken Bice, 13.96, $1,724; 7. Halyn Lide, 13.97, $1,436; 8. Hannah Forsythe, 13.98, $1,293; 9. BryAnna Haluptzok, 14.00, $1,149; 10. Presley Smith, 14.01, $1,005; 11. Molly Otto, 14.02, $862; 12. Margo Crowther, 14.04, $718; 13. Jamie Wilson, 14.05, $575; 14. Hailey Kinsel, 14.07, $431; 15. (tie) Natalie Bland and Kylee Scribner, 14.08, $144 each.
Bull riding: 1. Colton Kelly, 91.5, $6,000; 2. Brody Yeary, 89.5, $4,600; 3. (tie) Trey Benton III and Connor Murnion, 89, $2,800 each; 5. Jordan Hansen, 88, $1,400; 6. Josh Frost, 87, $1,000; 7. (tie) Ky Hamilton and Garrett Smith, 86, $700 each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.