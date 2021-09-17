PRCA Xtreme Bulls Finale
Pendleton, Ore., Sept. 13-14
Bull riding: First round: 1. (tie) Jeff Askey, Trevor Kastner, and Creek Young, 86.5 points, $4,021 each; 4. (tie) Ky Hamilton and Stetson Dell Wright, 84, $1,551 each; 6. Ruger Piva, 83, $862; 7. (tie) Matt Palmer and Sage Kimzey, 81.5, $603 each. Second round: 1. Shane Proctor, 89, $5,170; 2. Boudreaux Campbell, 87, $3,964; 3. Josh Frost, 85.5, $2,930; 4. Ruger Piva, 85, $1,896; 5. Stetson Dell Wright, 83.5, $1,206; 6. Shad Winn, 82.5, $862; 7. Jordan Spears, 81.5, $689; 8. Roscoe Jarboe, 79.5, $517. * Third round: 1. Sage Kimzey, 91.5, $5,244; 2. Ruger Piva, 86.5, $4,038; 3. Boudreaux Campbell, 84, $3,004; 4. Parker Breding, 83.5, $1,970; 5. Chance William Schott, 83, $1,280; 6. Matt Palmer, 80, $936; 7. Shad Winn, 76, $763; no other qualified rides. Fourth round: 1. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright, and Braden Richardson, 92 points, $4,567 each; 3. (tie) Jordan Spears and Brady Portenier, 88.5, $2,413 each; 5. Jake Gardner, 88, $1,206; 6. Matt Palmer, 87.5, $862; 7. Roscoe Jarboe, 86, $689; 8. Trey Benton III, 85, $517. Average: 1. Matt Palmer, 320 points on four head, $10,340; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 259.5 on three head, $7,927; 3. Ruger Piva, 254.5, $5,859; 4. Jeff Askey, 248.5, $3,791; 5. Roscoe Jarboe, 245, $2,413; 6. Sage Kimzey, 173 on two head, $1,723; 7. Boudreaux Campbell, 171, $1,379; 8. Jordan Spears, 170, $1,034. *(all totals include ground money).
New Mexico State Fair & Xtreme Bulls
Albuquerque, N.M., Sept. 10-11
Bull riding: * First round: 1. Matt Palmer, 86.5, $2,807; 2. Alex Cardozo, 85, $2,316; 3. Shane Proctor, 81, $1,895; no other qualified rides. * Second round: 1. Scottie Knapp, 89, $2,807; 2. Alex Cardozo, 85.5, $2,316; 3. Shane Proctor, 83, $1,895; no other qualified rides. * Average: 1. Alex Cardozo, 170.5 points on two head, $2,439; 2. Shane Proctor, 164, $1,948; 3. Scottie Knapp, 89 on one head, $1,527; 4. Matt Palmer, 86.5, $1,105; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Utah's Own Rodeo At The Utah State Fair
Salt Lake City, Utah, Sept. 10-12
All-around cowboy: Rhen Richard, $164, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Caleb Bennett, 85, $2,637; 2. Morgan Wilde, 84, $2,021; 3. Will Lowe, 82, $1,494; 4. Orin Larsen, 79, $967; 5. (tie) Cooper Bennett and Mason Clements, 75, $527 each; 7. Leighton Berry, 74, $352; 8. Lane McGehee, 73, $264.
Steer wrestling: 1. Ben Carson, 3.8, $1,826; 2. Olin Hannum, 4.1, $1,512; 3. Hazen Smith, 4.3, $1,197; 4. Riley Hamilton, 5.0, $882; 5. Jake Ashworth, 5.1, $567; 6. Chance Howard, 5.2, $315.
Team roping: 1. Tanner Pallesen/Arye Espenscheid, 5.1, $1,881 each; 2. Brodi Jones/Jason Warner, 5.8, $1,636; 3. Blake Teixeira/Hanes Holman, 6.4, $1,390; 4. Hagen Peterson/Jace Nielsen, 7.1, $1,145; 5. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 10.9, $900; 6. Zane Barnson/Colby Siddoway, 11.2, $654; 7. Tadd Thomas/Kelton Morse, 11.9, $409; 8. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 14.7, $164.
Saddle bronc: 1. Kolby Wanchuk, 87.5, $3,094; 2. Jake Clark, 85, $2,372; 3. Ryder Wright, 84.5, $1,753; 4. Tegan Smith, 84, $1,134; 5. Rusty Wright, 83.5, $722; 6. Wade Sundell, 82, $516; 7. (tie) Spencer Wright and Logan Cook, 81, $361 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Matt Shiozawa, 8.8, $1,967; 2. (tie) Cy Eames and Ladd King, 9.3, $1,582 each; 4. Trampus Quarnberg, 9.4, $1,198; 5. Dallin Kemp, 9.8, $941; 6. Brady Pitchford, 10.1, $684; 7. Kolbey Hughes, 10.2, $428; 8. Colton Kofoed, 10.3, $171.
Barrel racing: 1. Marcie Wilson, 17.37, $1,536; 2. Katelyn Douglas, 17.43, $1,316; 3. Jill Atkinson, 17.45, $1,097; 4. Leia Pluemer, 17.50, $951; 5. Meka Farr, 17.51, $731; 6. Kylie Martinez, 17.56, $585; 7. Italy Sheehan, 17.61, $439; 8. Jennifer Barrett, 17.63, $293; 9. Terri Wood Gates, 17.65, $219; 10. (tie) Teresa McClendon and Lois Ferguson, 17.74, $73 each.
Bull riding: 1. Jordan Spears, 87.5, $2,968; 2. Ky Hamilton, 86, $2,276; 3. (tie) Jate Frost and Scottie Knapp, 82, $1,385 each; 5. Jake Gardner, 81.5, $693; 6. (tie) Jesse Hopper and Payton Dean Nelson, 78, $445 each; 8. Joey Clegg, 22, $297.
Tri-State Rodeo
Fort Madison, Iowa, Sept. 9-11
All-around cowboy: Wyatt Muggli, $3,035, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. (tie) Cole Reiner, and Cole Franks, 87, $3,674 each; 3. Caleb Bennett, 86, $2,357; 4. Tanner Aus, 84.5, $1,525; 5. (tie) Nick Pelke and Garrett Shadbolt, 84, $832 each; 7. Tim Murphy, 83, $555; 8. (tie) Stetson Bierman and Anthony Thomas, 82, $208 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Kyle Irwin, 3.7, $3,259; 2. Cody Metsker, 3.8, $2,916; 3. (tie) Trever Nelson and Stockton Graves, 3.9, $2,402 each; 5. Tristan Martin, 4.0, $1,887; 6. (tie) Cody Devers and Luke Branquinho, 4.1, $1,372 each; 8. Justin Shaffer, 4.2, $858; 9. Tanner Brunner, 4.4, $515; 10. Justin Zwiefel, 4.6, $172.
Team roping: 1. Judd Grover/Clay Ellis, 6.2, $2,432 each; 2. (tie) Payden Emmett/Cody Andrews and Cooper White/Tucker White, 6.4, $1,956 each; 4. Jay Crain/Wyatt Kanan, 6.7, $1,480; 5. (tie) Wyatt Muggli/Joe Day and Jason Arndt/Clay Clayman, 7.1, $1,004 each; 7. Tyler Jackson/Gabe Gwaltney, 8.0, $529; 8. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 12.0, $211.
Saddle bronc: 1. Isaac Diaz, 86, $4,202; 2. Jade Blackwell, 85.5, $3,221; 3. Jarrod Hammons, 85, $2,381; 4. Jake Finlay, 84, $1,541; 5. Logan Cook, 83.5, $980; 6. Layton Green, 83, $700; 7. (tie) Taos Muncy, Tegan Smith, Cole Elshere, Riggin Smith and Treyson Antonick, 82, $196 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Blake Ash, 8.3, $4,286; 2. Quade Hiatt, 8.7, $3,835; 3. (tie) Cody Huber, Kadin Boardman and Haven Meged, 9.1, $2,933 each; 6. Wyatt Muggli, 9.2, $2,030; 7. Beau Cooper, 9.3, $1,579; 8. (tie) Andrew Burks, Roy Lee and John Douch, 9.4, $677 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 17.71, $3,439; 2. Jamie Chaffin, 17.89, $2,751; 3. Kricket Gintner, 17.95, $2,235; 4. Michelle Darling, 18.00, $1,719; 5. (tie) Kristen Meyer and Leslie Smalygo, 18.15, $1,203 each; 7. Jessi Fish, 18.20, $860; 8. Carrie Potashnick, 18.24, $774; 9. Emily Miller-Beisel, 18.25, $688; 10. Tammy Fischer, 18.33, $602; 11. Anna Cate Nash, 18.34, $516; 12. (tie) Kiley Dalchow and Lacinda Rose, 18.38, $387 each; 14. Sandi Brandli, 18.39, $258; 15. Patti Hovland, 18.46, $172.
Bull riding: * 1. JB Mauney, 90, $4,109; 2. Shane Proctor, 89, $3,186; 3. (tie) Josh Frost and Creek Young, 88, $2,000 each; 5. Blaine Beaty, 82.5, $1,077; 6. Trevor Reiste, 79.5, $813; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
