PRCA rodeo results
150th Silver Spurs Rodeo
Kissimmee, Fla., Feb. 17-19
All-around cowboy: Marcus Theriot, $2,709, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Keenan Hayes, 89 points on Big Rafter Rodeo 's Dark Rose, $2,902; 2. Bradlee Miller, 82, $2,225; 3. Taylor Broussard, 81, $1,644; 4. Houston Herbert, 79.5, $1,064; 5. Bronc Marriott, 79, $677; 6. (tie) Kameron Merck and Kade Sonnier, 78, $435 each; 8. Logan Patterson, 77, $290.
Steer wrestling: 1. Will Lummus, $2,789; 2. (tie) Joshua Hefner and Kyle Irwin, 4.7, $2,243 each; 4. Sam Dixon, 4.8, $1,698; 5. Quentin Wheeler, 5.1, $1,334; 6. Jacob Talley, 5.2, $970; 7. Eli Troyer, 5.5, $606; 8. (tie) Austin Anderson and Joe Ross, 5.7, $121 each.
Team roping: 1. Keven Daniel/Justin Yost, 4.5, $3,027 each; 2. Marcus Theriot/Cole Curry, 4.7, $2,709; 3. Bradley Massey/Reno Gonzales, 4.9, $2,390; 4. Trace Porter/Chase Graves, 5.0, $2,071; 5. Ty Veon/Bubba Ireland, 5.3, $1,753; 6. Koby Sanchez/Zack Mabry, 5.4, $1,434; 7. Braxton Culpepper/Brad Culpepper, 5.7, $1,115; 8. Wyatt Allen/Colton Allen, 5.9, $797; 9. (tie) Ketch Crawley/Rodney Melton and Spunk Sasser/Parker Carbajal, 6.0, $319 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. Chase Brooks, 88, $3,105; 2. Shea Fournier, 86.5, $2,380; 3. Logan Cook, 85, $1,759; 4. Parker Fleet, 83.5, $1,138; 5. (tie) Alan Gobert and Lucas Macza, 82, $621 each; 7. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Jack Smithson, 79, $362 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Michael Otero, 7.5, $3,161; 2. Blake Chauvin, 8.0, $2,828; 3. Andrew Burks, 8.5, $2,496; 4. (tie) Austin Davis and Macon Murphy, 8.7, $1,997 each; 6. Cole Walker, 9.0, $1,497; 7. Booker McCutchen, 9.1, $1,165; 8. Polo Bacque II, 9.4, $832; 9. Shane Overby, 10.8, $499; 10. Abdiel Zamora, 11.2, $166.
Barrel racing: 1. Nicole Love, 15.86, $3,850; 2. (tie) Chloe Gray and Kristin Hanchey, 15.87, $2,791 each; 4. Taylor Carver, 16.12, $1,925; 5. Jenna Lummus, 16.17, $1,540; 6. Erin Wetzel, 16.18, $1,155; 7. Mickayla Brown, 16.20, $963; 8. Margo Crowther, 16.23, $866; 9. Angie Hammock, 16.26, $770; 10. Cristin Posey, 16.27, $674; 11. Presley Smith, 16.30, $578; 12. Susie Parisee, 16.32, $481; 13. Sandi Brandli, 16.34, $385; 14. Stevie Perkins, 16.36, $289; 15. Kara Kreder, 16.38, $193.
Bull riding: 1. Coy Pollmeier, 87, $3,525; 2. Koby Radley, 85, $2,703; 3. (tie) Dakota Louis and Lukasey Morris, 84.5, $1,645 each; 5. (tie) Jett Lambert, JB Mauney and T Parker, 84, $627 each; 8. Hayden Harris, 83.5, $353.
Los Fresnos Rodeo
Los Fresnos, Texas, Feb. 17-19
All-around cowboy: Connor Murnion, $563, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: 1. Leighton Berry, 88.5, $1,743; 2. Bill Tutor, 86, $1,321; 3. Chad Rutherford, 84, $951; 4. (tie) Kade Berry and Bodee Lammers, 83, $502 each; 6. Kyle Bloomquist, 82.5, $264.
Steer wrestling: 1. Tanner Brunner, 3.5, $1,643; 2. Termaine Debose, 3.8, $1,429; 3. Cooper Hurt, 4.3, $1,214; 4. Cade Staton, 4.6, $1,000; 5. Don Payne, 4.9, $786; 6. Grady Payne, 5.0, $572; 7. (tie) Jacob Daniell and Cal Wolfe, 5.7, $250 each.
Team roping: 1. Manny Egusquiza Jr./JC Flake, 3.9, $2,097 each; 2. McCray Profili/McCoy Profili, 4.0, $1,824; 3. Logan Weeks/Rymond Haby, 5.0, $1,550; 4. Andrew Livingston/Seth Smithson, 5.2, $1,277; 5. Landon McClaugherty/Joel Huerta, 5.6, $1,003; 6. Joshua Torres/Boogie Ray, 5.9, $729; 7. Lathen Bryant/Matt Schieck, 6.2, $456; 8. Matt Garza/Romeo Moreno, 6.4, $182.
Saddle bronc: 1. Wyatt Casper, 87, $1,895; 2. Brady Hill, 85, $1,436; 3. Carson Bingham, 82.5, $1,034; 4. (tie) Lavern Borntreger, Blaise Freeman and Weston Patterson, 82, $459 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Sterling Smith, 9.0, $2,270; 2. (tie) Cole Clemons, Matt Gutierrez and Rowdy Haferkamp, 10.0, $1,678 each; 5. John Wall, 10.1, $1,086; 6. Justin Macha, 10.2, $790; 7. Jody Green, 10.3, $494; 8. Clint Singleton, 10.7, $197.
Barrel racing: 1. Ilyssa Riley, 17.46, $1,777; 2. (tie) Katie Halbert and Taycie Matthews, 17.54, $1,396 each; 4. Janet Staton, 17.59, $1,100; 5. (tie) Michelle Alley and Leslie Smalygo, 17.90, $761 each; 7. Jordan Driver, 18.03, $508; 8. Kelly Allen, 18.04, $338; 9. Emily Beisel, 18.05, $254; 10. Leslie Kinsel, 18.06, $169.
Bull riding: 1. JB Mauney, 90.5, $3,751; 2. Zach Miles, 88.5, $2,875; 3. Riley Harris, 87, $2,125; 4. (tie) Falcon McConnell and Scott Wells, 86, $1,125 each; 6. (tie) Caden Fitzpatrick and Connor Murnion, 82, $563 each; 8. Brody Yeary, 76, $375.
