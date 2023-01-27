National Western Stock Show and Rodeo
Denver, Jan. 12-22
Steer wrestling
Semifinal One: 1. Gus Franzen, 3.9, $2,820; 2. Denver Berry, 4.5, $2,115; 3. (tie) Cal Wolfe and Don Payne, 4.9, $1,234; 5. Landis White, 5.0; 6. Kyler Dick, 5.1.
Semifinal Two: 1. Curtis Cassidy, 4.0, $2,820; 2. Jaret Whitman, 4.3, $2,115; 3. Stan Branco, 4.4, $1,410; 4. Jace Melvin, 4.6, $705; 5. Ty Everson, 5.9; 6. Shane Frey, 14.1.
Semifinal Three: 1. Hoyt Kraeger, 4.9, $2,820; 2. Jace Logan, 5.4, $2,115; 3. Justin Kimsey, 5.7, $1,410; 4. Cody Mumma, 14.9, $705; 5. Trey Jackson, 15.1; no other qualified runs.
Finals: 1. Jace Melvin, 4.2, $4,054; 2. (tie) Jaret Whitman and Curtis Cassidy, 4.6, $3,251 each; 4. Gus Franzen, 4.7, $2,468; 5. Don Payne, 4.9, $1,939; 6. Justin Kimsey, 5.6, $1,410; 7. Stan Branco, 8.9, $881; 8. Cal Wolfe, 10.0, $352.
Team roping
Semifinal One: 1. Lightning Aguilera/Coleby Payne, 4.0, $2,799 each; 2. Ty Arnold/Kaden Profili, 4.9, $2,099; 3. Cooper White/Tucker White, 5.2, $1,399; 4. Jake Clay/Kollin VonAhn, 6.0, $699; 5. Tyler Waters/Cutter Thomison, 9.9; 6. Clayton Van Aken/Rich Skelton, 10.9.
Semifinal Two: 1. Clay Smith/Jake Long, 4.3, $2,799 each; 2. Rhett Anderson/Chris Young, 4.8, $2,099; 3. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.9, $1,399; 4. Hayes Smith/Jason Duby, 5.6, $699; 5. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 8.7; no other qualified runs.
Semifinal Three: 1. Hagen Peterson/Caleb Hendrix, 4.3, $2,799; 2. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 5.3, $2,099; 3. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 5.7, $1,399; 4. Chet Weitz/Jace Davis, 16.1, $699; no other qualified runs.
Finals: 1. Clay Smith/Jake Long, 3.9, $4,023 each; 2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.1, $3,499; 3. Lightning Aguilera/Coleby Payne, 4.3, $2,974; 4. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 4.8, $2,449; 5. Chet Weitz/Jace Davis, 5.4, $1,924; 6. Hayes Smith/Jason Duby, 9.9, $1,299; no other qualified runs.
Tie-down roping
Semifinal One: 1. Blaine Cox, 7.7, $2,820; 2. Preston Pederson, 8.3, $2,115; 3. Dylan Hancock, 8.5, $1,410; 4. Riley Wakefield, 8.7, $705; 5. Trever Hale, 8.9; 6. Zaine Mikita, 9.0.
Semifinal Two: 1. Shad Mayfield, 7.8, $2,820; 2. Jody Green, 8.2, $2,115; 3. Chet Weitz, 9.0, $1,410; 4. Hayden Ford, 9.6, $705; 5. Bryce Derrer, 9.0; 6. Hayden Ford, 9.6.
Semifinal Three: 1. Riley Webb, 8.0, $2,820; 2. Kincaide Henry, 8.7, $2,115; 3. Ben Richardson, 8.9, $1,410; 4. Cash Enderli, 9.1, $705; 5. Ryan Belew, 9.4; 6. Joel Harris, 10.4.
Finals: 1. Riley Webb, 7.2, $4,054; 2. Kincade Henry, 7.4, $3,625; 3. Shad Mayfield, 7.5, $2,999; 4. Chet Weitz, 8.0, $2,465; 5. Jody Green, 8.2, $1,939; 6. Blane Cox, 9.1, $1,410; 7. Cash Enderli, 10.3, $881; 8. Preston Pederson, 14.3, $353.
Barrel racing
Semifinal One: 1. Kalli McCall, 15.07, $2,834; 2. Timber Allenbrand, 15.20, $2,126; 3. Kelly Yates, 15.30, $1,417; 4. Kristi Steffes, 15.33, $709; 5. Jamie Olsen, 15.37; 6. Shali Lord, 15.40.
Semifinal Two: 1. Sophie Nolen, 14.92, $2,834; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.97, $2,126; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 15.00, $1,417; 4. Jimmie Smith-Tew, 15.28, $709; 5. Garrison Hailey, 15.36; 6. Rachelle Riggers, 15.40.
Semifinal Three: 1. Darby Fox, 15.04, $2,834; 2. Katie Pasco, 15.17, $2,126; 3. Sara Winkleman, 15.22, $1,417; 4. Taycie Matthews, 15.29, $709; 5. Emma Charleston, 15.41; 6. Sierra Scott-Williams, 15.42.
Finals: 1. Jimmie Smith-Tew, 14.83, $4,074; 2. Kalli McCall, 14.95, $3,543; 3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.96, $3,011; 4. Lisa Lockhart, 15.04, $2,480; 5. Darby Fox, 15.06, $1,948; 6. Kristi Steffes, 15.18, $1,417; 7. Timber Allenbrand, 15.21, $886; 8. Sophie Nolen, 15.25, $354.
Bareback
Semifinal One: 1. Rocker Steiner, 87.5, $2,472; 2. (tie) Garrett Shadbolt and Jacob Lees, 84.5, $1,545 each; 4. Tanner Aus, 82.5, $618; 5. Tim O’Connell, 81; 6. Dean Thompson, 77.
Semifinal Two: 1. Taylor Broussard, 87, $2,472; 2. Yance Day, 85, $1,854; 3. Sam Petersen, 84, $1,236; 4. (tie) Richmond Champion and Bradlee Miller, 82, $309 each; 6. Strawbs Jones, 81.
Semifinal Three: 1. Keenan Hays, 84, $2,472; 2. Bodee Lammers, 83.5, $1,854; 3. Trenton Montero, 79, $1,236; 4. Waylon Bourgeois, 78, $618; 5. Will Lowe, 76.5; no other qualified rides.
Finals: 1. Garrett Shadbolt, 89.5, $4,635; 2. Waylon Bourgeois, 88, $3,554; 3. (tie) Taylor Broussard and Richmond Champion, 86.5, $2,163 each; 5. Sam Petersen, 85.5, $1,082; 6. Tanner Aus, 84.5, $773; 7. Trenten Montero, 82.5, $618; 8. Yance Day, 81.5, $464
Saddle bronc
Semifinal One: 1. Houston Brown, 83.5, $2,472; 2. Tanner Butner, 83, $1,854; 3. (tie) Ben Andersen and Cash Wilson, 82.5, $927 each; 5. Kole Ashbacher, 81; 6. Jake Clark, 78.5.
Semifinal Two: 1. Layton Green, 86.5, $2,472; 2. (tie) Shorty Garrett and Shea Fournier, 84.5, $1,545 each; 4. Leon Fountain, 84, $618; 5. Jacobs Crawley, 83.5; 6. Brody Cress, 80.5.
Semifinal Three: 1. Sage Newman, 86.5, $2,472; 2. Stetson Wright, 85, $1,854; 3. Logan Cook, 84.5, $1,236; 4. Jesse Wright, 82.5, $618; 5. Sterling Crawley, 81.5; 6. Statler Wright, 80.
Finals: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 90, $4,635; 2. Tanner Butner, 88, $3,554; 3. Layton Green, 87.5, $2,627; 4. Sage Newman, 87, $1,700; 5. Shorty Garrett, 85.5, $1,082; 6. Cash Wilson, 85, $773; 7. Logan Cook, 84, $618; 8. Ben Andersen, 83, $464.
Bull riding
Semifinal One: *1. Trey Holston, 86, $2,443; 2. Stetson Wright, 84.5, $1,832; 3. Trey Benton III, 82, $1,222; no other qualified rides.
Semifinal Two: *1. Cullen Telfer, 88, $2,443; 2. J.C. Mortensen, 69, $1,832; no other qualified rides.
Semifinal Three: *1. Bryce Burnell, 88, $2,443; no other qualified rides.
Finals: 1. Bryce Burnell, 91, $4,581; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 90.5, $3,512; 3. Tyler Taylor, 87, $2,596; 4. JC Mortensen, 86.5, $1,680; 5. Trey Holston, 86, $1,069; 6. Cullen Telfer, 81, $764; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
