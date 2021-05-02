PRCA
Cinch World s Toughest Rodeo
Des Moines, Iowa, May 1
Bareback: 1. Wyatt Denny, 86, $2,869; 2. Tim O'Connell, 85.5, $2,199; 3. Trenten Montero, 84.5, $1,626; 4. Ty Breuer, 83.5, $1,052; 5. (tie) Cole Franks and Garrett Shadbolt, 83, $574 each; 7. Spur Lacasse, 81.5, $382; 8. Tyler Berghuis, 80, $287.
Saddle bronc: 1. Kolby Wanchuk, 87.5, $3,131; 2. Sterling Crawley, 84.5, $2,401; 3. Brody Cress, 82, $1,774; 4. Shorty Garrett, 81, $1,148; 5. Cole Elshere, 80.5, $731; 6. Isaac Diaz, 80, $522; 7. Layton Green, 79.5, $418; 8. Wade Sundell, 77.5, $313.
Bull riding: * 1. Blaine Beaty, 88, $4,100; 2. Dalton Silvey, 81.5, $3,383; 3. Coy Pollmeier, 81, $2,768; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo
Guymon, Okla., April 30-May 2
All-around cowboy: Ryan Jarrett, $9,518, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Caleb Bennett, 87, $3,257; 2. Orin Larsen, 86.5, $2,497; 3. Tilden Hooper, 85, $1,846; 4. (tie) Richmond Champion, Tanner Aus and Logan Patterson, 84, $832 each; 7. Connor Hamilton, 83.5, $434; 8. Wyatt Denny, 82.5, $326.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Winsten McGraw, 3.6, $2,450; 2. Luke Branquinho, 3.7, $2,131; 3. (tie) Jesse Brown and Trever Nelson, 3.8, $1,651 each; 5. (tie) Jason Thomas and Jacob Talley, 3.9, $1,012 each; 7. Hunter Cure, 4.0, $533; 8. (tie) Denell Henderson, Cade Staton and Tristan Martin, 4.1, $71 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Denver Roy, Jay Williamson and Joe Wilson, 3.6 seconds, $2,131 each; 4. Gavin Soileau, 3.7, $1,491; 5. (tie) Sam Goings, Stephen Culling and Stockton Graves, 3.8, $852 each; 8. (tie) Tanner Milan, J.D. Struxness and Scott Guenthner, 3.9, $71 each. Third round: 1. Marcus Theriot, 3.5 seconds, $2,450; 2. Dalton Massey, 3.7, $2,131; 3. (tie) Riley Duvall and Stephen Culling, 3.8, $1,651 each; 5. (tie) Eli Lord, Trey Jackson and Hunter Cure, 3.9, $852 each; 8. Remey Parrott, 4.0, $213. Average: 1. Dalton Massey, 12.2 seconds on three head, $3,675; 2. Marcus Theriot, 12.3, $3,196; 3. (tie) Stockton Graves and Riley Duvall, 12.6, $2,477 each; 5. Winsten McGraw, 12.7, $1,758; 6. (tie) Remey Parrott and Trey Jackson, 13.0, $1,039 each; 8. Jarek VanPetten, 13.2, $320.
Team roping: First round: 1. (tie) Clay Tryan/Jake Long, Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin and Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 6.3 seconds, $1,980 each; 4. Caleb Smidt/Trae Smith, 6.7, $1,386; 5. Lane Ivy/Jim Ross Cooper, 6.8, $1,089; 6. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 6.9, $792; 7. Ryan Jarrett/Marty Yates, 7.1, $495; 8. (tie) Erich Rogers/Paden Bray and Jade Schmidt/Jade Nelson, 7.2, $99 each. Second round: 1. Tyler Hobert/Chase Boekhaus, 5.4 seconds, $2,277 each; 2. (tie) Tate Kirchenschlager/Cole Davison and Lightning Aguilera/Shay Dixon Carroll, 5.7, $1,832 each; 4. Miles Baker/Zack Woods, 5.9, $1,386; 5. Casey Hayes/Brandon Bates, 6.0, $1,089; 6. Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich, 6.1, $792; 7. Casey Hicks/Steve Orth, 6.7, $495; 8. (tie) Cody Hilzendeger/Dustin Harris and Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 6.8, $99 each. Third round: 1. Lightning Aguilera/Shay Dixon Carroll, 4.7 seconds, $2,277 each; 2. Tate Kirchenschlager/Cole Davison, 5.7, $1,980; 3. Chris Francis/Cade Passig, 6.0, $1,683; 4. Kal Fuller/Coleby Payne, 6.6, $1,386; 5. Cale Markham/Cody Doescher, 7.0, $1,089; 6. Caleb Smidt/Trae Smith, 7.1, $792; 7. (tie) Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord and Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 7.8, $347 each. Average: 1. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 21.3 seconds on three head, $3,416 each; 2. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 21.5, $2,970; 3. (tie) Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham and Tate Kirchenschlager/Cole Davison, 23.5, $2,302 each; 5. Chris Francis/Cade Passig, 24.6, $1,634; 6. Caleb Smidt/Trae Smith, 25.2, $1,188; 7. Cale Markham/Cody Doescher, 25.3, $743; 8. Kal Fuller/Coleby Payne, 26.4, $297.
Saddle bronc: 1. Wade Sundell, 89, $3,638; 2. (tie) Mitch Pollock and Dawson Hay, 86, $2,425 each; 4. (tie) Spencer Wright, Leon Fountain and Jacob Lewis, 85.5, $930 each; 7. Jake Finlay, 85, $485; 8. Taos Muncy, 83.5, $364.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Jake Pratt, 8.4, $3,916; 2. (tie) Jud Nowotny and Jerry Adamson, 8.6, $3,150 each; 4. (tie) Tyler Prcin and Caleb Smidt, 8.8, $2,128 each; 6. (tie) Logan Vick and Bodie Mattson, 8.9, $1,107 each; 8. (tie) Blane Cox, Tuf Case Cooper, Tyson Arledge, Quade Hiatt and Trent Creager, 9.0, $68 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Westyn Hughes and Marley Berger, 7.9 seconds, $3,660 each; 3. Ryley Fontenot, 8.3, $2,894; 4. Shane Hanchey, 8.7, $2,383; 5. (tie) Hudson Wallace and Bryson Sechrist, 8.8, $1,617 each; 7. Haven Meged, 9.1, $851; 8. Adam Gray, 9.2, $340. Third round: 1. Ryan Jarrett, 8.1 seconds, $3,916; 2. Marty Yates, 8.5, $3,405; 3. Will Howell, 8.7, $2,894; 4. Marcos Costa, 9.3, $2,383; 5. (tie) Cody Huber and Shane Hanchey, 9.6, $1,617 each; 7. Jerry Adamson, 9.7, $851; 8. Colt Papy, 9.8, $340. Average: 1. Shane Hanchey, 27.6 seconds on three head, $5,873; 2. Ryan Jarrett, 28.5, $5,107; 3. Hudson Wallace, 28.6, $4,341; 4. Jerry Adamson, 29.3, $3,575; 5. Adam Gray, 29.4, $2,809; 6. Marty Yates, 29.5, $2,043; 7. Lane Livingston, 29.9, $1,277; 8. Marcos Costa, 30.4, $511.
Barrel racing: First round: 1. Shali Lord, 17.25 seconds, $2,294; 2. Hailey Kinsel, 17.39, $1,967; 3. (tie) Jordon Briggs and Randee Prindle, 17.41, $1,530 each; 5. Ilyssa Riley, 17.43, $1,093; 6. (tie) Lacinda Rose and Casey Mathis, 17.48, $765 each; 8. (tie) Jessi Fish and Jill Wilson, 17.50, $382 each; 10. Michelle Alley, 17.51, $219. Second round: 1. Dona Kay Rule, 17.17 seconds, $2,294; 2. Amanda Welsh, 17.22, $1,967; 3. Jordon Briggs, 17.24, $1,639; 4. Hailey Kinsel, 17.26, $1,420; 5. Brooke Wills, 17.28, $1,093; 6. (tie) Michelle Alley and Kylee Scribner, 17.29, $765 each; 8. Stevi Hillman, 17.30, $437; 9. Leslie Smalygo, 17.32, $328; 10. Stephanie Fryar, 17.33, $219. Average: 1. (tie) Hailey Kinsel and Jordon Briggs, 34.65 seconds on two head, $2,131 each; 3. Shali Lord, 34.75, $1,639; 4. Randee Prindle, 34.79, $1,420; 5. Michelle Alley, 34.80, $1,093; 6. Leslie Smalygo, 34.85, $874; 7. Stevi Hillman, 34.90, $656; 8. Lacinda Rose, 34.93, $437; 9. Casey Mathis, 34.95, $328; 10. Katie Halbert, 35.01, $219.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Reo Lohse, 10.7, $1,746; 2. Laramie Allen, 11.5, $1,518; 3. Garrett Hale, 11.6, $1,290; 4. (tie) Roger Branch and Darin Suit, 12.1, $949 each; 6. Troy Tillard, 12.3, $607; 7. (tie) Bryce Davis and Shay Good, 12.4, $266 each. Second round: 1. Kyle Cauthorn, 9.7 seconds, $1,746; 2. Jess Tierney, 10.3, $1,518; 3. Rocky Patterson, 10.4, $1,290; 4. Neal Wood, 11.2, $1,063; 5. Jason Stockton, 11.4, $835; 6. Chad Mathis, 11.5, $607; 7. Shay Good, 11.7, $380; 8. Colt Williams, 12.0, $152. Third round: 1. Travis Sheets, 10.1 seconds, $1,746; 2. Troy Tillard, 10.7, $1,518; 3. Darin Suit, 11.0, $1,290; 4. Chet Herren, 11.1, $1,063; 5. Cody Doescher, 11.2, $835; 6. Jess Tierney, 11.5, $607; 7. Tyler Hargrave, 11.6, $380; 8. Scott Snedecor, 12.0, $152. Fourth round: 1. Bryce Davis, 8.9 seconds, $1,746; 2. Garrett Hale, 9.4, $1,518; 3. Darin Suit, 10.1, $1,290; 4. Scott Snedecor, 10.4, $1,063; 5. Billy Good, 10.7, $835; 6. Martin Poindexter, 11.3, $607; 7. Tony Reina, 11.4, $380; 8. Troy Tillard, 11.5, $152. Average: 1. Darin Suit, 47.1 seconds on four head, $3,492; 2. Reo Lohse, 58.5, $3,036; 3. Will McBride, 64.0, $2,581; 4. Neal Wood, 65.7, $2,125; 5. Brad Lund, 67.5, $1,670; 6. Kim Ziegelgruber, 68.7, $1,214; 7. Ora Taton, 75.1, $759; 8. Shorty Garten, 75.3, $304.
Bull riding: * 1. Laramie Mosley, 91 points on Frontier Rodeo's County Jail, $4,504; 2. Roscoe Jarboe, 89, $3,531; 3. Colten Fritzlan, 86.5, $2,697; 4. Sage Kimzey, 82, $1,863; 5. Jordan Hansen, 74, $1,307; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Cactus Jack Xtreme Bull Riding
Uvalde, Texas, April 30-May 1
Bull riding: First round: 1. Jeff Askey, 91, $1,676; 2. Josh Frost, 87.5, $1,285; 3. (tie) Brady Portenier and Roscoe Jarboe, 87, $782 each; 5. (tie) Parker Breding and J.A. Cezere, 86.5, $335 each; 7. (tie) Sage Kimzey and Laramie Mosley, 86, $196 each. Second round: 1. Sage Kimzey, 93, $1,676; 2. Laramie Mosley, 91, $1,285; 3. JB Mauney, 88.5, $950; 4. Braden Richardson, 86.5, $614; 5. Trevor Kastner, 84.5, $391; 6. TJ Gray, 84, $279; 7. Clayton Sellars, 83, $223; 8. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright and Riker Carter, 81, $84 each. * Finals: 1. Sage Kimzey, 91, $2,640; 2. Josh Frost, 86, $2,248; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Sage Kimzey, 270 points on three head, $2,514; 2. Josh Frost, 253.5, $1,927; 3. Laramie Mosley, 177 on two head, $1,425; 4. JB Mauney, 170, $922; 5. TJ Gray, 168.5, $587; 6. Jeff Askey, 91 on one head, $419; 7. Brady Portenier, 87, $335; 8. (tie) Parker Breding, J.A. Cezere and Braden Richardson, 86.5, $84 each. *(all totals include ground money).
