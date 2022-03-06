PRCA rodeo results
Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo
Cedar Rapids, Iowa, March 4-5
Bareback: 1. Nick Pelke, 85, $2,897; 2. Bronc Marriott, 83, $2,221; 3. (tie) Colton Clemens, Gauge McBride and Ty Pope, 82, $1,127 each; 6. Ty Blessing, 81, $483; 7. Shannon Warren, 80.5, $386; 8. Mark Kreder, 80, $290.
Saddle bronc: 1. Brody Wells, 86, $3,038; 2. Lucas Macza, 85, $2,329; 3. (tie) Damian Brennan, Houston Brown and Byron Gilliland, 82, $1,181 each; 6. Kody Rinehart, 77, $506; 7. Tanner Butner, 75.5, $405; 8. Parker Kempfer, 74, $304.
Bull riding: * 1. Jace Trosclair, 86, $3,224; 2. (tie) Tristen Hutchings, Connor Murnion and John Young, 83, $1,879 each; 5. Reid Oftedahl, 80, $845; 6. Jarett Evans Evans, 59, $638; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
