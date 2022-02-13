Rodeo Rapid City
Rapid City, S.D., Feb. 3-5
All-around cowboy: Riley Wakefield, $1,698, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Garrett Shadbolt, 89, $5,041; 2. Orin Larsen, 88.5, $3,865; 3. Caleb Bennett, 86, $2,856; 4. Lane McGehee, 85.5, $1,848; 5. (tie) Richmond Champion and Austin Foss, 84.5, $1,008 each; 7. Shane O'Connell, 82, $672; 8. Trenten Montero, 81, $504.
Steer wrestling: 1. Blake Knowles, 3.8, $4,577; 2. (tie) Laine Herl and Cameron Morman, 4.0, $3,854 each; 4. (tie) Ty Allred, Nick Guy and Jake Kraupie, 4.1, $2,650 each; 7. (tie) Slick Pickerill and Landonias Sivertsen, 4.4, $1,445 each; 9. (tie) Kalane Anders, Tanner Brunner, Eli Lord, Jason Reiss, Benjamin Robinson and Timmy Sparing, 4.5, $161 each.
Team roping: 1. Jake Cooper/Sid Sporer, 4.2, $3,961 each; 2. (tie) Jr. Dees/Levi Lord and Jon Peterson/Trae Smith, 4.4, $3,537 each; 4. Britt Williams/Cayden Cox, 4.9, $3,112; 5. Dalton Turner/Trent Vaught, 5.4, $2,829; 6. Layne Carson/Jesse Chase, 5.7, $2,546; 7. Brit Ellerman/Jayden Johnson, 5.9, $2,264; 8. Zane Thompson/Jace Engesser, 6.4, $1,981; 9. Rio Nutter/Riley Wakefield, 6.6, $1,698; 10. Dustin Harris/Jesse Jolly, 8.1, $1,415; 11. Cooper White/Tucker White, 9.6, $849; 12. Kolton Schmidt/Wyatt Cox, 9.9, $566.
Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Shorty Garrett, and Riggin Smith, 85.5, $4,384 each; 3. Jake Watson, 84, $2,812; 4. (tie) Mitch Pollock and Kolby Wanchuk, 83.5, $1,489 each; 6. (tie) Allen Boore and Logan Hay, 83, $744 each; 8. Ben Andersen, 82, $496.
Tie-down roping: 1. Dallen McIntire, 8.1, $5,492; 2. Michael Otero, 8.2, $4,914; 3. Clint Kindred, 8.5, $4,336; 4. Nolan Richie, 9.0, $3,758; 5. (tie) Ty Harris and Colton Kofoed, 9.1, $2,891 each; 7. Trevor Hale, 9.4, $2,023; 8. Riley Pruitt, 9.5, $1,445; 9. Trey Young, 9.6, $867; 10. (tie) Tyson Durfey and Shane Smith, 9.7, $145 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Ari-Anna Flynn, 13.05, $4,913; 2. Jamie Olsen, 13.22, $3,931; 3. Jessie Telford, 13.29, $3,194; 4. (tie) Nikki Hansen and Abby Phillips, 13.34, $2,211 each; 6. Jessica Routier, 13.37, $1,474; 7. Maggie Poloncic, 13.39, $1,228; 8. Lisa Lockhart, 13.41, $1,106; 9. Tayla Moeykens, 13.42, $983; 10. Shawnee Williams, 13.44, $860; 11. Patty Finney, 13.46, $737; 12. (tie) Lake Mehalic and Erin Williams, 13.47, $553 each; 14. (tie) Teneille Angland and Alyssa Gabrielson, 13.50, $307 each.
Bull riding: 1. (tie) Tristan O'Neal, and JR Stratford, 87, $4,409 each; 3. Tim Bingham, 85, $2,828; 4. Garrett Wickett, 84, $1,830; 5. Dillon Tyner, 79, $1,165; 6. (tie) Cole Fischer and Reid Oftedahl, 78, $749 each; 8. Blaine Beaty, 74, $499.
PRCA Championship Rodeo
Bismarck, N.D., Feb. 4-5
All-around cowboy: Austin Hurlburt, $3,158, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Ty Owens, 80, $1,588; 2. Cooper Cooke, 79.5, $1,203; 3. Keenan Hayes, 79, $866; 4. Tucker Zingg, 78.5, $578; 5. Garrett Shadbolt, 78, $337; 6. Kaleb Norstrom, 75, $241.
Steer wrestling: 1. Ty Everson, 4.5, $1,220; 2. Austin Hurlburt, 4.7, $1,010; 3. (tie) Colten Herbert and Wynn Schaack, 5.0, $694 each; 5. Brent Woodward, 5.8, $379; 6. Parker Sandstrom, 6.0, $210.
Team roping: 1. Jace Johnson/Jake Beard, 4.6, $1,582 each; 2. Jason Schnoor/Austin Hurlburt, 5.7, $1,310; 3. Tucker McDaniel/Clint Cobb, 5.8, $1,037; 4. Marty McPherson/Tracer Olson, 6.0, $764; 5. (tie) Alfred Hansen/Dustin Harris and Bodie Mattson/Cole Robinson, 6.3, $382 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Kash Deal, Traylin Martin, and Liam Pauley, 79, $1,453 each; 4. Gavin Nelson, 78.5, $688; 5. Dylan Schofield, 78, $401; 6. Cree Minkoff, 74, $287.
Tie-down roping: 1. Trey Young, 8.3, $1,281; 2. Chase Lako, 8.6, $1,060; 3. Austin Hurlburt, 9.9, $839; 4. Ty Moser, 10.6, $619; 5. Kane Gjermundson, 10.8, $398; 6. Tanner McInerney, 10.9, $221.
Barrel racing: 1. Kara Kreder, 12.73, $1,165; 2. Jessica Routier, 12.76, $998; 3. Nikki Hansen, 12.82, $832; 4. Jill Moody, 12.92, $721; 5. Brandee Wardell, 12.95, $555; 6. Summer Kosel, 12.97, $444; 7. Emmy Dockter, 13.02, $333; 8. Abby Hepper, 13.13, $222; 9. Taylor Hanson, 13.14, $166; 10. Cydney Peterson, 13.19, $111.
Bull riding: * 1. Coy Thorson, 81, $1,992; 2. Elijah Mora, 80, $1,545; 3. Dalton Praus, 79.5, $1,161; 4. Wade Berg, 75.5, $778; 5. Jestyn Woodward, 73.5, $522; 6. Reid Oftedahl, 71, $394; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Bell County PRCA Rodeo
Belton, Texas, Feb. 11-12
Bareback: 1. Lane McGehee, 89, $835; 2. Bronc Miller, 86, $626; 3. Bodee Lammers, 84, $417; 4. Jacob Lees, 83, $209.
Steer wrestling: 1. Matt Reeves, 3.7, $1,063; 2. Bridger Chambers, 4.0, $880; 3. Ty Bauerle, 4.2, $697; 4. Dirk Tavenner, 4.6, $513; 5. Jacob Gernentz, 4.8, $330; 6. (tie) Gus Franzen and Skyler Woolls, 5.1, $92 each.
Team roping: 1. Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, 6.2, $999 each; 2. Tucker Menz/B.J. Dugger, 6.5, $826; 3. Jimmy Edens/Garett Chick, 6.6, $654; 4. Marty McLaughlin/, 7.1, $482; 5. Cinch Moody/, 7.4, $310; 6. Peyton Walters/Colton Brittain, 8.0, $172.
Saddle bronc: 1. Tate Kelly, 83, $940; 2. (tie) Brady Burton and Cauy Pennington, 82, $588 each; 4. Joe Harper, 78, $235.
Tie-down roping: 1. Leighton Berry, 8.1, $1,131; 2. Cutter Carpenter, 10.2, $936; 3. Marcos Costa, 10.4, $741; 4. Clay McCuistion, 10.9, $546; 5. Karson Kolacek, 11.2, $351; 6. Clint Singleton, 11.3, $195.
Barrel racing: 1. Jessica Anderson, 15.31, $1,621; 2. Cassidy Champlin, 15.38, $1,389; 3. Hailey Kinsel, 15.45, $1,158; 4. Latricia Mundorf, 15.46, $1,003; 5. Tiany Schuster, 15.50, $772; 6. Jimmie Smith, 15.54, $617; 7. Traci Nelson, 15.57, $463; 8. Carly Taylor, 15.59, $309; 9. Sissy Winn, 15.60, $232; 10. Jessica Watkins, 15.63, $154.
Bull riding: * 1. Roscoe Jarboe, 85.5, $1,920; 2. Ouncie Mitchell, 82.5, $1,479; 3. Trey Kimzey, 81, $1,100; 4. Dawson Gleaves, 80.5, $721; 5. Maverick Potter, 80, $469; 6. Brady Portenier, 74, $343; 7. Chauk Dees, 59, $279; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
