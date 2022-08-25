Big Timber Weekly PRCA Rodeo
Big Timber, Aug. 24
All-around cowboy: Landon Williams, $1,313, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Calder Peterson, 83, $594; 2. Ty Owens, 63, $446; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: 1. Jaden Whitman, 6.4, $432; 2. Kyle Whitaker, 11.8, $324; 3. Logan Beattie, 13.8, $216; 4. Wacey Real Bird, 14.8, $108.
Team roping: 1. Miles Kobold/Mason Trollinger, 4.5, $1,034 each; 2. Cadee Williams/Landon Williams, 6.7, $776; 3. Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 7.2, $517; 4. Peter Bennett/Brandt Ross, 8.7, $259.
Saddle bronc: 1. Jesse Kruse, 79.5, $684; 2. JC DeSaveur, 75, $513; 3. Qwint Stroh, 73, $342; no other qualified rides.
Tie-down roping: 1. Landon Williams, 9.3, $538; 2. Jesse Medearis, 9.4, $403; 3. Corbin Fisher, 10.1, $269; 4. Nolan Conway, 10.2, $134.
Barrel racing: 1. Gayleen Malone, 18.15, $486; 2. Brittney Barnett, 18.26, $423; 3. Tara Stimpson, 18.44, $360; 4. Adrianna Rohrer, 18.57, $296; 5. (tie) Manchi Nace and Taylour Russell, 18.61, $201 each; 7. Abigail Knight, 18.65, $106; 8. Shawnee Williams, 18.79, $42.
Bull riding: * 1. Hawk Whitt, 79, $1,645; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Big Timber Breakaway Roping
Big Timber, Aug. 24
Breakaway roping: 1. Coralee Spratt, 2.7, $1,011; 2. (tie) Whitney Levine and Charley Yeager, 3.0, $750 each; 4. Tammy Carpenter, 3.2, $488; 5. (tie) Celie Salmond and Cadee Williams, 3.3, $244 each.
Wyoming State Fair & Rodeo
Douglas, Wyo., Aug. 17-18
All-around cowboy: Garrett Uptain, $1,396, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: 1. Donny Proffit, 83, $1,079; 2. Tucker Zingg, 77, $818; 3. Myles Carlson, 76, $589; 4. A.J. Ruth, 74, $393; 5. Andy Gingerich, 73, $229; 6. Ethan Mazurenko, 69, $164.
Steer wrestling: 1. Ty Everson, 4.3, $1,288; 2. Gage Hesse, 4.5, $1,066; 3. (tie) Kyle Broce and Trey Jackson, 4.8, $733 each; 5. Brian Snell, 5.8, $400; 6. Dawson Loewen, 6.2, $222.
Team roping: 1. Zane Murphy/Dusty Taylor, 6.4, $1,160 each; 2. Clayton Van Aken/Jayden Johnson, 6.5, $960; 3. Shane Sims/Burt Reno, 7.1, $760; 4. Cam Jensen/Clayton Symons, 7.2, $560; 5. Mike Grant/Logan Milligan, 8.4, $360; 6. Jay Tittel/Cole Cooper, 11.4, $200.
Saddle bronc: 1. Garrett Uptain, 85, $1,396; 2. Ira Dickinson, 81, $1,058; 3. (tie) Lavern Borntreger and Brady Love, 78, $635 each; 5. Chris Williams, 72.5, $296; 6. John Birkholz, 69, $212.
Tie-down roping: 1. Hunter Reaume, 9.2, $1,492; 2. Hudson Wallace, 9.3, $1,235; 3. Trevor Thiel, 10.3, $978; 4. Cody Henderson, 11.2, $721; 5. Myles Kenzy, 12.1, $463; 6. Ty Moser, 14.9, $257.
Barrel racing: 1. Lakken Bice, 17.48, $1,269; 2. MacKenzie Scott, 17.59, $1,088; 3. Jamie Chaffin, 17.60, $907; 4. Hallie Fulton, 17.64, $786; 5. Andrea Busby, 17.65, $604; 6. (tie) Carley Cervi and Kady Locke, 17.66, $423 each; 8. Branda Marsh, 17.68, $242; 9. Shawnee Williams, 17.71, $181; 10. (tie) Kari Boxleitner and Cindy Reynolds, 17.74, $60 each.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Garrett Hale, 10.2, $984; 2. Blake Deckard, 10.5, $815; 3. Cash Myers, 10.7, $645; 4. Reo Lohse, 11.0, $475; 5. Cody Lee, 11.1, $306; 6. Rocky Patterson, 12.1, $170. Second round: 1. John E. Bland, 9.2, $984; 2. Bryce Davis, 9.3, $815; 3. Jess Tierney, 9.7, $645; 4. (tie) Clay Long and Wade Shoemaker, 10.2, $390 each; 6. Kyle Cauthorn, 10.3, $170. Third round: 1. Cole Patterson, 9.2, $984; 2. Clay Long, 10.0, $815; 3. Bryce Davis, 11.3, $645; 4. Cody Lee, 11.4, $475; 5. Jess Tierney, 12.0, $306; 6. Blake Deckard, 12.1, $170. Average: 1. Jess Tierney, 35.7 seconds on three head, $1,477; 2. Taylor Davidson, 41.7, $1,222; 3. Ty Tillard, 42.4, $967; 4. Billy Good, 43.3, $713; 5. Troy Tillard, 44.4, $458; 6. Blake Deckard, 45.3, $255.
Bull riding: * 1. Dylan Grant, 88, $1,503; 2. Garrett Norby, 86.5, $1,210; 3. Clayton Savage, 64, $953; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
