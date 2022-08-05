Big Timber Weekly PRCA Rodeo
Big Timber, Aug. 3
Bareback: No qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: 1. Jhet Murphy, 4.9, $409; 2. Newt Novich, 13.3, $245; no other qualified runs.
Team roping: 1. Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 5.5, $959 each; 2. (tie) Ky Redstrom/Trevor Schnaufer and Wheaton Williams/Chase Gauger, 6.8, $599 each; 4. Edward Hawley Jr./Clint Harry, 7.0, $240.
Saddle bronc: 1. Lavern Borntreger, 78, $775; 2. Garrett Cunningham, 76, $581; 3. (tie) Judd Applegate and Chris Williams, 74, $290 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Landon Williams, 9.4, $462; 2. Everett Reeves, 14.7, $347; 3. Taylen Lytle, 16.8, $231; 4. Ty Wilcox, 19.8, $116.
Barrel racing: 1. Gayleen Malone, 17.82, $504; 2. (tie) Brittney Barnett and Milee Dailey, 17.85, $374 each; 4. Erin Williams, 18.06, $243; 5. Shawnee Williams, 18.09, $157; 6. Lindsay Kruse, 18.22, $87.
Steer roping: First round: 1. (tie) Chris Glover and Hank Hollenbeck, 14.4, $428 each; 3. Caleb Berquist, 14.7, $244; 4. Travis Mills, 19.3, $122. Second round: 1. Travis Mills, 10.5, $489; 2. (tie) Bill Benson and Hank Hollenbeck, 15.9, $306 each; 4. Dean Hanson, 17.7, $122. Average: 1. Travis Mills, 29.8 seconds on two head, $733; 2. Hank Hollenbeck, 30.3, $550; 3. Chris Glover, 32.9, $367; 4. Caleb Berquist, 34.6, $183.
Bull riding: No qualified rides.
Wind River Rodeo Roundup
Riverton, Wyo., Aug. 1-2
All-around cowboy: Brandt Ross, $860, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Tucker Zingg, 81, $846; 2. Mason Stuller, 80, $635; 3. Keenan Hayes, 77.5, $423; 4. Kade Sonnier, 76.5, $212.
Steer wrestling: 1. Austin Anderson, 4.0, $872; 2. Austin Eller, 5.0, $722; 3. Tait Kvistad, 5.2, $572; 4. Brady Thurston, 10.0, $421; 5. Brady Buum, 11.1, $271; 6. Ty Everson, 15.3, $150.
Team roping: 1. Pedro Egurrola/JC Flake, 5.2, $1,193 each; 2. (tie) Shane Sims/Burt Reno and Casey Tew/Matt Schieck, 6.1, $884 each; 4. Coy Johnson/Jade Espenscheid, 6.4, $576; 5. Tanner Pallesen/Arye Espenscheid, 9.8, $370; 6. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 10.2, $206.
Saddle bronc: 1. Shea Fournier, 81.5, $1,166; 2. Cree Minkoff, 81, $874; 3. Ira Dickinson, 80.5, $583; 4. (tie) Karson Mebane and Garrett Uptain, 79, $146 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Kasen Brennise, 9.6, $1,147; 2. Brandt Ross, 11.2, $860; 3. Kyle Belew, 11.3, $573; 4. Wyatt Uptain, 13.2, $287.
Barrel racing: 1. Cassidy Champlin, 17.11, $908; 2. Sharon Harrell, 17.45, $778; 3. Tayla Moeykens, 17.54, $649; 4. Jackie Ganter, 17.55, $562; 5. (tie) Heidi Tillard and Tasha Welsh, 17.58, $389 each; 7. Presley Smith, 17.63, $259; 8. Traci Nelson, 17.70, $173; 9. Brittney Barnett, 17.72, $130; 10. Kelby Eastman, 17.74, $86.
Riverton Breakaway
Riverton, Wyo., Aug. 1-2
Breakaway roping: 1. Coralee Spratt, 2.4, $1,390; 2. Martha Angelone, 2.5, $1,151; 3. Braylee Shepherd, 2.9, $911; 4. Wacey Day, 3.3, $671; 5. Tiffany Schieck, 3.5, $431; 6. Makenzi Smith, 3.6, $240.
Red Desert Roundup
Rock Springs, Wyo., July 29-30
All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright, $2,614, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: 1. Donny Proffit, 84, $1,272; 2. Keenan Hayes, 83.5, $964; 3. (tie) Jacek Frost and Tristan Hansen, 82, $578 each; 5. Mason Stuller, 79, $270; 6. Morgan Wilde, 77, $193.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Blake Brown and Ryan Nettle, 3.8, $1,470 each; 3. (tie) Chisum Docheff and Ty Everson, 4.0, $915 each; 5. Cole Trainor, 4.1, $499; 6. Blare Romsa, 4.5, $277.
Team roping: 1. Tanner James/Max Kuttler, 5.0, $1,371 each; 2. Rhett Anderson/Junior Zambrano, 5.2, $1,135; 3. Brian Winn/Matt Liston, 5.9, $898; 4. Peter Bennett/Brandt Ross, 6.9, $662; 5. Jake Jarvis/Taylor Winn, 7.2, $426; 6. Hagen Peterson/Dylin Ahlstrom, 9.6, $236.
Saddle bronc: 1. Shea Fournier, 86.5, $1,514; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 82, $1,147; 3. Statler Wright, 81.5, $826; 4. (tie) Garrett Uptain and Ryder Wright, 80, $436 each; 6. Wade Stansfield, 77, $229.
Tie-down roping: 1. Larell Fitzgerald, 9.6, $1,751; 2. Cooper Martin, 9.9, $1,449; 3. Chet Weitz, 10.0, $1,148; 4. Wyatt Uptain, 11.0, $846; 5. Justin Brinkerhoff, 11.1, $544; 6. Zack Ekstrom, 12.1, $302.
Barrel racing: 1. Margo Crowther, 17.31, $1,354; 2. Delaney Siebert, 17.41, $1,161; 3. Shawnee Williams, 17.50, $967; 4. Peyton Stepanoff, 17.51, $838; 5. Sharon Harrell, 17.61, $645; 6. (tie) Wenda Johnson and Italy Sheehan, 17.63, $451 each; 8. Taylor Johnson, 17.65, $258; 9. Ashley Castleberry, 17.69, $193; 10. Heidi Tillard, 17.72, $129.
Bull riding: * 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 93, $4,447; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Deadwood Days Of '76 Rodeo
Deadwood, S.D., July 27-30
All-around cowboy: Chet Weitz, $3,817, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Cole Franks, 88, $3,920; 2. (tie) Tim O'Connell, Cole Reiner, Rocker Steiner and Dean Thompson, 85, $1,895 each; 6. (tie) Chad Rutherford and Garrett Shadbolt, 84, $588 each; 8. (tie) Ty Breuer and Ty Pope, 83, $196 each.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. (tie) Nick Guy and Clayton Hass, 3.8, $2,515 each; 3. Quentin Wheeler, 4.0, $1,988; 4. (tie) Kalane Anders, Paul Melvin, Don Payne, Tyler Pearson and Kody Woodward, 4.1, $936 each. Second round: 1. Tyler Waguespack, 3.1, $2,690; 2. Stetson Jorgensen, 3.6, $2,339; 3. (tie) Blake Knowles, Cameron Morman and Tyler Pearson, 3.9, $1,813 each; 5. (tie) Trell Etbauer, Travis Munro and Skyler Woolls, 4.0, $1,111 each; 7. Shane Frey, 4.1, $585; 8. (tie) Caden Camp, Bridger Chambers, Jace Christiansen, Ty Erickson, Jake Fulton, Sterling Lambert, Mike McGinn and Don Payne, 4.2, $47 each. Average: 1. Tyler Pearson, 8.0 seconds on two head, $4,035; 2. Blake Knowles, 8.3, $3,509; 3. Jake Fulton, 8.5, $2,983; 4. Kalane Anders, 8.6, $2,456; 5. Skyler Woolls, 8.7, $1,930; 6. Gage Hesse, 8.8, $1,404; 7. Stetson Jorgensen, 8.9, $877; 8. (tie) Don Payne, Grady Payne and Caden Camp, 9.1, $117 each.
Team roping: First round: 1. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 4.2, $2,682 each; 2. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 4.4, $2,333; 3. (tie) Jake Clay/Billie Jack Saebens, Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves and Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.5, $1,633 each; 6. (tie) Pedro Egurrola/JC Flake and Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.6, $758 each; 8. Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell, 4.7, $233. Second round: 1. Shay Dixon Carroll/Evan Arnold, 4.0 seconds, $2,682 each; 2. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.1, $2,333; 3. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 4.4, $1,983; 4. (tie) Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham and Clay Ullery/Matt Zancanella, 4.5, $1,633 each; 5. Jake Clay/Billie Jack Saebens, 4.6, $1,283; 6. (tie) Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, Tyler Wade/Trey Yates and Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.7, $583 each. Average: 1. (tie) Jake Clay/Billie Jack Saebens and Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 9.1 seconds on two head, $3,761 each; 3. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 9.2, $2,974; 4. Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell, 9.6, $2,449; 5. Jaxson Tucker/Wyatt Cox, 10.0, $1,924; 6. Layne Carson/Dustin Harris, 11.1, $1,400; 7. Adam Rose/Cooper Freeman, 11.6, $875; 8. (tie) Ky Redstrom/Trevor Schnaufer and Chet Weitz/Jace Davis, 16.0, $175 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. CoBurn Bradshaw, 89, $4,907; 2. Wyatt Casper, 87, $3,762; 3. Ross Griffin, 86.5, $2,781; 4. Chase Brooks, 86, $1,799; 5. Sage Newman, 84.5, $1,145; 6. (tie) Ben Andersen, Taygen Schuelke and Q Taylor, 84, $654 each.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Chet Weitz, 8.5, $2,965; 2. Blake Ash, 8.7, $2,578; 3. (tie) Haven Meged and Lee Sivertsen, 8.9, $1,998 each; 5. (tie) Trevor Hale and Zack Jongbloed, 9.0, $1,225 each; 7. Wyatt Muggli, 9.1, $645; 8. (tie) Corbin Fisher, Macon Murphy and Stetson Vest, 9.2, $86 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Trevor Hale and Shad Mayfield, 7.5, $2,965 each; 2. (tie) Tuf Case Cooper and Ladd King, 7.9, $2,578 each; 3. Jeremiah Peek, 8.1, $2,192; 4. Brock Belkham, 8.3, $1,805; 5. Adam Gray, 8.6, $1,418; 6. Brushton Minton, 8.7, $1,031; 7. (tie) Blake Ash and Sy Felton, 8.8, $451 each. Average: 1. Blake Ash, 17.5 seconds on two head, $4,448; 2. Trevor Hale, 18.3, $3,867; 3. (tie) Haven Meged and Wyatt Muggli, 19.0, $2,997 each; 5. Tuf Case Cooper, 19.2, $2,127; 6. Chase Webster, 19.4, $1,547; 7. (tie) Adam Gray and Chet Weitz, 19.7, $677 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Margo Crowther, 17.35, $4,621; 2. Randi Holliday, 17.48, $3,697; 3. Stephanie Fryar, 17.52, $3,004; 4. Keyla Polizello Costa, 17.56, $2,311; 5. Traci Nelson, 17.64, $1,848; 6. Molly Otto, 17.65, $1,386; 7. Leslie Smalygo, 17.67, $1,155; 8. Lacinda Rose, 17.69, $1,040; 9. Jessica Routier, 17.74, $924; 10. Emma Charleston, 17.76, $809; 11. (tie) Stevi Hillman and Fonda Melby, 17.77, $635 each; 13. Sara Winkelman, 17.80, $462; 14. (tie) Michelle Alley and BryAnna Haluptzok, 17.82, $289 each.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Thomas Smith, 10.8, $1,691; 2. Reo Lohse, 11.6, $1,471; 3. John E. Bland, 11.7, $1,250; 4. Rocky Patterson, 11.9, $1,029; 5. Blake Deckard, 12.0, $809; 6. (tie) Mike Chase and Taylor Santos, 12.3, $478 each; 8. Ora Taton, 12.4, $147. Second round: 1. Chris Glover, 10.6, $1,691; 2. Dalton Walker, 10.8, $1,471; 3. JW Brown, 10.9, $1,250; 4. Tony Reina, 11.4, $1,029; 5. (tie) John E. Bland and Taylor Santos, 11.7, $699 each; 7. Cole Patterson, 12.0, $368; 8. Mike Chase, 12.2, $147. Third round: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 9.9, $1,691; 2. Garrett Hale, 10.3, $1,471; 3. Ryan Willberg, 10.8, $1,250; 4. Chad Mathis, 10.9, $1,029; 5. Tanner Stec, 11.0, $809; 6. Thomas Smith, 11.2, $588; 7. J. Tom Fisher, 11.3, $368; 8. Chet Herren, 11.5, $147. Average: 1. John E. Bland, 35.9 seconds on three head, $2,537; 2. Mike Chase, 38.1, $2,206; 3. Tony Reina, 40.7, $1,875; 4. Trey Wallace, 47.5, $1,544; 5. Reo Lohse, 57.8, $1,213; 6. Thomas Smith, 22.0 on two head, $882; 7. Rocky Patterson, 23.6, $551; 8. (tie) Taylor Santos and Dalton Walker, 24.0, $110 each.
Bull riding: 1. Tyler Bingham, 88.5, $4,653; 2. Trey Holston, 86.5, $3,567; 3. Coy Thorson, 85, $2,637; 4. (tie) Colton Kelly and Maverick Potter, 84.5, $1,396 each; 6. Dillon Micheel, 84, $776; 7. Mason Moody, 81.5, $620; 8. Canyon Bass, 80.5, $465.
