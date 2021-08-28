Gooding Pro Rodeo
Gooding, Idaho, Aug. 19-21
All-around cowboy: Rhen Richard, $3,741, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Chad Rutherford, 90, $4,230; 2. Tilden Hooper, 87, $3,243; 3. Jess Pope, 85.5, $2,397; 4. Garrett Shadbolt, 85, $1,551; 5. (tie) Cole Reiner and Leighton Berry, 84.5, $846 each; 7. (tie) Kash Wilson and Caleb Bennett, 83.5, $494 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Tyler Waguespack, 3.5, $4,251; 2. Jule Hazen, 3.6, $3,803; 3. (tie) Ty Erickson and Rowdy Parrott, 3.7, $3,132 each; 5. Tristan Martin, 3.8, $2,461; 6. (tie) Trever Nelson and J.D. Struxness, 3.9, $1,790 each; 8. Bubba Boots, 4.0, $1,119; 9. Payden McIntyre, 4.1, $671; 10. (tie) Hunter Cure, Cameron Morman and Don Payne, 4.2, $75 each.
Team roping: 1. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.1 seconds, $4,443 each; 2. (tie) Tyler Wade/Trey Yates and Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 4.2, $3,741 each; 4. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 4.3, $3,040; 5. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 4.4, $2,572; 6. Chaz Kananen/Colby Siddoway, 4.5, $2,104; 7. Rhett Anderson/Max Kuttler, 4.6, $1,637; 8. (tie) Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord and Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 4.8, $935 each; 10. Jaxson Tucker/Marty Yates, 4.9, $234.
Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Rusty Wright, and Kirk Thomson, 86.5 points, $3,986 each; 3. (tie) Lefty Holman, Layton Green and Cody DeMoss, 86, $1,755 each; 6. (tie) Ben Andersen and Allen Boore, 85, $677 each; 8. Jake Watson, 84, $451.
Tie-down roping: 1. Kincade Henry, 7.9, $5,403; 2. (tie) Dakota Felton and Richard Newton, 8.1, $4,550 each; 4. Ty Harris, 8.5, $3,697; 5. Justin Brinkerhoff, 8.8, $3,128; 6. Caleb Smidt, 8.9, $2,559; 7. Haven Meged, 9.0, $1,990; 8. Ryley Fontenot, 9.1, $1,422; 9. Wyatt Hunter, 9.3, $853; 10. Charlie Gibson, 9.5, $284.
Barrel racing: 1. Ivy Saebens, 16.89, $4,316; 2. Terri Wood Gates, 17.01, $3,453; 3. Amanda Welsh, 17.02, $2,806; 4. Stevi Hillman, 17.05, $2,158; 5. Jimmie Smith, 17.08, $1,727; 6. (tie) Jessi Fish and Macee McAllister, 17.13, $1,187 each; 8. Destri Devenport, 17.15, $971; 9. (tie) Katie Pascoe and Toria Madsen, 17.17, $809 each; 11. Paige Jones, 17.20, $647; 12. Nellie Miller, 17.21, $540; 13. Sissy Winn, 17.26, $432; 14. (tie) Jordon Briggs and Sue Smith, 17.27, $270 each.
Bull riding: 1. Trey Benton III, 88.5, $4,202; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 88, $3,221; 3. Roscoe Jarboe, 86.5, $2,381; 4. Ky Hamilton, 85.5, $1,541; 5. (tie) Creek Young and Laramie Mosley, 85, $840 each; 7. (tie) Justin Rickard and Shane Proctor, 84.5, $490 each.
Moses Lake Round-Up Rodeo
Moses Lake, Wash., Aug. 19-21
All-around cowboy: Rhen Richard, $4,315, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Orin Larsen, 88, $3,419; 2. Taylor Broussard, 79, $2,621; 3. Bill Tutor, 77.5, $1,938; 4. Bodee Lammers, 76, $1,254; 5. Trenten Montero, 75, $798; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Tanner Brunner and Laramie Warren, 3.4, $3,477 each; 3. Joe Nelson, 3.7, $2,898; 4. Jason Thomas, 3.9, $2,511; 5. Jesse Brown, 4.0, $2,125; 6. Gavin Soileau, 4.1, $1,739; 7. Hunter Cure, 4.2, $1,352; 8. Sam Goings, 4.4, $966; 9. (tie) Riley Duvall and Bubba Boots, 4.5, $386 each.
Team roping: 1. (tie) Britt Smith/Jake Smith and Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 4.6, $4,315 each; 3. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 5.0, $3,596; 4. Derrick Begay/Cory Petska, 5.1, $3,116; 5. Tate Kirchenschlager/Cole Davison, 5.2, $2,637; 6. Jack Graham/Calgary Smith, 5.6, $2,157; 7. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 6.4, $1,678; 8. Cory Kidd V/Ryan Motes, 7.2, $1,199; 9. Chuck Henderson/Larry Gleave, 8.7, $719; 10. Steven Duby/Andy Carlson, 9.3, $240.
Saddle bronc: 1. Dawson Hay, 87, $4,258; 2. (tie) Leon Fountain and Layton Green, 85.5, $2,839 each; 4. Zeke Thurston, 84.5, $1,561; 5. Logan Cook, 84, $994; 6. Jarrod Hammons, 83, $710; 7. (tie) Taos Muncy and Kobyn Williams, 82.5, $497 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Ty Harris and Hunter Herrin, 7.8, $4,991 each; 3. Cory Solomon, 8.0, $4,160; 4. (tie) Adam Gray and Jordan Tye, 8.1, $3,328 each; 6. (tie) Lane Livingston and Bo Pickett, 8.2, $2,218 each; 8. (tie) Stetson Vest and Justin Smith, 8.3, $1,109 each; 10. Michael Pederson, 8.5, $277.
Barrel racing: 1. Molly Otto, 16.93 seconds, $4,106; 2. Lisa Lockhart, 16.94, $3,285; 3. Ivy Saebens, 16.95, $2,669; 4. Rachelle Riggers, 17.01, $2,053; 5. Stephanie Fryar, 17.08, $1,642; 6. Kelly Bruner, 17.21, $1,232; 7. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.27, $1,026; 8. Jessi Fish, 17.29, $924; 9. Jimmie Smith, 17.30, $821; 10. (tie) Sidney Forrest and Jolene Hoburg, 17.32, $667 each; 12. Lexie Goss, 17.46, $513; 13. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.48, $411; 14. Lindsey Brash, 17.50, $308; 15. Codi Fuller, 17.51, $205.
Bull riding: 1. Josh Frost, 90, $6,532; 2. (tie) Boudreaux Campbell and Billy Quillan, 88.5, $4,355 each; 4. Wyatt Covington, 88, $2,395; 5. Trevor Reiste, 87.5, $1,524; 6. Jeff Askey, 87, $1,089; 7. Clayton Sellars, 84, $871; 8. Derek Kolbaba, 80, $653.
Kitsap Stampede
Bremerton, Wash., Aug. 25-27
All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright, $6,189, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: 1. Clayton Biglow, 90, $4,265; 2. Jess Pope, 85, $3,270; 3. Seth Hardwick, 84, $2,417; 4. (tie) Orin Larsen and Tilden Hooper, 83.5, $1,280 each; 6. (tie) Mason Clements, Tanner Aus, Kody Lamb and Caleb Bennett, 82, $427 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Tanner Brunner, 3.6, $4,090; 2. Rowdy Parrott, 3.7, $3,659; 3. (tie) Payden McIntyre, Scott Guenthner and Clayton Hass, 3.9, $2,798 each; 6. (tie) Riley Duvall and Eli Lord, 4.0, $1,722 each; 8. (tie) Jesse Brown, Cody Cabral and Curtis Cassidy, 4.1, $646 each.
Team roping: 1. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 4.1, $4,473 each; 2. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira and Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 4.4, $3,767 each; 4. Jake Stanley/Bucky Campbell, 4.5, $3,061; 5. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.6, $2,590; 6. (tie) Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, John Gaona/Trevor Nowlin, Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler and Jordan Tye/Jason Minor, 4.7, $1,413 each; 10. (tie) Levi Simpson/Tyler Worley and Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 4.9, $118 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. Kirk Thomson, 88.5, $4,004; 2. Wade Sundell, 87.5, $3,070; 3. Stetson Dell Wright, 86.5, $2,269; 4. (tie) Kolby Wanchuk and Jake Finlay, 85, $1,201 each; 6. Ross Griffin, 84.5, $667; 7. Colt Gordon, 83, $534; 8. Jake Clark, 82.5, $400.
Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Taylor Santos and Paden Bray, 8.2, $4,526 each; 3. J.D. McCuistion, 8.4, $3,772; 4. (tie) Andrew Burks, Macon Murphy and Marcos Costa, 8.7, $2,766 each; 7. Justin Smith, 8.8, $1,760; 8. Cody Craig, 8.9, $1,257; 9. Quade Hiatt, 9.2, $754; 10. Stetson Vest, 9.7, $251.
Barrel racing: 1. Dona Kay Rule, 16.92, $3,682; 2. (tie) Stevi Hillman and Destri Devenport, 16.99, $2,669 each; 4. (tie) Brittney Barnett and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.09, $1,657 each; 6. Nellie Miller, 17.10, $1,105; 7. Sidney Forrest, 17.12, $920; 8. Rachelle Riggers, 17.15, $828; 9. Sissy Winn, 17.18, $736; 10. (tie) Jolene Hoburg and Jill Wilson, 17.22, $598 each; 12. Jordon Briggs, 17.23, $460; 13. Tarryn Lee, 17.26, $368; 14. Molly Otto, 17.29, $276; 15. Katie Halbert, 17.33, $184.
Bull riding: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 88.5, $3,920; 2. Jordan Spears, 87.5, $3,005; 3. Trevor Reiste, 87, $2,221; 4. (tie) Billy Quillan and Shad Winn, 86, $1,176 each; 6. Jeff Askey, 85, $653; 7. (tie) Sage Kimzey and Parker Breding, 84, $457 each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.