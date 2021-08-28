Gooding Pro Rodeo

Gooding, Idaho, Aug. 19-21

All-around cowboy: Rhen Richard, $3,741, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Chad Rutherford, 90, $4,230; 2. Tilden Hooper, 87, $3,243; 3. Jess Pope, 85.5, $2,397; 4. Garrett Shadbolt, 85, $1,551; 5. (tie) Cole Reiner and Leighton Berry, 84.5, $846 each; 7. (tie) Kash Wilson and Caleb Bennett, 83.5, $494 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Tyler Waguespack, 3.5, $4,251; 2. Jule Hazen, 3.6, $3,803; 3. (tie) Ty Erickson and Rowdy Parrott, 3.7, $3,132 each; 5. Tristan Martin, 3.8, $2,461; 6. (tie) Trever Nelson and J.D. Struxness, 3.9, $1,790 each; 8. Bubba Boots, 4.0, $1,119; 9. Payden McIntyre, 4.1, $671; 10. (tie) Hunter Cure, Cameron Morman and Don Payne, 4.2, $75 each.

Team roping: 1. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.1 seconds, $4,443 each; 2. (tie) Tyler Wade/Trey Yates and Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 4.2, $3,741 each; 4. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 4.3, $3,040; 5. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 4.4, $2,572; 6. Chaz Kananen/Colby Siddoway, 4.5, $2,104; 7. Rhett Anderson/Max Kuttler, 4.6, $1,637; 8. (tie) Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord and Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 4.8, $935 each; 10. Jaxson Tucker/Marty Yates, 4.9, $234.

Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Rusty Wright, and Kirk Thomson, 86.5 points, $3,986 each; 3. (tie) Lefty Holman, Layton Green and Cody DeMoss, 86, $1,755 each; 6. (tie) Ben Andersen and Allen Boore, 85, $677 each; 8. Jake Watson, 84, $451.

Tie-down roping: 1. Kincade Henry, 7.9, $5,403; 2. (tie) Dakota Felton and Richard Newton, 8.1, $4,550 each; 4. Ty Harris, 8.5, $3,697; 5. Justin Brinkerhoff, 8.8, $3,128; 6. Caleb Smidt, 8.9, $2,559; 7. Haven Meged, 9.0, $1,990; 8. Ryley Fontenot, 9.1, $1,422; 9. Wyatt Hunter, 9.3, $853; 10. Charlie Gibson, 9.5, $284.

Barrel racing: 1. Ivy Saebens, 16.89, $4,316; 2. Terri Wood Gates, 17.01, $3,453; 3. Amanda Welsh, 17.02, $2,806; 4. Stevi Hillman, 17.05, $2,158; 5. Jimmie Smith, 17.08, $1,727; 6. (tie) Jessi Fish and Macee McAllister, 17.13, $1,187 each; 8. Destri Devenport, 17.15, $971; 9. (tie) Katie Pascoe and Toria Madsen, 17.17, $809 each; 11. Paige Jones, 17.20, $647; 12. Nellie Miller, 17.21, $540; 13. Sissy Winn, 17.26, $432; 14. (tie) Jordon Briggs and Sue Smith, 17.27, $270 each.

Bull riding: 1. Trey Benton III, 88.5, $4,202; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 88, $3,221; 3. Roscoe Jarboe, 86.5, $2,381; 4. Ky Hamilton, 85.5, $1,541; 5. (tie) Creek Young and Laramie Mosley, 85, $840 each; 7. (tie) Justin Rickard and Shane Proctor, 84.5, $490 each.

Moses Lake Round-Up Rodeo

Moses Lake, Wash., Aug. 19-21

All-around cowboy: Rhen Richard, $4,315, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Orin Larsen, 88, $3,419; 2. Taylor Broussard, 79, $2,621; 3. Bill Tutor, 77.5, $1,938; 4. Bodee Lammers, 76, $1,254; 5. Trenten Montero, 75, $798; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Tanner Brunner and Laramie Warren, 3.4, $3,477 each; 3. Joe Nelson, 3.7, $2,898; 4. Jason Thomas, 3.9, $2,511; 5. Jesse Brown, 4.0, $2,125; 6. Gavin Soileau, 4.1, $1,739; 7. Hunter Cure, 4.2, $1,352; 8. Sam Goings, 4.4, $966; 9. (tie) Riley Duvall and Bubba Boots, 4.5, $386 each.

Team roping: 1. (tie) Britt Smith/Jake Smith and Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 4.6, $4,315 each; 3. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 5.0, $3,596; 4. Derrick Begay/Cory Petska, 5.1, $3,116; 5. Tate Kirchenschlager/Cole Davison, 5.2, $2,637; 6. Jack Graham/Calgary Smith, 5.6, $2,157; 7. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 6.4, $1,678; 8. Cory Kidd V/Ryan Motes, 7.2, $1,199; 9. Chuck Henderson/Larry Gleave, 8.7, $719; 10. Steven Duby/Andy Carlson, 9.3, $240.

Saddle bronc: 1. Dawson Hay, 87, $4,258; 2. (tie) Leon Fountain and Layton Green, 85.5, $2,839 each; 4. Zeke Thurston, 84.5, $1,561; 5. Logan Cook, 84, $994; 6. Jarrod Hammons, 83, $710; 7. (tie) Taos Muncy and Kobyn Williams, 82.5, $497 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Ty Harris and Hunter Herrin, 7.8, $4,991 each; 3. Cory Solomon, 8.0, $4,160; 4. (tie) Adam Gray and Jordan Tye, 8.1, $3,328 each; 6. (tie) Lane Livingston and Bo Pickett, 8.2, $2,218 each; 8. (tie) Stetson Vest and Justin Smith, 8.3, $1,109 each; 10. Michael Pederson, 8.5, $277.

Barrel racing: 1. Molly Otto, 16.93 seconds, $4,106; 2. Lisa Lockhart, 16.94, $3,285; 3. Ivy Saebens, 16.95, $2,669; 4. Rachelle Riggers, 17.01, $2,053; 5. Stephanie Fryar, 17.08, $1,642; 6. Kelly Bruner, 17.21, $1,232; 7. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.27, $1,026; 8. Jessi Fish, 17.29, $924; 9. Jimmie Smith, 17.30, $821; 10. (tie) Sidney Forrest and Jolene Hoburg, 17.32, $667 each; 12. Lexie Goss, 17.46, $513; 13. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.48, $411; 14. Lindsey Brash, 17.50, $308; 15. Codi Fuller, 17.51, $205.

Bull riding: 1. Josh Frost, 90, $6,532; 2. (tie) Boudreaux Campbell and Billy Quillan, 88.5, $4,355 each; 4. Wyatt Covington, 88, $2,395; 5. Trevor Reiste, 87.5, $1,524; 6. Jeff Askey, 87, $1,089; 7. Clayton Sellars, 84, $871; 8. Derek Kolbaba, 80, $653.

Kitsap Stampede

Bremerton, Wash., Aug. 25-27

All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright, $6,189, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Bareback: 1. Clayton Biglow, 90, $4,265; 2. Jess Pope, 85, $3,270; 3. Seth Hardwick, 84, $2,417; 4. (tie) Orin Larsen and Tilden Hooper, 83.5, $1,280 each; 6. (tie) Mason Clements, Tanner Aus, Kody Lamb and Caleb Bennett, 82, $427 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Tanner Brunner, 3.6, $4,090; 2. Rowdy Parrott, 3.7, $3,659; 3. (tie) Payden McIntyre, Scott Guenthner and Clayton Hass, 3.9, $2,798 each; 6. (tie) Riley Duvall and Eli Lord, 4.0, $1,722 each; 8. (tie) Jesse Brown, Cody Cabral and Curtis Cassidy, 4.1, $646 each.

Team roping: 1. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 4.1, $4,473 each; 2. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira and Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 4.4, $3,767 each; 4. Jake Stanley/Bucky Campbell, 4.5, $3,061; 5. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.6, $2,590; 6. (tie) Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, John Gaona/Trevor Nowlin, Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler and Jordan Tye/Jason Minor, 4.7, $1,413 each; 10. (tie) Levi Simpson/Tyler Worley and Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 4.9, $118 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. Kirk Thomson, 88.5, $4,004; 2. Wade Sundell, 87.5, $3,070; 3. Stetson Dell Wright, 86.5, $2,269; 4. (tie) Kolby Wanchuk and Jake Finlay, 85, $1,201 each; 6. Ross Griffin, 84.5, $667; 7. Colt Gordon, 83, $534; 8. Jake Clark, 82.5, $400.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Taylor Santos and Paden Bray, 8.2, $4,526 each; 3. J.D. McCuistion, 8.4, $3,772; 4. (tie) Andrew Burks, Macon Murphy and Marcos Costa, 8.7, $2,766 each; 7. Justin Smith, 8.8, $1,760; 8. Cody Craig, 8.9, $1,257; 9. Quade Hiatt, 9.2, $754; 10. Stetson Vest, 9.7, $251.

Barrel racing: 1. Dona Kay Rule, 16.92, $3,682; 2. (tie) Stevi Hillman and Destri Devenport, 16.99, $2,669 each; 4. (tie) Brittney Barnett and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.09, $1,657 each; 6. Nellie Miller, 17.10, $1,105; 7. Sidney Forrest, 17.12, $920; 8. Rachelle Riggers, 17.15, $828; 9. Sissy Winn, 17.18, $736; 10. (tie) Jolene Hoburg and Jill Wilson, 17.22, $598 each; 12. Jordon Briggs, 17.23, $460; 13. Tarryn Lee, 17.26, $368; 14. Molly Otto, 17.29, $276; 15. Katie Halbert, 17.33, $184.

Bull riding: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 88.5, $3,920; 2. Jordan Spears, 87.5, $3,005; 3. Trevor Reiste, 87, $2,221; 4. (tie) Billy Quillan and Shad Winn, 86, $1,176 each; 6. Jeff Askey, 85, $653; 7. (tie) Sage Kimzey and Parker Breding, 84, $457 each.

