PRCA world standings

Top 15

All-around: 1 Tuf Cooper Decatur TX $87,533.83; 2 Clay Smith Broken Bow OK $77,385.94; 3 Stetson Wright Milford UT $57,878.75; 4 Eli Lord Sturgis SD $35,037.70; 5 Trevor Brazile Decatur TX $32,705.95; 6 Zack Jongbloed Iowa LA $26,948.93; 7 Thomas Smith Barnsdall OK $24,747.26; 8 Laramie Allen Llano TX $15,885.12; 9 Marcus Theriot Poplarville MS $15,218.23; 10 Rhen Richard Roosevelt UT $13,554.68; 11 Bart Brunson Terry MS $13,433.44; 12 Maverick Harper Iowa LA $11,917.04; 13 Blake Deckard Henryetta OK $11,819.44; 14 Luke Gee Stanford MT $11,188.17; 15 Caleb McMillan Soap Lake WA $9,256.11.

Bareback: 1 Tim O'Connell Zwingle IA $106,035.27; 2 Kaycee Feild Genola UT $79,026.48; 3 Jamie Howlett Rapid City SD $64,453.15; 4 Tilden Hooper Carthage TX $57,236.91; 5 Clayton Biglow Clements CA $56,926.35; 6 Orin Larsen Inglis MB $55,181.15; 7 Mason Clements Draper UT $52,361.89; 8 Tanner Aus Granite Falls MN $51,514.04; 9 Leighton Berry Weatherford TX $50,334.95; 10 Richmond Champion The Woodlands TX $46,683.03; 11 Ty Breuer Mandan ND $41,815.48; 12 Jake Brown Cleveland TX $38,300.42; 13 Jesse Pope Marshall MO $36,991.42; 14 Cole Reiner Kaycee WY $31,846.94; 15 Winn Ratliff Leesville LA $30,864.12.

Steer wrestling: 1 Matt Reeves Cross Plains TX $85,362.21; 2 Tyler Waguespack Gonzales LA $51,163.78; 3 Jacob Talley Keatchie LA $47,471.00; 4 Dakota Eldridge Elko NV $43,909.28; 5 Stetson Jorgensen Blackfoot ID $43,342.88; 6 Curtis Cassidy Donalda AB $42,508.54; 7 Jacob Edler State Center IA $42,097.13; 8 Jace Melvin Fort Pierre SD $40,491.09; 9 Blake Knowles Heppner OR $37,651.85; 10 Tanner Brunner Ramona KS $35,099.31; 11 Bridger Anderson Carrington ND $34,608.24; 12 Will Lummus Byhalia MS $34,001.41; 13 Dirk Tavenner Rigby ID $33,374.70; 14 Shayde Etherton Borden IN $32,386.23; 15 Jule Hazen Ashland KS $31,598.03.

Team roping (headers): 1 Luke Brown Rock Hill SC $83,169.09; 2 Clay Smith Broken Bow OK $67,357.43; 3 Colby Lovell Madisonville TX $60,277.73; 4 Dustin Egusquiza Marianna FL $60,170.67; 5 Cody Snow Los Olivos CA $60,134.61; 6 Charly Crawford Stephenville TX $54,626.27; 7 Clay Tryan Billings MT $47,500.30; 8 Erich Rogers Round Rock AZ $46,605.41; 9 Andrew Ward Edmond OK $44,409.53; 10 Levi Simpson Ponoka AB $42,859.29; 11 Kolton Schmidt Barrhead AB $42,084.47; 12 Nelson Wyatt Clanton AL $41,672.61; 13 Chad Masters Cedar Hill TN $41,049.98; 14 Jeff Flenniken Caldwell ID $40,791.56; 15 Matt Sherwood Pima AZ $40,598.72.

Team roping (heelers): 1 Jade Corkill Fallon NV $67,357.43; 2 Joseph Harrison Marietta OK $65,151.80; 3 Logan Medlin Tatum NM $54,017.84; 4 Jake Long Coffeyville KS $53,098.16; 5 Travis Graves Jay OK $52,508.64; 6 Paul Eaves Lonedell MO $50,928.13; 7 Shay Dixon Carroll La Junta CO $48,728.95; 8 Junior Nogueira Presidente Prudente SP $48,699.52; 9 Paden Bray Stephenville TX $46,605.41; 10 Buddy Hawkins II Columbus KS $44,409.53; 11 Levi Lord Sturgis SD $42,871.11; 12 Tyler Worley Berryville AR $42,537.90; 13 Hunter Koch Vernon TX $42,084.47; 14 Wesley Thorp Throckmorton TX $41,049.98; 15 Chase Tryan Helena MT $37,831.78.

Saddle bronc: 1 Wyatt Casper Pampa TX $143,914.08; 2 Ryder Wright Beaver UT $100,680.57; 3 Brody Cress Hillsdale WY $84,945.68; 4 Shorty Garrett Eagle Butte SD $75,016.18; 5 Allen Boore Axtell UT $70,228.21; 6 Cole Elshere Faith SD $53,360.91; 7 Sterling Crawley Huntsville TX $51,608.38; 8 Zeke Thurston Big Valley AB $45,829.13; 9 Jacobs Crawley Stephenville TX $43,524.37; 10 Rusty Wright Milford UT $41,339.49; 11 Chase Brooks Deer Lodge MT $40,965.59; 12 Isaac Diaz Desdemona TX $40,877.22; 13 Lefty Holman Visalia CA $40,027.82; 14 Dawson Hay Wildwood AB $36,830.70; 15 Taos Muncy Corona NM $35,927.68.

Tie-down roping: 1 Shad Mayfield Clovis NM $151,364.18; 2 Tuf Cooper Decatur TX $60,497.37; 3 Haven Meged Miles City MT $58,435.10; 4 Ty Harris San Angelo TX $56,694.17; 5 Shane Hanchey Sulphur LA $52,299.09; 6 Marty Yates Stephenville TX $51,997.69; 7 Timber Moore Aubrey TX $50,655.13; 8 Caleb Smidt Bellville TX $45,959.89; 9 Westyn Hughes Caldwell TX $45,590.49; 10 Tyler Milligan Pawhuska OK $44,727.57; 11 Ryan Jarrett Comanche OK $44,538.59; 12 Caddo Lewallen Morrison OK $43,031.68; 13 Cory Solomon Prairie View TX $42,368.17; 14 Adam Gray Seymour TX $42,003.12; 15 Hunter Herrin Apache OK $41,675.94.

Steer roping: 1 Scott Snedecor Fredericksburg TX $51,578.77; 2 Cole Patterson Pratt KS $46,897.04; 3 Trevor Brazile Decatur TX $46,522.82; 4 Vin Fisher Jr. Andrews TX $46,314.85; 5 Landon McClaugherty Tilden TX $40,255.56; 6 Billy Good Wynnewood OK $35,971.56; 7 Tuf Cooper Decatur TX $34,247.62; 8 Thomas Smith Barnsdall OK $31,311.14; 9 J. Tom Fisher Andrews TX $27,769.13; 10 Garrett Hale Snyder TX $27,440.14; 11 Rocky Patterson Pratt KS $26,373.22; 12 Jess Tierney Hermosa SD $24,068.49; 13 Chet Herren Pawhuska OK $24,056.61; 14 Roger Branch Wellston OK $23,869.55; 15 Cody Lee Gatesville TX $23,346.86.

Bull riding: 1 Boudreaux Campbell Crockett TX $83,079.34; 2 Sage Kimzey Strong City OK $82,264.35; 3 Ky Hamilton Mackay QL $79,822.76; 4 Dustin Boquet Bourg LA $72,532.76; 5 Brady Portenier Caldwell ID $59,155.45; 6 Tyler Bingham Honeyville UT $54,744.01; 7 Trevor Kastner Roff OK $54,578.56; 8 Jeff Askey Athens TX $53,832.71; 9 Levi Gray Dairy OR $48,109.25; 10 Ty Wallace Collbran CO $47,928.39; 11 Denton Fugate Niangua MO $46,125.07; 12 Parker McCown Montgomery TX $46,093.79; 13 Roscoe Jarboe New Plymouth ID $44,788.09; 14 Colten Fritzlan Rifle CO $42,923.46; 15 Ruger Piva Challis ID $42,488.77.

WPRA Barrel racing: 1 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi Lampasas, TX $80,553.34; 2 Hailey Kinsel Cotulla, TX $69,438.93; 3 Jimmie Smith McDade, TX $63,637.36; 4 Jill Wilson Snyder, TX $52,572.59; 5 Stevi Hillman Weatherford, TX $50,167.73; 6 Dona Kay Rule Minco, OK $49,763.44; 7 Shelley Morgan Eustace, TX $49,498.01; 8 Jessica Routier Buffalo, SD $47,652.53; 9 Cheyenne Wimberley (G) Stephenville, TX $43,355.12; 10 Tiany Schuster Krum, TX $41,642.83; 11 Lisa Lockhart Oelrichs, SD $38,378.51; 12 Emily Miller Weatherford, OK $36,735.06; 13 Wenda Johnson Pawhuska, OK $35,866.53; 14 Ivy Hurst Springer, OK $35,794.29; 15 Brittney Barnett Stephenville, TX $34,668.39.

