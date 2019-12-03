PRCA/WPRA
Top 15 Standings
Note: The first performance of the National Finals Rodeo is Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas at 7:45 p.m. Ten performances follow at 7:45 p.m. nightly with the final performance on Saturday, Dec. 14. The Top 15 contestants in bareback, steer wrestling, team roping (headers and heelers), saddle bronc, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding qualify to compete at the NFR based on money won during the regular season according to prorodeo.com.
All-around: 1 Stetson Wright Milford UT $182,999.49; 2 Clay Smith Broken Bow OK $161,363.88; 3 Tuf Cooper Decatur TX $159,755.56; 4 Caleb Smidt Bellville TX $145,189.73; 5 Trevor Brazile Decatur TX $129,753.65; 6 Landon McClaugherty Tilden TX $112,119.43; 7 Steven Dent Mullen NE $101,577.32; 8 Rhen Richard Roosevelt UT $94,653.08; 9 Josh Frost Randlett UT $82,731.63; 10 Tanner Green Cotulla TX $72,713.57; 11 Daylon Swearingen Rochelle GA $70,919.89; 12 Clayton Hass Weatherford TX $65,387.62; 13 Cody Doescher Webbers Falls OK $62,882.64; 14 Thomas Smith Barnsdall OK $57,190.21; 15 Eli Lord Sturgis SD $56,378.06.
Bareback: 1 Clayton Biglow Clements CA $181,952.17; 2 Kaycee Feild Genola UT $176,205.08; 3 Orin Larsen Inglis MB $173,442.41; 4 Tilden Hooper Carthage TX $137,559.20; 5 Richmond Champion The Woodlands TX $130,828.93; 6 Tim O'Connell Zwingle IA $113,168.31; 7 Caleb Bennett Corvallis MT $110,972.66; 8 Clint Laye Cadogan AB $107,954.05; 9 Jake Brown Cleveland TX $95,068.43; 10 Steven Dent Mullen NE $93,798.82; 11 Austin Foss Terrebonne OR $92,895.14; 12 Ty Breuer Mandan ND $88,699.34; 13 Tanner Aus Granite Falls MN $81,594.86; 14 Trenten Montero Winnemucca NV $80,757.11; 15 Taylor Broussard Estherwood LA $79,270.92.
Steer wrestling: 1 Ty Erickson Helena MT $146,080.84; 2 Hunter Cure Holliday TX $104,567.84; 3 Scott Guenthner Provost AB $102,750.45; 4 Tyler Waguespack Gonzales LA $97,130.32; 5 Stetson Jorgensen Blackfoot ID $90,219.96; 6 Will Lummus Byhalia MS $86,395.07; 7 Riley Duvall Checotah OK $85,963.13; 8 Kyle Irwin Robertsdale AL $83,471.97; 9 Tyler Pearson Louisville MS $83,109.48; 10 J.D. Struxness Milan MN $82,829.30; 11 Dakota Eldridge Elko NV $81,103.11; 12 Matt Reeves Cross Plains TX $79,490.22; 13 Bridger Chambers Stevensville MT $79,028.26; 14 Cameron Morman Glen Ullin ND $76,703.99; 15 Tanner Brunner Ramona KS $74,950.31.
Team roping (headers): 1 Clay Smith Broken Bow OK $150,512.22; 2 Kaleb Driggers Hoboken GA $118,455.30; 3 Coleman Proctor Pryor OK $104,318.34; 4 Clay Tryan Billings MT $103,164.76; 5 Ty Blasingame Casper WY $101,489.65; 6 Riley Minor Ellensburg WA $97,648.95; 7 Chad Masters Cedar Hill TN $95,528.72; 8 Cody Snow Los Olivos CA $95,053.52; 9 Brenten Hall Jay OK $88,926.57; 10 Luke Brown Rock hill SC $84,939.19; 11 Matt Sherwood Pima AZ $76,204.07; 12 Tate Kirchenschlager Yuma CO $75,737.64; 13 Erich Rogers Round Rock AZ $73,999.00; 14 Tyler Wade Terrell TX $73,394.24; 15 Jake Cooper Monument NM $73,190.95.
Team roping (heelers): 1 Junior Nogueira Lipan TX $115,774.66; 2 Ryan Motes Weatherford TX $109,166.08; 3 Jade Corkill Fallon NV $108,637.93; 4 Jake Long Coffeyville KS $106,896.49; 5 Travis Graves Jay OK $103,164.76; 6 Kyle Lockett Visalia CA $98,729.83; 7 Joseph Harrison Marietta OK $98,277.59; 8 Brady Minor Ellensburg WA $97,648.95; 9 Paul Eaves lonedell MO $89,446.54; 10 Wesley Thorp Throckmorton TX $87,295.99; 11 Chase Tryan Helena MT $86,345.09; 12 Hunter Koch Vernon TX $84,307.07; 13 Caleb Anderson Mocksville NC $72,389.60; 14 Cole Davison Stephenville TX $71,909.31; 15 Tyler Worley Berryville AR $71,190.21.
Saddle bronc: 1 Ryder Wright Beaver UT $224,488.39; 2 Zeke Thurston Big Valley AB $176,991.47; 3 Jacobs Crawley Boerne TX $121,011.90; 4 Spencer Wright Milford UT $120,104.68; 5 Rusty Wright Milford UT $118,191.87; 6 Chase Brooks Deer Lodge MT $116,283.23; 7 Sterling Crawley Stephenville TX $114,427.40; 8 Jake Watson Hudsons Hope BC $108,790.84; 9 Brody Cress Hillsdale WY $105,871.86; 10 Dawson Hay Wildwood AB $100,311.35; 11 Mitch Pollock Winnemucca NV $99,542.24; 12 Bradley Harter Loranger LA $99,351.01; 13 Jesse Wright Milford UT $96,505.48; 14 Colt Gordon Comanche OK $91,070.51; 15 JJ Elshere Hereford SD $90,811.49.
Tie-down roping: 1 Caleb Smidt Bellville TX $131,899.95; 2 Haven Meged Miles City MT $119,878.84; 3 Tyson Durfey Brock TX $112,878.31; 4 Tuf Cooper Decatur TX $105,592.44; 5 Shane Hanchey Sulphur LA $102,196.92; 6 Taylor Santos Creston CA $101,407.09; 7 Marty Yates Stephenville TX $101,315.72; 8 Riley Pruitt Gering NE $99,535.21; 9 Michael Otero Weatherford TX $97,693.49; 10 Ty Harris San Angelo TX $97,649.45; 11 Tyler Milligan Pawhuska OK $97,474.03; 12 Adam Gray Seymour TX $92,172.98; 13 Shad Mayfield Clovis NM $90,420.93; 14 Rhen Richard Roosevelt UT $88,660.86; 15 Cooper Martin Alma KS $86,260.06.
Barrel racing: 1 Nellie Miller Cottonwood, CA $154,610.50; 2 Hailey Kinsel Cotulla, TX $148,866.64; 3 Lisa Lockhart Oelrichs, SD $146,351.65; 4 Shali Lord Lamar, CO $111,775.59; 5 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi Lampasas, TX $105,503.40; 6 Stevi Hillman Weatherford, TX $105,334.82; 7 Emily Miller Weatherford, OK $98,144.73; 8 Jessica Routier Buffalo, SD $96,581.90; 9 Dona Kay Rule Minco, OK $96,507.49; 10 Ericka Nelson Century, FL $93,433.24; 11 Ivy Conrado-Saebens Hudson, CO $93,269.24; 12 Amberleigh Moore Salem, OR $93,059.22; 13 Jennifer Sharp Richards, TX $91,754.45; 14 Cheyenne Wimberley (G) Stephenville, TX $90,360.85; 15 Lacinda Rose Willard, MO $88,935.85.
Bull riding: 1 Sage Kimzey Strong City OK $245,437.78; 2 Stetson Wright Milford UT $152,421.60; 3 Trevor Kastner Roff OK $149,100.17; 4 Clayton Sellars Fruitland Park FL $129,190.89; 5 Tyler Bingham Honeyville UT $127,527.01; 6 Boudreaux Campbell Crockett TX $126,771.22; 7 Garrett Smith Rexburg ID $123,974.56; 8 Trey Benton III Rock Island TX $122,276.73; 9 Jordan Spears Redding CA $121,548.44; 10 Josh Frost Randlett UT $119,560.67; 11 Jordan Hansen Ponoka AB $114,747.21; 12 Koby Radley Montpelier LA $114,554.21; 13 Jeff Askey Athens TX $113,694.46; 14 Daylon Swearingen Rochelle GA $111,837.17; 15 Trey Kimzey Strong City OK $108,160.37.
