PRCA
Yellowstone River Roundup
at MontanaFair, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Final results
All-around cowboy: Connor Murnion, $811, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: 1. Lane McGehee, 85.5, $2,191; 2. Jess Pope, 85, $1,680; 3. Tristan Hansen, 82.5, $1,242; 4. Garrett Shadbolt, 81.5, $803; 5. Richmond Champion, 81, $511; 6. (tie) Dalton May and Kody Lamb, 77, $329 each; 8. Jacob Raine, 74, $219.
Steer wrestling: 1. Timmy Sparing, 3.8 seconds, $2,757; 2. Scott Guenthner, 3.9, $2,397; 3. Dalton Massey, 4.2, $2,037; 4. (tie) Will Lummus and Bode Scott, 4.3, $1,498 each; 6. Ty Erickson, 4.4, $959; 7. Newt Novich, 4.6, $599; 8. (tie) Cameron Morman and Eli Lord, 4.8, $120 each.
Team roping: 1. (tie) Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan and Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich, 4.5 seconds, $3,075 each; 3. Hayes Smith/Justin Davis, 4.7, $2,563; 4. (tie) Cody Tew/Trae Smith and Blake Hirdes/Dalton Pearce, 4.8, $2,050 each; 6. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.9, $1,538; 7. (tie) Rope Three Irons/Colten Fisher and Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, 5.0, $1,025 each; 9. Clay Ullery/Matt Zancanella, 5.4, $513; 10. Daniel Vanek/Landon Williams, 5.8, $171.
Saddle bronc: 1. Tanner Butner, 84, $2,597; 2. Chase Brooks, 80, $1,991; 3. Cole Elshere, 79, $1,472; 4. Parker Kempfer, 78.5, $952; 5. Jade Blackwell, 78, $606; 6. Houston Brown, 77, $433; 7. (tie) Jake Foster, Kolby Wanchuk and Connor Murnion, 76, $202 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Macon Murphy, 7.0 seconds, $2,590; 2. Caleb Smidt, 7.2, $2,317; 3. Jake Pratt, 7.5, $2,045; 4. John Douch, 7.6, $1,772; 5. Logan Vick, 7.8, $1,499; 6. (tie) Haven Meged and Blane Cox, 7.9, $1,090 each; 8. (tie) Shay Keller and Bryce Bott, 8.3, $545 each; 10. Ace Slone, 8.4, $136.
Barrel racing: 1. Maggie Poloncic, 14.22, $2,643; 2. Tammy Carpenter, 14.66, $2,247; 3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.75, $1,850; 4. Megan Champion, 14.76, $1,586; 5. Shali Lord, 14.82, $1,322; 6. Cierra Erickson, 14.83, $925; 7. Ashley Day, 14.84, $661; 8. (tie) Heather Crowley and Lisa Lockhart, 14.86, $496 each; 10. Cassie de Yong, 14.89, $396; 11. Tayla Moeykens, 14.91, $330; 12. Valee Miller, 15.02, $264.
Bull riding: 1. Sage Kimzey, 90, $2,609; 2. Parker Breding, 85.5, $2,000; 3. Braden Richardson, 84, $1,478; 4. Garrett Uptain, 81.5, $956; 5. Connor Murnion, 79, $609; 6. Caleb McMillan, 78, $435; 7. Casey Fredericks, 53, $348; 8. Cole Wagner, 51, $261.
Saturday
Third performance
Bareback riding: Lane McGehee, Victoria, TX, 85.5; Tristan Hansen, Dillon, 82.5; Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, NE, 81.5; Richmond Champion, Stevensville, 81; Cody Lamb, Sherwood Park, AB, 77; Tucker Zingg, Crow Agency, 72.
Steer wrestling: Scott Guenthner, Provost, AB, 3.9; Jesse Brown, Baker City, OR, 5.4; Riley Reiss, Manning, ND, 8.6.
Team roping: Coy Rahlmnan, Ellsinore, MO/Douglas Rich, Herrick, IL, 4.5; Hayes Smith, Central Point, OR/Justin Davis, Cottonwood, CA, 4.7; Blake Hirdes, Turlock, CA/Dalton Pierece, San Luis Obispo, CA, 4.8; Clint Summer, Lake City, FL/Ross Ashford, Lott, TX, 5.0; Lee Kiehne, Lemitar, NM/Cole Cooper, Montrose, CO, 6.3; Rilee Kash Fisher, Ashland/Corbin Fisher, Ashland, 6.5; Riley Minor, Ellensburg, WA/Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA, 20.0.
Saddle bronc: Parker Kempfer, Deer Park, FL, 78.5; Alan Gobert, Browning, 72; Caleb Meeks, Geraldein, 61.
Tie-down roping: Jake Pratt, Ellensburg WA, 7.5; Ty Hedrick, Jackson, 8.6; Caleb Berquist, LaCrosse, WA, 15.7; Blair Burk, Durant, OK, 15.8.
WPRA barrell racing: Shali Lord, Lamar, CO, 14.82; Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD, 14.86; Jimmie Smith, McDade, TX, 15.03; Callahan Tryan, Huntley, 15.10; Makenna Balkenbush, Sheridan, WY, 15.33; Tara Stimpson, Lodge Grass, 15.39; Shelby Gill, Helena, 15.43; Carmel Wright, Roy, 20.40.
Bull riding: Sage Steele Kimzey, Salado, TX, 90.
