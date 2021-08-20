PRCA

Yellowstone River Roundup

at MontanaFair, Billings 

Friday

Second performance

Bareback riding: Jess Pope, Waverly, KS, 85; Dalton Finley, Kalispell, 77; Donny Proffit, Diamondville, WY, 73; Zach Hibler, Wheeler, TX, 72.5; Calder Peterson, Glentworth, SK, 72; George R. Gillespie IV, Darby, 70.

Steer wrestling: Mike McGinn, Haines, OR, 6.6; Bode Scott, Pryor, 4.3; Dalton Massey, Hermiston, OR, 4.2.

Team roping: Britt Williams, Hammond/Derick Fleming, Worden, 6.0; Wheaton Williams, Big Horn, WY/Zachary Schweigert, Livingston, BR, 6.2; Travis Stovall, Shepherd/Parker Murnion, Miles City, 7.2; Tobin Cummins, Lodge Grass/Casey Cummins, Lodge Grass, 7.2; Miles Kobold, Huntley/Ryan Zurcher, Powell, WY, 10.6.

Saddle bronc: Tanner Butner, Daniel, WY, 84; Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, 80; Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, AB, 76; Wyatt Hurst, Rigby, ID, 71.

Tie-down roping: Bryce Bott, Miles City, 8.3; Jase Staudt, Nathrop, CO, 8.9; Nolan Conway, Cut Bank, 10.6; Josh Graff, Olive, 10.9; Bode Scott, Pryor, 17.8.

WPRA barrel racing: Ashley Day, Volborg, 14.84; Heather Crowley, Poplar, 14.86; Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, 14.91; Valee Miller, Billings, 15.02; Erin Williams, Alzada, 15.33; Lindsay Kruse, Fromberg, 15.55; Taylour Russell, Conrad, 15.60; Krista Graff, Olive, 15.72; Casey Wagner, Park City, 15.91; Ashley Randall, Helena, 16.05; Lisa Warfield, Helena, 20.61; Cally Coyins, Helena, 20.64.

Bull riding: Braden Richardson, Jasper, TX, 84; Caleb McMillan, Soap Lake, WA, 78; Casey Fredericks, Porcupine, SD, 53; Cole Wagner, Valier, 51; Beau Nordahl, Frenchtown, 42.

