PRCA
Yellowstone River Roundup
at MontanaFair, Billings
Thursday
First performance
Bareback riding: Jacob Raine, Mount Pleasant, TN, 74; Clay Jorgenson, Watford City, N.D., 71.
Steer wrestling: Jacob Talley, Keatchie, LA, 7.0; Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, CA, 9.3; Tucker Allen, Oak View, CA, 15.0.
Team roping: Rope Tie Three Irons, Lodge Grass/Colen Fisher, Shepherd, 5.0; Dylan Johnson, Shepherd/Dakota Louis, Browning, 19.9.
Saddle bronc: Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D., 79; Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D., 78; Houston Garrett Brown, Miles City, 77; Connor Murnion, Jordan, 76; Jake Foster, Meadow, S.D., 76; Cash Wilson, Wall, S.D., 75; Brody Wells, Powell, WY, 75; Jacob Kammerer, Philip, S.D., 74.
Tie-down roping: Blane Cox, Cameron, TX, 7.9; Ace Slone, Cuero, TX, 8.4; Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, TX, 8.8; Blake Chauvin, Raceland, LA, 9.8.
WPRA barrel racing: Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX, 14.75; Megan Champion, Ukiah, CA, 14.76; Cassie de Yong, Helena, 14.89; Stephanie Fryar, Waco, TX, 15.03; Milee Dailey, Pray, 15.05; Gaylee Malone, Pray, 15.21; Jill Wilson, Snyder, TX, 15.25; Brittney Barnett, Stephenville, TX, 15.27; Paige Jones, Wayne, OK, 15.62; Alicia Bird, Cut Bank, 15.72; Lexie Goss, Redmond, OR, 19.89; Lexi Bagnell, Polson, 20.27.
Bull riding: Parker Breding, Edgar, 85.5; Garrett R. Uptain, Craig, CO, 81.5; Connor Murnion, Jordan, 79.
