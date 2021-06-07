Northern Rodeo Association

Conrad

Bareback riding: Dalton May, Kalispell, 83, $545.20; Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 77, $408.90; Cavan Wrzesinski, Lewistown, $272.60; Kelly Murnion, Jordan, $136.30.

Saddle bronc riding: Alan Gobert, Browning, 77, $742.60; Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 74, $556.95; Kolby Kittson, Browning, 73, $371.30; Caleb Meeks, Geraldine, 70, $185.65.

Bull riding: Cole Hould, Havre, 86, $799.00; Tristan O'Neal, Valier, 84, $611.00; Kobe Whitford, Cut Bank, 78, $470.00; Cole Wagner, Valier, 76, $305.50; Jonathan Moore, Choteau, 71, $164.50.

Steer wrestling: Jackson Stephens, Corvallis, 10.9, $417.36.

Calf roping: Nolan Conway, Cur Bank, 11.6, $688.08; J. Billingsley, Glasgow, 13.4, $516.06; Logan Smith, Deer Lodge, 13.5, $344.04; Sam Levine, Wolf creek, 14.5, $172.02.

Team roping: JR Winter-Jake Plaggemeyer, Helena, 10.8, $671.16; Luke Murphy-Trace Fuller, Helena, 13.3, $503.37; Nolan Conway-Casey Bird, Cut Bank, $335.58; Neil Tatsey-Jimmy Racine, Cut Bank, 15.5, $167.79.

Barrel racing: Bella Fossum, Billings, 17.52, $727.84; Taylour Russell, Conrad, 17.74, $602.35; Mikayla Connelly, Valier, 18.03, $414.11; Jill Ferdina, Wolf Point, 18.03, $414.11; Celie Salmond, Choteau, 18.04, $225.88; Milee Dailey, Pray, 18.17, $125.49.

Breakaway roping: Celie Salmond, Choteau, 2.5, $678.77; Drew Zipperian, Clancy, 2.8, $561.74; Molly Salmond, Choteau, 3.0, $444.71; Alicia Bird, Cut Bank, 3.2, $269.16; Leanne Johnson, Cut Bank, 3.2, $269.16; Whitney Levine, Wolf Creek, 3.5, $58.51; Abby Knight, Charlo, 3.5, $58.51.

Junior barrels: Kenzi Kallenberger, Havre, 18.28, $115.20; Lauren Wagner, Three Forks, 18.70, $86.40; Codi Grover, Corvallis, 19.73, $57.60; Isabel Buls, Whitefish, 20.31, $28.80.

Junior breakaway: Ryle Lytle, Ronan, 4.7, $105.60; Talvin Champ, Cut Bank, 20.5, $79.20.

Tags

Load comments