Northern Rodeo Association
Conrad
Bareback riding: Dalton May, Kalispell, 83, $545.20; Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 77, $408.90; Cavan Wrzesinski, Lewistown, $272.60; Kelly Murnion, Jordan, $136.30.
Saddle bronc riding: Alan Gobert, Browning, 77, $742.60; Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 74, $556.95; Kolby Kittson, Browning, 73, $371.30; Caleb Meeks, Geraldine, 70, $185.65.
Bull riding: Cole Hould, Havre, 86, $799.00; Tristan O'Neal, Valier, 84, $611.00; Kobe Whitford, Cut Bank, 78, $470.00; Cole Wagner, Valier, 76, $305.50; Jonathan Moore, Choteau, 71, $164.50.
Steer wrestling: Jackson Stephens, Corvallis, 10.9, $417.36.
Calf roping: Nolan Conway, Cur Bank, 11.6, $688.08; J. Billingsley, Glasgow, 13.4, $516.06; Logan Smith, Deer Lodge, 13.5, $344.04; Sam Levine, Wolf creek, 14.5, $172.02.
Team roping: JR Winter-Jake Plaggemeyer, Helena, 10.8, $671.16; Luke Murphy-Trace Fuller, Helena, 13.3, $503.37; Nolan Conway-Casey Bird, Cut Bank, $335.58; Neil Tatsey-Jimmy Racine, Cut Bank, 15.5, $167.79.
Barrel racing: Bella Fossum, Billings, 17.52, $727.84; Taylour Russell, Conrad, 17.74, $602.35; Mikayla Connelly, Valier, 18.03, $414.11; Jill Ferdina, Wolf Point, 18.03, $414.11; Celie Salmond, Choteau, 18.04, $225.88; Milee Dailey, Pray, 18.17, $125.49.
Breakaway roping: Celie Salmond, Choteau, 2.5, $678.77; Drew Zipperian, Clancy, 2.8, $561.74; Molly Salmond, Choteau, 3.0, $444.71; Alicia Bird, Cut Bank, 3.2, $269.16; Leanne Johnson, Cut Bank, 3.2, $269.16; Whitney Levine, Wolf Creek, 3.5, $58.51; Abby Knight, Charlo, 3.5, $58.51.
Junior barrels: Kenzi Kallenberger, Havre, 18.28, $115.20; Lauren Wagner, Three Forks, 18.70, $86.40; Codi Grover, Corvallis, 19.73, $57.60; Isabel Buls, Whitefish, 20.31, $28.80.
Junior breakaway: Ryle Lytle, Ronan, 4.7, $105.60; Talvin Champ, Cut Bank, 20.5, $79.20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.